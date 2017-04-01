Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m (23091 Views)

Source: Below is a screenshot of what Warri billionaire Ayiri Emami allegedly did to ex-big brother Africa housemate Tayo as shared by Innocent.Do you think he will give Efe N50m?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/efe-vs-tayosee-what-ayiri-emami.html?m=1 1 Share

That's how They were shouting tayo will win until idris b?!tch slapped him, jodha be ready to protest unclad first thing monday morning 6 Likes 2 Shares

Promise and fail things 1 Share

Tayo was in big brother Africa @ OP not BBnaija.

The first BB naija was in 2007. update your post title

Tayo was in big brother Africa @ OP not BBnaija.



The first BB naija was in 2007. update your post title Correction made Correction made 2 Likes 1 Share

Good! Keep ur vote 4 EFE coming... Don't relent till 8pm 2night... 4 Likes



First of all, that 2face Facebook account is fake, 2face is not on Facebook



Secondly, what the hell is BBnaija ?? I'm too busy to sit in front of the TV and waste my time watching Efe and Tboss sitting on a chair and having a discussion, what am i ?? Crazy ?? 35 Likes

50 Million ko, 50 Kobo ni. 3 Likes

I pity these fools

based on logistics... efe is winning 4 Likes





EFE still for the money /car Hmmmmm..he fit be true o.EFE still for the money /car 4 Likes

this early morning? should!!

50 million na joke? 1 Like

True.

Media And Fake news

Smh for ayiri.... I thought as much

Oboy na BASE ON LOGISTICS 2 Likes

I'm still voting for Efe, the last time BB disappointed the fans during tayo time, bba is yet to feature again, so if they rig it again na the end be that for Dstv 5 Likes

. Cuz 'based on logistics', make EFE no go win like Tayo did not and he will see say nobody promised 50M... BUBU will give him the 50M nah Lol. Mk dm refute the news sharp sharp.... Cuz 'based on logistics', make EFE no go win like Tayo did not and he will see say nobody promised 50M... BUBU will give him the 50M nah

I thought as much I smell tboss fans cooking up something efe fans don't relent this is a strategic way of diverting your attention 4 Likes

Politrickcians and their penchant for lying tho





Efe's fans better vote him and forget all the noisemaking yeyebrities and lousy politicians trying to hog one minute attention 1 Like

BASED ON LOGISTICS 1 Like

na publicity oga op





deal with it

Tokumbo idowu are you sure the mama know the state of the man wey marry her? 2 Likes

Here is a simple fact, most of the celebrities who are coming out to endorse Efe by promising votes are cashing in on cheap popularity.



The annoying thing at the end would be to see some other housemate, particularly TBoss and Debbie-rise, and then you would see wailing, saying the show is corrupted. 1 Like

Bloggers and lies!

As if we all care. Cheap publicity

All efforts just to be in the news















LOVE NOT WAR ∆