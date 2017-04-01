₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by Nnamdd1(m): 2:05pm
Photos from Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe and 1st Runner Up, Bisola Press conference after, Efe was presented with his SUV and grand prize today.
See more photos below.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-photos-from-big-brother-naija.html?m=1
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by Nnamdd1(m): 2:06pm
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by Angeleena(f): 2:07pm
good for them
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by Martinez19(m): 2:09pm
I must confess that this gifty is such a beautiful woman.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by GreenMavro: 2:46pm
I was there LIVE at the presentation today, but una no go see me for the pictures based on logistics..if una see me, who go con snap the pic wey una dy see so
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by TINALETC3(f): 2:46pm
Al d voters joined hand 2geda and pushed 25mil in2 one person's account and I keep asking, wats d voters gain
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by thunda1(m): 2:47pm
God don lifet u up my bro
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by Kjking(m): 2:47pm
Another grass to grace story! #WhoAhBe
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by enemmo(f): 2:47pm
Martinez19:
As in....Asa nwa
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by loadedvibes: 2:47pm
Money wey them rake in dey bigger that which they have spent on this stuff
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by BigBrother9ja: 2:48pm
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by Kobicove(m): 2:48pm
Congratulations to him
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by nairalandfreak(m): 2:48pm
Martinez19:Without character
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by uzoclinton(m): 2:48pm
Don't care
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by kachijack(m): 2:48pm
What a transformation for him
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by BreezyCB(m): 2:48pm
;Dde
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by kelvinjo94(m): 2:48pm
Based on Logistics, Efe don Fresh
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by Acidosis(m): 2:48pm
with his dirty pidgin
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by otijah2: 2:49pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by lovingyouhun: 2:49pm
.
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by Aburi001: 2:49pm
U
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by ekems2017(f): 2:49pm
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by adebayo201: 2:49pm
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by richidinho(m): 2:49pm
ok
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by tomdon(m): 2:50pm
Martinez19:
Iffa ear
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by eme40rald(f): 2:50pm
cool
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by iamnicer: 2:50pm
LUCKY EFE
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by faruz: 2:50pm
Xo
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by sexycecilia: 2:50pm
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by CharlieMaria(m): 2:50pm
Based on logistics i didn't make it for the press conference.
|Re: Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos by heisenbergheise: 2:50pm
Nice
(0) (Reply)
OBJ Offered A New Job In London / Celebrity Runs Mad As Soon As She Became Pregnant! / Like To Our New Facebook Page
