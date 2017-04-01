₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,584 members, 3,472,953 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 09:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons (3008 Views)
Nine Ekiti Assembly Members For Trial Over Certificate Forgery / Impeachment: Deputy Gov, Others Block Ekiti Assembly Entrances / Aisha Buhari Poses With The 92 Year Old Woman Who Donated N1M For Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by olajay86(m): 7:11am
http://www.titopeblog.com/2017/04/ekiti-assembly-fines-fayemi-n1m-for.html
The Ekiti State House of Assembly has imposed N1m fine on the former governor of the state and current Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for failing to answer three summonses served on him.
The fine was part of the two resolutions reached by the lawmakers at their plenary on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.
The Assembly also agreed to write a reminder to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the need to execute the warrant of arrest issued against Fayemi.
Addressing journalists on Tuesday after the plenary, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, said the Assembly derived the power to sanction Fayemi under Section 129(1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution.
He said, “It is public knowledge that this honourable house invited the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, at three consecutive times spanning a period of one year.
“The first invitation was sent on March 10, 2016, the second invitation was sent on November 29, 2016, and the third invitation was sent on February 2, 2017.
“Rather than attend to these invitations by the EKHA as empowered by Section 129 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and come to the Assembly to explain himself on allegations of corruption and abuse of office levelled against him by the executive arm of government, Dr. Fayemi prefers to play to the gallery.
“He ‘shadow-boxed’ himself by putting his face at the laws of our land, thus constituting a serious affront and threat to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.”
Omotoso maintained that the Assembly, under Section 129 (1) (c) of the constitution, had the power to invite anybody for information and clarification, especially on matters of evidence.
He added, “This we have done and Dr. Fayemi was officially declared wanted on February 7, 2017, and the police was adequately communicated through the IGP to effect his arrest forthwith.
“Up until this moment, the police have failed to carry out their constitutional duties as conferred by the 1999 Constitution of the FRN.
“This breach of the law of the land is one too many on the part of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and stands condemned by this House and all lovers of democracy and the rule of law.
“Flowing from the above, this House today officially declares the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as a lawbreaker; and in exercising our powers under Section 129, (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria hereby imposes a fine of N1m on Dr. Fayemi and payable to the EKHA.”
Omotoso said the Assembly had begun a court process to obtain an order of mandamus that would compel the police to arrest Fayemi and bring him before the Assembly.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by Taidi(m): 7:14am
ok
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by Homeboiy(m): 7:35am
cool
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by OlujobaSamuel: 7:41am
u summon, u no see order arrest, police no fit catch am, u com dey fine, who go pay? abeg ekiti house no get another job?
8 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by MadOverYou: 8:25am
K
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by alexistaiwo: 8:25am
In the others news.
Who else heard about the bombing of Dortmund team bus?
That is my bet9ja brothers at work.
Them don burst ticket die this season.
Can't defeat common schalke 04 at the weekend.
Manchester United aka draw soup team.
Beware
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by Toylove: 8:25am
Only in ekiti state
2 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by babablogger: 8:25am
Lol na fine remain bah these people are comedians everything na to summon very soon them go summon karashika
2 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by Mutuwa(m): 8:25am
politics.
Excerpt.
I always say this; Nigerian elites politician belong to the same political party while d masses belongs to different political parties:- come to look at the following;
Kaduna - Abuja Express way rehabilitated under 50 days.
Railway track channel from Rigasa kaduna to kaduna International Airport under 30days.
Nnamdi Azikwe Bypass Express way street lightning to kaduna Airport under 30 days.
Police Aerial helicopter patrol from Abuja to kaduna from the days of flight diversion till the day redirection comes.
Police patrol van at every 10km from kaduna to Abuja 168km= Approximately 17 vans on standby.
All these above were done under 50 days just to ensure absolute comfort and maximum security for themselves. Becos they love each other dearly,they are very sincere to themselves, the passion and concern for the betterment of thier lives is incomparable
If no, before how many lives were lost on that road ?
How many people were kidnapped?
How many people were robbed?
Can u recall how many years it takes them to fix
Lagos-Ibadan express way
Zaria- Sokoto road
Abuja - lokoja
Mokwa-Jebba
They all become death trap because is not there route.
10 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by nobsalis(f): 8:27am
=m
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by Timinho23(m): 8:27am
Summon a federal minister?? Which state house does that??
2 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by babyfaceafrica: 8:28am
Hahahahha..jokers
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by Lexusgs430: 8:29am
Ekiti House of Assembly simply have no rights to levy fines. This politicians are simply statute illiterate.......
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by highrise07(m): 8:31am
jokers
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by tayoxx(m): 8:34am
nigeria
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by shakol91(m): 8:34am
.
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by yomalex(m): 8:35am
is it not only the judiciary that can fine?
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by ciggy000(m): 8:35am
mtcheww Nigeria is a big joke
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by jfking2005(m): 8:36am
olajay86:
They need this for stomach infrastructure!!
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by EppPliss: 8:43am
Someone here needs your help please
http://www.nairaland.com/3724994/please-ss-nairalander
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by sakalisis(m): 8:48am
Ok
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by omogidi234(m): 8:53am
I amazed at the current crop of legislators both at state and federal level. They are always swift to issue invitation which if not honoured would graduate to summon.
They failed to realize that Power to make any one appears anywhere is with the Police.
Fayemi, please let my legal constituency have some money.
Sue them and make the IGP a party.
Get a perpetual order against them inviting you ever.
How may bills have they passed that have had direct impact on the lives of my people?
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by ademega(m): 8:55am
Jokers... Like Governor like members
|Re: Ekiti Assembly Fines Fayemi N1m For Shunning Summons by olapluto(m): 8:57am
Under which law was that taken from? It seems Nigeria is not ripe for legislative houses.
(0) (Reply)
A New Nigeria Police Force. / Iyabo Obasanjo Arrested / Rumour Of Yar’adua’s Death - Top Government Officials In Crucial Meeting-Tribune
Viewing this topic: spymaster(m), Stdaviding(m), Olamilec(m), Mayflowa(m), samdelaw(m), desmondokonkwo, Elcid1(m), ayabdul, Emmanuelbruno, Ayodee2(m), bjt(m), waleey27(m), baby8ace, OgundeleT(m), fyneguy, sissoko22, GentleYoung(m), Stevecyes(m), megamank(m), torres2, Hotguy27, Olowo2015(m), olajay86(m), fidesther, lescey(m), emmanikewon(m), highburygonner, ChrisDoxa, Goke7 and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11