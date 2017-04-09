Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Efe Wins Big Brother Naija 2017 (28003 Views)

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/efe-wins-big-brother-naija-2017.html



lalasticlala Big Brother Naija housemate Efe has been declared the winner of Big Brother Naija 2017. He goes home with the reality show's prize money N25million and brand new SUV!lalasticlala 71 Likes 5 Shares

At least d money ll be utilised EFEctively. Not on settling debts (thou thanks for d boobs)



I learnt something....be yourself. U never know u could be the best



Anyways thank god its over can we go back to our snake threads now??



Chk my siggy 96 Likes 4 Shares

It has been a tough and challenging 78days so far, but TeamEfe all over the world we did mehn. We put them all to shame, thank you to everyone that believes and supported him.



TeamEfe 45 Likes 1 Share





















Chelsea for life! KTBFFH!!!





I know so many people will come to this thread.



So let me encourage someone with this, This translation blessed me, hope it blesses you too.



Matthew 5: 13-16



13 “Let me tell you why you are here. You’re here to be salt-seasoning that brings out the God-flavors of this earth. If you lose your saltiness, how will people taste godliness? You’ve lost your usefulness and will end up in the garbage.



I just want to say:

So let me encourage someone with this, This translation blessed me, hope it blesses you too.

Matthew 5: 13-16

13 "Let me tell you why you are here. You're here to be salt-seasoning that brings out the God-flavors of this earth. If you lose your saltiness, how will people taste godliness? You've lost your usefulness and will end up in the garbage.

14-16 "Here's another way to put it: You're here to be light, bringing out the God-colors in the world. God is not a secret to be kept. We're going public with this, as public as a city on a hill. If I make you light-bearers, you don't think I'm going to hide you under a bucket, do you? I'm putting you on a light stand. Now that I've put you there on a hilltop, on a light stand—shine! Keep open house; be generous with your lives. By opening up to others, you'll prompt people to open up with God, this generous Father in heaven.





Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N395/$



It's LadyF again. Yaaayyy..... Warri no dey carry last. I'm happy for him.Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N395/$It'sagain. 46 Likes 3 Shares

First to comment

I would have loved to see jodha and wurabecca protest unclad 2 Likes





Dat sharp Urhobo boy has taken it all!!!



Efe has done Okpe kingdom proud, he has done Urhobo proud, he has done Delta proud, he has done Naija proud!!!





Based on logistics, confam bro!



Thanks to all that voted Efe Ejeba and for the support he received across the country. It shows that Nigerians can come together for a common purpose!









Warrrrriiiii!

Dat sharp Urhobo boy has taken it all!!!

Efe has done Okpe kingdom proud, he has done Urhobo proud, he has done Delta proud, he has done Naija proud!!!

Based on logistics, confam bro!

Thanks to all that voted Efe Ejeba and for the support he received across the country. It shows that Nigerians can come together for a common purpose!

When God says YES!



Who you be? 24 Likes

Wonderful...... 2 Likes 1 Share





The combination of other votes wouldn't still be up to that of EFE!!



I wonder how #LossNation and her loss crew would be feeling right now Humiliating Victory!!!The combination of other votes wouldn't still be up to that of EFE!!I wonder how #LossNation and her loss crew would be feeling right now 46 Likes 2 Shares

FTC... Oshe 1 Like

Bisola is the biggest winner. Gal has great heart. She was genuinely happy for efe. I'm so happy efe win. Would have been angry if Tboss win. 21 Likes

Team Efe 1 Like

. Though I didn't watch any episode but base on logistics I think bisola should have won I heard the guy is wack, and still wins. Though I didn't watch any episode but base on logistics I think bisola should have won 11 Likes 1 Share

The result was never in doubt. 1 Like

Up Efe 5 Likes 1 Share

Thank God. God has picked his call.

Few months ago he was not popular. Today his story has changed.

Don't give up. Tomorrow is brighter. 20 Likes

Ehhhhhh..... So the money no come go Romania again ? 11 Likes

I knew he was gonna win tho... 2 Likes

Thank God.. . He realised he gained three things today



1. Money



2. Car



3. Popularity 14 Likes

WASTED GENERATION 6 Likes 1 Share

WHO I BE? Truely this made me shades tears.. lord i need ur grace to shout "" Who i be? 7 Likes

Area! Area!! Area !!!

U don hear b4 say warri Dey carry last? Never, if dem too go down, na draw lik manchester united dem go play. C jubilatn 4 dis side oooooooo



God, if I b girl I 4 cry 4 dis guy oooooooo. Even my old Grandmother Dey pray say mak Efe win. Chaiii.

Hw many likes 4 d Boss himself 7 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Based on logistics 11 Likes

Warriiiiiiiiiiiiii 4 Likes 1 Share

Area congrats!! ...if i be Efe Mercedes c300 2015/2016 sharp sharp..before i think of investmnt 1 Like

Who I be??Who I be??...this is called GRACE..this just makes me believe in God more 24 Likes

warriiii their fada 16 Likes

WoooooowL 2 Likes