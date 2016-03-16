Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Nominates Non-Executive Directors For CBN, Sends Their Names To Senate (7570 Views)

In accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, forwarded the list of his nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).



The letter to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, contained the following as the nominees and their geo-political zones.

1. Professor Ummu Ahmed Jalingo - North East

2. Professor Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko - South East

3. Professor Mike I. Obadan - South South

4. Dr. Abdu Abubakar - North West

5. Adeola Adetunji - South West.



FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 12, 2017.

April 12, 2017.

you said four but you are giving us five. why you said four but you are giving us five. why

B.H is just a waste of resources... 1 Like

When will Emefiele go sef 5 Likes

One thing is that our leaders do not represent our interest.



It is always all about their pockets.

So this dullard is still forming president of Nigeria 1 Like

No North Central. We will not take it. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Keneking:

When will Emefiele go sef You should be asking when will Adeosun be leaving not Emefiele who is working round the clock stabilizing the naira and improving the economy. You should be asking when will Adeosun be leaving not Emefiele who is working round the clock stabilizing the naira and improving the economy. 10 Likes 4 Shares

I don't know the essence.. without this people is CBN not functioning.. 2 Likes

What's their function sef

More money for them 1 Like

.buhari is Mr trial and error



. 1 Like

From his sickbed? D puppeteers in play.

Nominations everywhere with little results to show.

I hope another round of football playing will not accompany these names.... 1 Like

vonTeadf234:

we no they ever see the ones you failed

. we no they ever see the ones you failed

Who them EPP

If no be say Act dey wey ensure federal character all man no majoriti of names we for dey see. 1 Like

prospero5:





you said four but you are giving us five. why ...

Read Again !!! ......meanwhile. .... ...Read Again !!! ......meanwhile. ....

Cool....



Mike Obadan - Professor of Macro/Monetary Economics Uniben



Ummu Ahmed Jalingo - Professor of Economics BUK



Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko - Professor of Marketing UNN



Dr. Abdu Abubakar (Executive Director, Banking Operations and Services First Bank of Nigeria)



Adeola Adetunji - Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited 9 Likes 2 Shares

Keneking:

When will Emefiele go sef As soon as Buhari resigns. As soon as Buhari resigns. 1 Like

no wailing

I thought getting a Senate confirmation wasn't necessary anymore...confused government

Harwoyeez:

What's their function sef check CBN Act check CBN Act

and still the north got 2 out of 5 slots...

Prof mike I Obadan. Great professor of economics I respect him alot 1 Like

Jerrosky1986:

Prof mike I Obadan. Great professor of economics I respect him alot

The man na Baba for Economics esp International Finance and Exchange Rate The man na Baba for Economics esp International Finance and Exchange Rate 1 Like

Jarus:

No North Central. We will not take it.

Hahahahah bros, why are you looking for trouble Hahahahah bros, why are you looking for trouble 1 Like





Ok. I do hope their nomination & confirmation by the senate would impact positively on the country's economy.