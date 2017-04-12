₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,964 members, 3,474,177 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 07:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) (11709 Views)
Aso Rock 2019: Why Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Is The Man / How Gov Obiano Is Transforming Awka To A Modern City Pics Of Old And New Awka / Why My Aide Tore His PDP Membership Card — Governor Dankwambo (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by WotzupNG: 3:17pm
Gov Dankwambo of Gombe State secures the future of the State with massive youth empowerment, poverty alleviation and infrastructural development. His administration is also touching the educational and agricultural sectors. One of his Projects under construction is the Gombe Mega Motor Park which has a modern hospital, market, hotel, restaurants, Fire Service & Police Station.
http://wotzup.ng/see-how-governor-dankwambo-is-transforming-gombe-state-pics/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by WotzupNG: 3:19pm
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by WotzupNG: 3:21pm
More
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by fuckerstard: 3:26pm
Keep it up, Light up Gombe and fill your pockets while you do that.
16 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by umarshehu58: 3:27pm
He looks like Don jazzy, i mean from the Nose
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by mike85060: 3:27pm
let him tell us how many almajiris he has enrol in school. A day is coming when the almajiris wil have nothing to eat but northern rich people and their families
15 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by iambijo(m): 3:30pm
More pls
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Justuceleague2: 3:34pm
He's making sense, if he didn't shortchange anyone
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by WotzupNG: 3:40pm
iambijo:
1 Like
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by estyvino(m): 3:41pm
Investment in education will help save the North, unlike those of them promising them sharia law
Thumbs up
7 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Qmerit(m): 4:02pm
This gov is planning the future of the young in Gombe state, this is nice....the only promising future for the young is education. Before you say who school epp!!! Efe is a graduate ooo...
4 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Fmartin(m): 4:02pm
better than benue governor provided he is paying workers coz no be only project man go chop..
3 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by pbethel: 4:12pm
Awesome. That's a Governor with vision And focus.
Hearty congratulations to d people of Gombe 4 making d right choice
2 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by pbethel: 4:19pm
From stories and comments of people living in Gombe,
Gombe people are lil bit different from d other northern states.....
D governor truly has a heart for his people.
Wish my state governor could do ds
4 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by comos: 4:19pm
he is one of the best northern Governor
1 Like
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by mrvitalis(m): 4:20pm
I am not impressed ...this not upto 3 billion naira project here ..
I need a governor that will look at his state and pick to or three products and invest his people and money to develop that..
Say this Man goes to china and order for 20000 tractors( on loan) ..they have the land ...they can farm soya beans ,corn n say rice ....China is ready to buy of the soyer beans and corn ...20% of the profit is paid by the farmers for the upset of the laons. ...u can get 2 million people involved in this in less than 1 year ...government can get up to 100 billion in taxes from this per year .....
If this the man they want to be president then am not impressed
Abia and Lagos are the only people I can see .forget anambra and media stuff ....
We need smart leaders
10 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 6:19pm
Good!
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by okenwa(m): 6:19pm
He is a chartered accountant. Simple
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Atiku2019: 6:20pm
Nice
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by spartan117(m): 6:21pm
Gombe state? I can't remember d last time I heard of dat state
2 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Ubaida2607(m): 6:21pm
See more pictures of Gombe State University, College of Medical Science and a N5 Billion Gombe State Mega Motor park
1 Like
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by seguno2: 6:22pm
How much EMPLOYMENT growth has been achieved in his years of governance?
How many
- teachers,
- doctors,
- nurses,
- pharmacists,
- administrators,
- accountants
- janitors
- librarians
Etc etc
does he employ annually?
1 Like
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Ubaida2607(m): 6:24pm
Modern Roundabouts in Gombe State
1 Like
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 6:24pm
this is great
if only governor of benue will borrow sence from him
2 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 6:25pm
umarshehu58:No make me laff abeg
2 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by seguno2: 6:25pm
comos:
Best compared to his fellow thieving governors and other politicians?
Why do we like to compare these thieves with each other instead of using better, absolute benchmarks?
3 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:26pm
OK, this is good, I do hope that tomorrow post governorship tenure, he won't become the Ibori of Gombe and hear things like "REVEALED! Gombe ex-Governor muddled in N1bn state funds scandal!
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 6:26pm
Austindark,I sight you baba
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by JayJohnson: 6:26pm
We are already preparing a reception for you when you formally decamp to APC
See you at APC soon
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Archaa(m): 6:26pm
Oyel money in action . .
1 Like
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:26pm
umarshehu58:Donkwambo
2 Likes
|Re: How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) by GoldenJAT(m): 6:26pm
A step in d right direction!!!
Let's Keep Hope Alive - Dora Akunyili / Olorunimbe Mamora As The Next Lagos State Governor? / Ondo Labor Leaders Received ‘threat’ Messages For Suspending 30-day Strike
Viewing this topic: Albedo27(m), efilefun(m), bomega4u(m), ishaq062(m), unalaoted, cedar3, jossy4elated(f), krak101(m), oloopee, pjhyde, 4ureyesonly, IPOB123london, Bofoy4, alwayzonlyn(m), Actionleap, Ibrahimmrfish, chinnyonwu(m), Nengak, Kenshinmunac, freeDR(m), ovoP(m), rummmy(m), Jungleluv5, cxsdayo, tafrica(m), Horlarwaleh, higherpower, Lusola15, stanislaus67(m), stigman(m), mmb, Captainsama(m), Annais(f), clasie and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12