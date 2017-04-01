₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by JamieNaij(m): 10:14pm On Apr 09
"Bisola na the Real MVP"
See reactions from bisola fans who are content with her latest ambassadorial position.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by olihilistic(m): 10:16pm On Apr 09
Bisola is already a star...
she's glowing and shinning.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Mologi(m): 10:27pm On Apr 09
she is a good people......
happy for her.....
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Abenitohposh: 10:31pm On Apr 09
Mologi:HaHa
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by BreezyCB(m): 10:32pm On Apr 09
Na the work wey we dey do
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by GloriaNinja(f): 10:33pm On Apr 09
She deserved it.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by NLProblemChild(m): 10:44pm On Apr 09
We afonjas keep supportin ourselves.. Congrats bisola.
'Mummy Marvis' in her voice
we love u..well deserved.
Meanwhile the easterners used sms bomber to boost efes vote..
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by CaroLyner(f): 10:56pm On Apr 09
Mologi:RIP English
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Zaheertyler(m): 11:02pm On Apr 09
I loved her right from the start. so real....we'll meet one day
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by emeijeh(m): 11:14pm On Apr 09
CaroLyner:Chill.
You should know he was just mimicking Cassandra
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Akshow: 11:58pm On Apr 09
Truth! She's the biggest winner. I rooted for efe and I'm glad he won, but trust me, with home entourage of family and friends waiting to pinch small from that money, twenty five million, that money won't go anywhere. But the ambassadorial role of Bisola, United Nation, no be moi moi. It's priceless.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by jegz25(m): 11:58pm On Apr 09
me waiting to be an ambassador to my own villa...
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by KenModi(m): 11:58pm On Apr 09
Make una continue dey console una sef...
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Geestarry(f): 11:58pm On Apr 09
And I have booked space
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Divay22(f): 11:59pm On Apr 09
Congratulations Bisola
Indeed you deserve it, and you're worth it
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by MrMcJay(m): 11:59pm On Apr 09
NLProblemChild:
Bas tard!
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by IamAkinzy: 11:59pm On Apr 09
.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Donjazzy12(m): 11:59pm On Apr 09
Now TBoss can spend her 500k in a second if she wishes!
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by YonkijiSappo: 11:59pm On Apr 09
She won a UN ambassadorial post?
She will surely emerge much bigger than when she went into that house.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Mdeetech01: 12:00am
I knew Bukola will surely emerge as the 1st or 2nd. Am so happy for her....
I knew Bukola will surely emerge as the 1st or 2nd. Am so happy for her....
Reach me today to see my recent works : 08164756981, moosundammy@gmail.com
=Potential clients can find your business Locally, Nationally & worldwide through your website.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by waterhouse071(m): 12:00am
No more BBNaija. Nigerian Youths will wake up tomorrow and realize that they are jobless.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Nobody: 12:01am
my sentiments exactly, if she packages herself well.. she was make d money into no time
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by martineverest(m): 12:01am
It's official :Nigeria had no future.... Our youths are becoming useless and senseless
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by lomaxbien(m): 12:02am
CaroLyner:And English was murdered In cold blood...what a wicked world.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by goldedprince: 12:02am
Mologi:this was savagely epic lol
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by fratermathy(m): 12:02am
They are only consoling themselves.
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by softboiy: 12:03am
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by EFEbbnaija(m): 12:04am
Thank you Nairaland #TeamEFE #Efenation
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by goldedprince: 12:04am
Cousim:another grammar destroyer lol
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Karlman: 12:04am
YORUBA AND TRIBALISM
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by Akshow: 12:04am
CaroLyner:The sacarsm flew right over ur head. Lol
|Re: Bisola's Fans React To Her UN Ambassadorial Position by onosprince(m): 12:04am
Even access bank want make Efe bank wit dem, where dem dey wen heritage bank join d sponsors.
