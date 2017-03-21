Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" (1682 Views)

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says he finds himself better placed as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria than being a governor.



Okorocha told journalists in Owerri yesterday, that as much as he has made up his mind not to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019 presidential poll, he would offer himself for the position after the end of Buhari’s tenure.





His words: ”Governor does not fit me. What fits me is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I will not contest against Buhari ‘ Meanwhile, the state government has declared May 6, as Freedom Day.





Okorocha urged Imo people to attend the special forum where they would be entitled to express their minds.



Rochas will make a much better president than the Daura-dullard Buhari.



But, Nigeria has much better materials than the likes of Rochas.

Ewu.... 7 Likes

You are right. The only Ibo man I will personally cast my vote for if he contests. But the Onikuje of kuje prison and his fellow terrorists will spend 5 decades in kuje. 2 Likes

Okorocha the 419 governor wants to be president? Even his wife will not vote for him to be president. He will sell us to the north 13 Likes

A bat has refused to understand her status.. 2 Likes

Evil councillor no fit you self

I used to believe this guy was a good presidential material but his auditioning as a governor has left more to be desired. From what I've read of him, he would be a catastrophic president. 10 Likes

omg am not understanding this mano.. rochas your big head no fit enter the cap na 1 Like

He's the only Igbo politician that will get more votes in Kano than Orlu. He should just enjoy his loot and retirement come 2019 and beyond. He has no SE support.



If we are talking APC SE presidential candidates Onu & Utomi are my personal choices. 1 Like 1 Share

If I remember 2011,what Imolites did to Ohakim because of this man,I go dey vex.

Basketmouth,u know nothing,come and learn comedy from the great PUPPETEER. 1 Like

pls RESIGN now and "runs" pls RESIGN now and "runs"

I don't know where the ghost woman went to, she need to slap Okorocha again to reset his brain.



#Okorocha has gone mad again 2 Likes

Hallucination at its peak!

Politicians always after their own personal interests





Always thinking of themselves before anything or anybody 1 Like

...Mumu man,Okorocha what fits you is a very long jail term in Kirikiri. 1 Like

LionDeLeo:

You are right. The only Ibo man I will personally cast my vote for if he contests. But the Onikuje of kuje prison and his fellow terrorists will spend 5 decades in kuje. bro that equaals to death sentence bro that equaals to death sentence

Noticed

4 u mind,na who better thing no fit

Rochas doesnt knw d evil spirits living in Aso rock are more powerful dan dat of Owerri,he will receive a presidential slap dat cant be cured in India or anywhere else. Buhari has not recovered from d onne he received

Delusion of grandeur is worrying this one

Ceremonial progressive gov-s forum chairman. No wonders they want him out. Next he will start taking pics all over the place. Shouting my pp my pp

Is that why he's been acting stupid as a governor? The Holy Bible makes it clear that if one isn't faithful in smaller things you will not be invited to partake of bigger n better.



Common Governors Forum get can't chair peacefully then he's looking for Presidency. Okay o! 2 Likes

Splashme:

oh guy say no to igbo president say yes to freedom oh guy say no to igbo president say yes to freedom

The only person worse than Buhari is Buhari 1 Like

Okoroawusa keep dreaming

You are not even qualified to be a governor

Being a gate man fits you 2 Likes

Okoro-ewu, a psychiatric ward would be a more suitable office for you Clown. Okoro-ewu, a psychiatric ward would be a more suitable office for you Clown.

Ordinary village like Imo you are struggling to rule, how then can you manage the affairs of Nigeria? 1 Like





see this joker..nah avenue to loot more public fund him dey find



stop smoking Igbo