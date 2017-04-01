₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by JamieBlog(m): 10:35am
On Saturday April 8th, former Miss World, Agbani Darego became Mrs Danjuma.
The 33year old beauty queen married the 1st son of billionaire businessman, Theophilus Danjuma, Ishaya Danjuma.
Their wedding was a very private one, with only 35 people in attendance. It held at the Amanjena - Luxury Resort in Marrakech, Morocco.
Ishaya is said to be in his 30s, been married once to an Asian lady but they had no children. Big congrats to the couple.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/too-private-only-35-people-attended.html
7 Likes
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by opethom(m): 11:58am
Dear NL women/aunty/sister seeking for husband, start replying all the dm, it's never too late o, and don't underate anybody try to know them before you judge them, and our bro/daddy/uncle seeking too, try and work hard, all our single mummies need better standard of living... It's never too late you can walk to the alter before the end of year, base on believe... Aunty Linda we are waiting...
HML
53 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by blueblood1(m): 11:58am
Ftc
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by Dindondin(m): 11:58am
Thunder fire your keypads, opethom & blueblood1.
Ori yin daa lorun yin.
You this disrespectful small shildrens!
Last Bullet
I want this type of wedding with few guests but now they ll say na because you broke na hin you no invite plenty people.
If you wanna cut away crowd, do your wedding in abroad or another State far from your base.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by GreenMavro: 11:58am
You marry Billionaire son yet na only 35 people com d wedding, why u selfish like this but na all of us gada vote u for miss world that year, imagine say EFE do wedding tomorrow and na only 35 people dy d wedding , well na so life b sha
Poor man wey borrow money do wedding self go invite plenty people com d party..people wey dem no invite naim go plenty pass sef
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by nigconnect(m): 11:58am
..And?... Their wedding their business watin concern us...
3 Likes
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by zubby55(m): 11:58am
GOOD
1 Like
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by opethom(m): 11:58am
Lol I thief ham
blueblood1:
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by iTunechi(m): 11:58am
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by Nigeman: 11:59am
Happy married life
2 Likes
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by spiro4real(f): 11:59am
Congratulations and happy married life to them !
1 Like
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by princechurchill(m): 11:59am
Behold the tree that grows the Bleep i give is barren
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by obafemee80(m): 11:59am
35 people...
Classy
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by lilmonarch: 11:59am
Now officially Ajiya Agbani Danjuma
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by Integrityfarms(m): 11:59am
The Rich maintaining their class.
Everything in life get class and strata.
Just fit in where u can comfortably stay.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by JayJohnson: 11:59am
OP, how is that your business? If you were invited, will you have money to attend? Bloody aproko!!
1 Like
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by sanbells(f): 12:00pm
Aunty Agbani is finally married. Happy married life. I hope and pray you last long in your marriage.
1 Like
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by KAYD007(m): 12:00pm
My kind of wedding!
7 Likes
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by kazmanbanjoko(m): 12:00pm
Op, dont you know the meaning of private. That means she doesnt want crowd. Oya, change the topic to ''agbani darego organizes a private wedding for herself''.
meanwhile
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by Vorpal: 12:00pm
My kind of wedding
5 Likes
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by Trina0936(f): 12:00pm
God's time is the best! Next is Linda Ikeji!!
Congrats Agbani!! Shame on those who always told you 'go and marry'!
8 Likes
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by Qmerit(m): 12:00pm
Privacy.... make e nor come be like Ini Edo and Totonet.... Congrats sis.... the most important thing is there were exchange of vows...e go pass 35people shal cause Pst and families alone re more than that.
1 Like
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by jordinsparkles(f): 12:01pm
First they said London, now its Morocco....
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by lilfreezy: 12:01pm
so they don't want us to chop jollof rice
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by superior1: 12:01pm
Before goods finish for shop
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by xclusive43(m): 12:02pm
Wish them a fruitful marriage
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by TinaAnita(f): 12:03pm
If it was really private no blogger would get to know about it.
4 Likes
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by nnadychuks(m): 12:04pm
,
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by opethom(m): 12:04pm
Dindondin:oya sorry, I'll buy bread for you
1 Like
|Re: Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding by soberdrunk(m): 12:04pm
I always say it, "If you are a woman and you are "beautiful" 50% of your problems in this life is 'solved' already"
4 Likes
