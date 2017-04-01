Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) (8282 Views)

Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt / Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos / Policeman Beaten And Harrassed By Thugs In Ondo State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It should be recalled that Governor Ambode, the Commissioner of Police and others failed to appear in court on Thursday April 6, as ordered by the judge.







Source: According to Simon Ateba,more people have been killed at Otodo Gbame, a waterfront community in Lekki, Lagos as Governor Ambode continues his alleged ruthless land grabbing and demolition.The attack was said to have been carried out by sponsored thugs.It should be recalled that Governor Ambode, the Commissioner of Police and others failed to appear in court on Thursday April 6, as ordered by the judge.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/disturbing-pictures-emerging-from-otodo.html?m=1 1 Share

Government of Impunity and insensitivity.

It's still the common man that would be affected,and majority of the Masses were brainwashed into voting for this change.

I WEEP.

RIP



Modefied:

He wasn't killed by random thugs,he was killed by the Taskforce established by Governor Ambode of Lagos state to forcefully sack a village and collect their land. 8 Likes 1 Share





The saddest part is that DEMOLITION is always in favour of the high class men thereby increasing the percentage of homeless(probably low class) nigerians



which way? not againThe saddest part is that DEMOLITION is always in favour of the high class men thereby increasing the percentage of homeless(probably low class) nigerianswhich way? 2 Likes

Can yu imagine what is happening in this country?? this isn't democracy anymore, this isn't government of the people anymore!! 2 Likes

Ambode should fear GOD Almighty. You people are not providing shelter for people and the one you provided is for rogues like you people with fat account not for the masses and now the ones the masses suffered to build at least to see where to hide their heads you people are demolishing it and also killing innocent people. Same thing Fashola did, he sent many people to early grave, send many back to square one and many are still suffering of one or other major health problem now.



Ambode beware, the wrath of Almighty God is coming soon on every oppressor of the masses. 6 Likes

mynd44, lalasticlala

Someone will now come and be blaming Buhari for this! 1 Like

melodyogonna:

Can yu imagine what is happening in this country?? this isn't democracy anymore, this isn't government of the people anymore!! it was never a democracy nor government of the people, was it? it was never a democracy nor government of the people, was it? 2 Likes 1 Share

And some people will tell me we're practising democracy o!





No respect for court declaration!



As it is at the federal level, so it is at the state level, and I'm sure that's how it's gonna be at local government level!







Democracy indeed!





RIP to the young man! 2 Likes 1 Share

Epositive:

it was never a democracy nor government of the people, was it? It was technically not. It was technically not.

anotherydz:

Someone will now come and be blaming Buhari for this! My brother, na buhari cause am oo. My brother, na buhari cause am oo. 1 Like

Buhari why? 1 Like

Epositive:



it was never a democracy nor government of the people, was it? I doubt it was I doubt it was 1 Like

Shame on the government of Lagos state and the federal republic of Nigeria. There is a civilized way of doing things. Power is not meant for oppression. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmmm

Very Sad

Choi

sad

sad news



but i just can't help but laugh at the baby's expression





looking like somebody that has money trapped in mmm.....n one pastor is prophesying that things of the past shall remain in the past

Lawless country 1 Like

even for lekki



person no fit dey assured of him safety



let me call my real estate agents to cancel the house that i ordered at lekki.



i guess i will be moving to banans island..then if eko Atlantic city is finished i will move there..



i canno come and die 2 Likes

THIS IS A WICKED ACT. IN THE NAME OF DEVELOPMENT. AFTER ALL THIS THE RICH ARE THE ONES TO BENEFIT MORE.





BULLSHIT 1 Like





Ajah and Thugs like 5&6 Ajah and Thugs like 5&6

Tinubu must get his waterfront view

See as fabfunmi carry her pikin dey look helplessly. E be like sey she carry belle sef





Lagos state remains the crime capital of Nigeria Lagos state remains the crime capital of Nigeria

This is outrageous Seeing helpless Lagoon dwellers escaping into the Lagoon make my heart sour , Governor Ambode must remember that a lot of Nigerians hold him in high esteem so he mustn't join the ranks of Buhari and El Rufai to dispense impunity and inhumanity upon fellow Human ..There are better way to rehabilitate and relocate them other than this supporter of APC type of operation 1 Like

henrydadon:

even for lekki



person no fit dey assured of him safety



let me call my real estate agents to cancel the house that i ordered at lekki.



i guess i will be moving to banans island..then if eko Atlantic city is finished i will move there..



i canno come and die Dream big... Dream big... 1 Like