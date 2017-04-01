₦airaland Forum

The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by zoba88: 8:06pm
Here is photo of a boy who intercepted the first suicide bomber that tried attacking a mosque in Borno today.He sustained injuries during the process

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/see-photo-of-boy-who-intercepted-first.html

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:08pm
Brave boy

3 Likes

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by nnokwa042(m): 8:09pm
Abba Aji kalli ur English Na die grin

35 Likes 3 Shares

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Ramanto(m): 8:12pm
shame on boko haram.

3 Likes

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:15pm
Ayam not understanding the bastards Boko boko boys. Boko Haram please leave us alone for God sake, no food, no water, no power, yet we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed.

Wish you speedy recovery our hero. The boy deserve national award.

1 Like

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:18pm
Stop looking for people's error. English language isn't passport to heaven nor to riches. Just means of communication. My kobo though

nnokwa042:
Abba Aji kalli ur English Na die grin

31 Likes 3 Shares

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by kitaatita: 8:23pm
He's a hero

2 Likes

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Tallesty1(m): 8:41pm
madridguy:
Ayam not understanding the bastards Boko boko boys. Boko Haram please leave us alone for God sake, no food, no water, no power, yet we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed.

Wish you speedy recovery our hero. The boy deserve national award.
This one you dey beg them, e be like say you don commot hope in your New Sheriff

4 Likes

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Young03: 8:51pm
This guy no b boy again, na man nah
kudos man

2 Likes

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by hollawaley2: 9:15pm
""intasapted""

3 Likes

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by IpobExposed: 9:37pm
Tell us his name let's pay him.

So other people can stop terrorism like the IPOBs
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Mrtecnomore: 9:47pm
brave man...but
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by ijebuloaded(m): 9:47pm
nnokwa042:
Abba Aji kalli ur English Na die grin


Lol.. must yu tok bou dt atleast he say sumtin cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by sean92(m): 9:47pm
not all heroes wear cape
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Lanre90(m): 9:47pm
grin
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Hadone(m): 9:48pm
Good
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Philinho(m): 9:48pm
nice one.they should give him a job to encourage others
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Oladele652(m): 9:48pm
nnokwa042:
Abba Aji kalli ur English Na die grin
Some peoples mode of reasoning ehn! that's the first thing that came into your empty brain?

1 Like

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by judemmesoma(m): 9:49pm
The lord will reward you our hero
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Smellymouth: 9:49pm
nnokwa042:
Abba Aji kalli ur English Na die grin

Hahaaahah

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by philo04(m): 9:49pm
the boy nid to intercept this english
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Phatbutty: 9:49pm
religion of peace
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by mennagina(m): 9:49pm
body no be sickness. small boy, big mind... weldone here
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Lilaex: 9:49pm
ehnr
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Laple0541(m): 9:50pm
Bravery at it peak, omo the boy try ooo, I beg make Op post him account details may we start donating for his medical upkeep, I'm sure the government no go look him side.
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by voicelez: 9:50pm
na una matter...

1 Like

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by Drabeey(m): 9:50pm
GOD BLESS PMB


THE BOY IS ALREADY A HERO




drabeey was HERE
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by FILEBE(m): 9:51pm
He deserves a medal and also he should be granted his wishes. He deserves more than what they are offering them at Big Brother Nigeria. He saved live , wetin BBN dey do wey dem owan give one jonzing person 25 million?
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by phlame(m): 9:51pm
IpobExposed:
Tell us his name let's pay him.

So other people can stop terrorism like the IPOBs

undecided undecided undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by skylowlow: 9:53pm
Voltron defender of the universe!

Tuale hero!

Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by ifex370(m): 9:53pm
IpobExposed:
Tell us his name let's pay him.

So other people can stop terrorism like the IPOBs



Y IPOB mata de scratch you for prick? undecided
Re: The Boy That Intercepted First Suicide Bomber That Attacked Borno Mosque (Photo) by FTBOY: 9:54pm
abba aji kali: "intasepted"

really?

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

