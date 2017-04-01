Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) (18440 Views)

Source; It appears that senator Dino Melaye has returned back to his Alma Mater -Ahmadu Bello University ABU, Zaria to collect his certificate following the allegations made by SaharaReporters that he never graduated from the institution. A civil engineer at the school, Engr. Yasir Arafat‏, shared the photos via his twitter account yesterday (7 Apr 2017). See belowSource; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/senator-dino-melaye-returns-back-to-abu.html 1 Like 2 Shares

See more photos >>>

Probably to thank The VC personally for a job well done and to get 'certificated' once again. 69 Likes 5 Shares





Probably to thank The VC personally for a job well done and to get 'certificated' onice again. Dino melaye is a graduate.Enough of exposing your ignorance online. Certificates are not immediately issued until after convocation of which the graduate can decide to pick up at anytime Dino melaye is a graduate.Enough of exposing your ignorance online. Certificates are not immediately issued until after convocation of which the graduate can decide to pick up at anytime 113 Likes 3 Shares

The claim on London School of Economics and Harvard have been changed from graduation to being given a 'certificated' 'certificate' of workshop attendance.

Sowore and Afonjas right now.... 26 Likes 1 Share

Go and kolet Harvard own too nah 23 Likes 2 Shares

so tinubu, amaechi and co are saints ba ?

Yeye dey smile. Ok,after dat,he should to "HAZARD" to collect his cert. Nonsense

so tinubu, amaechi and co are saints ba ? I don't know why you are supporting this Dino. these politicians are the same, this same Dino appraise Sahara in 2015 don't forget o I don't know why you are supporting this Dino. these politicians are the same, this same Dino appraise Sahara in 2015 don't forget o 4 Likes



Fanfare becos you want to collect a fake/arranged certificate

Dino melaye is a graduate.Enough of exposing your ignorance online. Certificates are not immediately issued until after convocation of which the graduate can decide to pick up at anytime Why r U dis gullible or probably U are an hypocrite so after everything that is againt melaye apart frm the sahrara reporters, U can still come out abuse someone on what was glaring, ur delusion is mastery 8 Likes

Collecting his certificate only after someone accused him of not graduating from the university. And with this level of funfair, I pity my country people. 5 Likes

so tinubu, amaechi and co are saints ba ? Must U show ur shallow mindedness,sentiment,hypocrisy and delusion on every thread, tinubu is heavily corrupt that is right so let us fight the corrupt politicians together 2 wrong cant make a right. 6 Likes

Mtchew naija youths u don't what dey stand for, the same ppu will come online and start posting something against ds same Dino now because he will drop something for them they gather him like flies dey gather poo.



This kind of person shu be tied down by d same populace and receive lashes cos he lied to is all.

Whenever you are beaten you start claiming moralist. You know you are not fooling anyone with that shyte

With money, all things are possible. 1 Like

Dino this Dino that



Many have opinions on 'Dino Melaye', his tendencies and competence, Question is how come Dino Melaye is a Senator and you are simply left to make comments on Nairaland?



Unless you're one of those who plan to do the same thing or worse don't you think you could do better than Dino Melaye?



We need to redefine our actions on Social Media, Join A Political Party and Raise Competent Candidates for 2019 and get these misfits out.



The problems can't be solved overnight but they can be solved nonetheless .

A chief criteria of Politics is foresight and patience, we tend to forget the little seeds and look for big revolutions then get frustrated cos it seems this 'revolution' won't come.



Political revolutions begin with as little as a mosquito bite and swirl into a whirlwind.



2 Years from now most people will wish they had started today.



When do you think Tinubu started plotting the demise of the PDP with his grand mega party plan, do you realise he was scoffed at?



You reading this, do you not think you're more intelligent than some of these leaders? so how come you're reading this and not vying for political office?



Get UP!



WAKE UP!!!



...or you think you can't be governor, senator or president? then don't complain when misfits lord it over you



#NigeriaElections2019DoItYourself

#NigeriaElections2019DoItYourself

#NigeriaElections2019StartNow

this man is really serious about this. lalasticlala come and see his "arranged" certificate

Whenever you are beaten you start claiming moralist. You know you are not fooling anyone with that shyte

Instead of posting rubbish why not show a post where I supported corruption ?



Just 1.



Instead of posting rubbish why not show a post where I supported corruption ?

Just 1.

If you can not. Can you please Shut up Sir.

so tinubu, amaechi and co are saints ba ? Contrary to the lies you guys peddle about me to stay relevant,



I have called Tinubu out on his Chicago certificate and corruption several times.



Have called Buhari out on his certificate.



So when we pick a thief, stop the "this person is a thief too" approach. It is stale. Contrary to the lies you guys peddle about me to stay relevant,I have called Tinubu out on his Chicago certificate and corruption several times.Have called Buhari out on his certificate.So when we pick a thief, stop the "this person is a thief too" approach. It is stale. 10 Likes 2 Shares

man of intergrity my foot. now dat dino has collected his degree certificate, wen will his royal dullardness, buari dullard go to katsina secondary skool n collect his waec certificateman of intergrity my foot. 3 Likes

When are we going to hear the last on this issue?



Political Giberry Gerberers





This is how it's done...unlike some foools who showcased 30SANS instead of certificate..



This is how it's done...unlike some foools who showcased 30SANS instead of certificate..

Well, he is innocent until proven guilty - If he's guilty.