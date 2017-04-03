₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Runtown Tops At Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2017 (full List Of Winners)
Yesterday, was the 18th edition of the famous Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The prestigious Ghanaian music awards show was held at the Accra International Conference Centre. Nigeria’s Runtown won the award as “African Artistes Of The Year” Here is the full list of winners at the VGMA.
Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Dobble – Christy
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Kofi Kinaata
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Hiplife Song of the Year
Stonebwoy – Go Low
Afro-pop Song of the Year
E.L – Kaabu Ame
Best Female Vocalist
Adina
Best Male Vocalist
Joe Mettle
Best Group of the Year
VVIP
Best Music Video of the Year
Okyeame Kwame – Small Small feat. MzVee
Songwriter of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Confession
Hiplife/Hip pop Artiste of the year
Sarkodie
Best Rapper of the Year
M.anifest
Album of the Year
The Counsellor by Nacee
Unsung Artiste
Kuami Eugene
Highlife Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Confession
Gospel Song of the Year
Nacee – Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Stonebwoy – People Dey
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Paapa Yankson
Best Collaboration of the Year
“Alhaji” by VVIP feat. Patoranking
African Artist of the year
Runtown
Source: http://360jamng.net/runtown-tops-at-vodafone-ghana-music-awards-2017-full-list-of-winners/
Naija2TheWorld! Proud
Watin Mr eazi win na... .best Ghana must go designer
3 Likes
Nice one
Good of him.
me like run town wella
Because he sang about their Waakye and Shitto? lol
These Ghanaians sef
Congrats to the boy though.
1 Like
Wetin dis guy dey even sing sef.
RIP African Music!
mr eazi best tweeter of the year
Ghana is like an annexe to Nigeria
1 Like
thought he won 4 awards!
They way Mr.Eazi go de look una..
So dem no give Mr Eazi any award or he no be Ghanaian again.
Goldenrichard:..d organisers said he is a Nigeria artist..
mad over u don re-blow runtown
Where Eazi dey Chale?
so person go win awards for just shouting "dab for d gods... dab... dab for d gods.... Ghana girl day she mean marry oooo... I hope say she sabi chop wake and her love go sweet pass chetoh..."
.
.
very senseless song
Okay
Based on logistics runtown is making it big
Congrat to him.....
chinex276:My guy which weed did you smoke becos u aint normal at all
Congratulations Runtown you deserve the award. I only listened to your master piece"mad in love" just last February. I pushed to DJ for a repeat. She told me but the artist is Nigerian. Am like woow, really? Others are busy showing watches n shoes , loss women of south Africa and 17 baby mamas' on social media. Your work speaks for you. Congratulations once again.
