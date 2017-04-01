₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by chimere66: 8:37pm
President Buhari's anti-graft war has yielded another positive result as 40 official vehicles have been recovered from ex-Directors of Federal Ministry of Water Resources by ICPC.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/icpc-recovers-40-official-vehicles-from.html
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by chimere66: 8:38pm
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by Young03: 8:43pm
40 cars
is he running a transport company?
I don die
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by ewigmee: 8:45pm
What kind of greedy souls do we have in this country ? 40 car? But those who worked under him watched as he looted all.
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by DrDeji20: 8:48pm
this is the proper way it's been done in a civilized country. you can't hijack government properties for personal use.
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by brightology3: 9:05pm
Apc change
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by helphelp: 9:06pm
Haba kilode
The greed level of these people no get part 2
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by Jacksparr0w127: 9:06pm
Greed; the major problem with Nigerians
Only God can help us
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by sseunhayor(m): 9:06pm
These greedy baboons should be jailed without bail during there court trials... Then the constitution should be amended to give them death by hanging for financial crimes and office abuse....
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by YorubaMuslims: 9:06pm
Wicked people
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by sugarbelly: 9:06pm
that's crazy, aswear
meanwhile,
this pretty 15 year old girl, was sexually molested by a Nigerian, in the US
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by sugarbelly: 9:06pm
omg
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by sugarbelly: 9:06pm
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by tomdon(m): 9:07pm
Ex
Why always going after ex when there are current looters in your govt
Even the exes who are now on your side are safe
Baba I hail
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by dapsoneh: 9:07pm
That's the way it has been with previous directors, it's just that the fight against corruption by this present govt is strong, otherwise, u wldnt hear anytn. Kudos to ICPC!
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by xtiandamondre: 9:07pm
How many cars does GIGM has sef?
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by monimekaz(m): 9:08pm
I want to become a terrorist.... I have only one mission; kill all African politicians above 30
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by jogsman01(m): 9:08pm
How many directors...
See as dem dey shout as if na only one director dey dia
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by ArcFresky(m): 9:08pm
All of una go dey shout greedy.... Like if you were in his shoes you won't do worse.
The only way out of this debacle of epidemic corruption... If only convicted people pay with their lives and that of their families.
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by MrMcJay(m): 9:08pm
The problem is that there are no consequences for daylight robberies as this.
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by sunnydayasaba(m): 9:08pm
Hmmm, Anoda propaganda frm APC Government
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by bettercreature(m): 9:09pm
Young03:They are many not just one person
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by qleap2all(m): 9:09pm
chimere66:Since people will still claim na lie or propaganda
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by yahmohy27: 9:09pm
They should also go after his assistant too
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by sseunhayor(m): 9:09pm
brightology3:
Guy u no well asweh
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by three: 9:10pm
Ex Director(s)
= More than one
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by Omeny: 9:10pm
Season of recoveries.
EFCC is recovering everyday so ICPC must not be left out too.
Yeye pple.
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by three: 9:10pm
monimekaz:
Hmm...
That would mean you have infinite hope in persons under 30.
You'd be surprised!
#NotTooYoungToRun makes the case for youth involvement in politics and overseeing the administration of the country.
This does not imply that every one that's young or under 30 is better than the misfits we have in government.
#DontGetItTwisted
We need UPRIGHT & VISIONARY men and women, young and old
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by aloobright17: 9:11pm
ArcFresky:
That you will do the same doesn't mean all will do it.
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by 0b10010011: 9:12pm
Blood of Wizkid
|Re: ICPC Recovers 40 Cars From Ex-Directors Of Federal Ministry Of Water Resources(p by abbaapple(m): 9:12pm
BMC AR work again! doing Wat de know best!
