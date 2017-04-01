₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by sar33: 3:20pm
God's Choice Servant Apostle Johnson Suleman was at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos - Nigeria.He knelt down to greet his spiritual mother, Mama F.A. Adeboye.He was also blessed by his father and mentor, Papa E.A. Adeboye (Daddy GO).
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/apostle-suleman-kneels-down-to-greet.html
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by sar33: 3:20pm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Igboesika: 3:21pm
I weep for this forum.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by blackylola(m): 3:23pm
Strong pastor
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Epositive(m): 3:25pm
this pastor is trying to prove something
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Cyberrex(m): 3:25pm
Igboesika:Why bro?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by brightology3: 3:29pm
So daddy adeboye is his spiritual father
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by GloriaNinja(f): 3:31pm
He is pretending to be humble
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by sarrkii: 3:31pm
We@Bmc Av tried this Man,but it Appears All our Collabo wit Sowore Didn't Work..
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Oluola89(m): 3:36pm
Hypocrisy, Mimiko the idiot wey no gree pay Civil servants for good 7months towards the end of his tenure think that he can run to Jesus xrist as his refuge..The idiot will not go un punished
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Igboesika: 3:37pm
Cyberrex:Dem no wan em matter to end. I won't b surprised if they push it to front page.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Cyberrex(m): 3:38pm
Igboesika:that'll be immature of the mods to do that
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by neocortex: 3:38pm
Guilty conscience, if you like take picture with the pope,
it wouldn't change the fact that you are a lying cheater.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by neocortex: 3:39pm
Oluola89:
Are you just waking up? what connects Mimiko to this post ?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by damilolammm(m): 3:51pm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by salford: 3:58pm
eeeewwwwww
Fuc.ky fu.cki pastor
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by martineverest(m): 4:01pm
Did he do all these before?
The conscience is guilty
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Ajasco222: 4:01pm
Na so
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by dragonking3: 4:01pm
Whom God has blessed, no witch from the pit of hell can destroy. Ride on pastor.
Otobo supporters and atheist right now
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Moreoffaith(m): 4:01pm
Religious people and indomie brain are like 5$6.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Ajasco222: 4:01pm
martineverest:
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by DIKEnaWAR: 4:02pm
Pretence everywhere.
Lights, camera, action!
I can see Mimiko. After looting in Ondo state, he has gone to take the front row in the house of God. Are you people still wondering those that will make heaven on the last day?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by eleojo23: 4:02pm
n
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by lovingyouhun: 4:02pm
Humility pays everytime
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by hungryboy(m): 4:03pm
This pictures have damage control written all over it
Pastor Sinnerman wan show us say him dey humble after enjoying Three'some with Otobo and Daniella Okeke
Settle out of court with the Otobo girl,
Lie low for a while,
And let Nigerians forget about this and move on to the next trending scandal,
like the Coza Pastor did
He is busy making himself look guilty
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by gigabyte13: 4:03pm
I saw him at the redeemed camp dancing like crazy yesterday. Alfa sule no send ooooooo, all those babe eeeeehn, na OYO dem dey. Apostle don knack dem pass.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by BuariCopyPaste: 4:03pm
The elders know the truth.....unlike their deranged youths yarning dust from their brown roofs.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Tazdroid(m): 4:03pm
Apostle wait make BBN finish tomorrow so that you go hold thanksgiving ceremony as you return to Nairaland FP
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by edo3(m): 4:03pm
.idobale koki se iwa.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by jullty: 4:03pm
H
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by Tazdroid(m): 4:03pm
dragonking3:.....or
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye by LOGDAN(m): 4:04pm
sarrkii:
To God be the Glory
