Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) (8028 Views)

James Ibori Received By Bayelsans As He Arrives For Condolence Visit (Photos) / James Ibori At The Burial Of Johnbull Fatimiro In Delta (Photos) / James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: Erhiatake Ibori, the Daughter of the former Delta state governor, James Ibori got married to her heartthrob, Mr Abioye Suenu at Oghara, Delta state today. Photos from the event below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/photos-from-wedding-of-james-iboris.html 1 Like

Happy Married life to the Couple.



It is not as if the lady in the second picture distracted me in anyway. 17 Likes

More Photos 1 Share

Them no even get shame sef. 4 Likes

Lalasticlala

May God bless your new home. 2 Likes

Isn't she the one in the house of assembly? 1 Like

Love Machine:

Them no even get shame sef. bros, Shame for Wetin again? bros, Shame for Wetin again? 22 Likes 1 Share

Urhobo join Yoruba. Congratulobia 4 Likes

Love Machine:

Them no even get shame sef. shame as in ow? shame as in ow? 17 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to them. 1 Like





Why paint the face with Saclux paint The baking was too much joorrrr.....Why paint the face with Saclux paint 11 Likes 1 Share

hungryboy:

bros,

Shame for Wetin again?



Ex con

hungryboy:

bros,

Shame for Wetin again?



Ex con 2 Likes

I like Ibori as person , people should just allow this man to live his life .He has a chance again old things has past away. 8 Likes

Last last Erhiatake don marry !!!!!!

So happy for her.Black beauty

Happy married life to the new couple.

Luckily views of brainless blockheads like the penultimate one above don't count 3 Likes







Abeg who osinbanjo daughter phone number ? Me i wan marry my own.... Happy marriage life....Abeg who osinbanjo daughter phone number? Me i wan marry my own....

Love Machine:

Them no even get shame sef.



Shame for wentin na? So he can't give out his daughter's hand in marriage again because? WERE he from the other sides of the country,his sins wouldn't ve mattered or would ve since been forgiven..... Shame for wentin na? So he can't give out his daughter's hand in marriage again because? WERE he from the other sides of the country,his sins wouldn't ve mattered or would ve since been forgiven..... 7 Likes

Where the hand?

I won marry o.

FREDUSTER:

I like Ibori as person , people should just allow this man to live his life .He has a chance again old things has past away. Make owu chop your mouth there. Which chance again? and na your backyard the "old things past away"?



I no won vex guy. Make owu chop your mouth there. Which chance again? and na your backyard the "old things past away"?I no won vex guy. 9 Likes

Dem go born police, given the grand dad's penchant for pilfering

Everybody is getting married and I am just here still undecided on who to date. 1 Like

Love Machine:

Them no even get shame sef.

Shame? That is a word that does not exist in Nigeria's society. Shame? That is a word that does not exist in Nigeria's society.

Congrats to the couple

Love Machine:

Them no even get shame sef.

GloriaNinja:

Matured people getting married, not all these inexperienced small kids jumping into marriage. .



There is nothing like mature pple here. its obvious they both waited for the bride father to return frm Jail b4 they could go ahead with the marriage plan.



Na condition make dem wait reach this age to get married n not maturity to stay married... There is nothing like mature pple here. its obvious they both waited for the bride father to return frm Jail b4 they could go ahead with the marriage plan.Na condition make dem wait reach this age to get married n not maturity to stay married...

hungryboy:

bros,

Shame for Wetin again?





For the blatant theft of state funds. For the blatant theft of state funds. 1 Like

Is she pregnant or just fat?

@ op. His Daughter's Hand In Marriage those that sentence still exist. I find it quite funny and ancient. Na the hand them won marry?

Love Machine:

Them no even get shame sef. na Ur Shame? na Ur Shame? 3 Likes

Matured people getting married, not all these inexperienced small kids jumping into marriage.

Urhobo women rocks.. na we they run am.

urhobo wadoo!!!!! 5 Likes 2 Shares