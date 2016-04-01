Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) (19009 Views)

http://www.nairaland.com/3732166/ondo-bride-disappears-fails-show



Peter Dada , Akure





The bride who failed to show up for her wedding ceremony on Saturday in Ondo town , Ondo State , Miss Taiwo Orimoloye, has called her parents from Osogbo, the capital of Osun State , according to a source close to the family.



Taiwo failed to show up for the church service on her wedding day, disappointing her husband to -be and many guests who attended the wedding.



Her parents and the family of the groom knew nothing about her whereabouts.



However, a resident of Christ Land area in Oka , Ondo, where the Taiwo ’s parents live, on condition of anonymity disclosed that the ‘runaway’ bride had called her parents on a different telephone line, informing them of her whereabouts.



The resident said, “ She has called her parents on a telephone line on Monday where she told them that she was in Osogbo. Her call, as a matter of fact has doused the tension in her family.



“ Everybody in the family is now happy that she is alive hale and hearty. ”





http://punchng.com/ondo-wedding-runaway-bride-resurfaces-in-osogbo-calls-parents/

Based on logistics..... She no wan do... 23 Likes

na those mama for village handwork be this..........



1 Like







Why did she run away during courtship.



Hissssssssssss. I drop my pen! Why did she run away during courtship.Hissssssssssss. I drop my pen! 3 Likes 2 Shares

That means she delibrately absconded on d wedding day. But WHY?



Abi she go eat oshogbo weed ni. 5 Likes

Village people have finally succeeded in her case, chai

She's with her real husband.. The 'waiting husband' should continue waiting.



Women summarised. 24 Likes

kunlexy1759:

That means she delibrately absconded on d wedding day. But WHY?



Abi she go eat oshogbo weed ni. The man should take the matter to court .... It is a civil offence

http://citzenreporters.blogspot.com/2016/04/breach-of-promise-to-marry-and-remedies.html?m=1



http://t.guardian.ng/features/the-breach-of-promise-to-marry-and-its-legal-consequences/

These links are for people who are interested in learning. Not trolls like falconey The man should take the matter to court .... It is a civil offenceThese links are for people who are interested in learning. Not trolls like falconey 6 Likes

ugly couple , she is wise 1 Like

SmartchoicesNG:



The man should take the matter to court .... It is a criminal offence

yes I adhere to that , her offence are; breach of trust and deprivation of the vagina. 2 Likes 1 Share

falconey:





yes I adhere to that , her offence are; breach of trust and deprivation of the vagina. Don't quote me using a paralyzed brain. Don't quote me using a paralyzed brain. 24 Likes

Wonders shall never end

SmartchoicesNG:



Don't quote me using a paralyzed brain.

oh! I see, I didn't know I quoted a low cognitive twerp, my bad. 4 Likes 1 Share

kunlexy1759:

That means she delibrately absconded on d wedding day. But WHY?



Abi she go eat oshogbo weed ni. A good ex came back A good ex came back 1 Like

falconey:





oh! I see, I didn't know I quoted a low cognitive twerp, my bad. I don't have to educate you. Oau is already doing a half-baked job of your life..... I don't have to educate you. Oau is already doing a half-baked job of your life..... 7 Likes

Tallesty1:

A good ex came back well well well! May be. Or that ex is u. well well well! May be. Or that ex is u.

whr is her pic in Oshogbo? 1 Like

So what happened to all the food prepared? 8 Likes

U never wan marry u allow the poor boy spend money for no reason. 2 Likes

Wetin she c wey make her change mind at d last hour.

Hhhmmm

God help d parties involved 1 Like

Hnmmmm

na real runaway bride 2 Likes

Hehehehehehe!



Mogbe oooo!

She wasn't in love with the man. Maybe they forced her into it



See the man face sef like ghost for yoruba movie, why she no go run. 13 Likes 1 Share

loomer:

U never wan marry u allow the poor boy spend money for no reason.

ogun gbera ogun gbera

The husband face sef reach to make the bride run.......... 3 Likes

Werey ni bride yi sha...wtf

And what about the food and wine??