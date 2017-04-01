₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by contactmorak: 8:54pm
Kokoeka, one of the daughters of the legendary actress, had her traditional wedding recently. See more photos after the cut.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/beautiful-photos-of-actress-liz-benson.html
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by contactmorak: 8:54pm
more
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by BLINGZ88: 8:59pm
the girl is kinda ugly sha
44 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Dgunnerz(m): 9:04pm
BLINGZ88:After all the make-up? Stop it!
17 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Nwodosis(m): 9:10pm
This her daughter should be having more than 32 teeth!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Friedyokes: 10:09pm
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder
But chai if she look like dis wit make up
Imagine without make up
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Divay22(f): 10:09pm
Beautiful
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by fpeter(f): 10:10pm
Liz is way prettier
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by PettySniper: 10:10pm
She's aight.
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Moneytize: 10:10pm
Wey the fine girl?
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by auntysimbiat(f): 10:10pm
video: Liz Benson's daughter's brthday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrntyeFbTkE
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Mercie97(f): 10:11pm
lovely
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Qmerit(m): 10:11pm
Their mom is more pretty even at old age..
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by yomi007k(m): 10:11pm
Nwodosis:
Na 40 I count sha.
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Awoo88: 10:11pm
Why pretty mum dey get ugly pikin sef,
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by soberdrunk(m): 10:12pm
If not that am fasting and she is Liz Bensons daughter, i for talk say she be like the 'accidented' version of Kerry Washington and teeth full her mouth like who dey chew fertilizer..........
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by BlueRayDick: 10:12pm
She's a mouthful
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by ANNYTOHCUTE(f): 10:12pm
She doesn't look like ur Idea of beautiful doesn't mean she isn't...she is beautiful in her own way...na wa for humans oo.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by megareal(f): 10:13pm
Unlike mother, unlike daughter. The difference is clear.
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by wizzprince: 10:13pm
were they adopted haahahahahaha
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Nellybank(m): 10:13pm
And ur prick is standing while talking nonsense. Anyway A minute silent your departed brain
BLINGZ88:
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by RealHaute: 10:14pm
ANNYTOHCUTE:
Wake up.
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Codes151(m): 10:14pm
BLINGZ88:stop this jor!!! Can't u ignore sth?
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by donproject(m): 10:14pm
i rest my case
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by FelixFelicis(m): 10:14pm
Daughter looks less beautiful than mom
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Shelloween(m): 10:14pm
She looks old
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by pennywys: 10:15pm
She is great
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by lonelydora(m): 10:15pm
Based on Logistics...They are all beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Damfostopper(m): 10:15pm
d daughters are not beautiful Sha.... her mum is super beautiful .....even with makeup.... maybe the should add ugu leaf filter
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by EPIJOE: 10:15pm
WOR WOR OF THIS HIGHEST ORDER.
|Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by winkmart: 10:17pm
How many days she want use do wedding
1 Like
