There are a multitude of reasons for leaving a place behind.



Some places are erected and utilized with a purpose with the intentions of only being occupied for a certain period of time.



Some places may have been in the path of destruction due to natural disasters, war, nuclear radiation outbreak, or other environment or biological hazards.



Some places may have just run their course with a dwindling population that eventually leads to abandonment.



No matter what the reason behind why places are abandoned, people are often drawn to explore these vacant places and discover the mysteries that are tucked away.















Since the beginnings of civilization, people have been occupying areas and abandoning them.There are a multitude of reasons for leaving a place behind.Some places are erected and utilized with a purpose with the intentions of only being occupied for a certain period of time.Some places may have been in the path of destruction due to natural disasters, war, nuclear radiation outbreak, or other environment or biological hazards.Some places may have just run their course with a dwindling population that eventually leads to abandonment.No matter what the reason behind why places are abandoned, people are often drawn to explore these vacant places and discover the mysteries that are tucked away.

Sunken Yacht, Antarctic







This spooky looking ghost ship is the Mar Sem Fim a Brazilian yacht that was wrecked near Ardley Cove in Antarctica.



A Brazilian crew had taken it to film a documentary, but fell victim to strong winds, forcing the crew to abandon the yacht.



The water that washed over the ship froze, cracked its hull and eventually sunk the yacht, but it has since been salvaged. 14 Likes 4 Shares

Abandoned Domino Sugar Factory, Brooklyn, New York





The Domino Sugar factory in Brooklyn, New York, was the original refinery of the American Sugar Refining Company, that produced Domino brand sugar.



It dates from 1882, when it used to be the largest sugar refinery in the world.



But in 2000, the refinery witnessed the longest labor strikes in the history of New York City.



Over 250 workers protested their wages and working conditions for twenty months.



As a result, the refinery stopped operating in 2004, after running for 148 years. 11 Likes 1 Share

Willard Asylum, Willard, New York.





In 1869, the Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane was established.



But it had to shut down its operations in 1995.



Housing well over 4000 patients during its boom, more than half of the 50,000 patients admitted to the asylum died within its walls.



This makes the asylum’s morgue (pictured above) one of the creepiest places you can ever imagine. 5 Likes

Pripyat, Ukraine.







The city of Pripyat was established in Ukraine, close to the border of Belarus on Feb. 4th 1970 as a Soviet nuclear city.



It was a residential to the workers who worked in the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant.



But in 1986, the nuclear power plant faced a disaster, more popularly known as the Chernobyl Disaster of 1986, which led to the evacuation of the entire city.



Priypat, thus, remains a radioactive ghost city haunted by the nightmares of that dreadful night. 11 Likes 1 Share

Hashima Island, Japan







This place was once an island that was filled with coal, home to 5,000 workers.



Once all the coal had been extracted, there was no more use for the island.



Today the island lays barren, nothing more than an eerie place filled with a glimpse of what was once there and shadows. 6 Likes

Kolmanskop, Namibia.







Kolmanskop was a very small settlement in Namibia that suddenly grew and flourished in the early 1900s when German settlers found the area to be booming with diamonds.



But, eventually, the craze for wealth gave out after World War I when the diamond fields began to deplete.



By the 1950s, the town was completely deserted, and is now visited only by photographers and tourists. 3 Likes

Church of the Ghosts, Lukova, Czech Republic.









Located in the northwestern Bohemia town of Luková, the ‘Church of Nine Ghosts’ first fell into disrepair after the ceiling caved in during a funeral service in 1968.



Locals took that as a bad omen, and boarded up the 14th century structure, holding services outside instead.



But many residents saw the church as an important part of the town’s history, and wanted to see it restore.



A local artist placed eerie phantoms in the church to bring attention to the spirit of the church, creating a haunting experience for those who go to visit. 10 Likes 1 Share

Abandoned Doll Factory, Spain.



There is not much for recorded history about this place, but one thing for certain is that it is one of the creepiest abandoned places.



With disassembled doll parts everywhere, this place is something out of a horror movie. 6 Likes

Haunting pictures of the Belgian 'car graveyard' where U.S. soldiers hid beautiful vintage motors after WWII.









This is the haunting sight of a 'car graveyard' nestled in a Belgian forest, where vintage motors sit rusting among the fronds.



The old-fashioned vehicles are thought to have been left in the wood near the village of Chatillon by U.S. soldiers who were stationed in southern Belgium during World War II.



When the war ended, military troops were sent home, but could not afford to ship the cars they had bought and hid them in the forest.



Since then, other cars have been added to the cemetery, many by soldiers stationed in the area after the war. 1 Like 1 Share

Abandoned Movie Theatre, Detroit, Michigan





Detroit was once a thriving city, but after the fall of the motor industry, Detroit was left in shambles.



This beautifully designed movie theatre was one of many places that were left to abandonment, leaving behind a chilling reminder of how great this city once was. 4 Likes 1 Share

Unoccupied Irish Homes, Ireland.





At first glance, this looks like a nice and quiet neighborhood that any family would love to live in.



When you look a bit closer, you’ll see that these houses are not occupied, nor have they ever been.



Ireland has lots of neighborhoods that were built up, but after the housing collapse in 2008, these homes were never sold.



Although no one has ever lived here, it is creepy to walk these empty streets. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Isla de las Munecas, Mexico City, Mexico





This is definitely one of the creepiest and eeriest abandoned places.



The story is said that the former caretaker of the area found a young dead girl, and to appease her spirit, he began placing dolls in the trees, on the fences, and anywhere else.



What is even more eerie is that the caretaker is said to have been found dead in the same spot he found the girl. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Floating Forests, Sydney, Australia





The SS Ayrfield, a large steam ship, was set to be dismantled at the ship yard following World War II.



However, when the yard shut down, the SS Ayrfield, along with lots of other ships, were left to sit, untouched.



Nature has stepped in and showed us its capability by growing these mesmerizing forests on the hulls of these ships. 4 Likes 1 Share

Oradour, France.









In 1944, the entire town, made up of 642 men, women, and children, was slaughtered by Nazi German soldiers after mistakenly believing an officer was being held captive there.



After the slaughter, the matter was brought to the attention of the officers that they had, indeed, been in the wrong village.



Today, a new village was erected near-by, but the remnants of the aftermath of this tragedy remain as a reminder to never forget those who had lived there. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Amazing