|The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by zoba88: 8:06pm
Here is photo of a boy who intercepted the first suicide bomber that tried attacking a mosque in Borno today.He sustained injuries during the process
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/see-photo-of-boy-who-intercepted-first.html
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:08pm
Brave boy
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by nnokwa042(m): 8:09pm
Abba Aji kalli ur English Na die
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Ramanto(m): 8:12pm
shame on boko haram.
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:15pm
Ayam not understanding the bastards Boko boko boys. Boko Haram please leave us alone for God sake, no food, no water, no power, yet we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed.
Wish you speedy recovery our hero. The boy deserve national award.
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:18pm
Stop looking for people's error. English language isn't passport to heaven nor to riches. Just means of communication. My kobo though
nnokwa042:
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by kitaatita: 8:23pm
He's a hero
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Tallesty1(m): 8:41pm
madridguy:This one you dey beg them, e be like say you don commot hope in your New Sheriff
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Young03: 8:51pm
This guy no b boy again, na man nah
kudos man
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by hollawaley2: 9:15pm
""intasapted""
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by IpobExposed: 9:37pm
Tell us his name let's pay him.
So other people can stop terrorism like the IPOBs
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Mrtecnomore: 9:47pm
brave man...but
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by ijebuloaded(m): 9:47pm
nnokwa042:
Lol.. must yu tok bou dt atleast he say sumtin
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by sean92(m): 9:47pm
not all heroes wear cape
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Lanre90(m): 9:47pm
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Hadone(m): 9:48pm
Good
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Philinho(m): 9:48pm
nice one.they should give him a job to encourage others
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Oladele652(m): 9:48pm
nnokwa042:Some peoples mode of reasoning ehn! that's the first thing that came into your empty brain?
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by judemmesoma(m): 9:49pm
The lord will reward you our hero
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Smellymouth: 9:49pm
nnokwa042:
Hahaaahah
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by philo04(m): 9:49pm
the boy nid to intercept this english
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Phatbutty: 9:49pm
religion of peace
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by mennagina(m): 9:49pm
body no be sickness. small boy, big mind... weldone here
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Lilaex: 9:49pm
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Laple0541(m): 9:50pm
Bravery at it peak, omo the boy try ooo, I beg make Op post him account details may we start donating for his medical upkeep, I'm sure the government no go look him side.
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by voicelez: 9:50pm
na una matter...
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Drabeey(m): 9:50pm
GOD BLESS PMB
THE BOY IS ALREADY A HERO
drabeey was HERE
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by FILEBE(m): 9:51pm
He deserves a medal and also he should be granted his wishes. He deserves more than what they are offering them at Big Brother Nigeria. He saved live , wetin BBN dey do wey dem owan give one jonzing person 25 million?
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by phlame(m): 9:51pm
IpobExposed:
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by skylowlow: 9:53pm
Voltron defender of the universe!
Tuale hero!
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by ifex370(m): 9:53pm
IpobExposed:
Y IPOB mata de scratch you for prick?
|Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by FTBOY: 9:54pm
abba aji kali: "intasepted"
really?
