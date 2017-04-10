₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,787 members, 3,470,261 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 10:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam (4752 Views)
Covenant University's School Fees For 100 Level Students; 2016/2017 Session / FUTMinna Orders 100-Level Students To Withdraw / 100-Level UNIJOS Course Rep Proposes To Course Mate(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by lilzcee(m): 9:33am
Hi, guys i really can't explain were the problem came from, i read my ass out, i even did midnight reading buh in the exam hall i always forgot what i read, am doing 11 courses and am not even sure of passing more than 2 courses, the first day i stepped my leg into the school gate, i didn't like the school, a new federal university in one village like that, the school have a low tolerance of exam malpractise, u can't even sort any lecturer, i heard the school doesn't tolerate low cgpa and am afraid of being expelled because of low cgpa, i did very poorly in the exam, the school spaced everybody doing the exam period, i planned to find out from a jujuman what is wrong with me, i need help, my parents spent a lot of money on me i can't afford to let them down
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by HelenBee(f): 9:40am
Go to the counselling department if you have any.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by ToriBlue(f): 9:42am
Change your mindset, you will still graduate with good grades if you put in more effort, you are just in 100L.
I wish you luck!
I did 11courses till my 300L, and my grades were good, it's not a new thing. Just be serious and preserve.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by ikp120(m): 9:45am
Relax. My guts are telling me that you don't have anything to worry about.
2 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by lilzcee(m): 9:52am
ikp120:i pray so
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by umarshehu58: 10:16am
hahahahaha Just sit and relax, the jujuman go do the work for you.
As for me i can't read for more than 4hrs a day and i am now a graduate. May be you should stop over reading.
2 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by luminouz(m): 10:21am
lilzcee:Is it federal university oye ekiti....FUOYE
1 Like
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by luminouz(m): 10:21am
ikp120:All hail d PROPHET!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by ikp120(m): 10:22am
luminouz:
1 Like
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by luminouz(m): 10:23am
ToriBlue:
U eh??
1 Share
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by luminouz(m): 10:24am
HelenBee:So ur from Ondo.....interesting!!!!!!! Guess wia I am now?
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by lilzcee(m): 11:05am
luminouz:no i can't disclose the name of the university
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by Conner44: 11:45am
lilzcee:
did you fail GST101 too?
I bet you did
1 Like
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by othman11(m): 11:47am
lilzcee:Same problem with me, even though am still in secondary i usually forget 60% of what i have read when I'am in the exam hall..My brain seems to auto reset itself till after the exam especially during Maths, Physics and Biology ....By the way, which course are you studying.
3 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by lilzcee(m): 12:11pm
othman11:pol sci
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by lilzcee(m): 12:13pm
Conner44:lols motherfucker
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by JhimmySpark(m): 12:13pm
You are complaining about the lectures not accepting money, the students being spaced during exams, what were you expecting before? an environment where u can pay to get grades or cheat conveniently in the exams? As someone rightly said up their, you need to CHANGE YOUR MINDSET. You claim to be a voracious reader, even read late into the night. Sometimes it's not in the amount of books u read or the long hours spent reading. It's you understanding and assimilating that which you've read. Try to identify your weaknesses and work on them. Some people assimilate more when they read at night while for some itz early in the morning or evening . Some are slow learners, before understanding a single passage they have to go over it like 3 times, while some people can just read same passage once and get the message. And about you forgetting things you've read easily, there are some guide about how u can retain that which you've read, an example is forming and Acronym. E.g MR NIGER D as an acronym for characteristics of living things. Goggle is your friend for more guides. Every day after lectures make sure u go over the days work don't wait till exam time before u start reading. It's just first semester, u have second semester to redeem yourself. Identify your weaknesses and work on them. GOOD LUCK
19 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by bastien: 12:57pm
Dude, from your post
1. U no like school
2. U no like exam
3. U no like the fact say them separate una
4. U no like the fact say u no fit bribe like u bribe to get admission
5. U no believe your brain capabilities
6. U no wan fail, yet u dey fail they go.
What if u come dey National Open University of Nigeria nko? U for don get PASS till u graduate
13 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by fergusen(m): 1:12pm
You probably don't do assignments.
You probably miss classes and lectures.
You probably don't take down notes.
You probably don't read your notes.
You probably move with the wrong group of friends.
You probably don't read other materials aside your notes.
You probably don't have a set study time and plan.
You probably don't use past questions in preparing for tests and examinations.
You probably don't know your lecturers and their style.
You probably chose the wrong electives.
You probably don't have any reading strategy.
You probably don't push yourself enough to succeed.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by othman11(m): 1:21pm
lilzcee:And you're still performing badly, Political science is one of the easiest course to study in the university. Bro you should really brace up, Read ahead of time ( don't wait till a week to exam or during the exam night ) , avoid bad company and And most importantly PRAY
5 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by MusicPromota(m): 1:40pm
Acordin 2 Timaya: ''wen I tried 2go2 skul yeah
buk no enter my brain yeah
cos dem want me to take over to become a banker like my papa yeah
oo ebiri quampata yeah
anything I be 2day yeah
na chineke me yeeeh
oya Terry G lets go back 2d chorus again''.
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by baddestchic(f): 2:06pm
chill out jare.... maybe that your reading method doesn't work for you... try something different.... like maybe reading everyday till exam knocks... so you know what you're missing on time and what you need to work on
2 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by peacesamuel94(m): 2:42pm
Please I want to use this opportunity to ask if it is possible to register for your 100level courses in second semester.
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by lilzcee(m): 3:49pm
othman11:easier kwa? No course in university is easy, abeg u are still in secondary school
2 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by lilzcee(m): 3:53pm
bastien:difficult asin u can't bribe anybody in that school, talkless of bribing to get admission? even people wey score 270 were not given admission, yeye guy
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by othman11(m): 4:55pm
lilzcee:I know alot about university even though am still in secondary school, My brother graduated 3 years ago from FUTMINNA With 2.1 ( A very dull guy) and he studied political science....So we normally gist about University Life and he told me pol sci is one of the easiest cost u can read .
1 Like
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by lilzcee(m): 4:57pm
othman11:and he graduated with 2.1, iffa i hear
1 Like
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by SirWere(m): 5:01pm
Reorganize. Restrategize, re attack...
2 Likes
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by sexy74(m): 5:13pm
lilzcee:Thank God it's only the first semester, so it means you can do better.
what I would suggest is that you change your approach to exams.
Reading too much does not guarantee you success but been able to write well and comport yourself during the period of the exam that matters most.
Get last questions and see the trends and ways the question s are set, it will help you out and build yourself confidence during the exams it will also help.
email me let's talk.
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by lilzcee(m): 5:18pm
sexy74:the school changed the question, i used the past question to do revision buh they changed the question
|Re: Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam by Miraxzeebility(m): 5:26pm
y
Unilorin Resumption Date / Nigeria...... Jonathan's story / 2015/2016 Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti Post Utme/hnd Form Is On Call
Viewing this topic: neurosci, Litwits(m), Hmilla(m), micflo28(m), stamapro, Israelconcepts, phemolala07(m), skajove(m), haryinlah, fergusen(m), Rexsul, clems88(m), OLUARTS, realjidejamal(m), Gozmok112(f), Creeza(m), Lastking147(m), Atom57(m), physise(m), noblesteve(m), chatwithjide(m), blessbless, tripoli007(m), yhermmie(f), Baker77, alfreda123, Opeglory(f), fippycbk(m), jaydhorxe(m), Gentlephysique, rookidmart, Dannys85, Drienzia, ominirajj, Ahmiee(f), mayorjosh(m), Splinz(m), holatimmy(f), sulaimon22, Xavier2, osarenomaspecial, ovoP(m), Phi001(m), TheEminentLaity, wheezyoung(m), engees001(m), OreoPaschal(m), bolaji3071(m), Ray1start(m), Mykael92(m), Emma4Jesu(m), juju2008(f), izublingz(m), greatazab, mccoy47(m), osram(m), Ajicold(f), 2SWT(f), ernestspecial(m), Joshmon(m), Bigdocemo(m), vickydevoka, comm, lyzo51, deewhydoski(m), codedope(m), vyrussbeatz, Blingblings, malsnoop, MrAdroit(m), nybol(m), puresaint12(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20