The Ekiti State House of Assembly has imposed N1m fine on the former governor of the state and current Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for failing to answer three summonses served on him.

The fine was part of the two resolutions reached by the lawmakers at their plenary on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.

The Assembly also agreed to write a reminder to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the need to execute the warrant of arrest issued against Fayemi.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday after the plenary, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, said the Assembly derived the power to sanction Fayemi under Section 129(1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution.

He said, “It is public knowledge that this honourable house invited the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, at three consecutive times spanning a period of one year.

“The first invitation was sent on March 10, 2016, the second invitation was sent on November 29, 2016, and the third invitation was sent on February 2, 2017.

“Rather than attend to these invitations by the EKHA as empowered by Section 129 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and come to the Assembly to explain himself on allegations of corruption and abuse of office levelled against him by the executive arm of government, Dr. Fayemi prefers to play to the gallery.

“He ‘shadow-boxed’ himself by putting his face at the laws of our land, thus constituting a serious affront and threat to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.”

Omotoso maintained that the Assembly, under Section 129 (1) (c) of the constitution, had the power to invite anybody for information and clarification, especially on matters of evidence.

He added, “This we have done and Dr. Fayemi was officially declared wanted on February 7, 2017, and the police was adequately communicated through the IGP to effect his arrest forthwith.

“Up until this moment, the police have failed to carry out their constitutional duties as conferred by the 1999 Constitution of the FRN.

“This breach of the law of the land is one too many on the part of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and stands condemned by this House and all lovers of democracy and the rule of law.

“Flowing from the above, this House today officially declares the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as a lawbreaker; and in exercising our powers under Section 129, (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria hereby imposes a fine of N1m on Dr. Fayemi and payable to the EKHA.”

