₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,360 members, 3,465,894 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 11:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m (23091 Views)
BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims / Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel / Tayo Faniran Respected Fiancee While On BBA, Why Can't Thin Tall Tony Do Same? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by chie8: 8:25am
Below is a screenshot of what Warri billionaire Ayiri Emami allegedly did to ex-big brother Africa housemate Tayo as shared by Innocent.Do you think he will give Efe N50m?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/efe-vs-tayosee-what-ayiri-emami.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by MJBOLT(m): 8:25am
That's how They were shouting tayo will win until idris b?!tch slapped him, jodha be ready to protest unclad first thing monday morning
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by emeijeh(m): 8:30am
Eyah
Promise and fail things
1 Share
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by siloXIX(m): 8:37am
Tayo was in big brother Africa @ OP not BBnaija.
The first BB naija was in 2007. update your post title
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by chie8: 8:51am
siloXIX:Correction made
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by Moving4: 8:54am
Good! Keep ur vote 4 EFE coming... Don't relent till 8pm 2night...
4 Likes
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by MrEgbegbe(m): 9:27am
First of all, that 2face Facebook account is fake, 2face is not on Facebook
Secondly, what the hell is BBnaija ?? I'm too busy to sit in front of the TV and waste my time watching Efe and Tboss sitting on a chair and having a discussion, what am i ?? Crazy ??
35 Likes
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by YonkijiSappo: 9:28am
No way in Hell
50 Million ko, 50 Kobo ni.
3 Likes
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by rattlesnake(m): 9:29am
I pity these fools
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by kayabd(m): 9:29am
based on logistics... efe is winning
4 Likes
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by Divay22(f): 9:29am
Hmmmmm..he fit be true o.
EFE still for the money /car
4 Likes
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by Aspireahead(m): 9:30am
this early morning? should!!
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by rasazee(m): 9:30am
50 million na joke?
1 Like
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by meskana212(m): 9:30am
.
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by freshness2020(m): 9:30am
True.
Media And Fake news
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by chelseabmw(m): 9:30am
Smh for ayiri.... I thought as much
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by YukHub: 9:31am
Oboy na BASE ON LOGISTICS
2 Likes
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by princechurchill(m): 9:31am
I'm still voting for Efe, the last time BB disappointed the fans during tayo time, bba is yet to feature again, so if they rig it again na the end be that for Dstv
5 Likes
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by beewhy009(m): 9:31am
Lol. Mk dm refute the news sharp sharp... . Cuz 'based on logistics', make EFE no go win like Tayo did not and he will see say nobody promised 50M... BUBU will give him the 50M nah
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by dhesmond(m): 9:31am
I thought as much I smell tboss fans cooking up something efe fans don't relent this is a strategic way of diverting your attention
4 Likes
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by skarlett(f): 9:32am
Politrickcians and their penchant for lying tho
Efe's fans better vote him and forget all the noisemaking yeyebrities and lousy politicians trying to hog one minute attention
1 Like
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by ogbo17: 9:32am
BASED ON LOGISTICS
1 Like
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by morereb10: 9:33am
na publicity oga op
deal with it
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by princechurchill(m): 9:33am
Tokumbo idowu are you sure the mama know the state of the man wey marry her?
2 Likes
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by Sanchez01: 9:33am
Here is a simple fact, most of the celebrities who are coming out to endorse Efe by promising votes are cashing in on cheap popularity.
The annoying thing at the end would be to see some other housemate, particularly TBoss and Debbie-rise, and then you would see wailing, saying the show is corrupted.
1 Like
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by Kobicove(m): 9:34am
Bloggers and lies!
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by clickbnkgod: 9:34am
As if we all care. Cheap publicity
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by miqos02(m): 9:34am
seen
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by dmltoyin(m): 9:35am
All efforts just to be in the news
LOVE NOT WAR ∆
|Re: Efe Vs Tayo: What Ayiri Emami Did To Ex-Big Brother Tayo When He Promised N20m by lifezone247(m): 9:35am
MrEgbegbe:im telling you.
How To Watch Nigerian Television Stations Overseas / Addresses Of TV Stations In Lagos? / Maltina Dance All: Season 8 (Official Thread)
Viewing this topic: dude(m), Kuic, flyca, phrezzz, Amoo84(m), buchionwuazor(m), sidrisa, adamson84, Neesha(f), mufasapapasanta(m), Retiredflirt, fabiano09(m), lanjum(f), NaijaMutant(f), buygala(m), yemimajid(m), princessfmo, Northkendal(f), Edithberry, Mister2, Akposb(m), odinga1of, davimus(m), toseen7(m), pjhyde, Mezenna, pazziejosh(m), bfbellexce, Palwillie(m), dancewith, franklyneo(m), Ephraimatic(m), Krisstopher(m), frazegidi(m), Amodsun(m), ozento, AkumahTalk(m), frehage, Nedsnow(m), kelvin22(m), Adexprint(m), divineRx(f), empress101(f), ambsteve, Bawsse(m), einsteinn, Pearl343, venatus25(m), Judolisco(m), chokozcfs(m), igenechris, RilChino(m), ucman1(m), Noble11(m), femmmmy(m), ThierryJay, biozy(m), Fastelinks, Zivaharry, anuliecutie, dgsam255, Israelfx2(m), Femite74(m), tayoxx(m), ucsparks, BabaSaint, Hidentity(m), Maravilla, Winnyluv(f), omenti(m), tolexy123, wolverine1987, mahabone(m), Onyekas, oluwashegun01(m), vanosky, julietene(f), Nokio1(m), emiko(m), bana91(m), fatdick(m), ndcide(m), teekbeey, awojideluv(m) and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15