|T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 5:46pm
HORRIFIC ANUS CANCER HEALED!
Having suffered from a prolonged anus cancer of an advanced stage, evident by the large protruding mass in his backside, Mr. Emmanuel Olademiji was brought to The SCOAN on his belly in the back seat of his vehicle. The size of the protruded tissue in his anus rendered him completely unable to sit down and left him crying out in constant pain. After medical assessment, an operation was advised for the businessman, who worked extensively in USA, but with no guarantee of a lasting cure. His situation also weighed heavily on his wife as it affected her focus at work and took all the time she would normally have used to engage in social activities. As their hope for a permanent solution appeared to drift away from them, they gathered the courage to visit The SCOAN from their base in Benin Republic as their last bus-stop.
As the man of God Prophet T.B. Joshua approached their vehicle, both Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Olademiji cried out loud for help. The Prophet first prayed for Mrs. Olademiji before commanding the anus cancer out of Mr. Emmanuel Olademiji’s body. Declaring him free and asking him to rise up - a man who never conceived he could ever easily rise, walk painlessly and sit on a chair, actually found himself under the influence of the Holy Spirit doing just that! Shortly after, Mr. Emmanuel Olademiji got the church cheering loudly in unison to praise God when he started jumping, exercising, and even hitting the affected area to demonstrate that he felt no pain. He said all the pain had disappeared and that he could do the things he could never attempt to do before. What a God we have to worship!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/tb-joshua-heals-man-of-horrific-anal.html
2 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by zionmade(m): 5:56pm
There is nothing God cannot do
Oya let me see d fake fake fake crew
Pls before u start shouting fake fake try to look at d pics well so u can defend ur fake shouts.
21 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Khd95(m): 5:58pm
Wonderment
2 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 5:58pm
I will start believing him when he walks freely on the street without escorts, healing and delivering all these physical/mental challenged beggars on our streets!
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by naijaking1: 6:09pm
That's condyloma acuminata. Not anus cancer. Spread by anal intercourse and can obstruct the anal verge. Caused by herpes type of virus. He needs to see a surgeon and stop wasting his time and money with a preacher.
30 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by zionmade(m): 6:32pm
Nwodosis:He is a follower of Jesus. Jesus walked with excorts who had swords.
Jesus never healed people whom he saw on d street unless they cry out to him for healing.
D Jesus didn't go to d sick, the sick came to him. Whether u believe him or not is ur own cup of tea. Afterall even if u believe him u will just be one among millions
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Efeugoebo: 6:55pm
Ok
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by daamazing(m): 6:56pm
Anal cancer kwa
6 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Alasi20(m): 6:56pm
Issorite
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 6:56pm
I really wish to believe this "miracle"...
But we should have been shown a stage by stage process by which the growth shrinked.
How do I know this isn't a film-trick?
After all....
" God showed me a woman would win the US presidential elections"
By the way...I doubt a cancer patient would be that well-fed
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Ppresh2017(f): 6:57pm
This is good, see my signature
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:57pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by 1Rebel: 6:57pm
Loooool
1 Like
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Akposkool(m): 6:57pm
Nwodosis:receive sense. Even Jesus had escorts in form of disciples. Why did you think the woman with the issue of blood was struggling to touch his garment? Escorts you goat
8 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by joseph1832(m): 6:57pm
we got a clear view of his anal cancer, so how come we didn't get a clear view after he was healed?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by adrian3000: 6:57pm
Nwodosis:one of the Thomases Jesus talked about
2 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 6:57pm
Guess the pay was too good, these ones act pass Hollywood sef
1Rebel:I swear down bro!
3 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Keneking: 6:57pm
When is he healing Nigeria of sick leaders?
1 Like
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Desdola(m): 6:57pm
Na so
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by 1Rebel: 6:58pm
If you believe this stuff, you need to donate your organs to those who need them more.
15 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Gapsy101(m): 6:58pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Shed24(m): 6:58pm
There is fullness of power in the name of Jesus
2 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by ifex370(m): 6:58pm
Thank God...thank you Jesus
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by obaival(m): 6:58pm
Agwolayaoooooo. (He's healed)
1 Like
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by ifex370(m): 6:59pm
joseph1832:
This one wey to see yansh js de hungry you
3 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by ogologoamu: 6:59pm
Glory to God
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by segun911(m): 6:59pm
lucky him
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by ednut1(m): 6:59pm
yet banned Ebola patients from coming to his church .please
5 Likes
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by Dindondin(m): 6:59pm
Ob
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 6:59pm
|Re: T.B Joshua Heals Man With Anal Cancer (Graphic Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 6:59pm
the Lord is good
