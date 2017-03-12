Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges (5599 Views)

Lagos based author and publisher, Julius Michael who was standing by and defending the founder of Omega Power Ministries, just retracted his support and added his reasons.



He wrote:



"PUBLIC NOTICE!

"This is to withdraw my statement of support towards Apostle John Suleiman of Omega Church Ministry which is dated on the 6th of March, this month as against the claims of Ms Stephanie Otodo.



I have personally received a classify information about ungoldly activities of the said Mr Suleiman from a reliable source and how he partronise their hotel with one or two girls...



It has been a battle of conscience since three days ago whether to post this or not, but, as

someone who likes to always say the truth no matter whose ox is gored- it's on this note, I retract my innitial statement of support and solidarity- having been cleared to me that I gooved in my claims as a mortal man.

It is my prayer that God in His infinity mercy will broken the heart of Mr Suleiman and make him a born again Christian. If you love him, pray for him."



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/man-withdraws-support-for-apostle.html



I Am Speechless And Weak On This Matter

one thing I know is that we are all mortals, so do not see your fellow being as demi God,what you can do he can do it as well,with all the money, Men derives no other happiness apart from plenty women and wine. kayamo is a big barrister and he is not new in the game ,for him to stick his neck to this, the evidence is beyond reasonable doubt, am sure he does not want to release much, just waiting for sulaman to go to court , because if he makes all the evidence public ,sulaman will buy lawyers that can try to counter it,he is juts preserving it so that when he gets to court,he will take them unawares 5 Likes 1 Share

Who is Julius Michael?

I stand with Suleiman. Withdraw your support. Who ya support epp? 10 Likes

I'm waiting for people to start claiming that Fulani Herdsmen threatened this man to make a statement. 3 Likes

Sharap, u that is withdrawing support are u a saint? The bible says, he that has not sinned should cast the first stone. 10 Likes

This is the kind of mess you find yourself when you listen to the voice of your konji instead of that of God. 4 Likes

He should clearly state the "ungodly activities" and "reliable source" he's quoting and let this matter be fully exposed for everyone to be convinced.





I will fully agree when a clear evidence is presented. Up till now there has been none. If he gave actress a car doesn't prove he slept with her.





Lets bring out something that will nail this man finally and stop this going in circles.





If he's indeed a womanizer of the degree being portrayed there must be "concrete evidence" somewhere 5 Likes

WeNoGoDie:

He should clearly state the "ungodly activities" and "reliable source" he's quoting and let this matter be fully exposed for everyone to be convinced.





I will fully agree when a clear evidence is presented. Up till now there has been none. If he gave actress a car doesn't prove he slept with her.





Lets bring out something that will nail this man finally and stop this going in circles.





If he's indeed a womanizer of the degree being portrayed there must be "concrete evidence" somewhere

Did you not read that the good MOG patronizes hotels with girls?

Or were you just selectively blind to that? Did you not read that the good MOG patronizes hotels with girls?Or were you just selectively blind to that? 1 Like

Waooo.

I laff in spiritual power



You see what happen when you use your brain instead of your joystick ?

pressplay411:





Did you not read that the good MOG patronizes hotels with girls?

Or were you just selectively blind to that?

Were you selectively blind to the fact that there's no iota of evidence to back that up.





I can equally claim at this moment that you visit hotels and patronize prostitutes. Does that make my assertion correct? Were you selectively blind to the fact that there's no iota of evidence to back that up.I can equally claim at this moment that you visit hotels and patronize prostitutes. Does that make my assertion correct? 5 Likes

WeNoGoDie:





Were you selectively blind to the fact that there's no iota of evidence to back that up.





I can equally claim at this moment that you visit hotels and patronize prostitutes. Does that make my assertion correct?

Guess the case is toast then, since there's no video coverage of the good apostle smashing the sht out of her while she screams him name as he speaks in tongue. Guess the case is toast then, since there's no video coverage of the good apostle smashing the sht out of her while she screams him name as he speaks in tongue.





Receive sense in the name of our Lord Jesus. agabaI23:

Who is Julius Michael?

I stand with Suleiman. Withdraw your support. Who ya support epp? You are the cause of the depletion of the ozone layer. Seems you will support him even if he killed half his congregation. Eternal zombie!Receive sense in the name of our Lord Jesus. 1 Like

No tribe in Nigeria bears Julius Michael As a name, therefore, that post is fake.......period 3 Likes

Happy Sunday people.

Man wey get honor.



The others will just keep 'qwayet'

My Dad said if any of his children is accused either wrongly or correctly that he /she stole an item... .

Even if u finally exonerated yourself, he will flog the hell out of u for being involved directly or indirectly 2 Likes

Apostle Sule...



Now we know where our tithes are invested.



Apostle I've told u. Forget that girl I can give u any style. Anytime. I love u apostle. Pls contact me thanks

Se na wetin we wan use start this week bi this? Aigooo

Only God knows who truly serve him but then we can test the spirit by checking if his activities alligns with the word of God. Shalom!

D way ppe even blived d apostle cud av even been innocent after all d evidence beats my imagination.

I accept Stephanie may av blackmailed d man after he may av refused to continue paying her when 'resources' probably dwindled,considering d other 'oloshos' he may be 'eating their punana' and settling,but suleiman did majority if not all stephanie alleged.

I'm waiting

This story dey sweet I'm waitingThis story dey sweet

apostle sule .

when they are doing it Stephanie Otodo go be like

sule small small ,,suuuuuuuuulllllleeee yeeeeee,you dey mad ni yeeeeeeeeee.

Dubious spelling from an author. Strange.