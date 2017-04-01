₦airaland Forum

Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:28pm
Erhiatake Ibori, the Daughter of the former Delta state governor, James Ibori got married to her heartthrob, Mr Abioye Suenu at Oghara, Delta state today. Photos from the event below;

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/photos-from-wedding-of-james-iboris.html

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by HungerBAD: 3:30pm
Happy Married life to the Couple.

It is not as if the lady in the second picture distracted me in anyway.

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:37pm
More Photos

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Dildo(m): 3:40pm
Them no even get shame sef.

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by LivingHuman: 3:40pm
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Igboesika: 3:42pm
May God bless your new home.

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Sweetguy25: 3:47pm
Isn't she the one in the house of assembly?

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by hungryboy(m): 3:49pm
Love Machine:
Them no even get shame sef.
bros, Shame for Wetin again?

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by salford: 3:49pm
Urhobo join Yoruba. Congratulobia

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 3:52pm
Love Machine:
Them no even get shame sef.
shame as in ow?

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 3:53pm
Congrats to them.

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 3:54pm
The baking was too much joorrrr.....

Why paint the face with Saclux paint

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Dildo(m): 3:58pm
hungryboy:
bros,
Shame for Wetin again?

Ex con
hungryboy:
bros,
Shame for Wetin again?

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by FREDUSTER: 4:01pm
I like Ibori as person , people should just allow this man to live his life .He has a chance again old things has past away.

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Myself2(m): 4:04pm
Last last Erhiatake don marry !!!!!!
So happy for her.Black beauty
Happy married life to the new couple.
Luckily views of brainless blockheads like the penultimate one above don't count

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 4:09pm
Happy marriage life....


Abeg who osinbanjo daughter phone number? Me i wan marry my own....
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by MONITZ: 4:10pm
Love Machine:
Them no even get shame sef.


Shame for wentin na? So he can't give out his daughter's hand in marriage again because? WERE he from the other sides of the country,his sins wouldn't ve mattered or would ve since been forgiven.....

7 Likes

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by waxxydude: 4:49pm
Where the hand?
I won marry o.
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by waxxydude: 4:54pm
FREDUSTER:
I like Ibori as person , people should just allow this man to live his life .He has a chance again old things has past away.
Make owu chop your mouth there. Which chance again? and na your backyard the "old things past away"?

I no won vex guy.

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by hardbody: 5:05pm
Dem go born police, given the grand dad's penchant for pilfering
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Daniyemi: 5:06pm
Everybody is getting married and I am just here still undecided on who to date.

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Bollinger(m): 5:08pm
Love Machine:
Them no even get shame sef.

Shame? That is a word that does not exist in Nigeria's society.
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 5:08pm
Congrats to the couple
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 5:08pm
Love Machine:
Them no even get shame sef.

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by goldenceo1: 5:09pm
GloriaNinja:
Matured people getting married, not all these inexperienced small kids jumping into marriage.
.

There is nothing like mature pple here. its obvious they both waited for the bride father to return frm Jail b4 they could go ahead with the marriage plan.

Na condition make dem wait reach this age to get married n not maturity to stay married...
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by mmsen: 5:09pm
hungryboy:
bros,
Shame for Wetin again?


For the blatant theft of state funds.

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 5:09pm
Is she pregnant or just fat?
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by tspun(m): 5:09pm
@ op. His Daughter's Hand In Marriage those that sentence still exist. I find it quite funny and ancient. Na the hand them won marry?
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Onos866(m): 5:10pm
Love Machine:
Them no even get shame sef.
na Ur Shame?

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 5:11pm
Matured people getting married, not all these inexperienced small kids jumping into marriage.
Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by Efewestern: 5:12pm
Urhobo women rocks.. na we they run am.
urhobo wadoo!!!!!

Re: Erhiatake Ibori Weds Abioye Suenu (Photos) by solexybadoo: 5:12pm
Love Machine:
Ex con
obasanjo no be ex convict ni? Abi that stock fish calling himself the president no be ex convict ...if only u can use 10% of your brain ..u won't come out here making a fool of yourself ...

Guy I bow for ur way of reasoning o

