See photos below



Source: President Buhari's anti-graft war has yielded another positive result as 40 official vehicles have been recovered from ex-Directors of Federal Ministry of Water Resources by ICPC.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/icpc-recovers-40-official-vehicles-from.html 1 Like

40 cars

is he running a transport company?

I don die 20 Likes

What kind of greedy souls do we have in this country ? 40 car? But those who worked under him watched as he looted all. 15 Likes

this is the proper way it's been done in a civilized country. you can't hijack government properties for personal use. 1 Like

Apc change 2 Likes

Haba kilode



The greed level of these people no get part 2 4 Likes

Greed; the major problem with Nigerians





Only God can help us 4 Likes

These greedy baboons should be jailed without bail during there court trials... Then the constitution should be amended to give them death by hanging for financial crimes and office abuse.... 5 Likes

Wicked people

omg

Ex

Why always going after ex when there are current looters in your govt

Even the exes who are now on your side are safe

Baba I hail 4 Likes

That's the way it has been with previous directors, it's just that the fight against corruption by this present govt is strong, otherwise, u wldnt hear anytn. Kudos to ICPC! 5 Likes

How many cars does GIGM has sef?

I want to become a terrorist.... I have only one mission; kill all African politicians above 30 3 Likes





See as dem dey shout as if na only one director dey dia How many directors...See as dem dey shout as if na only one director dey dia 3 Likes

All of una go dey shout greedy.... Like if you were in his shoes you won't do worse.





The only way out of this debacle of epidemic corruption... If only convicted people pay with their lives and that of their families. 1 Like 1 Share

The problem is that there are no consequences for daylight robberies as this.

Hmmm, Anoda propaganda frm APC Government 4 Likes

Young03:

40 cars



is he running a transport company?



I don die They are many not just one person They are many not just one person 4 Likes

chimere66:

President Buhari's anti-graft war has yielded another positive result as 40 official vehicles have been recovered from ex-Directors of Federal Ministry of Water Resources by ICPC.



See photos below



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/icpc-recovers-40-official-vehicles-from.html Since people will still claim na lie or propaganda Since people will still claim na lie or propaganda

They should also go after his assistant too

brightology3:

Apc change

Guy u no well asweh Guy u no well asweh

Ex Director (s)



= More than one 3 Likes

Season of recoveries.



EFCC is recovering everyday so ICPC must not be left out too.



Yeye pple. 1 Like

monimekaz:

I want to become a terrorist.... I have only one mission; kill all African politicians above 30

Hmm...



That would mean you have infinite hope in persons under 30.



You'd be surprised!



#NotTooYoungToRun makes the case for youth involvement in politics and overseeing the administration of the country.



This does not imply that every one that's young or under 30 is better than the misfits we have in government.



#DontGetItTwisted



We need UPRIGHT & VISIONARY men and women, young and old Hmm... 1 Like

ArcFresky:

All of una go dey shout greedy.... Like if you were in his shoes you won't do worse.





The only way out of this debacle of epidemic corruption... If only convicted people pay with their lives and that of their families.

That you will do the same doesn't mean all will do it. That you will do the same doesn't mean all will do it. 1 Like









