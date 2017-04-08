Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulminin Jibrin Apologizes To Buhari And All APC Supporters. (6051 Views)

Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion / This Man Apologizes To Those Who Voted APC Because Of Him (PHOTO) / All APC Nairaland Supporters, AKA progressives, Fall In.

Jibrin made the remarks while addressing his supporters at his residence shortly after conducting special prayer for the president in Kofa Juma’at Mosque, Bebeji local government area of the stateon Friday.





“I apologise to President, APC, Gov.Abdullahi Ganduje and all APC supporters over what I said even though it was misinterpreted and misconstrued.





“To my party supporters, leaders, friends and all those who felt offended over my comments, I sincerely apologise.





“While I offered the advice and proffered solutions in good faith, some political detractors availed themselves of the opportunity to deliberately misconstrue and misjudge my remarks in order to put me on coalition course with my party and President,” he said.

Jibrin, who is currently on a suspension imposed on him by the House of Representatives over the 2016 budget padding scandal, said he would remain an ardent supporter of President Buhari and his anti-corruption crusade





He said for long he had launched Muhammadu Buhari Special Empowerment programmes as part of his support for President Buhari.





“I was in the United Kingdom when the thing happened. What I did was to rush down home in the next available flight. I want show them that Iam still with my people and they support me at all times,”he said.





The chairman of APC Kofa ward, Alhaji Bala Shuaibu, described those who earlier participated in protest against the legislator at the state party Secretariat in Kano as “mere rented crowd and opportunists”.





He assured Jibrin of the total support of the constituents adding what he said in his tweeter handle was not reported in details, which gave room for unnecessary misinterpretation.





Jibrin had on March 30, in a series of tweets, asked the president to resign an action which drew the ire of some members of his constituency who promised to initiate a recall process against him.



SOURCE



Apologize for saying the truth?



Only in 9ja.



I've lost the little respect I used to have for this guy. Now Buhari can not trust him, Dogara can not trust him. This guy has lost on both sides. 31 Likes 1 Share

Lol...maybe magu showed him his case file..



No Nigerian polithiefian have the interest of the citizens at heart. 5 Likes

This guy is useless.. 2 Likes

Nigeria is a joke. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is a failed president, Plain and simple, I wonder why the dick-sucker is apologizing 10 Likes

Why the apology?



The truth remains that APC has failed.



And they will fail more, you know why? Because they have refused to listen to advice and good criticism.



At this rate, they will go down in Nigeria's history as the worse thing to happen to the country after military rule.



It's only unfortunate that the poor citizens are at the receiving end of this catastrophe. 13 Likes 1 Share

joe4real12:

Apologize for saying the truth?



Only in 9ja.



I've lost the little respect I used to have for this guy. Now Buhari can not trust him, Dogara can not trust him. This guy has lost on both sides. Na so Na so 5 Likes



The level that some Northerners worship their leaders can be scary.



Jibrin apologized for his safety and for the future (politics). He can be lynched for being perceived to be against PMB.



PS- I support PMB, but i have been disappointed by him too on some counts.





Mr Axglide's comment really butresses my point. PMB is untouchable in the North axglide:

Buhari has a cult like following in the North, whether he perform or not, the Northerner be like "sa ka yi"



If God grants him long life and good health and he still wishes to contest in 2019, i still see the entire core North voting massively for him, thou i can't say for South West anymore. Mr Axglide's comment really butresses my point. PMB is untouchable in the North 10 Likes 1 Share

Oh!!!... I didn't see this coming 2 Likes

Why can't the president be criticized? Is he God?



Power really gets people drunk in this country sha. 4 Likes

joe4real12:

Apologize for saying the truth?



Only in 9ja.



I've lost the little respect I used to have for this guy. Now Buhari can not trust him, Dogara can not trust him. This guy has lost on both sides. He is not looking for vote for you.

He apologized cause he wants to retain his seat in 2019. It not a rocket science, any politician in Kano that went against Buhari is on a path of political suicide, period. He is not looking for vote for you.He apologized cause he wants to retain his seat in 2019. It not a rocket science, any politician in Kano that went against Buhari is on a path of political suicide, period. 5 Likes

eleojo23:

Why the apology?



The truth remains that APC has failed.



This guy is an ass'hole for apologising. No good government without criticisms n critiques. Criticism put the incumbent government on their toes. Abdulmumin jubril exposed budget padding n also hinted Nigerians on the malpractices happening in the HOR he should be commended n not castigated but here is the fool apologizing for doing the right thing ewu. 1 Like

Funny how when you speak the truth regardless of who it may hurts.. President or no president



You have to apologize for speaking up 2 Likes

yeye fowl 2 Likes

Buhari has a cult like following in the North, whether he perform or not, the Northerner be like "sa ka yi"



If God grants him long life and good health and he still wishes to contest in 2019, i still see the entire core North voting massively for him, thou i can't say for South West anymore. 3 Likes

APOLOGY FOR WHAT ?. Mr man, don't allow people to start seeing you as a coward. 3 Likes

You do not understand politics....



It makes Cowards out of the greatest warriors...

Turns black into white and takes the last iota of humanity away from people who meddle with it. 2 Likes

Shame on you law maker. So that you won't loose your sit in the house as those useless people threaten to recall you, you can't stand for the truth.

You are a disgrace. 2 Likes

That's why I pity all these online PDP fools thinking northerners are tired of Buhari. Look, for anyone who care to listen, no politician dead or alive can stand Buhari in north and u know, north always has the highest votes.





God bless Mr president





God bless Nigeria 2 Likes

Abdulmumin Jubril is a big time coward. 2 Likes

Ceema1:

That's why I pity all these online PDP fools thinking northerners are tired of Buhari. Look, for anyone who care to listen, no politician dead or alive can stand Buhari in north and u know, north always has the highest votes.





God bless Mr president





God bless Nigeria

You're Right. Whether Economic data or not, whether Dollar rise or fall, whether jobs report or not; the average Northerner and entire core North will troop out en masse to vote Bubu anyday anytime. You're Right. Whether Economic data or not, whether Dollar rise or fall, whether jobs report or not; the average Northerner and entire core North will troop out en masse to vote Bubu anyday anytime. 3 Likes

Apology for saying the obvious,and you tell me there is any hope for this so called nation 1 Like