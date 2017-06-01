₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by chimere66: 5:20pm
Is this the end of Senator Dino Melaye's recall process?With this affidavit,some people might end up in prison
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/dino-melaye-recallsee-affidavit-lady.html
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by remi1444(m): 5:23pm
Both gov bello and Dino are a persona grata to kogi state they jointly destroyed that state, those yelling WADA MUST GO!!! How are you and your relatives benefiting from GOVERNOR Y.BELLO administration? And those E-fanatics see your handiwork as well?
dedicate this FTC to pranaya....
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by agabaI23(m): 5:25pm
It is about to go down
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by Papiikush: 5:32pm
This is what happens when a destined thug becomes a politician
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by Evablizin(f): 5:33pm
Chai what evil did kogi state do to deserve this cat and dog(Dino and Bello),the will keep on fighting until their tenure finish and no tangible development will be recorded,even Dino might not to be recalled at the end no be naija we deh
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by yarimo(m): 5:36pm
INEC please carry on with the recalled process, DINO MELAYE being fabricating lies since this issue came up. Court affidavit KO senate affidavit NI
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by yemmight(m): 5:44pm
I like this. Dino done they run from pillar to post. How many resident like this he wants to get. It is too late.
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by psucc(m): 6:11pm
But the recall ploy will fail.
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by madridguy(m): 6:34pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by Ogashub(m): 6:34pm
I pray Dino's recall becomes a huge success so that other looters would calm now and know that same people that voted them can still rip them off their votes
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by NwaAmaikpe: 6:34pm
I can't take Kogi state seriously anymore.
If the Commissioner of Oaths in an Area Court can not properly spell 'enable' in #8 of that worthless affidavit.
So ironical that the same Dino Melaye who shot an Oscar-deserving, Cannes Film Festival standard Musical video in which he bragged about not being scared of death or downfall
is
going through all these lengths just to remain in the Senate.
He has told countless lies just to retain his cursed seat on the red chamber.
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by GossipHeart(m): 6:34pm
Any plans against Dino Malaye will fail like Buhari's health
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by auntysimbiat(f): 6:35pm
NOTHING DO YOU. YOU RIGHT NOW !!
LOL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwZ7srxTXC0
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by liftedhigh: 6:35pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by Bishop1monte(m): 6:35pm
I know there will surely be a winner
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by cosby02(m): 6:35pm
Thats their business in kogi
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by Yorubaangel(m): 6:36pm
exercise in futility
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by divinecode101: 6:36pm
Dino, this is lies, they don't need her voter's card to forge or impersonate her. Since they work with INEC, they only need to get the register and move forward, Dino you like it or not, your time is up, but enjoy it while it last
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by madridguy(m): 6:36pm
Both dictator Yahyah Bello and comedy Dino need to be chase away by the good people of Kogi.
Papiikush:
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by Smooyis(m): 6:38pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by Partnerbiz3: 6:38pm
Make i fry kidney abi?
See below for data shaa.
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by kceewhyte(m): 6:38pm
psucc:exactly waste of time
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by Dannyset(m): 6:38pm
This could be a lie also.
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by femo122: 6:38pm
Is dino scared?
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by three: 6:39pm
Neither intend to deliver dividends of good governance
Both Dino and Bello are Misfits
KOGI YOUNG PEOPLE HOW FAR NA?
A good number of you are pandering to either of these misfits, the future CANNOT be brighter that way.
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by 7Prophets(m): 6:40pm
A well written script but, poor acting
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by farihafaheemah(m): 6:42pm
Whu this fraudulent senator running from pole to post, he was in court to stop the process, if you're sure of been loyal to ur people, why are u afraid of recalling process. Just wait and see the out come
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by ORACLE1975(m): 6:42pm
Hahahahaha lough in Japan me I don't believe anybody here in Nigeria all is stage play right from day one.
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by timilehing(m): 6:43pm
Sinator Dinosaur must have paid @least 20k each for these ppl to come up with this affidavit
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by LUGBE: 6:44pm
Our Senator, carry go, we are strongly behind you.
Fraudulent Bello will be exposed soon
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by kellykessy: 6:44pm
Wonders they say, shall never end
|Re: Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court by SageTravels: 6:44pm
ree
