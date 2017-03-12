₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,004 members, 3,413,860 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 02:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges (5599 Views)
"Apostle Suleman Likes Sex Too Much & Once Gave Me Proceeds Of Crusades" / Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber / Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by ObiOmaMu: 11:40am
Things are getting messier for Apostle Johnson Suleman who is at the center of an adultery scandal. More people are coming out with alleged facts, some people who were standing by him are beginning to have doubts.
Lagos based author and publisher, Julius Michael who was standing by and defending the founder of Omega Power Ministries, just retracted his support and added his reasons.
He wrote:
"PUBLIC NOTICE!
"This is to withdraw my statement of support towards Apostle John Suleiman of Omega Church Ministry which is dated on the 6th of March, this month as against the claims of Ms Stephanie Otodo.
I have personally received a classify information about ungoldly activities of the said Mr Suleiman from a reliable source and how he partronise their hotel with one or two girls...
It has been a battle of conscience since three days ago whether to post this or not, but, as
someone who likes to always say the truth no matter whose ox is gored- it's on this note, I retract my innitial statement of support and solidarity- having been cleared to me that I gooved in my claims as a mortal man.
It is my prayer that God in His infinity mercy will broken the heart of Mr Suleiman and make him a born again Christian. If you love him, pray for him."
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/man-withdraws-support-for-apostle.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by donolatunji(m): 11:43am
I Am Speechless And Weak On This Matter
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by Byko899: 11:47am
one thing I know is that we are all mortals, so do not see your fellow being as demi God,what you can do he can do it as well,with all the money, Men derives no other happiness apart from plenty women and wine. kayamo is a big barrister and he is not new in the game ,for him to stick his neck to this, the evidence is beyond reasonable doubt, am sure he does not want to release much, just waiting for sulaman to go to court , because if he makes all the evidence public ,sulaman will buy lawyers that can try to counter it,he is juts preserving it so that when he gets to court,he will take them unawares
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by agabaI23(m): 11:50am
Who is Julius Michael?
I stand with Suleiman. Withdraw your support. Who ya support epp?
10 Likes
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by SirWere(m): 11:50am
I'm waiting for people to start claiming that Fulani Herdsmen threatened this man to make a statement.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by lofty900(m): 11:52am
Sharap, u that is withdrawing support are u a saint? The bible says, he that has not sinned should cast the first stone.
10 Likes
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by ikbnice(m): 11:55am
This is the kind of mess you find yourself when you listen to the voice of your konji instead of that of God.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by WeNoGoDie: 11:56am
He should clearly state the "ungodly activities" and "reliable source" he's quoting and let this matter be fully exposed for everyone to be convinced.
I will fully agree when a clear evidence is presented. Up till now there has been none. If he gave actress a car doesn't prove he slept with her.
Lets bring out something that will nail this man finally and stop this going in circles.
If he's indeed a womanizer of the degree being portrayed there must be "concrete evidence" somewhere
5 Likes
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by pressplay411(m): 12:16pm
WeNoGoDie:
Did you not read that the good MOG patronizes hotels with girls?
Or were you just selectively blind to that?
1 Like
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by CoolFreeday(m): 12:17pm
Waooo.
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by kazyhm(m): 12:26pm
I laff in spiritual power
You see what happen when you use your brain instead of your joystick ?
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by WeNoGoDie: 12:36pm
pressplay411:
Were you selectively blind to the fact that there's no iota of evidence to back that up.
I can equally claim at this moment that you visit hotels and patronize prostitutes. Does that make my assertion correct?
5 Likes
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by pressplay411(m): 12:46pm
WeNoGoDie:
Guess the case is toast then, since there's no video coverage of the good apostle smashing the sht out of her while she screams him name as he speaks in tongue.
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by Amberon: 1:40pm
You are the cause of the depletion of the ozone layer. Seems you will support him even if he killed half his congregation. Eternal zombie!
Receive sense in the name of our Lord Jesus.
agabaI23:
1 Like
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by gsmphoneseller: 1:52pm
No tribe in Nigeria bears Julius Michael As a name, therefore, that post is fake.......period
3 Likes
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by Fairgodwin(m): 2:12pm
Happy Sunday people.
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by AntiWailer: 2:12pm
Man wey get honor.
The others will just keep 'qwayet'
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by kenonze(f): 2:12pm
My Dad said if any of his children is accused either wrongly or correctly that he /she stole an item... .
Even if u finally exonerated yourself, he will flog the hell out of u for being involved directly or indirectly
2 Likes
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by highrise07(m): 2:13pm
ok
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by JustinSlayer69: 2:13pm
Apostle Sule...
Now we know where our tithes are invested.
Meow bank
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by bleskid(m): 2:13pm
I dot g't it
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by AshawoGirl(f): 2:13pm
Apostle I've told u. Forget that girl I can give u any style. Anytime. I love u apostle. Pls contact me thanks
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by idbami2(m): 2:13pm
Se na wetin we wan use start this week bi this? Aigooo
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by Negotiate: 2:13pm
gobeee
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by Marvel1206: 2:14pm
Only God knows who truly serve him but then we can test the spirit by checking if his activities alligns with the word of God. Shalom!
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by doctokwus: 2:14pm
D way ppe even blived d apostle cud av even been innocent after all d evidence beats my imagination.
I accept Stephanie may av blackmailed d man after he may av refused to continue paying her when 'resources' probably dwindled,considering d other 'oloshos' he may be 'eating their punana' and settling,but suleiman did majority if not all stephanie alleged.
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by contactmorak: 2:15pm
hmm
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by seunny4lif(m): 2:15pm
I'm waiting
This story dey sweet
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by highscript(m): 2:15pm
apostle sule .
when they are doing it Stephanie Otodo go be like
sule small small ,,suuuuuuuuulllllleeee yeeeeee,you dey mad ni yeeeeeeeeee.
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by greenpasture(m): 2:15pm
Dubious spelling from an author. Strange.
|Re: Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges by zicoraads(m): 2:15pm
Why people elevate men of God to Godly status is beyond me. Let's call it for what it is. Apostle Johnson messed up, big time. As a man who is a pastor, he ought to be blameless.
Bbc: Nigeria's Pastors 'as Rich As Oil Barons' / Nigerian Preachers In Hell: How Veritable Are These Visions? / Standing Because Of Others
Viewing this topic: ZUBY77(m), Frank3n2(m), papuchudo, emmadejust(m), globalmind1, tinny898(m), odomat(f), richtea881, happney65, Seanjigga, softmind24, ipobbigot7, izublingz(m), Ever8054, iceberg54, quicyvictor(m), perez019(m), kamarch, ExcelNG, kayola11(m), senboy204(m), drgica74, abbeYhart(m), abdool59(m), highrise07(m), OurVoice, Nesko, peeta4u(m), alagba333(m), Richy4(m), Papachulo, Rhema0011, samsof1, Viking007(m), jack00000, lalaray, kingdenny(m), vannessa7(f), damianwest(m), Damola00, highscript(m), MyHeroFred(m), Folatem, George22016(m), Shidophobia, Turks, ahmstrng(m), code11(m), tholarrr, Heeyhun(f), Jagabanbaby, moremoney007(f), scarred9jan(m), SlyIg(f), gypsey(m), Peteblack, Lovetinz(m), Liyyor, victord1st, oluhyohmih(m), kollistic(m), Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), Seamareggae(m), sekem, sigiyaya(m), Evergreen4(m), jaiyejina(m), Agbgift(f), Slimpotter(m), adextman, etenyong(m), Larablink(f), AshawoGirl(f), prophetfire, pecoprince, Olateef(m), ykthomas, Muhaymin(m), W3xy1(m), africandollar, alen4smith(m), miriamchi(f), jayjayjones, delana, shawwal1(m), ziggy3579, jbonito(m), Bote3000(m), pastorpussy(m), casttlebarbz(m), Abudu2000(m), princeadams11, tunji1(m), frisky2good(m), Ayofad, ngona(f), ohiku4every1(m), saintgwizard(m), MASTERCC, preshinno, AgentOfAllah, Emmyjune12(m), legalvoice(m), Charlieo, mancol(m), kunletoks(m), luckyehis, suarez7, partnerus, SIRmanjar, Cupidkc(m), bettercreature(m), jojomario(m), AngelicBeing, Olamarkjoel(m), samuel051(m), trukoments(m), switchlain, cowgirl9090, PassionD(f), adonshow, faceURfront(m), WiseFool2(m), Lover50, chiefololade, akeensbussy(m), Lollipop247, Nnemaranma(f), Sansa143(f), nokiaba3(m), ogezworld, authenticman(m), dorofresh, jwaliu, Georgnilla, okpanachi09, realGURU(f), Epraize(m), otemanuduno, successinlife, Lex11(m), ramdris(m), Hanny042, ikechemez(m), Eisenhower(m), Blackblood247, Atlanticfire, DollarAngel(m), bharkarh(m), Fapta(m), AKJA(m), wasiudvd(m), ojingbe(m), muhammad23(m), 7Alexander(m), segunfat(m), KOMBE, IamZod(m), Mrufai44, paulpery, phadat(m), Jeju, Alfredinho69, Amucha, ReachHard, Compliance(m), marumaru, esosuo2, Vizzim(m), smartapps(m), ugwup, Explorers(m), Benite, Debbee(f), okey85, 2black1(m), Marcus01, feda01, heemah(f), biozy(m), Clinton207, VcStunner(m), iamsparrow(m), wura2020, lanrecious(m), pochoo, Wikidraw, eLcastro(m), gozzy121(m), Exclusivebae, 123ayodeji(m), StRichard(m), hotspec(m), Bencastle(m), unlaw(m), Tunar18(m), Saint52(m), panamal, mclaaro(f), kfrosh, poshestmina(f), ikennaoma(m), badtboi, LANGIDI, Philistine(m), phunsticks(m), Crystal2020, uanda(m), abbacool(m), FemiZets(m), walexzee11(m), bidexer(m), ubaobi, alberson(m), abes(m), deenee, Tbrak(f), MrSmith007, 12345baba, fairytale(f), desoul, c12112, ddestiny20(m), osaswellington(m), ificatchmodeh, FatGuy, Locapito(m), UIA04(f), Saintp(m), jeffizy(m), Timblaze(m), samsongbemisola(m), brightsparks(m), lofty900(m), thumpsupautos(m), agya1, symbolofhope, sleeknick(m), maxzzo1(m), wiseone10, Rex123(m), oluseye82, caspet(m), shaydeenamz(m), humble2, pija(m), sondi, mday, LivingHuman, jice(m), geesilver(m), suremanpatriot, ablatgraphicplus(m), monajit(m), chris6flash, donfeluche(m), kibo, profemz(m), Splashme, Marcolaw, Mavanyreborn, kalakuta11, shegssosplendid(m), talk2odim(m), afoxy17, Dat9jakid(m), Whobedatte(m), sisisioge, Remii(m), Vision4God, julyman(m), dowjones(m), adelaja70, Adebammm(m), Sunnybabe(m), Jesusgirl92(f), adotun, harrygold, bybj, PrinceWezy(m), Pitoto, Mylana87(m), tunatrezy(m), borie4u(m), teebaxy(m) and 518 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10