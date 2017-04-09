₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by AdoraAmadi: 9:27pm
Big Brother Naija housemate Efe has been declared the winner of Big Brother Naija 2017. He goes home with the reality show's prize money N25million and brand new SUV!
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by cnnamoko(m): 9:32pm
At least d money ll be utilised EFEctively. Not on settling debts (thou thanks for d boobs)
I learnt something....be yourself. U never know u could be the best
Anyways thank god its over can we go back to our snake threads now??
Chk my siggy
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by ovieJr(m): 9:32pm
It has been a tough and challenging 78days so far, but TeamEfe all over the world we did mehn. We put them all to shame, thank you to everyone that believes and supported him.
TeamEfe
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by VickyRotex(f): 9:32pm
I just want to say:
Chelsea for life! KTBFFH!!!
I know so many people will come to this thread.
So let me encourage someone with this, This translation blessed me, hope it blesses you too.
Matthew 5: 13-16
13 “Let me tell you why you are here. You’re here to be salt-seasoning that brings out the God-flavors of this earth. If you lose your saltiness, how will people taste godliness? You’ve lost your usefulness and will end up in the garbage.
14-16 “Here’s another way to put it: You’re here to be light, bringing out the God-colors in the world. God is not a secret to be kept. We’re going public with this, as public as a city on a hill. If I make you light-bearers, you don’t think I’m going to hide you under a bucket, do you? I’m putting you on a light stand. Now that I’ve put you there on a hilltop, on a light stand—shine! Keep open house; be generous with your lives. By opening up to others, you’ll prompt people to open up with God, this generous Father in heaven.
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by ladyF(f): 9:32pm
Yaaayyy..... Warri no dey carry last. I'm happy for him.
Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N395/$
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by isrealisaac: 9:32pm
First to comment
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by MJBOLT(m): 9:32pm
I would have loved to see jodha and wurabecca protest unclad
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by fratermathy(m): 9:32pm
Warrrrriiiii!
Dat sharp Urhobo boy has taken it all!!!
Efe has done Okpe kingdom proud, he has done Urhobo proud, he has done Delta proud, he has done Naija proud!!!
Based on logistics, confam bro!
Thanks to all that voted Efe Ejeba and for the support he received across the country. It shows that Nigerians can come together for a common purpose!
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by SlimBrawnie(f): 9:32pm
When God says YES!
Who you be?
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by sirtimileyin(m): 9:32pm
Wonderful......
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by BiafranBushBoy(m): 9:32pm
Humiliating Victory!!!
The combination of other votes wouldn't still be up to that of EFE!!
I wonder how #LossNation and her loss crew would be feeling right now
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by nelsonnw: 9:32pm
FTC... Oshe
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by Akshow: 9:32pm
Bisola is the biggest winner. Gal has great heart. She was genuinely happy for efe. I'm so happy efe win. Would have been angry if Tboss win.
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by Frank3n2(m): 9:32pm
Team Efe
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by ipledge10(m): 9:32pm
I heard the guy is wack, and still wins . Though I didn't watch any episode but base on logistics I think bisola should have won
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by Obiwannn: 9:32pm
The result was never in doubt.
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by ylaa(f): 9:32pm
Up Efe
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by strawgirl(f): 9:32pm
Thank God. God has picked his call.
Few months ago he was not popular. Today his story has changed.
Don't give up. Tomorrow is brighter.
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by seeyouin2019: 9:32pm
Ehhhhhh..... So the money no come go Romania again ?
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by MakCoby(m): 9:32pm
I knew he was gonna win tho...
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by wisefizz(m): 9:32pm
Thank God.. . He realised he gained three things today
1. Money
2. Car
3. Popularity
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by Drienzia: 9:32pm
WASTED GENERATION
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by sirugos(m): 9:32pm
WHO I BE? Truely this made me shades tears.. lord i need ur grace to shout "" Who i be?
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by Jusmudi(m): 9:32pm
Area! Area!! Area !!!
U don hear b4 say warri Dey carry last? Never, if dem too go down, na draw lik manchester united dem go play. C jubilatn 4 dis side oooooooo
God, if I b girl I 4 cry 4 dis guy oooooooo. Even my old Grandmother Dey pray say mak Efe win. Chaiii.
Hw many likes 4 d Boss himself
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by Christaks(m): 9:32pm
Lol
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by galaxy4rep(m): 9:32pm
Based on logistics
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by Smellymouth: 9:32pm
Warriiiiiiiiiiiiii
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by ruggedtimi(m): 9:32pm
Area congrats!! ...if i be Efe Mercedes c300 2015/2016 sharp sharp..before i think of investmnt
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by pillan(f): 9:32pm
Who I be??Who I be??...this is called GRACE..this just makes me believe in God more
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by mifavour(f): 9:32pm
warriiii their fada
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by rupeelicious(f): 9:33pm
WoooooowL
|Re: Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 by Bontia(m): 9:33pm
NA CHRIST.!!!!!
