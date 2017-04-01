₦airaland Forum

Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos)

Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by CastedDude: 12:15pm
A writer/researcher Okechukwu Nwabughiogu has revealed how he saw 'Made in Aba' products being carried into the presidential villa in Abuja at the close of work Wednesday, last week. According to him, the presidency has dumped foreign products for the locally made products.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/presidency-dumps-foreign-products-now.html

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by CastedDude: 12:16pm
cc; lalasticlala

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 12:17pm
shocked

Watch how people with natural hatred towards the Igbo race flood this thread with their cone shaped head to spew trash!!

They will come in their numbers with their tigered faces to type

God bless the Igbo race!!

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by paschal47(m): 12:17pm
Let the games begin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin




The igbo's are blessed



Watch out for the children of hate

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Scream(m): 12:24pm
Based on logistics?

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Agumbankembu: 12:25pm
Fabricated in Aba too, call the number if you want to check out their workshop.

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 12:39pm
WATCH VIDEO: Shoe making in Aba Nigeria


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DX0RKo2VXrk

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:43pm
nice one

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Bholexy: 12:47pm
Nice one

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Agumbankembu: 12:51pm
Scream:
Based on logistics?

Yes, it is based on logistics, PM me for your own #BasedOnLogistics top.

It is time for #BasedOnLogistics biziness. wink

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Khd95(m): 12:52pm
BiafranBushBoy:
shocked

Watch how people with natural hatred towards the Igbo race flood this thread with their cone shaped head to spew trash!!

They will come in their numbers with their tigered faces to type
with ur flat head,ur lots accused of buhari nd his administration for marginalizing the igbo nation,yet he patronizes #madeinaba.

Igbos hatred for themselves is what is killing them.

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 1:02pm
Khd95:
with ur flat head,ur lots accused of buhari nd his administration for marginalizing the igbo nation,yet he patronizes #madeinaba.

Igbos hatred for themselves is what is killing them.





Shatap dier my frnd!!

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Khd95(m): 1:05pm
BiafranBushBoy:
[s][/s]

Shatap dier my frnd!!

painmentgrin.


Ure on buharis side now,but when the issue of onikuje of kuje kingdom comes up now,u wont hesitate to call buhari all sorts of names.

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 1:08pm
More film show today grin grin grin
Yoruba vs Igbo now grin grin grin

Watching from 3D
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by profhezekiah: 1:08pm
We buy nigeria to grow nigeria
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 1:18pm
nice

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 1:18pm
I wear made in naija

Cos am made in naija

Shey u get
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:18pm
The Real Biafran Invasion

Nnamdi kanu should think like this first ... then i will take him seriously




in other news ..
State House tarmac right now

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by fadafuqer: 1:18pm
T
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by IpobExposed: 1:19pm
Jonathan was a full blown enemy of state because during his tenure he never patronize the poor Nigeria youths talk more of fighting Boko Haram instead spent billions on his wife. Here we are now more people will be encouraged to produce and sell. We the whole of Nairaland wish to say we love u Buhari

IpobExposed has spoken
Sai Baba

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by awa(m): 1:19pm
Propaganda APC.... When Una bring in made in Saudi Arabia we go know?

We don pass this level noweee
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by MrWhite007(m): 1:19pm
[color=#990000][/color]Very soon you will see based on logistics shirt every where
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by kelvinjo94(m): 1:19pm
hope say these ones nor be those fake products o
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:20pm
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 1:20pm
Made in Aba. As in Aba made?

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Kaydans: 1:20pm
CastedDude:
A writer/researcher Okechukwu Nwabughiogu has revealed how he saw 'Made in Aba' products being carried into the presidential villa in Abuja at the close of work Wednesday, last week. According to him, the presidency has dumped foreign products for the locally made products.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/presidency-dumps-foreign-products-now.html


Proudly Abian...

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by tim1256(m): 1:20pm
Welcome Development
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 1:20pm
I hope that are not planning to use that box to ...... Come 2019grin
I know wan talk..
Buhari is my man,I trust him..
Igbo ride on..
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by CheezyCharles: 1:21pm
Aba has brains na!most people always criticize them yet wear shoes made in Aba! I remember when YEEZY came and it was expensive .who made the cheaper one in different colors and sizes?

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Felixtuta(m): 1:22pm
nice one. If this is true, then Nigeria is on the write track.
Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by KAYD007(m): 1:22pm
i won't patronize until i see a made in Nigeria sticker on the product instead if made in Aba tongue

Re: Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) by Strongbest(m): 1:22pm
Good. Let made in Nigeria begin to reign. We'll get there soon, it's all about mind set.

Learn one product here and let's have many more Naija made.


www.nairaland.com/1798724/.


Thank me later.

