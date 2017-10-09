



The afrimma 2017 awards was held yesterday, and below are the winners from the award show below.



Best Male West Africa

Wizkid – Nigeria

Falz – Nigeria – Winner

Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast

Mr Eazi – Nigeria

Toofan – Togo

Moh Dediouf – Senegal

Davido – Nigeria

Stonebwoy – Ghana

Tekno – Nigeria

Kedejevara DJ – Ivory Coast





Best Female West Africa

Tiwa Savage – Nigeria – Winner

Yemi Alade – Nigeria

Efya – Ghana

Adiouza – Senegal

Becca – Ghana

Josey – Ivory Coast

Mz Vee – Ghana

Simi – Nigeria

Almok – Togo





Best Male East Africa

Eddy Kenzo – Uganda

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania – Winner

Jacky Gosee – Ethiopia

Navio – Uganda

Bebe Cool – Uganda

Sauti Sol – Kenya

Dynamq – South Sudan

Nyashinski – Kenya

Darasa – Tanzania

Ali Kiba – Tanzania



Best Female East Africa

Victoria Kimani – Kenya winner

Vanessa Mdee – Tanzania

Ester Aweke – Ethiopia

Avril – Kenya

Lady Jaydee – Tanzania

Knowles Butera – Rwanda

Irene Ntale – Uganda

Akothee – Kenya

Dayna Nyange – Tanzania



Best Male Central Africa

Fally Ipupa – Congo

Hiro – Congo

Ferre Golla – DRC

C4 Pedro – Angola – Winner

Stanley Enow – Cameroon

Anselmo Ralph – Angola

Maitre Gims – Congo

Werrason – DRC

Mr Leo – Cameroon



Best Female Central Africa

Laurette La Perle – Congo

Betty Akna – Equitorial Guinea

Syssi Mananga – Congo

Ary – Angola

Rennis – Cameroon

Arielle T – Gabon

Mani Bella – Cameroon

Nsoki – Angola – Winner

Daphne – Cameroon



Best Male Southern Africa

Donald – South Africa

Black Coffee – South Africa

The Dogg – Namibia

Jah Prayza – Zimbabwe

Nasty C – South Africa

Emtee – South Africa

Roberto – Zambia

Cassper Nyovest – South Africa – Winner

Aka – South Africa



Best Female Southern Africa

Babes Wodumo – South Africa – Winner

Miss Lira – South Africa

Ice Queen Cleo – Zambia

Lizha James – Mozambique

Pah Chihera – Zimbabwe

Sally Boss Madam – Namibia

Zahara – South Africa

Chikune – Namibia

Bucie- South Africa





Best Male North Africa

Amr Diab – Egypt – Winner

Tamer Hosny – Egypt

Chawki – Morocco

Ahmed Soultan – Morocco

Douzi – Morocco

Ayman Alatar- Libya

Khaled -Algeria

Saber Rebai – Tunisia



Best Female North Africa

Samira Said – Morrocco

Ibtissam Tiskat – Morocco

Angham – Egypt

Sandy – Egypt

Amal Maher – Egypt

Latifa – Tunisia

Amani Swissi – Tunisia – Winner

Sarah Ayoub – Morocco



Best African Group

Sauti Sol – Kenya

Radio & Weasel – Uganda

Toofan – Togo

Bracket – Nigeria

Mi Casa – South Africa

R2bee’s – Ghana

Best Life Music – Burundi

Yamoto Band – Tanzania

Forca Suprema- Angola



Crossing Boundaries With Music Award

C4 Pedro – Angola – Winner

Wizkid – Nigeria

Young Paris – Congo

French Montana – Morocco

MHD – Guinea Conakry

Ayo Jay – Nigeria

King Kanja – Kenya

Wale – Nigeria

Jidenna – Nigeria

Maleek Berry – Nigeria



Best Gospel

Frank Edwards – Nigeria

Uche Agu – Nigeria

Willy Paul – Kenya

SP Koffi Sarpong – Ghana

Icha Kavons – Congo

Ntokozo Mbambo – South Africa

Nathaniel Bassey – Nigeria – Winner

Sonnie Badu – Ghana



Best Newcomer

Dremo – Nigeria

Medikal – Ghana

Ray Vanny – Tanzania

Preto Show – Angola

Maleek Berry – Nigeria

Mr Leo – Cameroon

Nathi – South Africa

Julz – Ghana

Niniola – Nigeria

Zani Challe – Malawi

Nsoki – Angola – Winner



Artist of The Year

Flavour – Nigeria

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania – Winner

Fally Ipupa – Congo

Wizkid – Nigeria

Cassper Nyovest – South Africa

Davido – Nigeria

Eddy Kenzo – Uganda

Tekno – Nigeria

Mr Eazi – Nigeria

C4 Pedro – Angola



Dancehall Act of the Year

Timaya – Nigeria – Winner

Stonebwoy – Ghana

Jah Prayza – Zimbabwe

Burna Boy – Nigeria

Samini – Ghana

Patoranking – Nigeria

Shatta Wale – Ghana

Buffalo Souljah – Zimbabwe



Best Video Director

Daps – Nigeria – Winner

Justin Campos – South Africa

Sesan – Nigeria

Clarence Peters – Nigeria

Patrick Elis – Nigeria

Shammack – Cameroon

Enos Olik – Kenya

Savy Filmz – Uganda

Avalon Okpe – Nigeria

Godfather – South Africa



Best Dj Africa

DJ Spinall – Nigeria winner

DJ Joe MFalme – Kenya

DJ Black Coffee – South Africa

DJ Exclusive – Nigeria

DJ Kalonje – Kenya

DJ D-Ommy – Tanzania

DJ Paulo Paulo Alves – Angola

DJ Crème Delacreme – Kenya

DJ Nyce – Ghana



Best African Dj USA

DJ Tunez – Nigeria – Winner

DJ Wagura – Kenya

DJ FreshyK- Nigeria

DJ Deemoney – Nigeria

DJ Silent Killa – Caribbean

DJ Akua – Ghana

DJ Fully Focus -Kenya

DJ Rell – Sierra Leone

DJ Poizon Ivy – Kenya

DJ Mike Kiss – Caribbean



AFRIMMA Video of The Year

Toofan – Terre (Togo)

Davido – If (Nigeria) winner

Wizkid – Come Closer (Nigeria)

Runtown – Mad Over You (Nigeria)

Casper Nyovest – Tito Mboweni (South Africa)

Emtee ft Nasty C – Winning (South Africa)

Diamond Platnumz ft Ray Vanny – Salome (Tanzania)

Victoria Kimani ft Donald – Fade Away(Kenya/South Africa)

Fally Ipupa – Eloko Iyo (Congo) – Winner

C4 Pedro ft Sautisol – Love Again (Angola/Kenya)

Wande Coal ft DJ Tunez – Iskaaba (Nigeria)



Music Producer of The Year

DJ Breezy – Ghana

Masterkraft – Nigeria

Dr Fizol – Uganda

Julz – Ghana – Winner

Visita – Kenya

Tweezy – South Africa

Tud Thomas – Tanzania

Krissbeatz – Nigeria

Del B – Nigeria

Sidikiba Diabate – Mali



Best African Dancer

Kaffy Dancequeen – Nigeria

Korra Obidi – Nigeria

Nabile Danser – South Africa

Sherrie Silver – Rwanda

La Petite Zota – Ivory Coast

Manuel Canza Laurenzo – Angola

Moses Iyobo – Tanzania

Brenda Derry – Cameroon

Ghetto Triplet Kids – Uganda Winner

Eddy Wizzy Dances – Uganda



Best Rap Act

Phyno – Nigeria

Olamide – Nigeria

Aka – South Africa

Sarkodie – Ghana – Winner

Casper Nyovest – South Africa

King Kaka Sungura – Kenya

Octopizzo – Kenya

Prodigio – Angola

Falz – Nigeria



Best Collaboration

Wizkid ft Chris Brown – African Bad Girl (Nigeria/USA) – Winner

Diamond Platnumz ft Ne-Yo – Marry You (Tanzania/USA

Babe Wodumo ft Mampinsta – Wololo (South Africa)

Ycee ft Maleek Berry – Juice (Nigeria)

Runtown ft Sarkodie – Painkiller (Nigeria/Ghana

Davido ft Nasty C – Coolest Kid in Africa (Nigeria/South Africa)

Edy Kenzo ft Alaine – Addicted (Uganda/Jamaica)

C4 Pedro ft Sautisol – Love again (Angola/Kenya)

Darasa ft Ben Pol – Muziki (Tanzania)

Fally Ipupa ft Booba – Kinane (Congo)



Song of The Year

Runtown – Mad Over You (Nigeria)

Davido – If (Nigeria ) Winner

Diamond Platnumz ft Rayvanny – Salome (Tanzania)

Babe Wodumo ft Mampintsha – Wololo (South Africa )

Wizkid – Come Closer (Nigeria)

Cassper Nyovest – Tito Mboweni (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa – Eloko Iyo (Congo)

Toofan – Terre (Togo)

Darasa ft Ben Pol – Muziki (Tanzania)

MHD – Bravo (Guinea Conakry)



Best Lusophone

C4 Pedro – Angola – Winner

Nsoki – Angola

Ary – Angola

Yola Semedo – Angola

Yasmine – Guinea

Calema – Sao Tome

Anselmo Ralph – Angola

Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde

Mr Bow – Mozambique

Djodje – Cape Verde



Best Francophone

Sidikiba Diabate – Mali

Moh Dediouf – Senegal

DJ Arafat – Ivory Coast

Toofan – Togo

Hiro – Congo

Fally Ipupa – Congo Winner

Maitre Gims – Congo

Adiouza – Senegal

Daphne – Cameroon

Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast



BEST SOUND ENGINEER

MixMonster – Nigeria

Suka Sounds – Nigeria

Ogopa Brothers – Kenya

Tud Thomas – Tanzania

Sheyman – Nigeria winner

Kaywa – Ghana

Twizzy – South Africa

Bebe Philip – Ivory Coast









