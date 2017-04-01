Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Efe & Bisola's Press Conference In Lagos (1680 Views)

5 Facts About BBNaija Winner, Efe / BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party / BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more photos below.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-photos-from-big-brother-naija.html?m=1 Photos from Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe and 1st Runner Up, Bisola Press conference after, Efe was presented with his SUV and grand prize today.See more photos below.





http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-photos-from-big-brother-naija.html?m=1 More photos below.

good for them 1 Like

I must confess that this gifty is such a beautiful woman. 3 Likes





I was there LIVE at the presentation today, but una no go see me for the pictures based on logistics..if una see me, who go con snap the pic wey una dy see so I was there LIVE at the presentation today, but una no go see me for the pictures based on logistics..if una see me, who go con snap the pic wey una dy see so 2 Likes

Al d voters joined hand 2geda and pushed 25mil in2 one person's account and I keep asking, wats d voters gain Al d voters joined hand 2geda and pushed 25mil in2 one person's accountand I keep asking, wats d voters gain

God don lifet u up my bro

Another grass to grace story! #WhoAhBe

Martinez19:

I must confess that this gifty is such a beautiful woman.



As in....Asa nwa As in....Asa nwa

Money wey them rake in dey bigger that which they have spent on this stuff

Congratulations to him

Martinez19:

I must confess that this gifty is such a beautiful woman. Without character Without character

Don't care

What a transformation for him

;Dde

Based on Logistics, Efe don Fresh

with his dirty pidgin

Ok

.

U

ok

Martinez19:

I must confess that this gifty is such a beautiful woman.

Iffa ear Iffa ear

cool







LUCKY EFE







Xo

Based on logistics i didn't make it for the press conference.