Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners
Nigerians top the winning chat at the 2017 AFRIMMA, davido making us proud same as wizkid,falz, tiwa savage, dj spinall, dj tunez and others. Davido beat wizkid to win Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year. Wizkid wins best collaboration
The afrimma 2017 awards was held yesterday, and below are the winners from the award show below.
Best Male West Africa
Wizkid – Nigeria
Falz – Nigeria – Winner
Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast
Mr Eazi – Nigeria
Toofan – Togo
Moh Dediouf – Senegal
Davido – Nigeria
Stonebwoy – Ghana
Tekno – Nigeria
Kedejevara DJ – Ivory Coast
Best Female West Africa
Tiwa Savage – Nigeria – Winner
Yemi Alade – Nigeria
Efya – Ghana
Adiouza – Senegal
Becca – Ghana
Josey – Ivory Coast
Mz Vee – Ghana
Simi – Nigeria
Almok – Togo
Best Male East Africa
Eddy Kenzo – Uganda
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania – Winner
Jacky Gosee – Ethiopia
Navio – Uganda
Bebe Cool – Uganda
Sauti Sol – Kenya
Dynamq – South Sudan
Nyashinski – Kenya
Darasa – Tanzania
Ali Kiba – Tanzania
Best Female East Africa
Victoria Kimani – Kenya winner
Vanessa Mdee – Tanzania
Ester Aweke – Ethiopia
Avril – Kenya
Lady Jaydee – Tanzania
Knowles Butera – Rwanda
Irene Ntale – Uganda
Akothee – Kenya
Dayna Nyange – Tanzania
Best Male Central Africa
Fally Ipupa – Congo
Hiro – Congo
Ferre Golla – DRC
C4 Pedro – Angola – Winner
Stanley Enow – Cameroon
Anselmo Ralph – Angola
Maitre Gims – Congo
Werrason – DRC
Mr Leo – Cameroon
Best Female Central Africa
Laurette La Perle – Congo
Betty Akna – Equitorial Guinea
Syssi Mananga – Congo
Ary – Angola
Rennis – Cameroon
Arielle T – Gabon
Mani Bella – Cameroon
Nsoki – Angola – Winner
Daphne – Cameroon
Best Male Southern Africa
Donald – South Africa
Black Coffee – South Africa
The Dogg – Namibia
Jah Prayza – Zimbabwe
Nasty C – South Africa
Emtee – South Africa
Roberto – Zambia
Cassper Nyovest – South Africa – Winner
Aka – South Africa
Best Female Southern Africa
Babes Wodumo – South Africa – Winner
Miss Lira – South Africa
Ice Queen Cleo – Zambia
Lizha James – Mozambique
Pah Chihera – Zimbabwe
Sally Boss Madam – Namibia
Zahara – South Africa
Chikune – Namibia
Bucie- South Africa
Best Male North Africa
Amr Diab – Egypt – Winner
Tamer Hosny – Egypt
Chawki – Morocco
Ahmed Soultan – Morocco
Douzi – Morocco
Ayman Alatar- Libya
Khaled -Algeria
Saber Rebai – Tunisia
Best Female North Africa
Samira Said – Morrocco
Ibtissam Tiskat – Morocco
Angham – Egypt
Sandy – Egypt
Amal Maher – Egypt
Latifa – Tunisia
Amani Swissi – Tunisia – Winner
Sarah Ayoub – Morocco
Best African Group
Sauti Sol – Kenya
Radio & Weasel – Uganda
Toofan – Togo
Bracket – Nigeria
Mi Casa – South Africa
R2bee’s – Ghana
Best Life Music – Burundi
Yamoto Band – Tanzania
Forca Suprema- Angola
Crossing Boundaries With Music Award
C4 Pedro – Angola – Winner
Wizkid – Nigeria
Young Paris – Congo
French Montana – Morocco
MHD – Guinea Conakry
Ayo Jay – Nigeria
King Kanja – Kenya
Wale – Nigeria
Jidenna – Nigeria
Maleek Berry – Nigeria
Best Gospel
Frank Edwards – Nigeria
Uche Agu – Nigeria
Willy Paul – Kenya
SP Koffi Sarpong – Ghana
Icha Kavons – Congo
Ntokozo Mbambo – South Africa
Nathaniel Bassey – Nigeria – Winner
Sonnie Badu – Ghana
Best Newcomer
Dremo – Nigeria
Medikal – Ghana
Ray Vanny – Tanzania
Preto Show – Angola
Maleek Berry – Nigeria
Mr Leo – Cameroon
Nathi – South Africa
Julz – Ghana
Niniola – Nigeria
Zani Challe – Malawi
Nsoki – Angola – Winner
Artist of The Year
Flavour – Nigeria
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania – Winner
Fally Ipupa – Congo
Wizkid – Nigeria
Cassper Nyovest – South Africa
Davido – Nigeria
Eddy Kenzo – Uganda
Tekno – Nigeria
Mr Eazi – Nigeria
C4 Pedro – Angola
Dancehall Act of the Year
Timaya – Nigeria – Winner
Stonebwoy – Ghana
Jah Prayza – Zimbabwe
Burna Boy – Nigeria
Samini – Ghana
Patoranking – Nigeria
Shatta Wale – Ghana
Buffalo Souljah – Zimbabwe
Best Video Director
Daps – Nigeria – Winner
Justin Campos – South Africa
Sesan – Nigeria
Clarence Peters – Nigeria
Patrick Elis – Nigeria
Shammack – Cameroon
Enos Olik – Kenya
Savy Filmz – Uganda
Avalon Okpe – Nigeria
Godfather – South Africa
Best Dj Africa
DJ Spinall – Nigeria winner
DJ Joe MFalme – Kenya
DJ Black Coffee – South Africa
DJ Exclusive – Nigeria
DJ Kalonje – Kenya
DJ D-Ommy – Tanzania
DJ Paulo Paulo Alves – Angola
DJ Crème Delacreme – Kenya
DJ Nyce – Ghana
Best African Dj USA
DJ Tunez – Nigeria – Winner
DJ Wagura – Kenya
DJ FreshyK- Nigeria
DJ Deemoney – Nigeria
DJ Silent Killa – Caribbean
DJ Akua – Ghana
DJ Fully Focus -Kenya
DJ Rell – Sierra Leone
DJ Poizon Ivy – Kenya
DJ Mike Kiss – Caribbean
AFRIMMA Video of The Year
Toofan – Terre (Togo)
Davido – If (Nigeria) winner
Wizkid – Come Closer (Nigeria)
Runtown – Mad Over You (Nigeria)
Casper Nyovest – Tito Mboweni (South Africa)
Emtee ft Nasty C – Winning (South Africa)
Diamond Platnumz ft Ray Vanny – Salome (Tanzania)
Victoria Kimani ft Donald – Fade Away(Kenya/South Africa)
Fally Ipupa – Eloko Iyo (Congo) – Winner
C4 Pedro ft Sautisol – Love Again (Angola/Kenya)
Wande Coal ft DJ Tunez – Iskaaba (Nigeria)
Music Producer of The Year
DJ Breezy – Ghana
Masterkraft – Nigeria
Dr Fizol – Uganda
Julz – Ghana – Winner
Visita – Kenya
Tweezy – South Africa
Tud Thomas – Tanzania
Krissbeatz – Nigeria
Del B – Nigeria
Sidikiba Diabate – Mali
Best African Dancer
Kaffy Dancequeen – Nigeria
Korra Obidi – Nigeria
Nabile Danser – South Africa
Sherrie Silver – Rwanda
La Petite Zota – Ivory Coast
Manuel Canza Laurenzo – Angola
Moses Iyobo – Tanzania
Brenda Derry – Cameroon
Ghetto Triplet Kids – Uganda Winner
Eddy Wizzy Dances – Uganda
Best Rap Act
Phyno – Nigeria
Olamide – Nigeria
Aka – South Africa
Sarkodie – Ghana – Winner
Casper Nyovest – South Africa
King Kaka Sungura – Kenya
Octopizzo – Kenya
Prodigio – Angola
Falz – Nigeria
Best Collaboration
Wizkid ft Chris Brown – African Bad Girl (Nigeria/USA) – Winner
Diamond Platnumz ft Ne-Yo – Marry You (Tanzania/USA
Babe Wodumo ft Mampinsta – Wololo (South Africa)
Ycee ft Maleek Berry – Juice (Nigeria)
Runtown ft Sarkodie – Painkiller (Nigeria/Ghana
Davido ft Nasty C – Coolest Kid in Africa (Nigeria/South Africa)
Edy Kenzo ft Alaine – Addicted (Uganda/Jamaica)
C4 Pedro ft Sautisol – Love again (Angola/Kenya)
Darasa ft Ben Pol – Muziki (Tanzania)
Fally Ipupa ft Booba – Kinane (Congo)
Song of The Year
Runtown – Mad Over You (Nigeria)
Davido – If (Nigeria ) Winner
Diamond Platnumz ft Rayvanny – Salome (Tanzania)
Babe Wodumo ft Mampintsha – Wololo (South Africa )
Wizkid – Come Closer (Nigeria)
Cassper Nyovest – Tito Mboweni (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa – Eloko Iyo (Congo)
Toofan – Terre (Togo)
Darasa ft Ben Pol – Muziki (Tanzania)
MHD – Bravo (Guinea Conakry)
Best Lusophone
C4 Pedro – Angola – Winner
Nsoki – Angola
Ary – Angola
Yola Semedo – Angola
Yasmine – Guinea
Calema – Sao Tome
Anselmo Ralph – Angola
Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde
Mr Bow – Mozambique
Djodje – Cape Verde
Best Francophone
Sidikiba Diabate – Mali
Moh Dediouf – Senegal
DJ Arafat – Ivory Coast
Toofan – Togo
Hiro – Congo
Fally Ipupa – Congo Winner
Maitre Gims – Congo
Adiouza – Senegal
Daphne – Cameroon
Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast
BEST SOUND ENGINEER
MixMonster – Nigeria
Suka Sounds – Nigeria
Ogopa Brothers – Kenya
Tud Thomas – Tanzania
Sheyman – Nigeria winner
Kaywa – Ghana
Twizzy – South Africa
Bebe Philip – Ivory Coast
http://edition.soundoro.com/davido-wins-artist-year-song-year-afrimma-2017-full-winners/
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by NaijaCelebrity: 11:36am
ok
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by superior1: 2:46pm
spirit of Tagbo
13 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by sameni123(m): 2:46pm
Nice
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by ChiefSweetus: 2:47pm
Juju on fleek
11 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by Teewhy2: 2:47pm
Good One. congratulations to all the winners a whopping 11 Awards to NIGERIA is not a small feat.
Nigerians always successful since 900 BC
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by greatjoshy(m): 2:47pm
okay
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by dapsoneh: 2:47pm
Wizy, una dey see am? So where is your 'WO'
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by Crystalline(f): 2:47pm
Congrats David
1 Like
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:48pm
Ok
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by R2bees(m): 2:48pm
Falz?? best male act?? wow
1 Like
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by Bobby4090: 2:48pm
Unknown Award. Publicity Seekers!!!
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by chuksvee(m): 2:48pm
why not? he just renewed his juju with fresh bloods
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by coldsummer: 2:48pm
Mumu child
Davido
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by morikee(m): 2:49pm
Giant of Africa it's well Sha proudly Nigerian.
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by candlewax: 2:49pm
Augustap and ScotFree be like “no wonder he used his friends for ritual”
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by greatjoshy(m): 2:49pm
they should keep it up ooo...
but wait oo, i dont understand all these things. if they win such awards will they also give them money or it`s just the shinning matterial they give them
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by usmanktg2(m): 2:49pm
Unbelievable!
Just recieved a call from DSTV and all they care for is just to know how am fairing.
Hmmm competition is good o!
15 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by AlwaysUltraPad: 2:49pm
Lol
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by Onchiz(m): 2:49pm
ook
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by DONSMITH123(m): 2:49pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by mrlaw93(m): 2:50pm
Well deserved..
1 Like
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by coldsummer: 2:50pm
usmanktg2:
Mumu dstv
1 Like
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by Yeligray(m): 2:50pm
Hardwork pays
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by braine: 2:50pm
I like the versatility of this list. Nice one for the winners.
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by ShitHead: 2:50pm
What of Young John the Wicked Producer? They are wicked.
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by ChangetheChange: 2:51pm
But the mumu Wizkid said WO by Olamide is the best song this year
1 Like
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by adezjamz(m): 2:51pm
That's it, life goes on
RIP to the dead
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:52pm
the spirit ofTagbo, Chime, DJ Olu is a beginning of wisdom
btw
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by Sixaxis: 2:52pm
How nice..
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by Gustavo404: 2:52pm
Lol
|Re: Davido Wins Song Of The Year & Video Of The Year At AFRIMMA 2017 | Full Winners by ferizi: 2:52pm
when?
Star Quest 2007 Music Competition / Soty (Malaria), Cyrus-Tha-Virus and T-Izzy (Free downloadz) / New Private Radio Station In Ibadan. Star Fm
