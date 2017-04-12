₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by OKDnigeria: 4:36pm
President Muhammadu Buhari did not attend the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, because he was attending to “other issues”, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has said.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/228655-buhari-absent-weekly-fec-meeting-lai-mohammed.html/amp
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by SubtleFRED(m): 4:48pm
He should continue attending to 'other issues' until they sell him and this country.
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by Emperorone(m): 4:53pm
Attending to Other issues 'In the other room'?
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by kunlexy1759(m): 4:55pm
Ok
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by merbenko(m): 5:02pm
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by odogwubiafra: 5:05pm
Issues that are more pressing than national issues. Lies from the inventor of lies. Few days now the uninformed Buhari will flaw Liar as usual.
28 Likes
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by factsandfigures: 5:08pm
They have started again oooooooo I thought the holy books said liars will not enter paradise!
25 Likes
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by Alisegun(m): 5:09pm
ok
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by ITbomb(m): 5:09pm
Even if him attend, him brain no carry again
2 Likes
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by sdindan: 5:12pm
President of other Issues.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by dadebayo1(m): 5:18pm
Someone should please tell oga Lai that he needs not talk everytime... The president is doing fine he met with CJN this morning.. QES instead of saying he decided not to attend because of agenda which simply means there was nothing of importance to the president on agenda...
10 Likes
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by maria43: 5:24pm
Other (medical) issues abi?
He should continue
2 Likes
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by Jabioro: 5:26pm
Let me confirm from other sources before Lai infected me with lies..
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by Emekamex(m): 5:27pm
Who cares? His effect has not been felt since he became president; he rarely tours Nigeria and he is always holed-up in Aso villa or travelling to foreign countries at any given chance.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by vivaBiafra: 5:29pm
Nigeria is not a zoo - Osita Okwchukwu
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by micseyi(m): 5:31pm
What oder issues Mr. liar Moh'd. why can't dis man b ever plain and truthful?
2 Likes
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by TheShopKeeper(m): 5:37pm
PMB is attending to other business in the 'oza room'
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by EdCure: 5:44pm
Emperorone:Obviously his health.
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by pointstores(m): 5:45pm
OK nw
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by Dildo(m): 5:48pm
Buhari's cabals are on top of the sitution.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by ZombiePUNISHER: 5:50pm
I stopped ready when I saw 'other issues'
I have heard enough lies today
Maybe next time I can listen to you mr Lai
3 Likes
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by Bashirfuntua(m): 5:54pm
ok
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by OreMI22: 5:55pm
Buhari is probably in London hospital now as we speak.
Smuggled out of Abuja at night using the presidential jet.
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by oshe11(m): 5:58pm
NO NID TALKING COS WE WONT BLIV AS NA LAI TALK AM
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by spartan117(m): 5:58pm
Lie lie mohamed d truth does not hurt u know
2 Likes
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by mailingdgreat: 6:00pm
This lie-lie man will never come out straight and tell the truth, abi ur mama curse u from birth,abba?
1 Like
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by ProsperOkec: 6:00pm
I don't just know why I love lai Mohammed. His lies can make u laff till belle tear
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by Flexherbal(m): 6:00pm
ZombiePUNISHER:
1 Like
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by GreatMahmud: 6:00pm
Chai..Baba is obviously not strong.
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by maxiuc(m): 6:01pm
he has nothing to offer thats the reason
1 Like
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by alexistaiwo: 6:01pm
In dj khaleed's voice
ANOTHER ONE
1 Like
|Re: "Why Buhari Was Absent At FEC Meeting" – Lai Mohammed by overhypedsteve(m): 6:01pm
thats good for him.
see what James Ibori is trying to do in the Niger Delta Next Elections
http://www.nairaland.com/3738314/see-what-james-ibori-trying#55511113
