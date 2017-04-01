₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,765 members, 3,473,492 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 01:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola (10545 Views)
Thin Tall Tony, Wife And Kids In Beautiful New Photo / Heritage Bank Hosts Thin Tall Tony At Their Office, Presents A Gift To Him (Pic) / Thin Tall Tony's Height Amazes Cool FM OAPs (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by JamieHotSource: 11:56am
Sometime In February 2017, whilst the Big Brother Naija Show was still airing, It was reported that after the weekly Saturday night party, Bisola and Thin Tall Tony appeared to have had MouthAction. They were seen making out under the bed covers and it progressed to the next level where it looked like Bisola gave him a Mouth Action.
However, Bisola debunked the rumours during a just concluded interview with Beat FM this morning. According to her;
"Nothing happened. The cameras can just lie anyhow. Things were exaggerated. We were just under the sheets. My answer would be the same if he was not married with children. We were kissing and touching."
READ FROM SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/i-didnt-have-oral-sex-with-thin-tall.html
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by SIGE(m): 12:01pm
who ask u?
by d way wetin u dey do wit him under d blanket...were u guys playing scrabble
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by coolesmile: 12:04pm
Before nko? If na you wetin you go talk? You go admit?
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by Preca(f): 12:23pm
hmm...you were just touching and kissing
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by daamazing(m): 12:29pm
SIGE:Actually, Beat Fm asked her...
31 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by OlajumokeBread(f): 12:50pm
That's true
You didn't give him mouth haction but you swallowed his kids
I would rather watch two rats have sex than watch that bisola goat face give someone a mouth haction
13 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by amiibaby(f): 12:50pm
Al Na body connexion
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by divineshare(m): 12:50pm
Me watching the clip at the moment.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by AdemolaA2: 12:51pm
E
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by tstx(m): 12:51pm
oj
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by adorablepepple(f): 12:51pm
so TTT'S lips is down there Abi with the way you were coiling like snake in the blanket
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by dbynonetwork: 12:51pm
Olosho!!! madam after one!!.. Tokunbo woman!!!..... Your reason for opening KONGO lacks logistics. Upon all the KONGO u opened for TTT u still no win the 25mila...
I blame recession for all her actions.
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by emmyw(m): 12:51pm
Camera Is Now Lying, Women And Lies
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by SmartyPants: 12:51pm
"the cameras can lie anyhow"
sure...its the camera that is lying, not you.
idiot.
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by GreenMavro: 12:51pm
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by unclezuma: 12:51pm
What is this...Eh Bisi, what video am I watching right now?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by nony43(m): 12:51pm
kissola Kissola, kissola, how many times I call you? We watch am o
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by lampard01: 12:51pm
The cameras can just lie anyhow.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by bi0nics: 12:52pm
Lol, Werrin you go talk before??
Noisensz!
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by Iseoluwani: 12:52pm
[center][/center]
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by goldbim(f): 12:52pm
Like it's not Touchy touchy games and kissing that leads to the main action. ..Wehdone ma!
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by Kobicove(m): 12:52pm
Story for the gods!
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by Chikelue2000(m): 12:53pm
hmm
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by Bigajeff(m): 12:53pm
like seriously, we are just playing Daddy n Mummy game. Under the bed sheet
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by CheezyCharles: 12:53pm
oooohhhhhh! for God's sake u have a daughter ! everyone who was following BBN knows how much u adore TTT. if not for cameras u would ride him over and over again!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by divilele(m): 12:53pm
SIGE:..they were playing hide and seek b4 bisolas mouth come catch TTTs prick
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by CyberGypsy: 12:53pm
i swear lala was reading comments/Viewing lol
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by SlimBrawnie(f): 12:54pm
Cameras now lie... Live camera ooo
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by Sirpaul(m): 12:54pm
lies everywhere!....
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by cathodekazim: 12:54pm
can video camera lie
hawkeye camera ? i smell lies
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by babyfaceafrica: 12:54pm
Shameless
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: "I Didn't Have Mouth Action With Thin Tall Tony" - Bisola by callmedada1: 12:54pm
JOIN US...
BREAKING! Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead / Miranda Kerr Mistakenly Shows Off Her Breasts On Modelling Shoot [PHOTOS] / Shaquille O'neal's 5 Ft 2 In Girlfriend Carrys Him From The Floor
Viewing this topic: Ogadtop(m), lampard01, adebayo2016, loveuGOD, GloryN2017(m), goodluckone, eakenbor, scarpa, ades0la(f), Donald3d(m), oluwadare26(m), lonikit, Isiterere(m), Adonis28(m), bunnae(f), surplusbaba(f), Treyknowles(m), koshua(m), richikid(m), kola23, yungbillionaire(m), chimex001, sheylarhh(m), wayaa007(m), Sacluxpaint(m), Ohislee(m), Ator008(m), Ballmer, Timmypaul, 3Dimension, okamayamawocho, Husty(m), ZirdoRoray(m), omogidi234(m), vichyke, Chillext(m), thayora, skirmish, Zakamori, tweetsme(m), Raphaelmary(m), temmylorlah(f), chaotik(m), mikolosis(m), Toybreezy, karmaA3, jegak, sirguy542(m), ehemwhy(m), Taophick009, ganasy, frank4578(m), fowosh, ReachHard, menace001(m), toluwalopsy(f), AmuDimkpa, Osu175(m), udyheart01(m), chiefolododo(m), holahmeh(f), lacemose(m), evanstical, SlowlybtSurely, Tiredoffakeshit(m), dipsondu, shollay09(m), juddexy2(m), kkristo7a(m), naturalwaves, Mrteju(m), femi4(m), shortiespro, shadfoye, ibumiegha, Ore000, Damienmarley, wisdom365, Funpeter(m), Snaaz(m), Cleem(m), Fixed010, shemanzy1, presentley, giddy007, itsIYKE(m), Kingsteve(m), daewoorazer(m), mcvities, sirugos(m), Sirpaul(m), buccal(m), omatule2000, solpat(m), muslimnaij(m), jaybiz007(m), Ukez15(m), Sanniez(m), njay17, Odkboy23(m), Seundammy007(m), humblelyf(m), ToyinDipo(m), elegushichilling, stevemarkdangot(m), enigma2007(m), OseIbhadode93, LadyJul(f), timbros(m), espionage48(m), Hennygee(f), maziude, tayejay(m), dobiee(f), Certainly, Larablink(f), drnoel, mokshaq7, Lifestone(m), myners007, agabaI23(m), 2fine2fast(m) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10