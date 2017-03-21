₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by philpwresh(m): 5:55am
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says he finds himself better placed as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria than being a governor.
http://t.guardian.ng/news/what-fits-me-is-president-not-governor-says-okorocha/
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Splashme: 6:03am
Rochas will make a much better president than the Daura-dullard Buhari.
But, Nigeria has much better materials than the likes of Rochas.
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Jessestunch: 6:09am
Ewu....
7 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by LionDeLeo: 6:15am
You are right. The only Ibo man I will personally cast my vote for if he contests. But the Onikuje of kuje prison and his fellow terrorists will spend 5 decades in kuje.
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by AirFireEarthH20(m): 6:18am
Okorocha the 419 governor wants to be president? Even his wife will not vote for him to be president. He will sell us to the north
13 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Jabioro: 6:22am
A bat has refused to understand her status..
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by talk2macs: 6:22am
Evil councillor no fit you self
IDIOT!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by BigBelleControl(m): 6:29am
I used to believe this guy was a good presidential material but his auditioning as a governor has left more to be desired. From what I've read of him, he would be a catastrophic president.
10 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by pritykate(f): 6:36am
omg am not understanding this mano.. rochas your big head no fit enter the cap na
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by LoveMachine(m): 6:51am
He's the only Igbo politician that will get more votes in Kano than Orlu. He should just enjoy his loot and retirement come 2019 and beyond. He has no SE support.
If we are talking APC SE presidential candidates Onu & Utomi are my personal choices.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by fergie001(m): 6:58am
If I remember 2011,what Imolites did to Ohakim because of this man,I go dey vex.
Basketmouth,u know nothing,come and learn comedy from the great PUPPETEER.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by ipobarecriminals: 7:09am
pls RESIGN now and "runs"
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by psucc(m): 7:10am
I don't know where the ghost woman went to, she need to slap Okorocha again to reset his brain.
#Okorocha has gone mad again
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Pavore9: 7:11am
Hallucination at its peak!
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by dingbang(m): 7:13am
Politicians always after their own personal interests
Always thinking of themselves before anything or anybody
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Ngokafor(f): 7:14am
...Mumu man,Okorocha what fits you is a very long jail term in Kirikiri.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by oladoja1(m): 7:21am
LionDeLeo:bro that equaals to death sentence
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by babyfaceafrica: 7:23am
Noticed
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by moblix: 7:31am
4 u mind,na who better thing no fit
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Zeddicuz(m): 7:31am
Rochas doesnt knw d evil spirits living in Aso rock are more powerful dan dat of Owerri,he will receive a presidential slap dat cant be cured in India or anywhere else. Buhari has not recovered from d onne he received
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Ekpekus(m): 7:32am
Delusion of grandeur is worrying this one
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Ogalanyachieze: 7:32am
Ceremonial progressive gov-s forum chairman. No wonders they want him out. Next he will start taking pics all over the place. Shouting my pp my pp
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by freeze001(f): 7:33am
Is that why he's been acting stupid as a governor? The Holy Bible makes it clear that if one isn't faithful in smaller things you will not be invited to partake of bigger n better.
Common Governors Forum get can't chair peacefully then he's looking for Presidency. Okay o!
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Ogalanyachieze: 7:34am
Splashme:oh guy say no to igbo president say yes to freedom
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by Nempi(m): 7:49am
The only person worse than Buhari is Buhari
Splashme:
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by loopmongoat: 7:55am
Okoroawusa keep dreaming
You are not even qualified to be a governor
Being a gate man fits you
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by plaetton: 7:59am
philpwresh:
Okoro-ewu, a psychiatric ward would be a more suitable office for you Clown.
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by yourexcellency: 8:13am
Ordinary village like Imo you are struggling to rule, how then can you manage the affairs of Nigeria?
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by ekems2017(f): 8:13am
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by realestniggah: 8:14am
see this joker..nah avenue to loot more public fund him dey find
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by babdap: 8:14am
stop smoking Igbo
|Re: Okorocha: "What Fits Me Is President, Not Governor" by ajalawole(m): 8:14am
Mr Governor, never thing of that oooo. Abeg just jejele go face ur state
