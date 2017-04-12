₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Larrykaysail(m): 7:09pm
More than N15 billion was found in a house today in Ikoyi area of Lagos by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting on a tip off by yet another whistle blower.
source ...http://www.newsmakersng.com/2017/04/12/efcc-finds-hidden-n15bn-naira-in-ikoyi-lagos-home/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSy4LwEhakN/?taken-by=officialefcc
Watch video: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1408320859190400&id=509762239046271&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1408320859190400%3Atl_objid.1408320859190400%3Athid.509762239046271%3A306061129499414%3A54%3A0%3A1493621999%3A-152948363943352573#footer_action_list
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by chiraqDemon(m): 7:13pm
Catch all of them
Ftc dedicated to my nl babes and my fellow kushers
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by ikeadewole: 7:15pm
Kai..That must be the salary for BMC crew..
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Shelloween(m): 7:16pm
Political propaganda
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Jabioro: 7:19pm
15 billion naira at home, he richer than a branch of any banks in Nigeria.. I need to blow whistle, better trending, much better than suicide..
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by NCP: 7:19pm
Lovely.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by lammsohiman(m): 7:24pm
Ha! 15billion? Some pple will not get close to heaven's gate
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Abduljohn(m): 7:24pm
No wonder they didn't confirm Magu, the guy mean business but please why not name the house owner lets start stoning them
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by meezynetwork(m): 7:27pm
Hmmm, all this discoveries. I fear Nigeria oh
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by goonsmi: 7:27pm
#15b just like that?
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Zenithpeak: 7:33pm
Pls oooooo
How much are they selling whistle in the market?
Na this kind whistle I dey like dey blow.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by framie05: 7:34pm
Naija I hail thee...are they trying to tell us the benifit of the whistle blowing program or the moneny was actually recovered?
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by maclatunji: 7:34pm
Yet many of these rogues were screaming Nigeria is in recession when they are the ones that took us there.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by richeso: 7:43pm
cooked stories to divert attention. no name of the owner, no confirm address, no picture of the house.
idiotic BMC reports...
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Jesusloveyou: 8:04pm
ikeadewole:ineffectual buffoon media crew has be wailing seriously becos we are be discovery and seizing their stolen money, no more free money again, they are now joining us to soak garri, that is why garri is too expensive now.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by fizzy4luv(m): 8:06pm
they should continue putting out mind boggling figures till 2019 and losing cases in court .we will get to 2019 by God grace.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Jesusloveyou: 8:09pm
richeso:see painment, if it pain you more than the owner, just jump inside lagoon
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by farihafaheemah(m): 8:09pm
Pls I want to know the nature of business the owner was into, even the richest man in Africa aliko Dangote could not have such raw money in his house. Why people are so greedy.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Keneking: 8:12pm
But where is lalasticlala now sef?
One story to keep the youths talking till Workers Day hold.
Propaganda!!!!
The day this money would be evacuated, Lagos State would declare public holiday and CNN, Fox, Aljazeera and BBC would come for coverage.
Useless government.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Jesusloveyou: 8:12pm
Zenithpeak:you have the whistle, just blow it, start from that your uncle who refuse to help you.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by AngelicBeing: 8:14pm
Keneking:Not again, when will this monster of corruption be annihilated completely from Nigeria, the monster has it's claws firmly on the neck of Nigeria as a nation, who will set Nigeria free from corruption, meanwhile, since 15 Billion was recovered, the whistle blower should expect 600 Million Naira, l think l should set up a school of whistle blowing in Nigeria to train potential whistle blowers on the merits of blowing whistle, chai, Nigeria is gone to the dogs, just imagine the millions of dollars these bastards stole from our treasury, no wonder the golden cow producing the fresh milk finally went into recession and the cow collapsed, useless politicians
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Jesusloveyou: 8:14pm
Keneking:he is stil looking for his own whistle to blow
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by menix(m): 8:21pm
Ayam not understanding ooo!!
Each time EFCC keep recovering money yet FG will complain no money, is the Funds recovered sent to the museum.
By now EFCC ve recovered 60% of our budget..
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by SmartchoicesNG: 8:25pm
Move this to the crime section. EFCC IS NOT PLAYING POLITICS
CC SEUN MYND44
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by lollmaolol: 8:27pm
15 what?
These our pipu at the top self.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by nijabazaar: 8:28pm
hmmmm....this story get small k leg
bur from now ontowards, i will start targetin the super rich men in my street. Need my own 5%.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by igbozionism: 8:34pm
all this trash is political propaganda used to distract Nigerians from the failure of this government until they are able to prove and convict the criminal in the law court
AntiWailer:
if they can break into the home of judges by 1am and plant money there and later accuse the judges of laundering money in the morning then the can actually arrange money for photo shoot!
nothing is impossible with this government that has set out to govern with propaganda
omenkaLives:
stop brandishing words as if you made any sense. how can DSS raid the house of people at night and claim that they found millions of dollars without any independent verification from journalists or the media. man you must be unreasonable to believe that millions was found in the houses of judges.
why pretending that you love Igbo's? you have never hidden your disdain for Igbo nation why the hypocrisy now?
just in case you want to deny that DSS never said such like your colleague did.
http://sunnewsonline.com/what-dss-found-in-homes-of-three-judges/
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by AntiWailer: 8:36pm
igbozionism:
So they arrange money for photo shoot ?
You go soon well.
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by doctokwus: 8:43pm
N15b hidden by someone and yet one mumu judge wud come out tomorrow to declare the seizure was illegal and d money returned to it's claimant.
Anything short of the Chinese method of dealing with corrupt officials is just we carrying out a drama in d name of fighting corruption.
The Chinese didn't av one hundreth(1/100th) of the level of corruption displayed by govt officials in Nigeria before deciding on life jail terms and the death penalty for thieves.
But here even a convicted former state governor doesn't even get to spend a week in a VIP suit in prison!
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by Day11(m): 8:45pm
EFCC are looking for trouble
That's my gadem money biicth
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by dammieco(m): 8:46pm
THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE, YET WE ARE SHOUTING RECESSION. HOW CAN SOMEONE HAVE THIS AMOUNT OF MONEY IN HIS ROOM. PEOPLE ARE OUT THERE SUFFERING FROM HUNGER. IT IS HEART-PISSING. IT WAS YAKUBU ANDREW FEW MONTHS BACK. HOW MANY OF THESE HEARTLESS PEOPLE DO WE STILL HAVE IN THIS OUR DEAR COUNTRY?
|Re: EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) by MakeADifference: 8:46pm
Seems this thing is working.
Bring down the bar to N100million. There are several whistles waiting to be blown.
By the way these whistles are blowing too much around Lagos; referee take time. What about Abuja? The North no dey blow whistle?
