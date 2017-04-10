₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,692 members, 3,469,920 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 06:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition (1452 Views)
|Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by aminulive: 5:52pm
Rivers state is currently celebrating 50 years since its creation and to mark the event, a wrestling competition between various Local government areas in the state was organised. Below are photos from the wrestling competition.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/10/rivers-50-photos-inter-lga-wrestling-competition/
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by dman4mdmoon(m): 6:03pm
hmm
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by iwezor1(m): 6:03pm
Use 5h to get 1k just call me on zero-seven-zero-six-one -five-nine-six-nine-zero-two it may be little Buh trust me u'll make a lot in a month
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by VanBommel(m): 6:03pm
Hmmmm....Third to comment, I know I'm getting there.
Meanwhile if a girl that is using an Iphone 7 calls you to tell you that she's hungry, my dear tell her to eat the remaining apple at the back of the phone.
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by iTunechi(m): 6:04pm
If you got iTunes Gift Cards of 10, 15, 25, 50 or 100$... Call or message me on whatsapp 08096013571...... Lets talk business.... NO PERCENTAGE, just 200naira per dollars(negotiable)..... FAST and get your CASH OUT before 30mins.
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by DESTINY41(m): 6:04pm
G
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by smartty68(m): 6:04pm
When they break someone's neck now they'll blame it on the economy and Buhari
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by mpurity1(f): 6:04pm
igbo kwenu yah
1 Like
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by yungengr(m): 6:04pm
tru wrestling
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by justifiedcoyy(m): 6:04pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by Jacksparr0w127: 6:05pm
I
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by naijafengist: 6:05pm
Omo two fighting
See photos of Mel B and her 2 daughters after her divorce saga
http://www.updatesflow.tk/2017/04/mel-b-steps-out-with-her-two-daughters.html
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by kingthreat(m): 6:07pm
Its WRESTLEMANIA...lol
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by manikspears: 6:08pm
what nonsense is this in 2017?
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by SIRKAY98(m): 6:08pm
I like that boot one of d wrestlers take nack d Selfie
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by oyetpel(m): 6:08pm
Savages
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by wintersnow(m): 6:10pm
This wan nah undertaker vs big show
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by bionixs: 6:10pm
aminulive:CHEI! I just dey corner Lala for this kin showdown, make I mix sand sand with yam serve am for afternoon chop. No bi to ban person na him e sabi
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by wintersnow(m): 6:10pm
manikspears:
Niqqer its culture! Wtf did u fall from a fcking Moon
1 Like
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by chuksjuve(m): 6:13pm
Good for rivers state..
contact us for your landscape, horticulture and beautification project.
we add value to your real estate property.
check our profile for more details..
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by wealth2al(m): 6:14pm
Serious fighting, what is the prize?
|Re: Rivers At 50: Photos From Inter-LGA Wrestling Competition by manikspears: 6:19pm
wintersnow:I understand that is your state so I will let it slide.
(0) (Reply)
Action Congress Party Disturbance On Lagos: / Atiku Missing In National Cake Sharing / Gov.ladoja Wins At Supreme Court.
Viewing this topic: amamgbo(m), Ojiofor, RealHaute, frankgreat(m), Desteonmayor, kingsol1759(m), allrightsir, proemmanuel, Laxy009(m), iammee(f), manikspears, paidangel, enigmaticlion, agbaske5, esqtony, beycity(m), homerac7, dumebiifeanyi, SAM1979, apesinola001(m), princesoby(m), dnoblest(m), kaoule(m), tijusegele(m), yungsamchukwu1(m), balateef(m), Akosh01 and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18