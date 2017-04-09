₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by afroniger: 5:12am
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/04/09/ozekhome-petitions-magu-over-n450m-enugu-pdp-campaign-funds/
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by Nwodosis(m): 5:51am
Indeed Nigeria politicians /leaders need MASS BURIAL!
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by fergie001(m): 6:00am
Abeg,this $2.1billion no dey finish?
And someone hasn't been convicted?
Use someone as deterrent to others,at least.
That is when we say we are winning the anti-graft war.
When people serve in prison for years,they will understand what it is to dip into the coffers of the treasury.
Just 2 much of politics.
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by sarrki(m): 6:11am
The fraudulent lawyer of looters
Ozekhome you are a complete enemy of state
History will remember you
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by vedaxcool(m): 6:39am
Lawyer of corrupt politicians wants to fight corruption. .. only in Nigeria.
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by BeardedMeat: 6:50am
Zombies Sarrki and vexdacool, when will patriots like you inquire into the billions spent on Buharys campaign? Only in Nigeria does an old kettle call pot black.
My advice to Ms Rita is to quickly join APC and see how those corrupt Efcc agents and their collaborators in Efcc headquarters will leave her alone.
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by sarrki(m): 6:51am
BeardedMeat:
Spotted one of them
Nah part of them
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by BeardedMeat: 6:55am
sarrki:Oh yes! Your tormentor is here! No peace for the subjects of the wicked fantastically corrupt vegetable king buhary!
But pls answer my question, good morning.
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by sarrki(m): 7:00am
BeardedMeat:
Just go to the HQ wadata plaza
Meet both the life and the factional chairman
You will get all the answers needed
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by Jaideyone(m): 7:00am
BeardedMeat:defender of corruption
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by Jaideyone(m): 7:02am
BeardedMeat:the vegetable is more successful than anyone in your generation.
only two people ruled Nigeria as military and civilian president, Obj and PMB.
ibos hate both of them
I think the criteria for success as a politician in Nigeria right now is to make sure ibos hate you
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by BeardedMeat: 7:16am
Jaideyone:Keep qwaet Zombie! The two evil men you mentioned are the reasons you and generation are living in abject poverty! Instead of you to call for their heads to hang on a tree, you are here masturbating your uncircumcised preek! No wonder you lots are called zombies!
Since you have become spokesman for zombie Sarrki, why not help him answer the question;
HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTION FUNDED?
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by BeardedMeat: 7:17am
Jaideyone:HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTIONS FUNDED??
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by BeardedMeat: 7:21am
sarrki:Hahahahaha empty skull! VEGETABLE KING BUHARY IS THE MOST CORRUPT PUBLIC OFFICER IN NIGERIA HISTORY!!
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by Funlordmaniac(m): 7:32am
BeardedMeat:
My friend shut up and stop barking all over the thread! How does anything in that article relate to buhari? If you lack any reasonable counter points then just carry your pain and frustration somewhere else and stop derailing with stupid questions! I'm sure you are one of those eternally pained semi cooked jews!
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by sarrki(m): 8:04am
BeardedMeat:
You are saying nothing
You are just ranting
Please take it cool the weather is extremely hot this days
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by rusher14: 8:26am
BeardedMeat:
How was it funded in 2011 when he lost?
How was it funded in 2003 and 2007?
Oh I get it. Once Buhari wins the funding of his campaign is questioned.
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by BeardedMeat: 8:30am
sarrki:HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTION FUNDED seeing that he had only 150cows, 10 chickens, 12 tolotolo, 14 pigeons and a plot of land he doesn't even know where it is in PHC.
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by BeardedMeat: 8:33am
rusher14:Tnx bro! That was a terrible oversight by me. Vegetable Buhary should tell us how he bankrolled all his elections campaigns with particular emphasis on the 2015??
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by BeardedMeat: 8:37am
Funlordmaniac:E pain am! The Vegetable president is the most corrupt public official in the annals of Nigeria's history!!
He knew he had a failing health and might die unsung that's where he coveted the presidency seat so much so that poor tax payers will foot his medical bills in his twilight and also give him a state burial!! God punish the wicked king more and more!!
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by rusher14: 8:38am
BeardedMeat:
Contribution from all supporters of good governance.
In 2015, he had a cult-like following as seen on campaign grounds around the country.
Even when PDP held rallies they were always overwhelmed by supporters of APC.
Buhari, even now, still enjoys support from a large swathe of supporters.
Go figure.
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by Allsouls: 8:51am
This present government magic has block our eyes, ears & mouth not to ask questions.
Inasmuch as bad is bad, corruption is corruption
but people has to ask HOW WAS BUHARI ELECTION FUNDED so that people will believe them, if not is abrakatabra which the lawyer is accusing EFCC off.
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by BeardedMeat: 8:53am
rusher14:You are a liar! In fact, your lies make Liar Mohammed a saint! The common wealth of Rivers people and all southern states which were plundered to install a clueless vegetable in government!! All those behind this evil act will never go unpunished! I don't care how northern governors emptied their state treasuries to install the vegetable in power, that one is their business because after all, their people are all zombified Almajiris!
Cult like following?? Hahahahaha... among evil street urchins!
Tell me how many political heavyweights who installed this Clueless Vegetable in power are still with him today?
Do you why Saraki has become the strongest man in APC today? Its because he was part of the evil gang and he know what each and everyone of them did last Summer! Can't you see that even Buhary now shivers at the mention of Omo Baba Oloye. Saraki has their dossier all of them and that's why he will be SP till the end!
What did Elrufai say about say about Buhary before 2015, what of Tinubu, fashola and co??
Which rallies are you talking about? The ones in IMO or the one in Adamawa?
Cult following my rat ar.se! Why didn't the cult following fetch him the presidency all along before his godfather Tinubu took over the project of whitewashing the old sepulchre??
HOW WAS BUHARYS 2015 ELECTIONS FUNDED??
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:54am
That chime that confirmed thief
Wonder why he is not in EFCC net
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by JackieChan01: 9:03am
sarrki:
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by JackieChan01: 9:04am
Jaideyone:
supporter of corruption and corrupt bastards like Buhari aisha Amaechi Tinubu babachir kayari Lai Muhammed etc
Bloody hypocrite
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by israelmao(m): 9:13am
Magu in the eye of many storms!
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by olamilekside2: 9:14am
Politicsssssssssss
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by JackieChan01: 9:16am
sarrki:
e pain am well well
he just blasted you with the truth
Buhari is the worst president since mankind and the most corrupt President ever
kiss the truth
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by cagcani: 9:16am
|Re: Ozekhome Petitions Magu Over N450m Enugu PDP Campaign Funds by Pavarottii(m): 9:17am
sarrki:
From Ur comment, it shows u didn't read d post. Next time, read b4 commenting. Zombie ooo zombie
