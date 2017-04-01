₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,160 members, 3,468,227 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 10:44 PM

Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) (13707 Views)

Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) / I Go Dye Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho / Kwam 1 Poses With His Giant Ostrich Bird In His Ijebu Ode Country Home (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by rem44: 9:56pm
See the moment BBNaija winner Efe received his prize of N25m.Congrats to him


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/efe-is-winner-of-bbnaijapics.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Omagago(m): 10:03pm
Area!!! grin grin grin

I am made of the street, why I no go talk. Originality work for me, why I no go blow. Omo dis life na turn by turn, try wait make e reach yhur turn. Anyhow e go be give grace to the Lord

42 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Built2last: 10:08pm
Credit Alert: N25,000,000 Ref:
BBNaija 2017 - EFE
Avail. Bal: N25,001,256..

190 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Joshkid(m): 10:09pm
Celebration galore!

He's worth it

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by joshboss(m): 10:16pm
Built2last:
Credit Alert: N25,000,000 Ref:
BBNaija 2017 - EFE
Avail. Bal: N25,001,256


From 0 to 100 grin

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:17pm
From grass to grace. Lord am happy for him. Pls pick my call too. Let my story change.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by fittty(m): 10:17pm
Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Zabilon007(m): 10:17pm
Built2last:
Credit Alert: N25,000,000 Ref:
BBNaija 2017 - EFE
Avail. Bal: N25,001,256
Hahahahah... You wicked sha.... So na 1k the guy get before bbnaija

19 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Akshow: 10:17pm
Stay true to ursef, don't try to fake it like gifty. Don't be overtly dramatic like uriel, don't let desperation make u deny ur family like ttt, don't be manipulative like t boss, don't be pervy like kemen, just be ursef. Be real. That's what I learnt from Bisola and Efe.

21 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by kurajordan(m): 10:17pm
I laugh in Edo grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin #TBOSS You want to use 25 million to pay depth grin grin grin grin grin

12 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:17pm
Congratulations congratulations congratulations.....

EFE congratulations......We love you. ........
To all the Team EFE in house,God bless you all....
As you have elevated him, may you all be elevated....




[/color]EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE [color=#770077]

Goodnight everybody....To all Team EFE haters undecided lipsrsealed undecided undecided undecided : undecided undecided undecided undecided undecidedBye....

My body dey pain me abeg. cry cry cry

8 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 10:18pm
Congratulations Efe

Based on logistics

Efenation

5 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by mrLhanray(m): 10:18pm
Congratulation to him... The organisers are the real winner in this
whole scenario. "30 billion for their account o" in Davido's voice*
They made a lot of money from the viewers. #30 multiplied by
millions of text msgs per week. omo dem hammer big time..
I saw the thread with only two comments, now first page is
almost occupied.
space bookers weh done sir
Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by superfelix: 10:18pm
yeee! 25milla for the account oo

2 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by FelixFelicis(m): 10:18pm
How many likes for EFE please? grin

7 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Effiezynews: 10:18pm
See Mr,Jollof ooo...Doings...God bless Una

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by timilehin95(m): 10:18pm
shocked
Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by angelTI(f): 10:18pm
Who I be grin grin grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by dhesmond(m): 10:18pm
Honest this guy don blow...... grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by charleff512(m): 10:18pm
Congrats bro!

1 Like

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Purpletee(m): 10:18pm
#Teamefe

2 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by HonEmeritus(m): 10:18pm
At first, I thought Efe was not going to win especially when TBoss was still in while the talented Debbyrise was kicked out, but Alas! Based on Logistics Efe won!

3 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by smartty68(m): 10:18pm
Tboss fans please come and join us celebrate Efe grin

5 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by mrLhanray(m): 10:18pm
ok...
Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:18pm
Wey my share
Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by myfantasies(f): 10:18pm
I just found out today that i am related to efe grin grin

10 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by imitateMe(m): 10:18pm
Big money, big tithe
Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by botad(m): 10:19pm
Just like that!

Many lazy guys no go wan work again now, dem go dey wait for next bbn audition form.


Based on logistics......Efe, Baba don pick your call!
Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Cesc001(m): 10:19pm
Heritage Bank get money to pay him so?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by Martartins(m): 10:19pm
Who this show help apart from Efe and the producers...mtchewww

1 Like

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by roland2rule(m): 10:19pm
EFE 4 D MONEY NOW EFE is the MONEY grin grin grin

#God_pick_my call too ooo

2 Likes

Re: Efe Poses With His N25m BBNaija Prize (Photos) by DrAmanda(f): 10:19pm
Warri nor dey carry last oooo

Efenation#
Warri!!

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Intelligent Nigerian Actors/Actresses / Diary Of A Tired Black Man / The Figurine Raises The Bar For Nollywood

Viewing this topic: cecejobs(m), djmummy, shevy45(m), MackyVera, hardeyeanc(m), magisagi(m), aasamuel(m), odegood, deedrizzie, modupe2, Edagentle(m), UgwuKristian, DrUche3(m), faorex(m), sprinter101(m), cheffs(m), SonOfAfonja, enambobo(m), gentlemayor(m), banggy, article1, ayodejifikunmi, Onyedika11(m), Gentlephysique, BJAYADEMOLA(m), Loverquin, jodababa, PrinceFola(m), Charly68, jidez007, hiwebstuff, MrMelvin(m), kingzic(m), ashjay001(m), dammiecool(m), RYTEBABY, Gingerr(f), Geraldboy(m), Charlieo, Olufemi66(m), JefLonDon(m), STIdesyns(m), jamessssman, medonella, Nathan2016, davido101(m), akinsbeeone, tolexy123, bayinq25(m), Bibidear(f), Chuknovski(m), iyafinbalo, adexgii(m), turok, buklarbest(m), nmanma1(f), Thadford(m), temidayo12345, megacruise, oadewale(m), Kimsunh, unclephilio123(m), lastmaster(m), searchcorp(m), Preeck, metronaija2, oluwapsalmy(m), ksucre19(m), Prodigy4ever, harbarzzy, GMB4REAL, Onlygpk22(m), haywhizzz(m), whiteboyswag, olalayo1710(f), deathstroke(m), onoms4luv(m), soladare, iammccoy(m), thereturnoflucy(f), austino2018, remainhidden, kelvinUchiha, innochris815(m), preciousanthony(f), ubergold(m), ericessien24, Nani4all(m), debque(m), wizboi26(m), Kingdolo, Ariba2, Nesso(m), edhonda, Valentinooo, Pedekunle(m), Toyocee(f), lasheez(m), AutumnSpring(f), amakoro(m), samoy(m), jadyclem(m), perfectcrush(m), LannisterIMP, Gabson247, Jusmudi(m), LOUIS6(m), Emexnairaland(m), mileskiyo(m), gagewonda(m), asodane, justicejay(m), kazmanbanjoko(m), kskpoundz(m), mrLhanray(m), olurebiolusegun(m), 2boiz(m), annielady(f), michelism(m), opusingi(m), eagleeye2, osasbenny, semac00(m), sherifjoo(m), nikiniki, niyifour(m), henchamb(m), Trader123, smartiyke78, dmediator555(m), lofty900(m), mjd2020(m), peeberry2(m), zakson4real(m), nwannemous(m), seun289(m), 12spices(m), elmatino, afonuru2(m), kimnicki(f), gifty99200(f), kenonze(f), clems88(m), horlareey(m), liquidmetall, Dshocker(m), Talkthetalk, ShehuAba(m), JobnPromo, westbee, Kingstaplus(m), Gluckdude(m), mifavour(f), Ayomax(m), Syjibrin(f), ShalomNigeria, Phemphel, divineshare(m), Iykekomo(m), Stellahappiness(f), Datguy30(m), mhbabanna, Adiekola(m), Whiteshades(m), babington91(m), bellkey(m), shaldrestar(m), leankach(f), Ernestyn, Enouwem(m), dejavubobo1(m), JohnnyNY(m), Splendid235, emmahoney(m), sLentlover7778(m), tayooluwole, Hoodfriend(m), JohnmcCain(m), chainy, lacastre, justmhe1, 1234onyekwe, snradewale, timawoku(m), futureroyal(m), akogun316(m), Fiwasayo(f), Maxvasia(m), tjadeba(m), danio24ng(m), ebenezerdaniel(m), simba01(m), Ebiezprada(m), CharlieMaria(m), skywalker495, oweman, Muzanga(f), iammee(f), highrise07(m), surveyorchimez, starmehigh, Merryglad(f), ruggedised, flatscreen(f), doinz997(m), elkol, 0b10010011, HooxJnr(m), shellworker, mamaa88(f), madapcmod, Cruz40, Samad805(m), Andrewkinggg, SirLewis(m), princejr(m), purplekayc(m), 3Dimension, kmitty, genearts(m), LANGIDI, kanisurup4(m), treasuredm(f), fittty(m), oyinpr(m), bigdeals, soadakngltd, preciousmaro, Artistree(f), Ruhegertyp and 329 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.