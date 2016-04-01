₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by Islie: 5:10pm
From an earlier post about a bride that ran away....
http://www.nairaland.com/3732166/ondo-bride-disappears-fails-show
Peter Dada , Akure
http://punchng.com/ondo-wedding-runaway-bride-resurfaces-in-osogbo-calls-parents/
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by iyamchee(m): 5:12pm
Based on logistics..... She no wan do...
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by falconey: 5:14pm
na those mama for village handwork be this..........
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by Onos866(m): 5:15pm
Why did she run away during courtship.
Hissssssssssss. I drop my pen!
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by kunlexy1759(m): 5:15pm
That means she delibrately absconded on d wedding day. But WHY?
Abi she go eat oshogbo weed ni.
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by yarimo(m): 5:20pm
Village people have finally succeeded in her case, chai
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by Davash222(m): 5:21pm
She's with her real husband.. The 'waiting husband' should continue waiting.
Women summarised.
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by SmartchoicesNG: 5:22pm
kunlexy1759:The man should take the matter to court .... It is a civil offence
http://citzenreporters.blogspot.com/2016/04/breach-of-promise-to-marry-and-remedies.html?m=1
http://t.guardian.ng/features/the-breach-of-promise-to-marry-and-its-legal-consequences/
These links are for people who are interested in learning. Not trolls like falconey
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by CuteJude: 5:22pm
ugly couple , she is wise
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by falconey: 5:27pm
SmartchoicesNG:
yes I adhere to that , her offence are; breach of trust and deprivation of the vagina.
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by SmartchoicesNG: 5:30pm
falconey:Don't quote me using a paralyzed brain.
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by modelsms: 5:30pm
Wonders shall never end
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by falconey: 5:34pm
SmartchoicesNG:
oh! I see, I didn't know I quoted a low cognitive twerp, my bad.
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by Tallesty1(m): 5:38pm
kunlexy1759:A good ex came back
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by SmartchoicesNG: 5:41pm
falconey:I don't have to educate you. Oau is already doing a half-baked job of your life.....
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by kunlexy1759(m): 5:47pm
Tallesty1:well well well! May be. Or that ex is u.
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by dtruth50(m): 5:53pm
whr is her pic in Oshogbo?
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by Maradonna: 6:03pm
So what happened to all the food prepared?
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by loomer: 6:14pm
U never wan marry u allow the poor boy spend money for no reason.
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by pbethel: 6:26pm
Wetin she c wey make her change mind at d last hour.
Hhhmmm
God help d parties involved
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by amiibaby(f): 6:37pm
Hnmmmm
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by thunda1(m): 6:37pm
na real runaway bride
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by DrObum(m): 6:38pm
Hehehehehehe!
Mogbe oooo!
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by ekems2017(f): 6:38pm
She wasn't in love with the man. Maybe they forced her into it
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by olrotimi(m): 6:39pm
See the man face sef like ghost for yoruba movie, why she no go run.
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by kelvinjo94(m): 6:39pm
loomer:ogun gbera
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by unclezuma: 6:39pm
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by soberdrunk(m): 6:40pm
The husband face sef reach to make the bride run..........
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by JerryLegend(m): 6:40pm
Werey ni bride yi sha...wtf
And what about the food and wine??
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by klassykute(m): 6:40pm
wehdon ma
|Re: Ondo Wedding: ‘Runaway Bride’ Resurfaces In Osogbo, Calls Parents (pic) by lilfreezy: 6:41pm
