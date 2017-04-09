Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds (2791 Views)

April 9, 2017



Mike Ozekhome

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu



Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Mike Ozekhome, has asked the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to take over the on-going investigation into the disbursement of N450 million, allegedly, sent to the Enugu State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party by the party’s national headquarters during the 2015 presidential election.



Ozekhome, who is counsel to the secretary of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Committee in Enugu State during the presidential election, Hon. Rita Mbah, expressed dismay at the handling of the matter by the Enugu Zonal office of the EFCC. There are insinuations that the fund may be part of the $2.1 billion arms procurement money that was diverted during the Jonathan administration.



In a nine-page letter to Magu titled, ‘A Clear Case of Victimisation, Perversion of Justice, illegal and unlawful detention, palpable bias, distorted and compromised investigation: Our Repressed Ms, Mbah’, Ozekhome said it had become necessary for the matter to be transferred from Enugu to Abuja in view of the compromised attitudes displayed by the officers in Enugu.



He asked Magu to immediately constitute an unbiased and uncompromised team to investigate the receipt and disbursement of the fund, with the intent to possibly prosecute former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, who allegedly disbursed the money, and all others involved.



According to him, “developments since the commencement of the investigation in Enugu had shown that justice will eventually not be served. Mbah had lost confidence in the neutrality and impartiality of the Zonal office, given their palpable compromise and bias as can be gleaned from the chronology of the ugly events detailed in the letter.”



The letter, which detailed how the money was, allegedly, disbursed, said former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo; chairman of the campaign team, Charles Egungbe; and Prof. Osita Ogbu received N5 million each. It alleged that the then Commissioner of Police in the state, GOC 82 Division, and one DIG of police also got similar amounts.



The Department of State Services and other security agents got N30 million, while one Dr. Festus Uzor got N38.3 million for distribution to officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the letter stated. It said other party leaders, including, Ikeje Asogwa, Eric Oluedo, Emeka Ujam and one Chime Oji, among others, equally received various sums of money from Chime.



Ozekhome alleged that rather than invite the affected persons, ‘The commission has continued to invite, arrest, detain, harass, intimidate, humiliate and victimise our client on the instructions of some influential persons in Enugu State whom Mbah alleges have heavily compromised the officers in the EFCC, Enugu zone, to look the other way and avert possible prosecution.



“Our client complains that in furtherance of this grand cover up, some of these influential persons in Enugu have recently decamped to APC to cover up their tracks. Our client, upon return to Nigeria and barely two weeks after her surgery, turned herself up to EFCC, Enugu Zonal office to honour the EFCC’s earlier invitation and to inquire as to why her family members were chased out of her personal house and same sealed up. She requested that her house be unsealed, given her critical medical condition as she was now residing in hotel.



“Our client has been arrested by EFCC in two occasions and detained once. She has been invited five times and she honoured all. Her house has been searched and some of her vital documents illegally carted away by the EFCC, Enugu Zonal office.



“She had clearly told EFCC that she did not benefit in any manner howsoever from the said fund, nor signed for it from the bank. She detailed how it was disbursed by Chime and the fact that the balance was still in his custody, yet your Enugu zone has not deemed it fit to invite or arrest or even conduct a search on the former governor or even the bigwigs mentioned in her earlier petition.



“Our client was shocked when her house was sealed only four days after EFCC Enugu received her letter detailing how the said fund was disbursed by Chime.”



Ozekhome told Magu in the letter, “Your Enugu office has been thoroughly compromised, otherwise, how can a mere messenger, an agent of a disclosed principal be made to suffer the iniquities of her disclosed principal. They just want to make her the scapegoat of a transaction she never directly participated in and never benefited from.”



The lawyer further averred that even when the governor admitted in a recent interview published in the Vanguard Newspapers of March 20, 2017 the personal receipt and disbursement of the said fund as well as in a stakeholders meeting held sometime in October last year, the commission in Enugu still turned blind eye.



He appealed to Magu to quickly investigate his staff in Enugu, as “it’s now common knowledge within the region that they have a proclivity towards compromising the high neutral standards set up by the commission by allowing monetary inducements and societal positions to determine the outcome of matters reported to them."

Indeed Nigeria politicians /leaders need MASS BURIAL! 2 Likes

Abeg,this $2.1billion no dey finish?

And someone hasn't been convicted?

Use someone as deterrent to others,at least.

That is when we say we are winning the anti-graft war.

When people serve in prison for years,they will understand what it is to dip into the coffers of the treasury.

Just 2 much of politics.

The fraudulent lawyer of looters





Ozekhome you are a complete enemy of state



History will remember you 3 Likes 1 Share

Lawyer of corrupt politicians wants to fight corruption. .. only in Nigeria. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Zombies Sarrki and vexdacool, when will patriots like you inquire into the billions spent on Buharys campaign? Only in Nigeria does an old kettle call pot black.





My advice to Ms Rita is to quickly join APC and see how those corrupt Efcc agents and their collaborators in Efcc headquarters will leave her alone. 5 Likes

My advice to Ms Rita is to quickly join APC and see how those corrupt Efcc agents and their collaborators in Efcc headquarters will leave her alone.



Spotted one of them



Nah part of them Spotted one of themNah part of them 4 Likes

Nah part of them Oh yes! Your tormentor is here! No peace for the subjects of the wicked fantastically corrupt vegetable king buhary!



But pls answer my question, good morning. Oh yes! Your tormentor is here! No peace for the subjects of the wicked fantastically corrupt vegetable king buhary!But pls answer my question, good morning. 3 Likes 1 Share

Just go to the HQ wadata plaza



Meet both the life and the factional chairman



You will get all the answers needed Just go to the HQ wadata plazaMeet both the life and the factional chairmanYou will get all the answers needed 4 Likes

My advice to Ms Rita is to quickly join APC and see how those corrupt Efcc agents and their collaborators in Efcc headquarters will leave her alone. defender of corruption defender of corruption 2 Likes

the vegetable is more successful than anyone in your generation.

only two people ruled Nigeria as military and civilian president, Obj and PMB.

ibos hate both of them

I think the criteria for success as a politician in Nigeria right now is to make sure ibos hate you the vegetable is more successful than anyone in your generation.only two people ruled Nigeria as military and civilian president, Obj and PMB.ibos hate both of themI think the criteria for success as a politician in Nigeria right now is to make sure ibos hate you 5 Likes



Someone here needs your help:

I think the criteria for success as a politician in Nigeria right now is to make sure ibos hate you Keep qwaet Zombie! The two evil men you mentioned are the reasons you and generation are living in abject poverty! Instead of you to call for their heads to hang on a tree, you are here masturbating your uncircumcised preek! No wonder you lots are called zombies!





Since you have become spokesman for zombie Sarrki, why not help him answer the question;



HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTION FUNDED? Keep qwaet Zombie! The two evil men you mentioned are the reasons you and generation are living in abject poverty! Instead of you to call for their heads to hang on a tree, you are here masturbating your uncircumcised preek! No wonder you lots are called zombies!Since you have become spokesman for zombie Sarrki, why not help him answer the question;HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTION FUNDED? 1 Like

defender of corruption HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTIONS FUNDED?? HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTIONS FUNDED?? 1 Like

My friend shut up and stop barking all over the thread! How does anything in that article relate to buhari? If you lack any reasonable counter points then just carry your pain and frustration somewhere else and stop derailing with stupid questions! I'm sure you are one of those eternally pained semi cooked jews! My friend shut up and stop barking all over the thread! How does anything in that article relate to buhari? If you lack any reasonable counter points then just carry your pain and frustration somewhere else and stop derailing with stupid questions! I'm sure you are one of those eternally pained semi cooked jews! 3 Likes

You are saying nothing



You are just ranting



Please take it cool the weather is extremely hot this days You are saying nothingYou are just rantingPlease take it cool the weather is extremely hot this days 1 Like

How was it funded in 2011 when he lost?



How was it funded in 2003 and 2007?



Oh I get it. Once Buhari wins the funding of his campaign is questioned. 1 Like

HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTION FUNDED seeing that he had only 150cows, 10 chickens, 12 tolotolo, 14 pigeons and a plot of land he doesn't even know where it is in PHC. HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTION FUNDED seeing that he had only 150cows, 10 chickens, 12 tolotolo, 14 pigeons and a plot of land he doesn't even know where it is in PHC.

My friend shut up and stop barking all over the thread! How does anything in that article relate to buhari? If you lack any reasonable counter points then just carry your pain and frustration somewhere else and stop derailing with stupid questions! I'm sure you are one of those eternally pained semi cooked jews! E pain am! The Vegetable president is the most corrupt public official in the annals of Nigeria's history!!



He knew he had a failing health and might die unsung that's where he coveted the presidency seat so much so that poor tax payers will foot his medical bills in his twilight and also give him a state burial!! God punish the wicked king more and more!! E pain am! The Vegetable president is the most corrupt public official in the annals of Nigeria's history!!He knew he had a failing health and might die unsung that's where he coveted the presidency seat so much so that poor tax payers will foot his medical bills in his twilight and also give him a state burial!! God punish the wicked king more and more!! 1 Like

Contribution from all supporters of good governance.



In 2015, he had a cult-like following as seen on campaign grounds around the country.



Even when PDP held rallies they were always overwhelmed by supporters of APC.



Buhari, even now, still enjoys support from a large swathe of supporters.



Go figure.

This present government magic has block our eyes, ears & mouth not to ask questions.



Inasmuch as bad is bad, corruption is corruption

but people has to ask HOW WAS BUHARI ELECTION FUNDED so that people will believe them, if not is abrakatabra which the lawyer is accusing EFCC off. 1 Like

Cult like following?? Hahahahaha... among evil street urchins!

Tell me how many political heavyweights who installed this Clueless Vegetable in power are still with him today?



Do you why Saraki has become the strongest man in APC today? Its because he was part of the evil gang and he know what each and everyone of them did last Summer! Can't you see that even Buhary now shivers at the mention of Omo Baba Oloye. Saraki has their dossier all of them and that's why he will be SP till the end!



What did Elrufai say about say about Buhary before 2015, what of Tinubu, fashola and co??



Which rallies are you talking about? The ones in IMO or the one in Adamawa?



Cult following my rat ar.se! Why didn't the cult following fetch him the presidency all along before his godfather Tinubu took over the project of whitewashing the old sepulchre??



HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTIONS FUNDED?? You are a liar! In fact, your lies make Liar Mohammed a saint! The common wealth of Rivers people and all southern states which were plundered to install a clueless vegetable in government!! All those behind this evil act will never go unpunished! I don't care how northern governors emptied their state treasuries to install the vegetable in power, that one is their business because after all, their people are all zombified Almajiris!Cult like following?? Hahahahaha... among evil street urchins!Tell me how many political heavyweights who installed this Clueless Vegetable in power are still with him today?Do you why Saraki has become the strongest man in APC today? Its because he was part of the evil gang and he know what each and everyone of them did last Summer! Can't you see that even Buhary now shivers at the mention of Omo Baba Oloye. Saraki has their dossier all of them and that's why he will be SP till the end!What did Elrufai say about say about Buhary before 2015, what of Tinubu, fashola and co??Which rallies are you talking about? The ones in IMO or the one in Adamawa?Cult following my rat ar.se! Why didn't the cult following fetch him the presidency all along before his godfather Tinubu took over the project of whitewashing the old sepulchre??HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTIONS FUNDED?? 1 Like

That chime that confirmed thief

Wonder why he is not in EFCC net

supporter of corruption and corrupt bastards like Buhari aisha Amaechi Tinubu babachir kayari Lai Muhammed etc



Bloody hypocrite supporter of corruption and corrupt bastards like Buhari aisha Amaechi Tinubu babachir kayari Lai Muhammed etcBloody hypocrite 1 Like

Magu in the eye of many storms! 1 Like

Politicsssssssssss Politicsssssssssss

e pain am well well



he just blasted you with the truth



Buhari is the worst president since mankind and the most corrupt President ever

kiss the truth e pain am well wellhe just blasted you with the truthBuhari is the worst president since mankind and the most corrupt President everkiss the truth 1 Like