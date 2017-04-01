Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position (8448 Views)

Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement / Omoni Oboli's Hubby Orders Her Back Home As She Shows Off Her Butt, Fans React / Flavour Mocks Chidinma Okeke Over Her Leaked Cucumber Video. Fans React (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Bisola na the Real MVP"





See reactions from bisola fans who are content with her latest ambassadorial position.



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/bisola-fans-react-to-her-un.html See reactions from bisola fans who are content with her latest ambassadorial position. 2 Likes



Bisola is already a star...

she's glowing and shinning. Bisola is already a star...she's glowing and shinning. 13 Likes

she is a good people......



happy for her..... 1 Like

Mologi:

she is a good people......





happy for her..... HaHa HaHa 6 Likes

Na the work wey we dey do 2 Likes

She deserved it. 3 Likes

We afonjas keep supportin ourselves.. Congrats bisola.

'Mummy Marvis' in her voice

we love u..well deserved.



Meanwhile the easterners used sms bomber to boost efes vote.. 3 Likes

Mologi:

she is a good people......



happy for her..... RIP English RIP English 12 Likes

I loved her right from the start. so real....we'll meet one day

CaroLyner:

RIP English Chill.

You should know he was just mimicking Cassandra Chill. 2 Likes

Truth! She's the biggest winner. I rooted for efe and I'm glad he won, but trust me, with home entourage of family and friends waiting to pinch small from that money, twenty five million, that money won't go anywhere. But the ambassadorial role of Bisola, United Nation, no be moi moi. It's priceless. 13 Likes 2 Shares

me waiting to be an ambassador to my own villa...

Make una continue dey console una sef... 1 Like 1 Share

And I have booked space





Indeed you deserve it, and you're worth it Congratulations BisolaIndeed you deserve it, and you're worth it 1 Like

NLProblemChild:

We afonjas keep supportin ourselves.. Congrats bisola.



'Mummy Marvis' in her voice we love u..well deserved.



Meanwhile the easterners used sms bomber to boost efes vote..



Bas tard! Bas tard! 22 Likes 1 Share

.

Now TBoss can spend her 500k in a second if she wishes! 3 Likes





She will surely emerge much bigger than when she went into that house. She won a UN ambassadorial post?She will surely emerge much bigger than when she went into that house.

I knew Bukola will surely emerge as the 1st or 2nd. Am so happy for her....

Meanwhile I am a Professional website designer, I can help you design a professional and mobile responsive website at an affordable price.

Reach me today to see my recent works : 08164756981, moosundammy@gmail.com



=Potential clients can find your business Locally, Nationally & worldwide through your website.

No more BBNaija. Nigerian Youths will wake up tomorrow and realize that they are jobless. 3 Likes 1 Share

my sentiments exactly, if she packages herself well.. she was make d money into no time

It's official :Nigeria had no future.... Our youths are becoming useless and senseless 1 Like

CaroLyner:

RIP English And English was murdered In cold blood...what a wicked world. And English was murdered In cold blood...what a wicked world.

Mologi:

she is a good people......





happy for her..... this was savagely epic lol this was savagely epic lol

They are only consoling themselves. 1 Like

sell your bitcoin 400/$

Thank you Nairaland #TeamEFE #Efenation

Like EFE BBnaija on Facebook

Cousim:

my sentiments exactly, if she packages herself well.. she was make d money into no time another grammar destroyer lol another grammar destroyer lol 2 Likes

YORUBA AND TRIBALISM 1 Like

CaroLyner:

RIP English The sacarsm flew right over ur head. Lol The sacarsm flew right over ur head. Lol