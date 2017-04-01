Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding (22353 Views)

The 33year old beauty queen married the 1st son of billionaire businessman, Theophilus Danjuma, Ishaya Danjuma.



Their wedding was a very private one, with only 35 people in attendance. It held at the Amanjena - Luxury Resort in Marrakech, Morocco.



Ishaya is said to be in his 30s, been married once to an Asian lady but they had no children. Big congrats to the couple.





Dear NL women/aunty/sister seeking for husband, start replying all the dm, it's never too late o, and don't underate anybody try to know them before you judge them, and our bro/daddy/uncle seeking too, try and work hard, all our single mummies need better standard of living... It's never too late you can walk to the alter before the end of year, base on believe... Aunty Linda we are waiting...







HML 53 Likes 7 Shares

Ftc

Thunder fire your keypads, opethom & blueblood1.

Ori yin daa lorun yin.

You this disrespectful small shildrens!



Last Bullet

I want this type of wedding with few guests but now they ll say na because you broke na hin you no invite plenty people.

If you wanna cut away crowd, do your wedding in abroad or another State far from your base. 13 Likes 2 Shares





You marry Billionaire son yet na only 35 people com d wedding, why u selfish like this but na all of us gada vote u for miss world that year, imagine say EFE do wedding tomorrow and na only 35 people dy d wedding , well na so life b sha





Poor man wey borrow money do wedding self go invite plenty people com d party..people wey dem no invite naim go plenty pass sef You marry Billionaire son yet na only 35 people com d wedding, why u selfish like thisbut na all of us gada vote u for miss world that year, imagine say EFE do wedding tomorrow and na only 35 people dy d wedding, well na so life b shaPoor man wey borrow money do wedding self go invite plenty people com d party..people wey dem no invite naim go plenty pass sef 58 Likes 2 Shares

..And?... Their wedding their business watin concern us... 3 Likes

GOOD 1 Like

blueblood1:

Ftc Lol I thief ham

Happy married life 2 Likes

Congratulations and happy married life to them ! 1 Like

Behold the tree that grows the Bleep i give is barren

35 people...

Classy 11 Likes 1 Share

Now officially Ajiya Agbani Danjuma

The Rich maintaining their class.



Everything in life get class and strata.

Just fit in where u can comfortably stay. 6 Likes 1 Share

OP, how is that your business? If you were invited, will you have money to attend? Bloody aproko!! 1 Like

Aunty Agbani is finally married. Happy married life. I hope and pray you last long in your marriage. 1 Like

My kind of wedding! 7 Likes

Op, dont you know the meaning of private. That means she doesnt want crowd. Oya, change the topic to ''agbani darego organizes a private wedding for herself''.







meanwhile 7 Likes 1 Share

My kind of wedding 5 Likes



Congrats Agbani!! Shame on those who always told you 'go and marry'! God's time is the best! Next is Linda Ikeji!!Congrats Agbani!! Shame on those who always told you 'go and marry'! 8 Likes

Privacy.... make e nor come be like Ini Edo and Totonet.... Congrats sis.... the most important thing is there were exchange of vows...e go pass 35people shal cause Pst and families alone re more than that. 1 Like

First they said London, now its Morocco....

so they don't want us to chop jollof rice

Before goods finish for shop

Wish them a fruitful marriage

If it was really private no blogger would get to know about it. 4 Likes

,

Dindondin:

