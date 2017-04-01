₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by chimere66: 2:07pm
According to Simon Ateba,more people have been killed at Otodo Gbame, a waterfront community in Lekki, Lagos as Governor Ambode continues his alleged ruthless land grabbing and demolition.The attack was said to have been carried out by sponsored thugs.
It should be recalled that Governor Ambode, the Commissioner of Police and others failed to appear in court on Thursday April 6, as ordered by the judge.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/disturbing-pictures-emerging-from-otodo.html?m=1
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:12pm
Government of Impunity and insensitivity.
It's still the common man that would be affected,and majority of the Masses were brainwashed into voting for this change.
I WEEP.
RIP
Modefied:
He wasn't killed by random thugs,he was killed by the Taskforce established by Governor Ambode of Lagos state to forcefully sack a village and collect their land.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Epositive(m): 2:14pm
not again
The saddest part is that DEMOLITION is always in favour of the high class men thereby increasing the percentage of homeless(probably low class) nigerians
which way?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by melodyogonna(m): 2:15pm
Can yu imagine what is happening in this country?? this isn't democracy anymore, this isn't government of the people anymore!!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:15pm
Ambode should fear GOD Almighty. You people are not providing shelter for people and the one you provided is for rogues like you people with fat account not for the masses and now the ones the masses suffered to build at least to see where to hide their heads you people are demolishing it and also killing innocent people. Same thing Fashola did, he sent many people to early grave, send many back to square one and many are still suffering of one or other major health problem now.
Ambode beware, the wrath of Almighty God is coming soon on every oppressor of the masses.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by melodyogonna(m): 2:16pm
mynd44, lalasticlala
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by anotherydz(m): 2:17pm
Someone will now come and be blaming Buhari for this!
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Epositive(m): 2:19pm
melodyogonna:it was never a democracy nor government of the people, was it?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 2:20pm
And some people will tell me we're practising democracy o!
No respect for court declaration!
As it is at the federal level, so it is at the state level, and I'm sure that's how it's gonna be at local government level!
Democracy indeed!
RIP to the young man!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:20pm
Epositive:It was technically not.
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Davash222(m): 2:24pm
anotherydz:My brother, na buhari cause am oo.
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 2:27pm
Buhari why?
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by melodyogonna(m): 2:34pm
Epositive:I doubt it was
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by donfemo(m): 4:06pm
Shame on the government of Lagos state and the federal republic of Nigeria. There is a civilized way of doing things. Power is not meant for oppression.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Pprogrammer: 4:06pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by HRich(m): 4:07pm
Very Sad
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by sakalisis(m): 4:09pm
Choi
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 4:09pm
sad
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by mykeljosef: 4:09pm
sad news
but i just can't help but laugh at the baby's expression
looking like somebody that has money trapped in mmm.....n one pastor is prophesying that things of the past shall remain in the past
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 4:09pm
Lawless country
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by henrydadon(m): 4:10pm
even for lekki
person no fit dey assured of him safety
let me call my real estate agents to cancel the house that i ordered at lekki.
i guess i will be moving to banans island..then if eko Atlantic city is finished i will move there..
i canno come and die
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by EPIJOE: 4:10pm
THIS IS A WICKED ACT. IN THE NAME OF DEVELOPMENT. AFTER ALL THIS THE RICH ARE THE ONES TO BENEFIT MORE.
BULLSHIT
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by money121(m): 4:10pm
Ajah and Thugs like 5&6
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by maverickdude(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by BlowBack: 4:12pm
Tinubu must get his waterfront view
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by BABANGBALI: 4:12pm
See as fabfunmi carry her pikin dey look helplessly. E be like sey she carry belle sef
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by YelloweWest: 4:13pm
Lagos state remains the crime capital of Nigeria
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:15pm
This is outrageous Seeing helpless Lagoon dwellers escaping into the Lagoon make my heart sour , Governor Ambode must remember that a lot of Nigerians hold him in high esteem so he mustn't join the ranks of Buhari and El Rufai to dispense impunity and inhumanity upon fellow Human ..There are better way to rehabilitate and relocate them other than this supporter of APC type of operation
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 4:17pm
henrydadon:Dream big...
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed By Thugs In Otodo Gbame, Lekki, Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ruffbamreal(m): 4:18pm
Government demolished masses houses then masses starts killing masses over the demolition. Nairalander are blaming government. We need to talk to ourselves. Level of illiteracy is high in Nigeria and governments are using it to hold us down and we are here ranting.
1 Like
