₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,409 members, 3,472,404 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 12:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) (19153 Views)
Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos / Efe & Bisola Mobbed As They Arrive Lagos Airport (Photos, Video) / Olajumoke Lands Endorsement Deal With Payporte(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by Naijahelm: 8:43pm On Apr 11
Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe and Bisola pictured with Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey rocking #BasedOnLogistics customized T-shirts at the Official Sponsor Of Big Brother Naija Headquarters in Lagos.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-efe-bisola-hang-out-with-payporte-boss-eyo-bassey.html
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 8:44pm On Apr 11
Based on spiritual logistics
25 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by Etzakoos(m): 8:48pm On Apr 11
Based On 25m Logistics
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:53pm On Apr 11
Loving the branding
That yeye "white winch" go hide abi?
#TeamBossNation just disappeared on NL like say rapture don happen
55 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 9:10pm On Apr 11
This two can make great friends for life, without any added incentive
44 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:08pm On Apr 11
Na the work wey we dey do!
9 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by EKITI001: 10:10pm On Apr 11
WATCH VIDEO : Efe And Bisola 's First Interview After Big Brother Naija Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lVdgR15pW0
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by josephine123: 10:22pm On Apr 11
hmmm
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 10:22pm On Apr 11
Non be small matter.... My ear wan deaf becos of Efe and Bigbroda Naija matter. Though I won't blame nairaland sha becos the more the traffic the more the money....
2 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by jolof33: 10:22pm On Apr 11
This pair na die.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by chikasin4(m): 10:22pm On Apr 11
Yes oh
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:23pm On Apr 11
Where is Tboss?
6 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by Iloveafrica: 10:23pm On Apr 11
MEANWHILE, in case you need someone who can design a blog
for you or you have anyone who wants to build a new blog
I can help you design a new blog or even redesign your
existing blog at an affordable price.
If you're interested, kindly call/sms/whatsapp me: 070-6427-2729 or
send me an email: owolabioluwaseun5912@gmail.com
A trial will surely convince you...
CONTACT ME NOW!
1 Like
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by adiqnels: 10:23pm On Apr 11
Warri
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:23pm On Apr 11
I hope say as e dey clock 12 midnight, na so this BB Naija matter dey end
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by Asito(m): 10:23pm On Apr 11
Efe come and marry her.
Bride prize na just 15million..
She "was' my gf if you're interested.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by thunda1(m): 10:23pm On Apr 11
martineverest:she dey one corner based on Logistics
1 Like
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by OTAIFOHJ(m): 10:24pm On Apr 11
Na TBoss sure pass
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:24pm On Apr 11
Based on logistics
After supporting efe,your course rep tells you that three of your results are out... After checking you saw E. F. E .....the devil is a liar
2 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 10:24pm On Apr 11
Team boss nation ..... Please where them dey
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by girlhaley(f): 10:24pm On Apr 11
I admire their Friendship
#BasedOnLogistics
Meanwhile
13 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by YhungPablo(m): 10:24pm On Apr 11
Efe shud av worn green too via green white green
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by naza9ja(m): 10:24pm On Apr 11
decatalyst:
Lol. This is mean mehn
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 10:24pm On Apr 11
This efe is ugly in reality but handsome based on logistics. Nice one from them. God pick my own call too.
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by georgio(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
Bisola yansh shaaaaaaa......main reason while I was watchin BBN.
1 Like
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by Gozmok112(f): 10:25pm On Apr 11
decatalyst:we dey. I stand with #bossnation
1 Like
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by Youngetskilz23(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
This girl has a nice shape. Where is my Vaseline
1 Like
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by djeuneur(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
TBoss right now
2 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
The two most "worwor" housemates
2 Likes
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by karlnyeno: 10:25pm On Apr 11
What is Bisola grinding?
|Re: Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) by theway83: 10:26pm On Apr 11
money Good,
2face Idibia With Uduaghan In Warri / Fan Tattoos "Jim Iyke" On His Arm (Photo) / Genevieve Nnaji In Canada For 'Half Of A Yellow Sun' Premiere
Viewing this topic: okooloyun1(m), Jesuschild, donubeku, Phemmy777(m), Asito(m), klosety45, efavour, lanchy, ifeanyiogbekene, EzekielBams(m), Cmeo(m), adeSoft2yk, dammi(f), Kathyl, chukadgreat(m), ardeypearlz(f), biguncle2, Nwabachulo(m), Hust0n(m), JayJayGee, Naturalle(f), Nozzydiamond(m), tommy2912(m), bentlywills(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16