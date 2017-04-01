₦airaland Forum

Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by 360frolic(m): 12:58pm
Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu has reaffirmed his desire to contest for the governor of Oyo state at the next elections. Shittu, while featuring on a TV programme explained that he is more of an Ibadan man though he hails from Saki ‎area of Oke-ogun of Oyo State.

According to him, ‎”to be asked to agitate to become governor just because I am from Oke-ogun will be demeaning to my personality. I see myself as an Oyo State person. Two of my wives are from Ibadan and I have also lived consistently in Ibadan since 1979. I have done my politics, profession, social life here. In fact, most of my children are ‘half Ibadan’ and ‘half Saki’.”

Shittu said the votes from Oke-ogun, where he hails, delivered victory for Governor Abiola Ajimobi, adding that the governor acknowledged the fact when he came on a thank-you tour.


“From the record of the 2015 election, the people of Ibadan didn’t vote for our party largely, it is people from my zone- Oke-ogun zone who voted for the governor which translated to his victory, because the people of Ibadan, in their own wisdom, chose to vote for Sen. Rashidi Ladoja. Of the 10 local government areas in Oke-ogun, it was only in Oorelope LG where APC didn’t win. In the remaining 9 LGs, we defeated all other parties. Iseyin LG came with the highest votes, followed by my own Saki West. And in acknowledgement of the fact that the votes of the people of Oke-ogun brought about his victory, the governor said that after him, it will be the turn of Oke-ogun to produce the governor. He said that affirmatively. That is on record.

“Secondly, as a person, I want to win on the basis of merit because I know there is no standard or criteria which will put down that I am not qualified to be a frontline there. I can easily tell you; there is no political office holder in Oyo State today who is my senior in politics. I have consistently being in active politics since 1979. With due respect to many others who are in political offices, there is none of them who came into politics 10 years after I started. And that should show you that in my own little right, I am a senior.”


SOURCE: http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/04/i-want-to-be-oyo-governor-because-two.html

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Intrepid01(m): 1:13pm
Lol...Barrister shittu
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:24pm
so this one na minister tooo




some ministry dey dormant for this country ooooo

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Akwasi(m): 1:24pm
When you think you have heard it all.

Our leaders are embarrassment to us

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by skarz: 1:25pm
Intrepid01:
Lol...Barrister shittu
I was so close
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by MoreWahala: 1:25pm
grin

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by ekems2017(f): 1:25pm
You don't want to be a governor cos you want to help your people but because your two wives are from Ibadan. Good ideology.

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Dannieln1(m): 1:25pm
ekems2017:
cry
MoreWahala:
grin
Akwasi:
F
Intrepid01:
Lol...
Godprotectigbo5:
ooooo

Leaders of tmrw booking space today

Can't this people leave the younger generation come 2019
2019 is the year of all credible youth in this nation
POWER must change hand

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Keneking: 1:25pm
Barrister Adebayo Shittu ..
Barrister Adebayo Shittu
Barrister Adebayo Shittu

How many times have i called you ?

Anyway, EFCC should keep an eye on this guy's ministry sha grin
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by engrfcuksmtin(m): 1:25pm
To take Oyo State 10 steps backward?

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Tazdroid(m): 1:25pm
Na so
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by abumeinben(m): 1:25pm
Biabia minister...

Just like he wanted to increase data prices, na so E go pass Oyo bill say make dem increase bride price of city girls so that village girls can marry city boy grin

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by amwen53: 1:25pm
which kind beard be this

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Tazdroid(m): 1:26pm
Godprotectigbo5:
so this one na minister tooo




some ministry dey dormant for this country ooooo
abi na u dey dormant undecided ... Where u dey when the Ministry dey pressure MTN to pay billions of naira in heavy fines

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by TippyTop(m): 1:26pm
How this Boko Haram spokesman became minister is beyond me.
Why not become governor of Sambisa?

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by kayabd(m): 1:26pm
make I just dey look

me self dey contest cos my 5 girlfriends are from ibadan

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Zenithpeak: 1:26pm
Senseless
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by thunda1(m): 1:26pm
This man is a joker grin
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by sprado(m): 1:27pm
ede lede......https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.glaanceafrique.nigeriancuisines
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:27pm
Governor my yansh


This man stingy walai, bought news paper around his area in Ibadan(Aare, Oluyole estate). The vendor no con get #50 change for Barr. Shittu. This man para collect hin #200 comot for the guy front oo

And that time recession nva too come tongue

Modified:

But wait: is it my business sef

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by obembet(m): 1:27pm
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by kelvinjo94(m): 1:27pm
This man wan dispose constituted authorithy grin grin why we dey plagued with goats as politicians?
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by rozayx5(m): 1:27pm
undecided


see people who surround a president


and you expect progress

Nigeria is a mistake by the Brits

SMH

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Tazdroid(m): 1:28pm
amwen53:
which kind beard be this
goatee grin grin
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by positivelord: 1:29pm
Trash

Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by JegaQuin: 1:29pm
I will support him and campaign on his behalf!
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by TheSPEAKER(m): 1:29pm
undecidedSee why Nigeria is not prospering? Look the intension of public officers for wanting to go into public offices. undecided
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by K2nice(m): 1:29pm
Bar. Shittu
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by ednut1(m): 1:30pm
how this man take become minister?
Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by alignacademy(m): 1:30pm
"Now THAT's our in-law!"

