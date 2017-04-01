Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) (13707 Views)

Source: See the moment BBNaija winner Efe received his prize of N25m.Congrats to him





I am made of the street, why I no go talk. Originality work for me, why I no go blow. Omo dis life na turn by turn, try wait make e reach yhur turn. Anyhow e go be give grace to the Lord Area!!!I am made of the street, why I no go talk. Originality work for me, why I no go blow. Omo dis life na turn by turn, try wait make e reach yhur turn. Anyhow e go be give grace to the Lord 42 Likes 5 Shares

Credit Alert: N25,000,000 Ref:

BBNaija 2017 - EFE

Avail. Bal: N25,001,256.. 190 Likes 8 Shares

Celebration galore!



He's worth it 3 Likes 2 Shares

From 0 to 100 From 0 to 100 18 Likes 2 Shares

From grass to grace. Lord am happy for him. Pls pick my call too. Let my story change. 18 Likes 1 Share

Avail. Bal: N25,001,256 Hahahahah... You wicked sha.... So na 1k the guy get before bbnaija Hahahahah... You wicked sha.... So na 1k the guy get before bbnaija 19 Likes

Stay true to ursef, don't try to fake it like gifty. Don't be overtly dramatic like uriel, don't let desperation make u deny ur family like ttt, don't be manipulative like t boss, don't be pervy like kemen, just be ursef. Be real. That's what I learnt from Bisola and Efe. 21 Likes

#TBOSS You want to use 25 million to pay depth I laugh in Edo#TBOSS You want to use 25 million to pay depth 12 Likes





EFE congratulations......We love you. ........

To all the Team EFE in house,God bless you all....

As you have elevated him, may you all be elevated....









Goodnight everybody....To all Team EFE haters : Bye....



My body dey pain me abeg. Congratulations congratulations congratulations.....EFE congratulations......We love you. ........To all the Team EFE in house,God bless you all....As you have elevated him, may you all be elevated....Goodnight everybody....To all Team EFE hatersBye....My body dey pain me abeg. 8 Likes

Congratulations Efe



Based on logistics



Efenation 5 Likes

Congratulation to him... The organisers are the real winner in this

whole scenario. "30 billion for their account o" in Davido's voice*

They made a lot of money from the viewers. #30 multiplied by

millions of text msgs per week. omo dem hammer big time..

I saw the thread with only two comments, now first page is

almost occupied.

yeee! 25milla for the account oo 2 Likes

How many likes for EFE please? 7 Likes

See Mr,Jollof ooo...Doings...God bless Una 3 Likes 1 Share

Who I be 5 Likes

Honest this guy don blow...... 5 Likes

Congrats bro! 1 Like

#Teamefe 2 Likes

At first, I thought Efe was not going to win especially when TBoss was still in while the talented Debbyrise was kicked out, but Alas! Based on Logistics Efe won! 3 Likes

Tboss fans please come and join us celebrate Efe 5 Likes

Wey my share

I just found out today that i am related to efe 10 Likes

Big money, big tithe

Just like that!



Many lazy guys no go wan work again now, dem go dey wait for next bbn audition form.





Based on logistics......Efe, Baba don pick your call!

Heritage Bank get money to pay him so? 1 Like 1 Share

Who this show help apart from Efe and the producers...mtchewww 1 Like





#God_pick_my call too ooo EFE 4 D MONEY NOW EFE is the MONEY#God_pick_my call too ooo 2 Likes