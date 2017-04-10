Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) (14808 Views)

Discipline or Molestation??



The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Rivers, Andrew Kumapayi, on Monday carried out a general inspection on the staff of the FRSC headquarters in Port Harcourt.



The inspection covered the uniform and finger nails, as well as the hairdos of FRSC personnel and Kumapayi was on hand to ensure that the female officers whose hair styles allegedly ran foul of the requirements of the Corps got an on-the-spot haircut.





However, on the Corps’s website is an image of a woman whose hair appears to be braided and who is supposedly an example of how female FRSC marshals ought to appear.



Source:





Will this stop accident on the road ? 27 Likes 2 Shares

Misplaced priority 22 Likes 1 Share





sarrki:

Misplaced priority As in? For paramilitary/military? 1 Like

This sector commander na really over sabi man, how can dis stop the rate of accident in our roads 10 Likes 1 Share

There are rules!





Abide by them or face the music. 25 Likes 1 Share

There are rules and regulations in every organizaton and this rules are to be respected by the people working in the organization. I don't pity the women because they signed it. They knew it was wrong and still went on making long hairs. 17 Likes





Na dis one go stop accident for road



Instead of push for policies and laws wey go reduce the madness of Nigerian drivers, you dey tap current during morning parade.



Talk about misplaced priorities Oga...FRSC commander, if I tear u slap ennn...!Na dis one go stop accident for roadInstead of push for policies and laws wey go reduce the madness of Nigerian drivers, you dey tap current during morning parade.Talk about misplaced priorities 1 Like 1 Share





Person wife







Dem suppose tie this mumu man slap Person wifeDem suppose tie this mumu man slap 6 Likes

what nonsense, if na me i go sue

Rubbish

Hmm. This is the real way. 1 Like

Wow ! Is that constitutional?

And if u ask the man now, he will say he is doing well as a commander......



I just gv up on our leaders. 1 Like

Discipline 1 Like

It is part of discipline.



Check my signature for affordable and durable window blinds 1 Like

They are less corrupt



nice one 1 Like

IVORY2009:

This sector commander na really over sabi man, how can dis stop the rate of accident in our roads

is that how road safety marshals is other part of the world dresses? is that how road safety marshals is other part of the world dresses?

I just remembered school days

Cause she believe nothing dey happen..How can she control/command the junior under her since she too is a lawless 1 Like

I've always wondered if the whole hair cutting made them better officers...

Cos last I checked, corruption was still thick AF



#wondering

That's 250k gone.

JUST SAY COMMANDER CUT THE ARTIFICIAL HAIR OF OFFICER

No wonder accidents have been happening in rivers. Their hair too long. Now that he has trimmed their hair, accidents will reduce.

kantankanta

imagine cutting another man's wife's hair? Arrant nonsense 2 Likes

This is so stupid. WTF is this? These are adults. You can give them time to change hair style. This megalomaniac idiot is crazy. Scissors ke? You think braids are easy? 1 Like 1 Share

SweetJoystick:

what nonsense, if na me i go sue na by force? u just resign na na by force? u just resign na 1 Like

Ayam not understanding?