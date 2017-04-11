Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Don't You Think God Is A Partial God? (5581 Views)

In Romans 9 vs 16...so then it is not of him that willeth,nor of him that runneth,but of God that sheweth mercy.



That means God is selective of whom to show mercy to,why that?...are we not all his creatures?...we can see this in the case of jacob and esau...he showed mercy to jacob unlike esau...



Peter and judas iscariot...peter was showed mercy but judas was doomed to die...



Saul and david....



And lots of biblical cases...



Not everyone will receive the mercy of God...some are doomed to die no matter how many years spent on the earth...God spares only those he wish to and destroy others...



Little wonders why someone will commit a particular sin,will go scot free but someone else that commit that same sin might die.....



So doesnt it mean that God is a partial God?...state your opinion without insults... 3 Likes 3 Shares

Brother it is called Grace and divine destiny.

There are many ways to activate dat grace.

Peter and Judas: Judas was not destined to betray Jesus but someone needed to do the betrayal and Judas who had been stealing from d treasury made himself available for devil to use him.

Peter had activated grace by following Jesus with all his heart and commitment.

SAUL AND DAVID

Saul was a proud man, he was also disobedient unlike David who was in continual obedience and giving of praises to God.

God is not a democrat and he does not blow whistle on a level ground, he operates on grace and ur grace might not be on d same level as mine.

I responded to u hoping u re a Christian pls ignore my response if u re a big bang product 50 Likes 5 Shares

God ain't partial... But showeth mercy to whomever he chooses. Both the wicked and the righteous breath the same air.. Are you telling me now that he isn't merciful? Hmm.. 3 Likes

OP...consider that in order to show mercy, pardon and justify the many... God Himself, in the person of our Lord Jesus Christ, had to pay for our sins through personal unimaginable sacrifice. - Isaiah 53:3-5



We do not understand all things, but we know "The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy." Psalm 145:8



Thank God at all times, for all things... especially that salvation is even possible.



-----

Nay but, O man, who art thou that repliest against God? Shall the thing formed say to him that formed it, Why hast thou made me thus? - Romans 9:20 6 Likes

Everything you said revolves around Yahweh. And if that is how Yahweh behaves, then no doubt Yahweh is a partial god. Allah his friend is no better-that one is violent and evil too. Mazda also is not too good. OP, rejoice for the evil gods are currently being held in a spiritual cage.

zionmade:

Brother it is called Grace and divine destiny.

There are many ways to activate dat grace.

Peter and Judas: Judas was not destined to betray Jesus but someone needed to do the betrayal and Judas who had been stealing from d treasury made himself available for devil to use him.

Peter had activated grace by following Jesus with all his heart and commitment.

SAUL AND DAVID

Saul was a proud man, he was also disobedient unlike David who was in continual obedience and giving of praises to God.

God is not a democrat and he does not blow whistle on a level ground, he operates on grace and ur grace might not be on d same level as mine.

I responded to u hoping u re a Christian pls ignore my response if u re a big bang product You mean God's grace is inactive even when he showed preference for Jacob over Esau before they were born?



So how do you "activate" this grace biblically? 2 Likes

dingbang:

God ain't partial... But showeth mercy to whomever he chooses. Both the wicked and the righteous breath the same air.. Are you telling me now that he isn't merciful? Hmm.. Exactly. It's not a case of partiality but God's sovereign choice at play.



About mercy, only those chosen in Christ partake of it. Others go to their place like Judas. These things are hard to grasp for the unlearned.

An2elect2:

Exactly. It's not a case of partiality but God's sovereign choice at play.



About mercy, only those chosen in Christ partake of it. Others go to their place like Judas. These things are hard to grasp for the unlearned.

An2elect2:

You mean God's grace is inactive even when he showed preference for Jacob over Esau before they were born?



So how do you "activate" this grace biblically? Dat was destiny.

Esau was a great man but it was thru Jacob dat d blessings of Abraham was to be fulfilled. Even at dat Jacob didn't just fold his arms. He also struggled it out to fulfill dat destiny.

To activate grace just obey God's word. Dat was destiny.Esau was a great man but it was thru Jacob dat d blessings of Abraham was to be fulfilled. Even at dat Jacob didn't just fold his arms. He also struggled it out to fulfill dat destiny.To activate grace just obey God's word. 3 Likes

refiner:

In Romans 9 vs 16...so then it is not of him that willeth,nor of him that runneth,but of God that sheweth mercy.



That means God is selective of whom to show mercy to,why that?...are we not all his creatures?...we can see this in the case of jacob and esau...he showed mercy to jacob unlike esau...



Peter and judas iscariot...peter was showed mercy but judas was doomed to die...



Saul and david....



And lots of biblical cases...



Not everyone will receive the mercy of God...some are doomed to die no matter how many years spent on the earth...God spares only those he wish to and destroy others...



Little wonders why someone will commit a particular sin,will go scot free but someone else that commit that same sin might die.....



So doesnt it mean that God is a partial God?...state your opinion without insults...

You're beginning to ask some important questions.



The God who made the ever precise laws of nature can't possibly be partial.



If you threw Mother Theresa, Idi Amin, Oyedepo and Vlad the Impaler out a helicopter, they'll ALL hit the ground - and at the same time.



These are healthy questions you're asking. Many people are terrified to.



Don't be afraid to question other things that don't add up.



You won't go to hell. You will instead gain self-autonomy. You're beginning to ask some important questions.The God who made the ever precise laws of nature can't possibly be partial.If you threw Mother Theresa, Idi Amin, Oyedepo and Vlad the Impaler out a helicopter, they'll ALL hit the ground - and at the same time.These are healthy questions you're asking. Many people are terrified to.Don't be afraid to question other things that don't add up.You won't go to hell. You will instead gain self-autonomy. 4 Likes

zionmade:



Dat was destiny.

Esau was a great man but it was thru Jacob dat d blessings of Abraham was to be fulfilled. Even at dat Jacob didn't just fold his arms. He also struggled it out to fulfill dat destiny.

To activate grace just obey God's word. Don't be presumptuous. A "Zion made" should not deny God His glory.



You didn't prove from scripture why you need to "activate grace". You just stated your opinion. However the Bible begs to differ and is very clear about God's grace, Choice and election in Romans 9:11-15

For the children being not yet born, neither having done any good or evil, that the purpose of God according to election might stand, not of works, but of him that calleth





An2elect2:

Don't be presumptuous. A "Zion made" should not deny God His glory.



You didn't prove from scripture why you need to "activate grace". You just stated your opinion. However the Bible begs to differ and is very clear about God's grace, Choice and election in Romans 9:11-15

For the children being not yet born, neither having done any good or evil, that the purpose of God according to election might stand, not of works, but of him that calleth



I Know why i didn't venture into Scriptures on activation and increase of God's grace. because i would avoid further arguments which i have come to dislike.

There is something we call divine destiny. It is God's blueprint for every soul coming into d world. According to God's plan no blueprint is better dan d other. But most times people dnt get to get to their divine destiny because of non compliance to God's word. Dat makes it look as if some are destined for greatness while others are not.

Dat is all i will say for now. Online arguments dnt change people its only a waste of time. So dats whrre i will sign out I Know why i didn't venture into Scriptures on activation and increase of God's grace. because i would avoid further arguments which i have come to dislike.There is something we call divine destiny. It is God's blueprint for every soul coming into d world. According to God's plan no blueprint is better dan d other. But most times people dnt get to get to their divine destiny because of non compliance to God's word. Dat makes it look as if some are destined for greatness while others are not.Dat is all i will say for now. Online arguments dnt change people its only a waste of time. So dats whrre i will sign out 4 Likes

@refiner,



The "god" that I read about in the bible, is as partial as a female baboon that looks at her baby baboon and says.......................................'NA YOU FINE PASS FOR LAGOS!!!" 1 Like

zionmade:

Brother it is called Grace and divine destiny.

There are many ways to activate dat grace.

Peter and Judas: Judas was not destined to betray Jesus but someone needed to do the betrayal and Judas who had been stealing from d treasury made himself available for devil to use him.

Peter had activated grace by following Jesus with all his heart and commitment.

SAUL AND DAVID

Saul was a proud man, he was also disobedient unlike David who was in continual obedience and giving of praises to God.

God is not a democrat and he does not blow whistle on a level ground, he operates on grace and ur grace might not be on d same level as mine.

I responded to u hoping u re a Christian pls ignore my response if u re a big bang product

YOU'RE HYPOCRITICALLY CONFUSED... YOU'RE HYPOCRITICALLY CONFUSED... 2 Likes 1 Share

No he is not my dear.

"Your thoughts are not my thoughts, neither are your ways my ways saith the Lord "

Isaiah 55:8 4 Likes

HMMM...

I don't think its about God even thou I have same opinion with you but don't u think the problem could be from the bible

How would the bible tell us that we should not divorce our wives no matter what what because it is for better for worst in AMOS



Same bible told us that if u are married and no longer intrested in Ur wife u should send her back to her parents in detronomy



Then Jesus finally finished it by saying u could divorce Ur wife only on a stand of sexual immortality



One inspiration (God) different meanings 2 Likes

refiner:

In Romans 9 vs 16...so then it is not of him that willeth,nor of him that runneth,but of God that sheweth mercy.



That means God is selective of whom to show mercy to,why that?...are we not all his creatures?...we can see this in the case of jacob and esau...he showed mercy to jacob unlike esau...



Peter and judas iscariot...peter was showed mercy but judas was doomed to die...



Saul and david....



And lots of biblical cases...



Not everyone will receive the mercy of God...some are doomed to die no matter how many years spent on the earth...God spares only those he wish to and destroy others...



Little wonders why someone will commit a particular sin,will go scot free but someone else that commit that same sin might die.....



So doesnt it mean that God is a partial God?...state your opinion without insults... Your brain is not mature enough to understand all these things... Your brain is not mature enough to understand all these things... 5 Likes

Why not ask God directly? 4 Likes

Even you why did you kill some ants and let others Go 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmm



For example, Alla the god of Mecca favours his land and calls it the Holy Land while other lands have to come to his land to worship. That is Partiality. Yahweh the god of Yacob(Israel) made Israel a holy place for the rest of the world to come. That is Partiality. Vishnu the god of Hindi made India a place of worship. That is Partiality.



But GOD THE UNIVERSE who created the physical Universe with a big bang and created all these aforementioned gods has given every land one resource or the other. Petroleum is found in Nigeria, Gold in Ghana, football talents in Brazil, talented story writers in Israel, inventors in America, China, etc.



Now you OP are bothered by the story written concerning the people of other lands. You forsake the gods of your own land(Chuku, Olorun, Abassi etc.) and worry yourself over the god of other lands. Well... Good luck to you, but as for me... I will rather follow the sayings of Luwabi, the father of all OMOLUWABIs:



DOCTUFOS: Luwabi 1: 26-27

26. Those who exchange their gods for the gods of other lands are not wise. And those who impose their gods on others are not wise also. 27. Therefore, do not impose your gods on the homos of other lands and do not take their gods as your own gods. For their gods cannot understand your problems more than your own gods. No, God the Universe, the creator of all gods is not partial. Partiality and jealousy belongs to his creations because of their own selfish interest.For example, Alla the god of Mecca favours his land and calls it the Holy Land while other lands have to come to his land to worship. That is Partiality. Yahweh the god of Yacob(Israel) made Israel a holy place for the rest of the world to come. That is Partiality. Vishnu the god of Hindi made India a place of worship. That is Partiality.But GOD THE UNIVERSE who created the physical Universe with a big bang and created all these aforementioned gods has given every land one resource or the other. Petroleum is found in Nigeria, Gold in Ghana, football talents in Brazil, talented story writers in Israel, inventors in America, China, etc.Now you OP are bothered by the story written concerning the people of other lands. You forsake the gods of your own land(Chuku, Olorun, Abassi etc.) and worry yourself over the god of other lands. Well... Good luck to you, but as for me... I will rather follow the sayings of Luwabi, the father of all OMOLUWABIs: