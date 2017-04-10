Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam (4752 Views)

Hi, guys i really can't explain were the problem came from, i read my ass out, i even did midnight reading buh in the exam hall i always forgot what i read, am doing 11 courses and am not even sure of passing more than 2 courses, the first day i stepped my leg into the school gate, i didn't like the school, a new federal university in one village like that, the school have a low tolerance of exam malpractise, u can't even sort any lecturer, i heard the school doesn't tolerate low cgpa and am afraid of being expelled because of low cgpa, i did very poorly in the exam, the school spaced everybody doing the exam period, i planned to find out from a jujuman what is wrong with me, i need help, my parents spent a lot of money on me i can't afford to let them down 5 Likes 2 Shares

Go to the counselling department if you have any. 2 Likes 1 Share

Change your mindset, you will still graduate with good grades if you put in more effort, you are just in 100L.

I wish you luck!







I did 11courses till my 300L, and my grades were good, it's not a new thing. Just be serious and preserve. 9 Likes 1 Share

Relax. My guts are telling me that you don't have anything to worry about. 2 Likes

Relax. My guts are telling me that you don't have anything to worry about. i pray so i pray so 1 Like 1 Share



As for me i can't read for more than 4hrs a day and i am now a graduate. May be you should stop over reading. hahahahaha Just sit and relax, the jujuman go do the work for you.As for me i can't read for more than 4hrs a day and i am now a graduate. May be you should stop over reading. 2 Likes

Relax. My guts are telling me that you don't have anything to worry about. All hail d PROPHET!!!!! All hail d PROPHET!!!!! 3 Likes

All hail d PROPHET!!!!! 1 Like

U eh?? U eh?? 1 Share

Go to the counselling department if you have any. So ur from Ondo.....interesting!!!!!!! Guess wia I am now? So ur from Ondo.....interesting!!!!!!! Guess wia I am now?

Is it federal university oye ekiti....FUOYE no i can't disclose the name of the university no i can't disclose the name of the university

no i can't disclose the name of the university

did you fail GST101 too?



I bet you did did you fail GST101 too?I bet you did 1 Like

Cc.lalasticlala Same problem with me, even though am still in secondary i usually forget 60% of what i have read when I'am in the exam hall..My brain seems to auto reset itself till after the exam especially during Maths, Physics and Biology ....By the way, which course are you studying. Same problem with me, even though am still in secondary i usually forget 60% of what i have read when I'am in the exam hall..My brain seems to auto reset itself till after the exam especially during Maths, Physics and Biology ....By the way, which course are you studying. 3 Likes

Same problem with me, even though am still in secondary i usually forget 60% of what i have read when I'am in the exam hall..My brain seems to auto reset itself till after the exam especially during Maths, Physics and Biology ....By the way, which course are you studying. pol sci pol sci

You are complaining about the lectures not accepting money, the students being spaced during exams, what were you expecting before? an environment where u can pay to get grades or cheat conveniently in the exams? As someone rightly said up their, you need to CHANGE YOUR MINDSET. You claim to be a voracious reader, even read late into the night. Sometimes it's not in the amount of books u read or the long hours spent reading. It's you understanding and assimilating that which you've read. Try to identify your weaknesses and work on them. Some people assimilate more when they read at night while for some itz early in the morning or evening . Some are slow learners, before understanding a single passage they have to go over it like 3 times, while some people can just read same passage once and get the message. And about you forgetting things you've read easily, there are some guide about how u can retain that which you've read, an example is forming and Acronym. E.g MR NIGER D as an acronym for characteristics of living things. Goggle is your friend for more guides. Every day after lectures make sure u go over the days work don't wait till exam time before u start reading. It's just first semester, u have second semester to redeem yourself. Identify your weaknesses and work on them. GOOD LUCK 19 Likes

Dude, from your post

1. U no like school

2. U no like exam

3. U no like the fact say them separate una

4. U no like the fact say u no fit bribe like u bribe to get admission

5. U no believe your brain capabilities

6. U no wan fail, yet u dey fail they go.







What if u come dey National Open University of Nigeria nko? U for don get PASS till u graduate 13 Likes

You probably don't do assignments.

You probably miss classes and lectures.

You probably don't take down notes.

You probably don't read your notes.

You probably move with the wrong group of friends.

You probably don't read other materials aside your notes.

You probably don't have a set study time and plan.

You probably don't use past questions in preparing for tests and examinations.

You probably don't know your lecturers and their style.

You probably chose the wrong electives.

You probably don't have any reading strategy.

You probably don't push yourself enough to succeed. 19 Likes 2 Shares

pol sci And you're still performing badly, Political science is one of the easiest course to study in the university. Bro you should really brace up, Read ahead of time ( don't wait till a week to exam or during the exam night ) , avoid bad company and And most importantly PRAY And you're still performing badly, Political science is one of the easiest course to study in the university. Bro you should really brace up, Read ahead of time ( don't wait till a week to exam or during the exam night ) , avoid bad company and And most importantly PRAY 5 Likes

Acordin 2 Timaya: ''wen I tried 2go2 skul yeah

buk no enter my brain yeah

cos dem want me to take over to become a banker like my papa yeah

oo ebiri quampata yeah

anything I be 2day yeah

na chineke me yeeeh

oya Terry G lets go back 2d chorus again''.

chill out jare.... maybe that your reading method doesn't work for you... try something different.... like maybe reading everyday till exam knocks... so you know what you're missing on time and what you need to work on 2 Likes

Please I want to use this opportunity to ask if it is possible to register for your 100level courses in second semester.

And you're still performing badly, Political science is one of the easiest course to study in the university. Bro you should really brace up, Read ahead of time ( don't wait till a week to exam or during the exam night ) , avoid bad company and And most importantly PRAY easier kwa? No course in university is easy, abeg u are still in secondary school easier kwa? No course in university is easy, abeg u are still in secondary school 2 Likes

easier kwa? No course in university is easy, abeg u are still in secondary school I know alot about university even though am still in secondary school, My brother graduated 3 years ago from FUTMINNA With 2.1 ( A very dull guy) and he studied political science....So we normally gist about University Life and he told me pol sci is one of the easiest cost u can read . I know alot about university even though am still in secondary school, My brother graduated 3 years ago from FUTMINNA With 2.1 ( A very dull guy) and he studied political science....So we normally gist about University Life and he told me pol sci is one of the easiest cost u can read . 1 Like

I know alot about university even though am still in secondary school, My brother graduated 3 years ago from FUTMINNA With 2.1 ( A very dull guy) and he studied political science....So we normally gist about University Life and he told me pol sci is one of the easiest cost u can read . and he graduated with 2.1, iffa i hear and he graduated with 2.1, iffa i hear 1 Like

Reorganize. Restrategize, re attack... 2 Likes

Cc.lalasticlala Thank God it's only the first semester, so it means you can do better.

what I would suggest is that you change your approach to exams.

Reading too much does not guarantee you success but been able to write well and comport yourself during the period of the exam that matters most.

Get last questions and see the trends and ways the question s are set, it will help you out and build yourself confidence during the exams it will also help.

email me let's talk. Thank God it's only the first semester, so it means you can do better.what I would suggest is that you change your approach to exams.Reading too much does not guarantee you success but been able to write well and comport yourself during the period of the exam that matters most.Get last questions and see the trends and ways the question s are set, it will help you out and build yourself confidence during the exams it will also help.email me let's talk.

email me let's talk. the school changed the question, i used the past question to do revision buh they changed the question the school changed the question, i used the past question to do revision buh they changed the question