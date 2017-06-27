₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by mmb: 4:44am
FROM THE RECORDS: The first 30 Nigerian officers in Nigeria's military.
Date: June, 1959
Left to right sitting: Captain Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, Captain Philip Effiong, Captain Umeh Ogere Imo, Major Samuel Adesoji Ademulegun, Major Wellington Bassey, Major General Norman Forster (GOC, Nigerian Army), Major Aguiyi Ironsi, Major Ralph Adetunji Shodeinde, Captain Zakaria Maimalari, Captain Conrad Nwawo, Captain David Akpode Ejoor.
2nd Row Standing: Lt Igboba, Lt George Remunoiyowun Kurubo, (non Nigerian standing next to Kurubo), Lt J Akahan Akaga, Lt Patrick Awunah, Lt Louis Ogbonnia, Lt Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Lt Eyo Ekpo, Lt Author Unegbe, Lt Abogo Largema.
3rd Row Standing: Lt Hillary Mbilitem Njoku, 2nd Lt Macauley Nzefili, 2nd Lt David Ogunewe, 2nd Lt Shadrack, Lt Alexander Madiebo, 2nd Lt Anthony Eze, Lt Yakubu Gowon, 2nd Lt Sylvanus Nwanjei, Lt Yakubu Pam, 2nd Lt Hassan Katsina.
The very first Nigerian to be commissioned officer was "Wellington Bassey" with Army number (N1). Two months later, "Aguiyi Ironsi" (N2) and "Samuel A. Ademulegun" (N3) were also commissioned. A short while later, "Ralph Adetunji Shodeinde" (N4) was also commissioned officer.
Source: HQ Nigerian Army
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by mmb: 4:46am
This is the spirit of One Nigeria then. Military is a unifying factor in Nigeria.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by bankyblue(m): 5:26am
One Nigeria.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by Paperwhite(m): 5:35am
See the best from the then cherished value system people like Buhari came & destroyed with the "quota system" unmerited favour trend.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by Paperwhite(m): 5:37am
That was when merit is far respected above the undeserved quota system.The finess Nigeria ever had then and now.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by seunmsg(m): 5:39am
OP, what happened to Wellington Basey and how did he die? Again, how come he was not appointed the GOC nor handed the command of any of the two brigade commands after the exit of the British officers?
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by Paperwhite(m): 5:43am
seunmsg:He resigned his commission but the circumstances is not clear.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by PatriotTemidayo: 5:45am
So the MALOs that later destroyed the military with corruption, coups and counter-coups were not there when real men signed for 'one bullet'?
And now, they have loaded the army with goro chewing minions that can't speak good English, bringing them in trucks from their stench-drench slumbs.
Pitiable.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by raker300: 5:47am
I thought they said it was only igbos that were made officers then?
The lies they told just to satisfy their Igbo blood lust.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by raker300: 5:49am
When the military was filled with intelligence.
Now the army is filled with brain dead criminal minded thugs..smh
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by raker300: 5:49am
bankyblue:what does this have to do with this topic?
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by sean1000x: 5:56am
Mostly Igbos and Ibibios ON MERIT when white colonial officers were in charge and there was no quota system.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by seunmsg(m): 5:57am
Paperwhite:
I read somewhere now that he left the army just before the civil war. But it is really curious how he was overlooked for the top three military positions in the country when the British left. Even Maimaleri who was a captain when he was already a major was appointed brigade commander of the second brigade in Lagos and all they gave him was commander of federal guards company under a junior officer. Does it have anything to do with his competency or ethnic minority status?
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by OrestesDante: 6:04am
raker300:
sorry. Maybe the date on his phone still reads 1959.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by mmb: 6:28am
Paperwhite:IPOB member sighted.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by mmb: 6:30am
seunmsg:That's how God destined it to be.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by deen11(m): 6:34am
This was when merit was placed above anything. I wouldn't be surprised since this was credited during the British era.
Whatever happened to Nigeria after independence was as a result of self greed and lack of pristine patriotism.
No wonder Nigeria Local Content was a scam - a sheer means of manipulation!!
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by obamabinladen(m): 6:38am
OP, why didn't you write Ojukwu's name ten times as the most educated of them all.
Eze Igbo Gburugburu.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by obamabinladen(m): 6:41am
PatriotTemidayo:
Hmmmm
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by Nutase(f): 6:46am
One Nigeria is better than ........
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by mmb: 7:01am
Nutase:tiny biafra
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by Nutase(f): 7:03am
mmb:na you talk am o
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by sayentease: 7:04am
Naija has been wrong from the inception of it.
Imagine . they have done lowkey NIgerian immigration recruitment exercises to "chosen" candidates.
Not even a "we are sorry you are not selected" email to all applicants.
After I slept in the cafe
Nigeria.. I just weak right now.
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by dienlmods: 7:13am
mmb:And the tiny biafran love tiny Biafra more than big for nothing zoo
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by mmb: 7:19am
dienlmods:sorry, epain u?
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by Paretomaster(m): 7:33am
This is before the flatinoes plant the seed of discord through that one sided coup.. ..
Flattinoes, give them accommodation, and they will try to take 3 spoon of milk daily. ......
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by kingzizzy: 7:33am
seunmsg:
Think of it this way. Someone with HND and another with masters degree start working in the same organisation. Which of them is likely to be be promoted faster? Of course the Master Deegree holder.
Take Bassey(N1) and Maimalari(N5) for example. Bassey was a serving soldier when he was selected from the lower ranks and sent on a 3 months "short service" officers course to England. On completion of the course, he became the first Nigeria officer and was given the Army number (N1).
Maimalari finished secondary school, was recruited into the Army and sent to :
Regular officers training school (ROSTS)
Eaton Hall military cadet school, England
Royal military Academy, Sandhurst.
It took Bassey only 3 months to be an officer while it took Maimalari 3 years.
Maimalari was far more qualified than Bassey. Thats why by 1965, Maimalari was already a Brigadier and Bassey was still a Lt Colonel
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by Oladimejyy(m): 7:35am
sean1000x:That was when (igbos) they were planning the coup that destroy Nigeria
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by Dannmowe(f): 7:46am
Nice list
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:47am
Great great Grandfather... i sight u
|Re: The First 30 Nigerian Military Officers, June 1959 (Throwback Photo) by KingLennon(m): 7:48am
This is the kind of story that should always be on FP. Thumbs up OP. Things were going well till the igbo's started planning a coup to take over the country. Iffa hear anybody shout biafra again...
