Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters (9067 Views)

Pre-Wedding Photos Of Lilian Etim, Liz Benson's Daughter / Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) / Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/beautiful-photos-of-actress-liz-benson.html Kokoeka, one of the daughters of the legendary actress, had her traditional wedding recently. See more photos after the cut.

more

the girl is kinda ugly sha 44 Likes

BLINGZ88:

the girl is kinda ugly sha After all the make-up? Stop it! After all the make-up? Stop it! 17 Likes

This her daughter should be having more than 32 teeth! 11 Likes 1 Share





But chai if she look like dis wit make up



Imagine without make up Beauty is in the eye of the beholderBut chai if she look like dis wit make upImagine without make up 7 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful

Liz is way prettier 6 Likes

She's aight.

Wey the fine girl? 5 Likes

video: Liz Benson's daughter's brthday





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrntyeFbTkE

lovely

Their mom is more pretty even at old age..

Nwodosis:

This her daughter should be having more than 32 teeth!



Na 40 I count sha. Na 40 I count sha. 7 Likes

Why pretty mum dey get ugly pikin sef,

If not that am fasting and she is Liz Bensons daughter, i for talk say she be like the 'accidented' version of Kerry Washington and teeth full her mouth like who dey chew fertilizer.......... 2 Likes

She's a mouthful 2 Likes

She doesn't look like ur Idea of beautiful doesn't mean she isn't...she is beautiful in her own way...na wa for humans oo. 1 Like

Unlike mother, unlike daughter. The difference is clear.

were they adopted haahahahahaha

BLINGZ88:

the girl is kinda ugly sha And ur prick is standing while talking nonsense. Anyway A minute silent your departed brain 3 Likes

ANNYTOHCUTE:

She doesn't look like ur Idea of beautiful doesn't mean she isn't...she is beautiful in her own way...na wa for humans oo.

Wake up. Wake up.

BLINGZ88:

the girl is kinda ugly sha stop this jor!!! Can't u ignore sth? stop this jor!!! Can't u ignore sth?

i rest my case

Daughter looks less beautiful than mom

She looks old

She is great

Based on Logistics...They are all beautiful 1 Like

d daughters are not beautiful Sha.... her mum is super beautiful .....even with makeup.... maybe the should add ugu leaf filter

WOR WOR OF THIS HIGHEST ORDER.