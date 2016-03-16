₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Ajasco222: 3:37pm
In accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, forwarded the list of his nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by prospero5(m): 3:42pm
The letter to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, contained the following as the nominees and their geo-political zones.
you said four but you are giving us five. why
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by emmy4lov(m): 3:57pm
B.H is just a waste of resources...
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Keneking: 4:01pm
When will Emefiele go sef
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Flexherbal(m): 6:14pm
One thing is that our leaders do not represent our interest.
It is always all about their pockets.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by tuscani: 6:15pm
So this dullard is still forming president of Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Jarus(m): 6:15pm
No North Central. We will not take it.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Bridget95(f): 6:16pm
Keneking:You should be asking when will Adeosun be leaving not Emefiele who is working round the clock stabilizing the naira and improving the economy.
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Jabioro: 6:16pm
I don't know the essence.. without this people is CBN not functioning..
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Harwoyeez(m): 6:16pm
What's their function sef
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 6:17pm
More money for them
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Archaa(m): 6:18pm
.buhari is Mr trial and error
.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Nma27(f): 6:19pm
From his sickbed? D puppeteers in play.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by ReubenE(m): 6:22pm
Nominations everywhere with little results to show.
I hope another round of football playing will not accompany these names....
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Archaa(m): 6:22pm
vonTeadf234:
we no they ever see the ones you failed
.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by goonsmi: 6:23pm
Who them EPP
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by hucienda: 6:24pm
If no be say Act dey wey ensure federal character all man no majoriti of names we for dey see.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by burkingx(f): 6:28pm
prospero5:...
Read Again !!! ......meanwhile. ....
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by kahal29: 6:29pm
Cool....
Mike Obadan - Professor of Macro/Monetary Economics Uniben
Ummu Ahmed Jalingo - Professor of Economics BUK
Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko - Professor of Marketing UNN
Dr. Abdu Abubakar (Executive Director, Banking Operations and Services First Bank of Nigeria)
Adeola Adetunji - Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by iyke926(m): 6:31pm
Keneking:As soon as Buhari resigns.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Monogamy: 6:35pm
no wailing
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by bart10: 6:37pm
I thought getting a Senate confirmation wasn't necessary anymore...confused government
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Unimaginable123: 6:42pm
Harwoyeez:check CBN Act
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by ogashman(m): 6:43pm
and still the north got 2 out of 5 slots...
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Jerrosky1986(m): 6:43pm
Prof mike I Obadan. Great professor of economics I respect him alot
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by kahal29: 6:47pm
Jerrosky1986:
The man na Baba for Economics esp International Finance and Exchange Rate
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by gurnam: 6:47pm
Jarus:
Hahahahah bros, why are you looking for trouble
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by ademusiwa3r: 6:49pm
Buhari can not nominate CBN directors..
Do you see the mark on the NYSC certificate.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:53pm
Ok. I do hope their nomination & confirmation by the senate would impact positively on the country's economy.
|Re: Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate by onyii255(m): 7:00pm
ogashman:
What exactly is ur point??
1 Like
