God's Choice Servant Apostle Johnson Suleman was at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos - Nigeria. He knelt down to greet his spiritual mother, Mama F.A. Adeboye. He was also blessed by his father and mentor, Papa E.A. Adeboye (Daddy GO). See photos below

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/apostle-suleman-kneels-down-to-greet.html

I weep for this forum. 39 Likes 1 Share

Strong pastor 4 Likes 1 Share

this pastor is trying to prove something 16 Likes

Igboesika:

I weep for this forum. Why bro? Why bro? 11 Likes

So daddy adeboye is his spiritual father 1 Like 1 Share

He is pretending to be humble 39 Likes 1 Share

We@Bmc Av tried this Man,but it Appears All our Collabo wit Sowore Didn't Work.. 22 Likes 3 Shares

Hypocrisy, Mimiko the idiot wey no gree pay Civil servants for good 7months towards the end of his tenure think that he can run to Jesus xrist as his refuge..The idiot will not go un punished 24 Likes 1 Share

Cyberrex:

Why bro? Dem no wan em matter to end. I won't b surprised if they push it to front page. Dem no wan em matter to end. I won't b surprised if they push it to front page. 1 Like

Igboesika:



Dem no wan em matter to end. I won't b surprised if they push it to front page. that'll be immature of the mods to do that that'll be immature of the mods to do that 3 Likes

Guilty conscience, if you like take picture with the pope,

it wouldn't change the fact that you are a lying cheater. 20 Likes 1 Share

Oluola89:

Hypocrisy, Mimiko the idiot wey no gree pay Civil servants for good 7months towards the end of his tenure think that he can run to Jesus xrist as his refuge..The idiot will not go un published

Are you just waking up? what connects Mimiko to this post ? Are you just waking up? what connects Mimiko to this post ? 7 Likes

eeeewwwwww



Fuc.ky fu.cki pastor 4 Likes

Did he do all these before?



The conscience is guilty 4 Likes

Na so 1 Like





Otobo supporters and atheist right now Whom God has blessed, no witch from the pit of hell can destroy. Ride on pastor.Otobo supporters and atheist right now 14 Likes 4 Shares

Religious people and indomie brain are like 5$6. 9 Likes 1 Share

martineverest:

Did he do all these before? 1 Like

Pretence everywhere.



Lights, camera, action!





I can see Mimiko. After looting in Ondo state, he has gone to take the front row in the house of God. Are you people still wondering those that will make heaven on the last day? 8 Likes

n

Humility pays everytime 2 Likes

This pictures have damage control written all over it





Pastor Sinnerman wan show us say him dey humble after enjoying Three'some with Otobo and Daniella Okeke







Settle out of court with the Otobo girl,

Lie low for a while,





And let Nigerians forget about this and move on to the next trending scandal,



like the Coza Pastor did



He is busy making himself look guilty 5 Likes

I saw him at the redeemed camp dancing like crazy yesterday. Alfa sule no send ooooooo, all those babe eeeeehn, na OYO dem dey. Apostle don knack dem pass. 6 Likes

The elders know the truth.....unlike their deranged youths yarning dust from their brown roofs. 3 Likes

Apostle wait make BBN finish tomorrow so that you go hold thanksgiving ceremony as you return to Nairaland FP

.idobale koki se iwa.

H

dragonking3:

Whom God has blessed, no witch from the pit of hell can destroy. Ride on pastor.



Otobo supporters and atheist right now



.....or .....or 2 Likes