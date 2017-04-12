Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / May 30th Sit-at-home Order Not Negotiable – IPOB (1003 Views)

The group’s National Coordinator, George Onyeibe made this known to newsmen in Owerri, in accompany of representatives of IPOB, from other states.



Onyeibe said the alleged use of Sharia law to try their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would not be accepted, adding that it was a ploy by the Federal government to “Islamize” the country.



He said, “The right for self determination is bestowed on man by God as it is backed by the united nation constitution. Biafra has an agenda.



“We understand that the use of Sharia law to try Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was an arrangement to Islamize the country called Nigeria.



“And their plan is that when they use it on Nnamdi Kanu and succeed, it will become a reference point for them.



“From there they will start to use it against other people. I want to tell you that they have failed in this their plan.



“The simple fact, is that we have come to restore the sovereign state of Biafra. Which has existed before the forceful amalgamation of the county called Nigeria.



Onyeibe added, “Yes, I will simply say that 30th of May we don’t negotiate about it. We remember that some of our members have been killed.



“We remember the one which happened during the time we were celebrating the President of the United States of America. So, I want to tell them that the 30th of May sit at home is not negotiable.”





Waiting for the sadist from Benue...The modern refugee Who ran away from his fathers house in the middle of the night because of Fulani herdmen to come and show is sadistic nature... I did not call anyone's name ooo. 9 Likes

Nothing like islamize the country.the truh remain dat KANU is a TERRORIST,a fraudster.The responsible Ipob jews will still go out on that very day MAY 30 to market their FAKE,Substandard/good products.Anybody/criminals that disguise as ipob yweets/ that disturb the peace of the country should be lock up.CC: BURATAI release ur Snakes 6 Likes 1 Share

if I should comment I will get 2k like

Olachase:

if I should comment I will get 2k like

Not only sit-at-home, they should sit in the gutter. Pack of deluded wild horse. 1 Like

For ipob only.

Cc: omenkalives,ipobexposed, Antipob. They need Operation SHARK DANCE there pls

ipobarecriminals:

Nothing like islamize the country.the truh remain dat KANU is a TERRORIST,a fraudster.The responsible Ipob jews will still go out on that very day MAY 30 to market their FAKE,Substandard/good products.Anybody that disturb the peace of the country should be lock up. Are u not a Yoruba Muslim ? Are u not a Yoruba Muslim ? 9 Likes 1 Share

ipobarecriminals:

Cc: omenkalives,ipobexposed, 2 Likes 1 Share

Aufbauh:

Not only sit-at-home, they should sit in the gutter. Pack of deluded wild horse. Hate they say kills

It's for Ipobs only, just tell me how this concerns you

Take it easy.. Hate they say killsIt's for Ipobs only, just tell me how this concerns youTake it easy.. 6 Likes

ipobarecriminals:

Nothing like islamize the country.the truh remain dat KANU is a TERRORIST,a fraudster.The responsible Ipob jews will still go out on that very day MAY 30 to market their FAKE,Substandard/good products.Anybody/criminals that disguise as ipob yweets/ that disturb the peace of the country should be lock up.CC: BURATAI release ur Snakes 2 Likes

Will the government allow this work? They should be careful about risking people's source of livelihood in case this anti people government decide to go on a sacking spree because am sure there are ibo men and women in public offices.

Aufbauh:

Not only sit-at-home, they should sit in the gutter. Pack of deluded wild horse.

What did the last sit-at-home order accomplish? Chaos, death and hunger for the people.



IPOB, slowly impoverishing the masses it is supposed to liberate. 1 Like 1 Share

yeye people. they wan make dss kill more people

ElsonMorali:

What did the last sit-at-home order accomplish? Chaos, death and hunger for the people.



IPOB, slowly impoverishing the masses it is supposed to liberate.

you mind them you mind them

ghen ghen

ElsonMorali:

What did the last sit-at-home order accomplish? Chaos, death and hunger for the people.



IPOB, slowly impoverishing the masses it is supposed to liberate.

No be your order ....



Last May 30th they gathered in a church to celebrate, they were shot without mercy, this time now, just stay at home, you that it does not concern is putting mouth, condemning a simple order to mark remembrance day.



What is really your problem, is it if they come in the open to celebrate, they get shot and you will come online to call them miscreants.



Your type is exactly why your Nigeria is as ugly as it is, no simple dignity, you can't even respect ones belief. No be your order ....Last May 30th they gathered in a church to celebrate, they were shot without mercy, this time now, just stay at home, you that it does not concern is putting mouth, condemning a simple order to mark remembrance day.What is really your problem, is it if they come in the open to celebrate, they get shot and you will come online to call them miscreants.Your type is exactly why your Nigeria is as ugly as it is, no simple dignity, you can't even respect ones belief. 5 Likes

make i park here dey read

Whatever action that doesn't bring lawlessness in the society is welcomed by me....



Who am I to condemn other people's quest for dignity... 1 Like

Nigerians are sadists and complain on everything, they put mouth in their biz and ones wey no concern them.



Last May 30th was a sad one for Biafrans, now this one we want to remember our fallen ones with sit-at-home-order, and still nigerians are running mad over it.

Is it your sit at home? Can't one do a simple remembrance again Chineke nna.



IPOB doesn't want anyone to get hurt, so they ordered sit at home, and they know people will heed to it. Pls allow us foolish ourselves, it is not your foolishness.



And for the myopic ones talking about hunger, you people have been trading everyday, yet an average Biafran is more comfortable than you, there is serious hunger in Arewa Emirate and in Oduo brown roofs.



Children of evil. 2 Likes

Agumbankembu:

Nigerians are sadists and complains with everything, they out mouth in their biz and ones wey no concern them.



Last May 30th was a sad one for Biafrans, now this one we want to remember our fallen ones with sit-at-home-order, and still nigerians are running mad over it.

Is it your sit at home? Can't one do a simple remembrance again Chineke nna.



IPOB doesn't want anyone to get hurt, so they ordered sit at home, and they know people will heed to it. Pls allow us foolish ourselves, it is not your foolishness.



And for the myopic ones talking about hunger, you people have been reading everyday, yet an average Biafran is more comfortable than you, there is serious hunger in Arewa Emirate and in Oduo brown roofs.



Children of evil.

If you listen to cursed zoogerians you'll fail, even their senile lord and master Buharry alias 'El Senilito' doesn't listen to them. He closes his ear to their lamentation.



The sit-at-home order is already a done deal. Our fallen heroes MUST be remembered.



It is not the duty of one bearded smelly amala-swallowing muslim monkey from Ogbomosho to tell me how to remember my heroes. I'm sitting at home because it is the right thing to do.



Let the slaves decide how they want to commemorate their brothers who were killed by Fulanis when Kwara was taken about 300 years ago. It is their business. If you listen to cursed zoogerians you'll fail, even their senile lord and master Buharry alias 'El Senilito' doesn't listen to them. He closes his ear to their lamentation.The sit-at-home order is already a done deal. Our fallen heroes MUST be remembered.It is not the duty of one bearded smelly amala-swallowing muslim monkey from Ogbomosho to tell me how to remember my heroes. I'm sitting at home because it is the right thing to do.Let the slaves decide how they want to commemorate their brothers who were killed by Fulanis when Kwara was taken about 300 years ago. It is their business.

stephnie1:

yeye people. they wan make dss kill more people kill people that are sitting at home? kill people that are sitting at home?

ThugCheetah:

kill people that are sitting at home?



Aufbauh:

Not only sit-at-home, they should sit in the gutter. Pack of deluded wild horse.

Aufbauh:

Not only sit-at-home, they should sit in the gutter. Pack of deluded wild horse.

If you had a simple honor or dignity, you wouldn't make this foolish comment.

Well, I guess there is nothing like honor in Oduo, especially an Oduo Muslim. If you had a simple honor or dignity, you wouldn't make this foolish comment.Well, I guess there is nothing like honor in Oduo, especially an Oduo Muslim. 2 Likes

This shouldnt be a problem as long as they dont force or harrass Igbos who dont wish to sit at home for anything. But we all know better...

It's only a fool that thinks that this country would last forever. The earlier we go our separate ways now and save the children and generation to come from stress the better.

In Ipob I stand Firmly