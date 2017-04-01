₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:55am
It appears that senator Dino Melaye has returned back to his Alma Mater -Ahmadu Bello University ABU, Zaria to collect his certificate following the allegations made by SaharaReporters that he never graduated from the institution. A civil engineer at the school, Engr. Yasir Arafat, shared the photos via his twitter account yesterday (7 Apr 2017). See below
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/senator-dino-melaye-returns-back-to-abu.html
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:56am
See more photos >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/senator-dino-melaye-returns-back-to-abu.html
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by AntiWailer: 7:56am
Probably to thank The VC personally for a job well done and to get 'certificated' once again.
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by LAFO(f): 8:00am
I don't know what to type
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 8:00am
AntiWailer:Dino melaye is a graduate.Enough of exposing your ignorance online. Certificates are not immediately issued until after convocation of which the graduate can decide to pick up at anytime
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by Webman007: 8:02am
i comment my reserve
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by AntiWailer: 8:03am
cktheluckyman:
We are saying the same thing.
Why am I surprised about your post self.
You have history of supporting thieves no matter the party or tribe.
He graduated and his name disappeared from all official lists.
Alumni, graduation lists etc. WEH done Sir.
The claim on London School of Economics and Harvard have been changed from graduation to being given a 'certificated' 'certificate' of workshop attendance.
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 8:04am
Sowore and Afonjas right now....
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by GogetterMD(m): 8:07am
Go and kolet Harvard own too nah
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:08am
AntiWailer:so tinubu, amaechi and co are saints ba?
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:12am
we are watching
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by chukwuibuipob: 8:20am
Yeye dey smile. Ok,after dat,he should to "HAZARD" to collect his cert. Nonsense
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by vickylincon(m): 8:24am
CROWNWEALTH019:I don't know why you are supporting this Dino. these politicians are the same, this same Dino appraise Sahara in 2015 don't forget o
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 8:40am
Fanfare becos you want to collect a
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by profhezekiah: 8:46am
Why r U dis gullible or probably U are an hypocrite so after everything that is againt melaye apart frm the sahrara reporters, U can still come out abuse someone on what was glaring, ur delusion is mastery
cktheluckyman:
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by sainty2k3(m): 8:53am
Collecting his certificate only after someone accused him of not graduating from the university. And with this level of funfair, I pity my country people.
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by profhezekiah: 8:55am
Must U show ur shallow mindedness,sentiment,hypocrisy and delusion on every thread, tinubu is heavily corrupt that is right so let us fight the corrupt politicians together 2 wrong cant make a right.
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by policy12: 9:08am
Mtchew naija youths u don't what dey stand for, the same ppu will come online and start posting something against ds same Dino now because he will drop something for them they gather him like flies dey gather poo.
This kind of person shu be tied down by d same populace and receive lashes cos he lied to is all.
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by igwebuike01: 9:12am
AntiWailer:Whenever you are beaten you start claiming moralist. You know you are not fooling anyone with that shyte
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by Billyonaire: 9:26am
With money, all things are possible.
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by three: 9:51am
Dino this Dino that
Many have opinions on 'Dino Melaye', his tendencies and competence, Question is how come Dino Melaye is a Senator and you are simply left to make comments on Nairaland?
Unless you're one of those who plan to do the same thing or worse don't you think you could do better than Dino Melaye?
We need to redefine our actions on Social Media, Join A Political Party and Raise Competent Candidates for 2019 and get these misfits out.
The problems can't be solved overnight but they can be solved nonetheless .
A chief criteria of Politics is foresight and patience, we tend to forget the little seeds and look for big revolutions then get frustrated cos it seems this 'revolution' won't come.
Political revolutions begin with as little as a mosquito bite and swirl into a whirlwind.
2 Years from now most people will wish they had started today.
When do you think Tinubu started plotting the demise of the PDP with his grand mega party plan, do you realise he was scoffed at?
You reading this, do you not think you're more intelligent than some of these leaders? so how come you're reading this and not vying for political office?
Get UP!
WAKE UP!!!
...or you think you can't be governor, senator or president? then don't complain when misfits lord it over you
#NigeriaElections2019DoItYourself
#NigeriaElections2019StartNow
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by Keneking: 10:06am
Pictures of certified sheet or adonbelivit
Meanwhile where is Mynd44 sef
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 10:10am
this man is really serious about this. lalasticlala come and see his "arranged" certificate
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by AntiWailer: 10:27am
igwebuike01:
Instead of posting rubbish why not show a post where I supported corruption ?
Just 1.
If you can not. Can you please Shut up Sir.
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by AntiWailer: 10:30am
CROWNWEALTH019:Contrary to the lies you guys peddle about me to stay relevant,
I have called Tinubu out on his Chicago certificate and corruption several times.
Have called Buhari out on his certificate.
So when we pick a thief, stop the "this person is a thief too" approach. It is stale.
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by drss2(m): 10:34am
now dat dino has collected his degree certificate, wen will his royal dullardness, buari dullard go to katsina secondary skool n collect his waec certificate man of intergrity my foot.
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 10:34am
When are we going to hear the last on this issue?
(Up next: Dino Melaye shakes hand of gateman at ABU...)
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by Damilolababy(f): 10:34am
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by tstx(m): 10:35am
Political Giberry Gerberers
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 10:35am
Lol
This is how it's done...unlike some foools who showcased 30SANS instead of certificate..
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by RealHaute: 10:35am
Well, he is innocent until proven guilty - If he's guilty.
|Re: Dino Melaye In ABU To Collect His Certificate (Photos) by biomustry: 10:35am
I didn't show off my second class o
I go dey on top my street today
... Just saying
So it is finally ready now
