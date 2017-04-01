₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by 360frolic(m): 12:58pm
Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu has reaffirmed his desire to contest for the governor of Oyo state at the next elections. Shittu, while featuring on a TV programme explained that he is more of an Ibadan man though he hails from Saki area of Oke-ogun of Oyo State.
According to him, ”to be asked to agitate to become governor just because I am from Oke-ogun will be demeaning to my personality. I see myself as an Oyo State person. Two of my wives are from Ibadan and I have also lived consistently in Ibadan since 1979. I have done my politics, profession, social life here. In fact, most of my children are ‘half Ibadan’ and ‘half Saki’.”
Shittu said the votes from Oke-ogun, where he hails, delivered victory for Governor Abiola Ajimobi, adding that the governor acknowledged the fact when he came on a thank-you tour.
SOURCE: http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/04/i-want-to-be-oyo-governor-because-two.html
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Intrepid01(m): 1:13pm
Lol...Barrister shittu
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:24pm
so this one na minister tooo
some ministry dey dormant for this country ooooo
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Akwasi(m): 1:24pm
When you think you have heard it all.
Our leaders are embarrassment to us
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by skarz: 1:25pm
Intrepid01:I was so close
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by MoreWahala: 1:25pm
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by ekems2017(f): 1:25pm
You don't want to be a governor cos you want to help your people but because your two wives are from Ibadan. Good ideology.
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Dannieln1(m): 1:25pm
ekems2017:
MoreWahala:
Akwasi:
Intrepid01:
Godprotectigbo5:
Leaders of tmrw booking space today
Can't this people leave the younger generation come 2019
2019 is the year of all credible youth in this nation
POWER must change hand
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Keneking: 1:25pm
Barrister Adebayo Shittu ..
Barrister Adebayo Shittu
Barrister Adebayo Shittu
How many times have i called you ?
Anyway, EFCC should keep an eye on this guy's ministry sha
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by engrfcuksmtin(m): 1:25pm
To take Oyo State 10 steps backward?
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Tazdroid(m): 1:25pm
Na so
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by abumeinben(m): 1:25pm
Biabia minister...
Just like he wanted to increase data prices, na so E go pass Oyo bill say make dem increase bride price of city girls so that village girls can marry city boy
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by amwen53: 1:25pm
which kind beard be this
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Tazdroid(m): 1:26pm
Godprotectigbo5:abi na u dey dormant ... Where u dey when the Ministry dey pressure MTN to pay billions of naira in heavy fines
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by TippyTop(m): 1:26pm
How this Boko Haram spokesman became minister is beyond me.
Why not become governor of Sambisa?
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by kayabd(m): 1:26pm
make I just dey look
me self dey contest cos my 5 girlfriends are from ibadan
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Zenithpeak: 1:26pm
Senseless
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by thunda1(m): 1:26pm
This man is a joker
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by sprado(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:27pm
Governor my yansh
This man stingy walai, bought news paper around his area in Ibadan(Aare, Oluyole estate). The vendor no con get #50 change for Barr. Shittu. This man para collect hin #200 comot for the guy front oo
And that time recession nva too come
Modified:
But wait: is it my business sef
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by obembet(m): 1:27pm
_Woooooooooooooow!_
_My dad just called me to inform me about my distant cousin Efechukwu(Efe) from my mothers side. I always knew it
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by kelvinjo94(m): 1:27pm
This man wan dispose constituted authorithy why we dey plagued with goats as politicians?
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by rozayx5(m): 1:27pm
see people who surround a president
and you expect progress
Nigeria is a mistake by the Brits
SMH
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by Tazdroid(m): 1:28pm
amwen53:goatee
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by positivelord: 1:29pm
Trash
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by JegaQuin: 1:29pm
I will support him and campaign on his behalf!
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by TheSPEAKER(m): 1:29pm
See why Nigeria is not prospering? Look the intension of public officers for wanting to go into public offices.
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by K2nice(m): 1:29pm
Bar. Shittu
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by ednut1(m): 1:30pm
how this man take become minister?
|Re: Adebayo Shittu: I Want To Be Oyo Governor Because 2 Of My Wives Are From Ibadan by alignacademy(m): 1:30pm
"Now THAT's our in-law!"
