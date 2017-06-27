Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) (9006 Views)

FROM THE RECORDS: The first 30 Nigerian officers in Nigeria's military.



Date: June, 1959



Left to right sitting: Captain Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, Captain Philip Effiong, Captain Umeh Ogere Imo, Major Samuel Adesoji Ademulegun, Major Wellington Bassey, Major General Norman Forster (GOC, Nigerian Army), Major Aguiyi Ironsi, Major Ralph Adetunji Shodeinde, Captain Zakaria Maimalari, Captain Conrad Nwawo, Captain David Akpode Ejoor.



2nd Row Standing: Lt Igboba, Lt George Remunoiyowun Kurubo, (non Nigerian standing next to Kurubo), Lt J Akahan Akaga, Lt Patrick Awunah, Lt Louis Ogbonnia, Lt Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Lt Eyo Ekpo, Lt Author Unegbe, Lt Abogo Largema.



3rd Row Standing: Lt Hillary Mbilitem Njoku, 2nd Lt Macauley Nzefili, 2nd Lt David Ogunewe, 2nd Lt Shadrack, Lt Alexander Madiebo, 2nd Lt Anthony Eze, Lt Yakubu Gowon, 2nd Lt Sylvanus Nwanjei, Lt Yakubu Pam, 2nd Lt Hassan Katsina.



The very first Nigerian to be commissioned officer was "Wellington Bassey" with Army number (N1). Two months later, "Aguiyi Ironsi" (N2) and "Samuel A. Ademulegun" (N3) were also commissioned. A short while later, "Ralph Adetunji Shodeinde" (N4) was also commissioned officer.



This is the spirit of One Nigeria then. Military is a unifying factor in Nigeria.

One Nigeria.

See the best from the then cherished value system people like Buhari came & destroyed with the "quota system" unmerited favour trend.

That was when merit is far respected above the undeserved quota system.The finess Nigeria ever had then and now.



OP, what happened to Wellington Basey and how did he die? Again, how come he was not appointed the GOC nor handed the command of any of the two brigade commands after the exit of the British officers?

seunmsg:





He resigned his commission but the circumstances is not clear.

So the MALOs that later destroyed the military with corruption, coups and counter-coups were not there when real men signed for 'one bullet'?



And now, they have loaded the army with goro chewing minions that can't speak good English, bringing them in trucks from their stench-drench slumbs.



Pitiable.

I thought they said it was only igbos that were made officers then?



The lies they told just to satisfy their Igbo blood lust.

When the military was filled with intelligence.



Now the army is filled with brain dead criminal minded thugs..smh

bankyblue:

what does this have to do with this topic?

Mostly Igbos and Ibibios ON MERIT when white colonial officers were in charge and there was no quota system.

Paperwhite:

He resigned his commission but the circumstances is not clear.

I read somewhere now that he left the army just before the civil war. But it is really curious how he was overlooked for the top three military positions in the country when the British left. Even Maimaleri who was a captain when he was already a major was appointed brigade commander of the second brigade in Lagos and all they gave him was commander of federal guards company under a junior officer. Does it have anything to do with his competency or ethnic minority status?

raker300:

what does this have to do with this topic?

sorry. Maybe the date on his phone still reads 1959.

Paperwhite:

IPOB member sighted.

seunmsg:





That's how God destined it to be.

This was when merit was placed above anything. I wouldn't be surprised since this was credited during the British era.

Whatever happened to Nigeria after independence was as a result of self greed and lack of pristine patriotism.

No wonder Nigeria Local Content was a scam - a sheer means of manipulation!!

OP, why didn't you write Ojukwu's name ten times as the most educated of them all.



Eze Igbo Gburugburu.

PatriotTemidayo:

So the MALOs that later destroyed the military with corruption, coups and counter-coups were not there when real men signed for 'one bullet'?



And now, they have loaded the army with goro chewing minions that can't speak good English, bringing them in trucks from their stench-drench slumbs.



Pitiable.

Hmmmm

One Nigeria is better than ........

Nutase:

tiny biafra

mmb:

na you talk am o

Naija has been wrong from the inception of it.



Imagine . they have done lowkey NIgerian immigration recruitment exercises to "chosen" candidates.



Not even a "we are sorry you are not selected" email to all applicants.



After I slept in the cafe



Nigeria.. I just weak right now.

mmb:

And the tiny biafran love tiny Biafra more than big for nothing zoo

dienlmods:



sorry, epain u?

This is before the flatinoes plant the seed of discord through that one sided coup.. ..



Flattinoes, give them accommodation, and they will try to take 3 spoon of milk daily. ......

seunmsg:





I read somewhere now that he left the army just before the civil war. But it is really curious how he was overlooked for the top three military positions in the country when the British left. Even Maimaleri who was a captain when he was already a major was appointed brigade commander of the second brigade in Lagos and all they gave him was commander of federal guards company under a junior officer. Does it have anything to do with his competency or ethnic minority status?

Think of it this way. Someone with HND and another with masters degree start working in the same organisation. Which of them is likely to be be promoted faster? Of course the Master Deegree holder.



Take Bassey(N1) and Maimalari(N5) for example. Bassey was a serving soldier when he was selected from the lower ranks and sent on a 3 months "short service" officers course to England. On completion of the course, he became the first Nigeria officer and was given the Army number (N1).



Maimalari finished secondary school, was recruited into the Army and sent to :



Regular officers training school (ROSTS)



Eaton Hall military cadet school, England



Royal military Academy, Sandhurst.



It took Bassey only 3 months to be an officer while it took Maimalari 3 years.



Think of it this way. Someone with HND and another with masters degree start working in the same organisation. Which of them is likely to be be promoted faster? Of course the Master Deegree holder.

Take Bassey(N1) and Maimalari(N5) for example. Bassey was a serving soldier when he was selected from the lower ranks and sent on a 3 months "short service" officers course to England. On completion of the course, he became the first Nigeria officer and was given the Army number (N1).

Maimalari finished secondary school, was recruited into the Army and sent to :

Regular officers training school (ROSTS)

Eaton Hall military cadet school, England

Royal military Academy, Sandhurst.

It took Bassey only 3 months to be an officer while it took Maimalari 3 years.

Maimalari was far more qualified than Bassey. Thats why by 1965, Maimalari was already a Brigadier and Bassey was still a Lt Colonel

sean1000x:

That was when (igbos) they were planning the coup that destroy Nigeria

Nice list

Great great Grandfather... i sight u