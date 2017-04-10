₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 7:16pm
Discipline or Molestation??
Source: http://www.guardian.ng/news/discipline-or-molestation-frsc-commander-cuts-female-staff-hair/?
Lalasticlala u see dis pishure
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:18pm
Will this stop accident on the road ?
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:18pm
Misplaced priority
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:19pm
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:21pm
As in? For paramilitary/military?
sarrki:
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 7:56pm
This sector commander na really over sabi man, how can dis stop the rate of accident in our roads
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Turks: 9:01pm
There are rules!
Abide by them or face the music.
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 9:02pm
There are rules and regulations in every organizaton and this rules are to be respected by the people working in the organization. I don't pity the women because they signed it. They knew it was wrong and still went on making long hairs.
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by KenModi(m): 9:02pm
Oga...FRSC commander, if I tear u slap ennn...!
Na dis one go stop accident for road
Instead of push for policies and laws wey go reduce the madness of Nigerian drivers, you dey tap current during morning parade.
Talk about misplaced priorities
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 9:02pm
Person wife
Dem suppose tie this mumu man slap
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 9:02pm
what nonsense, if na me i go sue
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by juliusocean(m): 9:02pm
Rubbish
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Eeazu: 9:03pm
Hmm. This is the real way.
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by jerryunit48: 9:03pm
Wow ! Is that constitutional?
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Rich4god(m): 9:03pm
And if u ask the man now, he will say he is doing well as a commander......
I just gv up on our leaders.
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by fpeter(f): 9:03pm
Discipline
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:03pm
It is part of discipline.
It is part of discipline.
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:03pm
They are less corrupt
nice one
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by nabegibeg: 9:04pm
IVORY2009:
is that how road safety marshals is other part of the world dresses?
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by ibietela2(m): 9:04pm
I just remembered school days
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:04pm
Cause she believe nothing dey happen..How can she control/command the junior under her since she too is a lawless
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by yomalex(m): 9:04pm
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by mizchoc(f): 9:04pm
I've always wondered if the whole hair cutting made them better officers...
Cos last I checked, corruption was still thick AF
#wondering
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by solid3(m): 9:04pm
That's 250k gone.
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by TARABA911(m): 9:04pm
JUST SAY COMMANDER CUT THE ARTIFICIAL HAIR OF OFFICER
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by anyebedgreat: 9:05pm
No wonder accidents have been happening in rivers. Their hair too long. Now that he has trimmed their hair, accidents will reduce.
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by funshyboi(m): 9:05pm
kantankanta
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by obembet(m): 9:05pm
imagine cutting another man's wife's hair? Arrant nonsense
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by baby124: 9:05pm
This is so stupid. WTF is this? These are adults. You can give them time to change hair style. This megalomaniac idiot is crazy. Scissors ke? You think braids are easy?
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by dtruth50(m): 9:05pm
SweetJoystick:na by force? u just resign na
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by EzigboNwanma(f): 9:06pm
Ayam not understanding?
|Re: FRSC Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, Cuts Female Officers Hair (Photos) by AbSchool: 9:06pm
Seeeeeerious!
