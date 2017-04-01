₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,101 members, 3,465,117 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 10:49 PM

Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters (9067 Views)

Pre-Wedding Photos Of Lilian Etim, Liz Benson's Daughter / Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) / Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by contactmorak: 8:54pm
Kokoeka, one of the daughters of the legendary actress, had her traditional wedding recently. See more photos after the cut.

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/beautiful-photos-of-actress-liz-benson.html

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by contactmorak: 8:54pm
more
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by BLINGZ88: 8:59pm
the girl is kinda ugly sha

44 Likes

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Dgunnerz(m): 9:04pm
BLINGZ88:
the girl is kinda ugly sha
After all the make-up? Stop it! grin grin grin

17 Likes

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Nwodosis(m): 9:10pm
This her daughter should be having more than 32 teeth!

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Friedyokes: 10:09pm
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

But chai if she look like dis wit make up

Imagine without make up grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Divay22(f): 10:09pm
Beautiful kiss kiss
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by fpeter(f): 10:10pm
Liz is way prettier

6 Likes

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by PettySniper: 10:10pm
She's aight.
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Moneytize: 10:10pm
Wey the fine girl? shocked

5 Likes

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by auntysimbiat(f): 10:10pm
video: Liz Benson's daughter's brthday


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrntyeFbTkE
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Mercie97(f): 10:11pm
lovely undecided
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Qmerit(m): 10:11pm
Their mom is more pretty even at old age..
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by yomi007k(m): 10:11pm
Nwodosis:
This her daughter should be having more than 32 teeth!
undecided

Na 40 I count sha.

7 Likes

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Awoo88: 10:11pm
Why pretty mum dey get ugly pikin sef,
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by soberdrunk(m): 10:12pm
If not that am fasting and she is Liz Bensons daughter, i for talk say she be like the 'accidented' version of Kerry Washington and teeth full her mouth like who dey chew fertilizer.......... angry

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by BlueRayDick: 10:12pm
She's a mouthful

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by ANNYTOHCUTE(f): 10:12pm
She doesn't look like ur Idea of beautiful doesn't mean she isn't...she is beautiful in her own way...na wa for humans oo.

1 Like

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by megareal(f): 10:13pm
Unlike mother, unlike daughter. The difference is clear.
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by wizzprince: 10:13pm
were they adopted haahahahahaha
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Nellybank(m): 10:13pm
And ur prick is standing while talking nonsense. Anyway A minute silent your departed brain
BLINGZ88:
the girl is kinda ugly sha

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by RealHaute: 10:14pm
ANNYTOHCUTE:
She doesn't look like ur Idea of beautiful doesn't mean she isn't...she is beautiful in her own way...na wa for humans oo.

Wake up.
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Codes151(m): 10:14pm
BLINGZ88:
the girl is kinda ugly sha
stop this jor!!! Can't u ignore sth?
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by donproject(m): 10:14pm
i rest my case
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by FelixFelicis(m): 10:14pm
Daughter looks less beautiful than mom undecided
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Shelloween(m): 10:14pm
She looks old
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by pennywys: 10:15pm
She is great
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by lonelydora(m): 10:15pm
Based on Logistics...They are all beautiful

1 Like

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by Damfostopper(m): 10:15pm
d daughters are not beautiful Sha.... her mum is super beautiful .....even with makeup.... maybe the should add ugu leaf filter

Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by EPIJOE: 10:15pm
WOR WOR OF THIS HIGHEST ORDER. grin grin
Re: Photos Of Liz Benson And Her Two Daughters by winkmart: 10:17pm
How many days she want use do wedding

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nicole Richie And Joel Madden’s Home For $5,950 A Month! / Justin Bieber's Bad Behaviours / Chante Moore To Perform Live In Lagos, August 20

Viewing this topic: Ujunkem(f), CHYMZZY(m), Ahamziho1, Godchild2015, otino(m), jimsky(m), donsteady(m), Merlissa(f), ariro, Googlersconcept(m), trigar12(m), Unemadu, ipin, jbix(m), irokooo, emmayodata(m), wilsonjay, MARKone(m), KarisT, pass111(m), Abakeade, Gadex200, Vanharicon101(m), Becka021(f), poshestmina(f), ajuwarhodes(f), tamilore1990, khalhokage(m), omolexyquin(f), Aarenaija, bigsamuell, riribae, quaid(m), Tgold1(m), Chrisduma, winkmart, voicelez, heartofgold112, brodalikeme(m), AmeerahFKI(f), marcjane(f), Yinkakatty(f), Win95, Dottune(m), peteromenihu(m), Certitude(m), flimsy2(m), miltonchux(m), JayChk(f), dueal(m), kayusre, tuna4servi(m), KGBEAST(m), holo, IceDude(m), bellenornor(f), yertyr(m), Frydae, ezefelix(m), Sultty(m), aalafasy(m), F2G2G, Askmewhy, lydiaoluwaseyi(f), nikkygal(f), Immarnuel(m), maursatt, Ccfils(m), Lamina4Hamed, Godlychild, leozzz, oluwasma(f), 9igerian, Eyewonda, Kumosisi(m), JohnXcel, MDsambo, ayolight(f), Pheez(m), Fabregas085, thwarrior72, sabi99(m), Eziokwuegbuozoo, ehissi(m), Binoxo(m), ibromatic7 and 159 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.