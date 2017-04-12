₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by TechyNigerian: 8:07am
Tecno Camon CX vs Tecno Camon C9 specifications comparison has now become very necessary especially with the rate the Tecno Camon CX is becoming very popular due to the positive reviews it has been getting online and offline from different reviewers.
As you all know that the Tecno Camon CX is the Tecno Camon C10 as I explained in this article about the Camon CX which is the successor of the Tecno Camon C9. The Tecno Camon CX was launched recently and we are surely going to expect some great enhancement or improvement in the Camon CX that the Camon C9 do not have.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by BreezyCB(m): 8:17am
Ok
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by Sijo01(f): 8:17am
I'm yet to fully utilize my C9 now this
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by Peterich(m): 8:18am
o boi
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by ChangeHolder(m): 8:18am
Great
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by Toylove: 8:18am
I hate tecno
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by GreenMavro: 8:18am
In january this year...Efe could not affort this phone...but here we are in April, He can afford to buy a dozen of this phone.
Life is in Phases...do the best you can do in each phase and always believe in your self while trusting God
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by mhisbliss(f): 8:19am
same thing different container, you just buy one, before you can fully utilize its functions, they'll throw another at you, then you'll be struggling to keep up
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by maafen: 8:19am
So what??
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by boro43(m): 8:19am
Issokey, let me wait for the next person to Comment.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by ALAYORMII: 8:20am
I think people should start naming their kids
Lala cx
Lala c9
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by sherif4owo(m): 8:20am
hwmuch
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by waleakanfe(m): 8:21am
I like CX sha
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by Edwardhead(m): 8:23am
wow
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by falconey: 8:23am
price please.......
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by goingape1: 8:24am
TechyNigerian:peace of Shiite .
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by xtanlee(m): 8:24am
the battery though....nice phone....
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by Morhziez(m): 8:24am
ok sir
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by faruz: 8:24am
... .
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by Zicoman78: 8:26am
And in 5 months time they will release another one again,Tecno matter yaf tire me And in 5 months time they will release another one again,Tecno matter yaf tire me..
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by Iamwrath: 8:28am
Just buy phone , na this comparism dey always confuse person
i check for konga and jumia , one na 70 one na 60
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by OCTAVO: 8:28am
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by directonpc(m): 8:29am
Them pay una.?
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by caesaraba(m): 8:30am
TechyNigerian:
Next time, state their respective prices.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by uk10(m): 8:32am
infinix zero 3 is better than the 2 of them right? just asking
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by agbe1(m): 8:34am
Cruising with my Nokia 3310...
Many Things To Do With Money for Now.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by kinngie(m): 8:35am
The battery life is poor. What's 3200MaH
Note 3 is 4500MaH
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by richymain(m): 8:35am
flexing the cx...the fone make brain die.e dey make me feel pompous hehehehe
|Re: Tecno Camon CX VS Tecno Camon C9 Specifications Differences by djdoxxx(m): 8:37am
In other news....
Check my signature to put an everlasting end to your sport trading worries and problems.
