Source: Here is photo of a boy who intercepted the first suicide bomber that tried attacking a mosque in Borno today.He sustained injuries during the processSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/see-photo-of-boy-who-intercepted-first.html 6 Likes 3 Shares

Brave boy 3 Likes

Abba Aji kalli ur English Na die 35 Likes 3 Shares

shame on boko haram. 3 Likes

Ayam not understanding the bastards Boko boko boys. Boko Haram please leave us alone for God sake, no food, no water, no power, yet we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed.



Wish you speedy recovery our hero. The boy deserve national award. 1 Like





nnokwa042:

Abba Aji kalli ur English Na die Stop looking for people's error. English language isn't passport to heaven nor to riches. Just means of communication. My kobo though 31 Likes 3 Shares

He's a hero 2 Likes

madridguy:

This guy no b boy again, na man nah

kudos man 2 Likes

""intasapted"" 3 Likes

Tell us his name let's pay him.



So other people can stop terrorism like the IPOBs

brave man...but

Lol.. must yu tok bou dt atleast he say sumtin Lol.. must yu tok bou dtatleast he say sumtin 1 Like

not all heroes wear cape

Good

nice one.they should give him a job to encourage others

The lord will reward you our hero

Hahaaahah Hahaaahah

the boy nid to intercept this english

religion of peace

body no be sickness. small boy, big mind... weldone here

ehnr

Bravery at it peak, omo the boy try ooo, I beg make Op post him account details may we start donating for his medical upkeep, I'm sure the government no go look him side.

na una matter... 1 Like

GOD BLESS PMB





THE BOY IS ALREADY A HERO









drabeey was HERE

He deserves a medal and also he should be granted his wishes. He deserves more than what they are offering them at Big Brother Nigeria. He saved live , wetin BBN dey do wey dem owan give one jonzing person 25 million?

1 Like

Voltron defender of the universe!



Tuale hero!

Y IPOB mata de scratch you for prick? Y IPOB mata de scratch you for prick?