President Muhammadu Buhari did not attend the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, because he was attending to “other issues”, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has said.



The meeting, which held inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday was presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo after Mr Buhari failed to turn up.



The absence of the president led to speculations that he has fallen ill again. The president recently spent almost two months in London on medical vacation.



Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Mr. Mohammed said, “Mr President is not ill again”.



The minister added that “Mr. President is in town; Mr. President is attending to other issues. He looked at the agenda for the meeting and decided that the vice president should preside. It is not unusual for the vice president to preside over FEC meetings”.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/228655-buhari-absent-weekly-fec-meeting-lai-mohammed.html/amp

He should continue attending to 'other issues' until they sell him and this country. 50 Likes 2 Shares

Attending to Other issues 'In the other room'? 24 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Issues that are more pressing than national issues. Lies from the inventor of lies. Few days now the uninformed Buhari will flaw Liar as usual. 28 Likes

They have started again oooooooo I thought the holy books said liars will not enter paradise! 25 Likes

ok

Even if him attend, him brain no carry again 2 Likes

President of other Issues. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Someone should please tell oga Lai that he needs not talk everytime... The president is doing fine he met with CJN this morning.. QES instead of saying he decided not to attend because of agenda which simply means there was nothing of importance to the president on agenda... 10 Likes

Other (medical) issues abi?





He should continue 2 Likes

Let me confirm from other sources before Lai infected me with lies..

Who cares? His effect has not been felt since he became president; he rarely tours Nigeria and he is always holed-up in Aso villa or travelling to foreign countries at any given chance. 11 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is not a zoo - Osita Okwchukwu

What oder issues Mr. liar Moh'd. why can't dis man b ever plain and truthful? 2 Likes

PMB is attending to other business in the 'oza room'

Emperorone:

Attending to Other issues 'In the other room'? Obviously his health. Obviously his health.

OK nw

Buhari's cabals are on top of the sitution. 8 Likes 1 Share



I have heard enough lies today

Maybe next time I can listen to you mr Lai I stopped ready when I saw 'other issues'I have heard enough lies todayMaybe next time I can listen to you mr Lai 3 Likes

ok

Buhari is probably in London hospital now as we speak.

Smuggled out of Abuja at night using the presidential jet.

NO NID TALKING COS WE WONT BLIV AS NA LAI TALK AM

d truth does not hurt u know Lie lie mohamedd truth does not hurt u know 2 Likes

This lie-lie man will never come out straight and tell the truth, abi ur mama curse u from birth,abba? 1 Like

I don't just know why I love lai Mohammed. His lies can make u laff till belle tear 5 Likes 1 Share

ZombiePUNISHER:

I stopped ready when I saw 'other issues'

I have heard enough lies today

Maybe next time I can listen to you mr Lai 1 Like

Chai..Baba is obviously not strong.

he has nothing to offer thats the reason 1 Like

In dj khaleed's voice

ANOTHER ONE 1 Like