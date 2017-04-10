₦airaland Forum

FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 7:16pm
Discipline or Molestation??

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Rivers, Andrew Kumapayi, on Monday carried out a general inspection on the staff of the FRSC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The inspection covered the uniform and finger nails, as well as the hairdos of FRSC personnel and Kumapayi was on hand to ensure that the female officers whose hair styles allegedly ran foul of the requirements of the Corps got an on-the-spot haircut.


However, on the Corps’s website is an image of a woman whose hair appears to be braided and who is supposedly an example of how female FRSC marshals ought to appear.

Source: http://www.guardian.ng/news/discipline-or-molestation-frsc-commander-cuts-female-staff-hair/?


Lalasticlala u see dis pishure

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:18pm
Will this stop accident on the road ?

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:18pm
Misplaced priority

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:19pm
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:21pm
As in? For paramilitary/military?

sarrki:
Misplaced priority

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 7:56pm
This sector commander na really over sabi man, how can dis stop the rate of accident in our roads shocked

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Turks: 9:01pm
There are rules!


Abide by them or face the music.

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 9:02pm
There are rules and regulations in every organizaton and this rules are to be respected by the people working in the organization. I don't pity the women because they signed it. They knew it was wrong and still went on making long hairs.

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by KenModi(m): 9:02pm
Oga...FRSC commander, if I tear u slap ennn...!

Na dis one go stop accident for road

Instead of push for policies and laws wey go reduce the madness of Nigerian drivers, you dey tap current during morning parade.

Talk about misplaced priorities

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 9:02pm
Person wife



Dem suppose tie this mumu man slap

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 9:02pm
what nonsense, if na me i go sue
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by juliusocean(m): 9:02pm
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Eeazu: 9:03pm
Hmm. This is the real way.

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by jerryunit48: 9:03pm
Wow ! Is that constitutional?
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Rich4god(m): 9:03pm
And if u ask the man now, he will say he is doing well as a commander......

I just gv up on our leaders.

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by fpeter(f): 9:03pm
Discipline

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:03pm
It is part of discipline.

It is part of discipline.

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:03pm
They are less corrupt

nice one

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by nabegibeg: 9:04pm
IVORY2009:
This sector commander na really over sabi man, how can dis stop the rate of accident in our roads shocked

is that how road safety marshals is other part of the world dresses?
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by ibietela2(m): 9:04pm
I just remembered school days
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:04pm
Cause she believe nothing dey happen..How can she control/command the junior under her since she too is a lawless

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by yomalex(m): 9:04pm
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by mizchoc(f): 9:04pm
I've always wondered if the whole hair cutting made them better officers...
Cos last I checked, corruption was still thick AF

#wondering
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by solid3(m): 9:04pm
That's 250k gone.
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by TARABA911(m): 9:04pm
JUST SAY COMMANDER CUT THE ARTIFICIAL HAIR OF OFFICER
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by anyebedgreat: 9:05pm
No wonder accidents have been happening in rivers. Their hair too long. Now that he has trimmed their hair, accidents will reduce.
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by funshyboi(m): 9:05pm
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by obembet(m): 9:05pm
imagine cutting another man's wife's hair? Arrant nonsense

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by baby124: 9:05pm
This is so stupid. WTF is this? These are adults. You can give them time to change hair style. This megalomaniac idiot is crazy. Scissors ke? You think braids are easy?

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by dtruth50(m): 9:05pm
SweetJoystick:
what nonsense, if na me i go sue
na by force? u just resign na

Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by EzigboNwanma(f): 9:06pm
Ayam not understanding? angry
Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by AbSchool: 9:06pm
