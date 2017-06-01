Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Recall: Affidavit Sworn By Lady In Court (11178 Views)

Source: Is this the end of Senator Dino Melaye's recall process?With this affidavit,some people might end up in prisonSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/dino-melaye-recallsee-affidavit-lady.html 2 Shares

Both gov bello and Dino are a persona grata to kogi state they jointly destroyed that state, those yelling WADA MUST GO!!! How are you and your relatives benefiting from GOVERNOR Y.BELLO administration? And those E-fanatics see your handiwork as well?



dedicate this FTC to pranaya.... 11 Likes

It is about to go down 2 Likes 1 Share

This is what happens when a destined thug becomes a politician 8 Likes

Chai what evil did kogi state do to deserve this cat and dog(Dino and Bello),the will keep on fighting until their tenure finish and no tangible development will be recorded,even Dino might not to be recalled at the end no be naija we deh 4 Likes

INEC please carry on with the recalled process, DINO MELAYE being fabricating lies since this issue came up. Court affidavit KO senate affidavit NI 28 Likes

I like this. Dino done they run from pillar to post. How many resident like this he wants to get. It is too late. 7 Likes 1 Share

But the recall ploy will fail. 1 Like

I pray Dino's recall becomes a huge success so that other looters would calm now and know that same people that voted them can still rip them off their votes 10 Likes





I can't take Kogi state seriously anymore.





If the Commissioner of Oaths in an Area Court can not properly spell 'enable' in #8 of that worthless affidavit.





So ironical that the same Dino Melaye who shot an Oscar-deserving, Cannes Film Festival standard Musical video in which he bragged about not being scared of death or downfall

is

going through all these lengths just to remain in the Senate.





Any plans against Dino Malaye will fail like Buhari's health 1 Like

I know there will surely be a winner 1 Like

Thats their business in kogi

exercise in futility

Dino, this is lies, they don't need her voter's card to forge or impersonate her. Since they work with INEC, they only need to get the register and move forward, Dino you like it or not, your time is up, but enjoy it while it last 1 Like





Papiikush:

This is what happens when a destined thug becomes a politician Both dictator Yahyah Bello and comedy Dino need to be chase away by the good people of Kogi.

Make i fry kidney abi?





psucc:

But the recall ploy will fail. exactly waste of time exactly waste of time

This could be a lie also.

Is dino scared? 1 Like

Neither intend to deliver dividends of good governance



Both Dino and Bello are Misfits





KOGI YOUNG PEOPLE HOW FAR NA?



A good number of you are pandering to either of these misfits, the future CANNOT be brighter that way.

A well written script but, poor acting 1 Like

Whu this fraudulent senator running from pole to post, he was in court to stop the process, if you're sure of been loyal to ur people, why are u afraid of recalling process. Just wait and see the out come

Hahahahaha lough in Japan me I don't believe anybody here in Nigeria all is stage play right from day one.

Sinator Dinosaur must have paid @least 20k each for these ppl to come up with this affidavit 1 Like

Our Senator, carry go, we are strongly behind you.



Fraudulent Bello will be exposed soon

Wonders they say, shall never end