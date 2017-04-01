₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by rem44: 9:56pm
See the moment BBNaija winner Efe received his prize of N25m.Congrats to him
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Omagago(m): 10:03pm
Area!!!
I am made of the street, why I no go talk. Originality work for me, why I no go blow. Omo dis life na turn by turn, try wait make e reach yhur turn. Anyhow e go be give grace to the Lord
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Built2last: 10:08pm
Credit Alert: N25,000,000 Ref:
BBNaija 2017 - EFE
Avail. Bal: N25,001,256..
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Joshkid(m): 10:09pm
Celebration galore!
He's worth it
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by joshboss(m): 10:16pm
Built2last:
From 0 to 100
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:17pm
From grass to grace. Lord am happy for him. Pls pick my call too. Let my story change.
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by fittty(m): 10:17pm
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Zabilon007(m): 10:17pm
Built2last:Hahahahah... You wicked sha.... So na 1k the guy get before bbnaija
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Akshow: 10:17pm
Stay true to ursef, don't try to fake it like gifty. Don't be overtly dramatic like uriel, don't let desperation make u deny ur family like ttt, don't be manipulative like t boss, don't be pervy like kemen, just be ursef. Be real. That's what I learnt from Bisola and Efe.
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by kurajordan(m): 10:17pm
I laugh in Edo #TBOSS You want to use 25 million to pay depth
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:17pm
Congratulations congratulations congratulations.....
EFE congratulations......We love you. ........
To all the Team EFE in house,God bless you all....
As you have elevated him, may you all be elevated....
[/color]EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE [color=#770077]
Goodnight everybody....To all Team EFE haters : Bye....
My body dey pain me abeg.
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 10:18pm
Congratulations Efe
Based on logistics
Efenation
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by mrLhanray(m): 10:18pm
Congratulation to him... The organisers are the real winner in this
whole scenario. "30 billion for their account o" in Davido's voice*
They made a lot of money from the viewers. #30 multiplied by
millions of text msgs per week. omo dem hammer big time..
I saw the thread with only two comments, now first page is
almost occupied.
space bookers weh done sir
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by superfelix: 10:18pm
yeee! 25milla for the account oo
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by FelixFelicis(m): 10:18pm
How many likes for EFE please?
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Effiezynews: 10:18pm
See Mr,Jollof ooo...Doings...God bless Una
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by timilehin95(m): 10:18pm
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by angelTI(f): 10:18pm
Who I be
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by dhesmond(m): 10:18pm
Honest this guy don blow......
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by charleff512(m): 10:18pm
Congrats bro!
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Purpletee(m): 10:18pm
#Teamefe
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by HonEmeritus(m): 10:18pm
At first, I thought Efe was not going to win especially when TBoss was still in while the talented Debbyrise was kicked out, but Alas! Based on Logistics Efe won!
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by smartty68(m): 10:18pm
Tboss fans please come and join us celebrate Efe
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by mrLhanray(m): 10:18pm
ok...
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:18pm
Wey my share
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by myfantasies(f): 10:18pm
I just found out today that i am related to efe
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by imitateMe(m): 10:18pm
Big money, big tithe
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by botad(m): 10:19pm
Just like that!
Many lazy guys no go wan work again now, dem go dey wait for next bbn audition form.
Based on logistics......Efe, Baba don pick your call!
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Cesc001(m): 10:19pm
Heritage Bank get money to pay him so?
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Martartins(m): 10:19pm
Who this show help apart from Efe and the producers...mtchewww
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by roland2rule(m): 10:19pm
EFE 4 D MONEY NOW EFE is the MONEY
#God_pick_my call too ooo
|Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by DrAmanda(f): 10:19pm
Warri nor dey carry last oooo
Efenation#
Warri!!
