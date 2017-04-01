₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,088 members, 3,467,975 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 08:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics (17348 Views)
Groomsmen Praying For The Groom Before His Wedding / Ghanaian Bride Refuses To Kiss Husband In Church During Their Wedding Ceremony / See Wedding Photos Of A Bride & The Groom In A Portrait. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by bumi10: 5:27pm
Drama ensued at the PCEA Church in Kanyama, Mathira Constituency, Kenya on Saturday, April 8th, which mandated a temporary stoppage of a wedding ceremony after a woman stormed the arena claimming that the groom was her husband and father of her children.
The woman identified as Lydia Mugure stormed the church accompanied by her two children and demanded entry after police officers locked the main gate denying her and other church members access. While outside the church, she cried that her husband had neglected her and their children since December 2016. She claims he was getting married to the officiating minister's secretary named Grace.
"We broke up on December 31, 2016. I have no problem with our separation but he has decided to marry again. I have two children, one aged 10 and the other aged 5. What I want is he takes his children with him. He has married another woman in pretence of having no children. I also want to marry without the stress of being a mother," she said.
"We have been married for ten years. I don't want him. On Wednesday, he had told me that the wedding would not take place. As at yesterday (Friday April 7th) plans of the wedding were still on. That is why I came here today to disrupt the wedding. Let us first settle the children dispute and then we can move on after that. He has a pending case at the children's court. He has been summoned four times to appear before the court, but he has never honoured the court summons" ranted Ms Mugure.
After exchanging their vows, the new couple quickly left the church while being hidden by family members. A crowd outside the church reportedly stoned the couple's convoy as it sped off. Congregants, who attended the wedding criticized the officiating Minister named Moses Muturi for rushing the function, saying they had been informed of the wedding just few days ago. They threatened to boycott Sunday service unless Rev. Muturi apologizes and rectifies his mistake.
"Rev. Muturi is corrupt. He had received money from the groom and that is why he rushed the whole exercise," a congregant who spoke under anonymity, alleged. "The two, who tied the knot, are not our church members. We protested the announcement of their planned wedding last Sunday. Today, we were locked out of the church. There was no single elder in the church to witness the wedding. That was just wrong. The Rev. has smeared mud on our church,"another source added.
However, the Minister said the wedding can only be stopped by a court order. "So, we had no reason to stop the wedding. So, the two's marriage is now formal. The former wife can go to court," said Rev. Muturi.
Men are....... ? - More photos below...
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/04/lady-storm-wedding-ceremony-with-2-kids.html
cc lalasticlala dominique missyb3 mynd44 obinoscopy
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by fuckboys: 5:28pm
Source?
***modified
Oh my lawd, i can't believe this, FTC for the first time ever
How sweet it is to be at the top while others follow
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by fuckboys: 5:29pm
I'll come back to comment
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by bumi10: 5:30pm
fuckboys:
have u even gone through the goddam thing before asking for source?
or are u simply booking space.
you can use google and get your source
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by SooCute(m): 5:32pm
Yawa!
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by Smellymouth: 5:33pm
Weakness..
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by younghartz(m): 5:35pm
Lmao.....and its Kenya again
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by greatgod2012(f): 5:39pm
Another weird news from Kenya!
Imagine a pastor going ahead to conduct marriage solemnisation even after the first wife did show up with 2 kids belonging to the groom! To worsen it all, he asked the first wife to go to court!
Can we now blame the congregants who alleged that their pastor have been bribed, more so, when neither the groom nor the new bride is a member of the church!
Anyways, na end time we dey!
Money must be made!
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by thundafire: 5:47pm
Such news always 4rm kenya while dy other type of news it's either for dy AFONJAS or IPODS
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by greatgod2012(f): 5:48pm
"We broke up on December 31, 2016. I have no problem with our separation but he has decided to marry again. I have two children, one aged 10 and the other aged 5. What I want is he takes his children with him. He has married another woman in pretence of having no children. I also want to marry without the stress of being a mother," she said"
The above was her reason for storming the wedding ceremony with their kids! She was on revenge mission and as well as exposing him as a terrible and chronic list/pretender!
Good for him!!!!
But to say the truth, I admire the courage of that first wife!
Also, the new wife has had the opportunity to know the kind of person she's married!
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by dingbang(m): 5:56pm
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by tamertery(m): 6:22pm
She would have waited for the pastor to say " if anyoneis against this union should speak up, or remain silent forever" now that would have been much better
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by refiner(f): 6:26pm
tamertery:Delay is dangerous!
Silly man...wants to eat his cake and have it back!
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by Shelloween(m): 6:31pm
Mavrodian appearance
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by EzekielMab(m): 6:31pm
I buy bulk bitcoin
Up to 10k $
Whatsapp : 08143403368
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by b3llo(m): 6:31pm
Oh no!!! Not Kenya again....
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by Stevengold(m): 6:31pm
Gbese!!! Somebody shout Hallelujah.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by toyinjimoh(m): 6:31pm
only in Kenya...hmmm
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by ToriBlue(f): 6:31pm
Only in Kenya .
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by TINALETC3(f): 6:32pm
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by Kizyte(m): 6:32pm
Now that's the real kasala
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by vicola0281: 6:33pm
i must visit dis Kenya
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by princechurchill(m): 6:33pm
Nawa for this man
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:33pm
I feel like serving in Kenya
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by DrObum(m): 6:34pm
Kenya again
Mogbe oooooo!
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by waterhouse071(m): 6:35pm
Some men are heartless
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by maxiuc(m): 6:35pm
Do we now have 37 states in Nigeria
Why do news from Kenya always trending on nairaland
We better leave Kenya alone
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by Friedyokes: 6:35pm
Kenya
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by Ayoswit(f): 6:35pm
See Gobe
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by Lilyqueeny(f): 6:35pm
men can never change
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by ekensi01(m): 6:36pm
What you get in gambling with ladies anyhow, can u imagine two kids
|Re: Lady Storm Wedding Ceremony With 2 Kids Claiming The Groom Is Her Husband - Pics by HottestFire: 6:36pm
Kenya again...
Top 10 Best Nigerian Dj 2015/2016 List / Nairaland Party! / What's Your Favourite Thing About Nigerian Weddings?
Viewing this topic: Rajy00(m), onatisi(m), Joshuaeze(m), banksnature, khaykay15(f), papyjar, ThinkDeeply, BOJO123(m), amakufrancis(m), Olorunking(m), Senorita123(f), theMEGAman(m), Tosinex(m), SQLmastar(m), Godchild2015, barnacle, ali1saidu(m), maiahsaiah(f), Toyoleotee, Interesting15, mitchel, chinoify, seansage(m), ikakahu(m), lekanimport, jagugu88li(f), yomibelle(f), dking123, Matinoh, nwanjilove(m), Partteen, ammy4goodies(f), HenryWilliams(m), sirugos(m), mimicious(f), Swiftlee(m), ApostleNduBiz, ObikeNkem, God4memi, kizyalex10(m), passwelle, Klington, PrinxArthur1(m), peace2all(m), Obiomon(f), Agritech(m), feb4real, farem, dopedealer(m), dairykidd(m), Positivemind1, Osaib, oluxy(m), shehuaz(m), kaorama(m), Ekpekus(m), Adedeji013(m), Ollysaro(f), moriss33(m), DMerciful(m), Dokimazo(f), AgbenuAnna(f), kachimighty0000, theimmie(m), Philawole(m), TheEminentLaity, enuelly and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9