However, Bisola debunked the rumours during a just concluded interview with Beat FM this morning. According to her;



"Nothing happened. The cameras can just lie anyhow. Things were exaggerated. We were just under the sheets. My answer would be the same if he was not married with children. We were kissing and touching."



by d way wetin u dey do wit him under d blanket...were u guys playing scrabble who ask u?by d way wetin u dey do wit him under d blanket...were u guys playing scrabble 44 Likes 1 Share

Before nko? If na you wetin you go talk? You go admit? 6 Likes

hmm...you were just touching and kissing 4 Likes

Actually, Beat Fm asked her...



That's true



You didn't give him mouth haction but you swallowed his kids



I would rather watch two rats have sex than watch that bisola goat face give someone a mouth haction 13 Likes

Al Na body connexion 2 Likes 1 Share

Me watching the clip at the moment. 9 Likes 1 Share

so TTT'S lips is down there Abi with the way you were coiling like snake in the blanket so TTT'S lips is down there Abi with the way you were coiling like snake in the blanket 9 Likes

Olosho!!! madam after one!!.. Tokunbo woman!!!..... Your reason for opening KONGO lacks logistics. Upon all the KONGO u opened for TTT u still no win the 25mila...



I blame recession for all her actions. 4 Likes

Camera Is Now Lying, Women And Lies









sure...its the camera that is lying, not you.



idiot. "the cameras can lie anyhow"sure...its the camera that is lying, not you.idiot. 10 Likes

What is this...Eh Bisi, what video am I watching right now?



kissola Kissola, kissola, how many times I call you? We watch am o 1 Like

The cameras can just lie anyhow.





So cameras now have mouth?



Welldonmah 1 Like 1 Share

Lol, Werrin you go talk before??



Touchy touchy games and kissing that leads to the main action. ..Wehdone ma! Like it's notgames and kissing that leads to the main action...Wehdone ma!

Story for the gods!

like seriously, we are just playing Daddy n Mummy game. Under the bed sheet 2 Likes

oooohhhhhh! for God's sake u have a daughter ! everyone who was following BBN knows how much u adore TTT. if not for cameras u would ride him over and over again! 1 Like

by d way wetin u dey do wit him under d blanket...were u guys playing scrabble ..they were playing hide and seek b4 bisolas mouth come catch TTTs prick ..they were playing hide and seek b4 bisolas mouth come catch TTTs prick 2 Likes

i swear lala was reading comments/Viewing lol i swear lala was reading comments/Viewing lol

Cameras now lie... Live camera ooo

lies everywhere!....

can video camera lie



hawkeye camera ? i smell lies 2 Likes

Shameless 1 Like