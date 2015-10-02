₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:22pm
James Ibori's Daughter Stole My Husband --Abioye Suenu's Wife Cries Out. Photos
The black and beautiful eldest daughter of the former Executive Governor of Delta State, Hon Erhiatake Ibori and his heartthrob, Mr Abioye Suenu were traditionally joined together today according to Urhobo culture and tradition by the Ibori families in Oghara, Delta State.
Father of the bridge, His Excellency Chief James Ibori was on hand, filled with true joy and handed over his lawmaker daughter to the Suenu family.
Chairman of the occasion and immediate past Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan advised the newly married couple to build their union on sound religious and moral principles, urging them never to take their family issues to strangers.
Now a fresh report has emerged about the first wife of the Abioye Suenu who has allegedly claimed that her husband was stolen from her...
Read below what was shared by the publisher at Drumbeats Magazine, Elsie Halima Ijorogu-Reed;
As Delta State politicians celebrate the marriage ceremony between Suenu Abioye and Ms Erhiatake Ibori at the Western Delta University on Saturday in Oghara, Ethiope West LGA of Delta State,
Suenu's first wife has cried out that the daughter of ex-convict, Ibori stole her husband.
Mrs Abioye further disclosed that though her husband who is a Muslim has promised that he would never bring home a second wife.
Suenu Abioye who we gathered owned Club Slicks in Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos is a happily maried with two kids. According to his wife friend who craved anonymity, Suenu is a husler and he denied the paternity of Erhiatake child, Only came back after he spent so much she got from being Chairman Appropriation to renovate his Club and entice him. she also claimed that some of the 'family' members who represnted Suenu were rented.
A reliable source hinted that Ms Ibori has another child fathered by a bouncer in London when her Father was a governor.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/james-iboris-daughter-stole-my-husband.html
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Pavore9: 5:26pm
Is the groom not Moslem?
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by tit(f): 5:31pm
you no holo your purse well.
na why them steal am from you.
sorry
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by ojun50(m): 5:38pm
If them like make them collect each other papa or mama he nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo concern mo
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 5:40pm
Let the LovePeddler shaming begin!
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 5:41pm
Sebi you know he is a Muslim before you married him? And they told you he can marry more wives
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by sarrkii: 5:48pm
Perfectly Executed ,This is Propagation By Religion, Its Sickening To See That A Xtian Lady Goes Marrying A Married Man,But Worst Of All A Moon worshiper.
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Jaideyone(m): 5:54pm
so ibori's daughter married a Muslim let's see what the tribal and religious bigots have to say now.
BTW she's the second wife
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by unstableaswater: 5:57pm
Yoruba Demon again? Afonja I hail Oo!
There wedding is just another excuse for Owambe. Take it seriously at ur own peril.
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 6:02pm
Very bad if true.
The man want strong political connection in Delta as ibori son-in-law, they worship ibori like a god in delta state.
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Dildo(m): 6:10pm
Go and fight and take your man's back if you have not dated someone else's husband in the past.
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 6:23pm
Complicated complications completed
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by burkingx(f): 6:36pm
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 6:36pm
James ibori stole money
Daughter is also stealing
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by midolian(m): 6:36pm
Eeyah
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by reyscrub(m): 6:36pm
Ooooh sorry enh!
No be that lady's fault oh na the nature of we guys be that.
Very many guys na gold digger ok
If them allow you judge and purnish the culprity among them, na the guy make you winepress hin ball cos he is not stable.
Even if for say you marry am put for home for ten years, if he sees ibori daughter and wish to marry your man enh, your stupid guy go still give am chance.
Guys sha huuuuuum, your judgement dey in hand of bokoharam girl and soon get ready for shekau mission because your sin of deceiving ladies don reach shekau table.
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:37pm
SO, IS IT COMPLETELY SAFE TO SAY THAT THE IBORIS ARE ALL ABOUT----
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by PettySniper: 6:38pm
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 6:38pm
Trash
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Dindondin(m): 6:38pm
steal him back
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Mementoes(m): 6:38pm
I am not understanding.
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 6:39pm
Pelle, guess he never was yours
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by RealHaute: 6:39pm
Here we go again.
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:40pm
ojun50:Before nkor,
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by olola4(m): 6:40pm
he don happen
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by ichommy(m): 6:40pm
RealHaute:
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 6:40pm
nothing we no go hear for here.
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 6:40pm
Because you failed to protect your territory
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 6:40pm
Ghen ghen
What's with stealing people's husbands these days
Na so men don scarce reach
|Re: "Erhiatake Ibori Stole My Husband" - Abioye Suenu's First Wife (Photos) by FemiFimile: 6:40pm
If na ur husband, how come ur sitting there claiming stolen item/person.
