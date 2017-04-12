Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Discovers Hidden Money In Ikoyi Lagos Home (Photos, Video) (25588 Views)

More than N15 billion was found in a house today in Ikoyi area of Lagos by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting on a tip off by yet another whistle blower.



Newsmakersng exclusively learnt that the house belonging to an unnamed Abuja politician is on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, near the Lagos State deputy governor’s house.



EFCC agents who stormed the house early today counted over $38million, N23million, and pounds sterling running into several thousands.



When contacted, the EFCC spokesman in Lagos, Mr Samin Amaddin confirmed the discovery.



He told Newsmakersng that the EFCC agents who went on the mission were yet to return to base as at 5pm.





EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu

The Federal Government recently spelled out the benefits awaiting whistle-blowers as it also pledged protection for them.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said any whistle-blower whose information leads to the recovery of up to N1billion would receive 5 per cent of the amount.



According to him, the reward for any amount between one and five billion naira would be 5 per cent for the first N1billion and 4 per cent of the remaining N4billion, and that any amount over N5 billion will attract 2.5 per cent reward.



According the computation, a whistle-blower that leads Nigeria to the recovery of cash or assets worth N5billion, would earn N210million.



Mohammed said, ”For example, if a whistle blower provides information leading to the recovery of N10 billion, he or she will receive five per cent of the first one billion naira, four per cent of the next four billion naira and 2.5 per cent of the remaining five billion naira.



”What we have done by making this information public is to reassure potential whistle-blowers that the plan to reward is real. We are not just saying we will pay all whistle-blowers, but we are letting them know in advance what they are entitled to, once the information they provide leads to the recovery of looted funds.”



Mohammed had also given the assurance that the government would protect the identity of all whistle-blowers, whether in the public or the private sector, and also ensure that the information they provide is kept secret.

source ...





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSy4LwEhakN/?taken-by=officialefcc





Watch video: source ... http://www.newsmakersng.com/2017/04/12/efcc-finds-hidden-n15bn-naira-in-ikoyi-lagos-home/ Watch video: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1408320859190400&id=509762239046271&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1408320859190400%3Atl_objid.1408320859190400%3Athid.509762239046271%3A306061129499414%3A54%3A0%3A1493621999%3A-152948363943352573#footer_action_list

Catch all of them

Ftc dedicated to my nl babes and my fellow kushers 7 Likes

Kai..That must be the salary for BMC crew.. 24 Likes 1 Share

Political propaganda 11 Likes 2 Shares

15 billion naira at home, he richer than a branch of any banks in Nigeria.. I need to blow whistle, better trending, much better than suicide.. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Lovely. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ha! 15billion? Some pple will not get close to heaven's gate 54 Likes 3 Shares

No wonder they didn't confirm Magu, the guy mean business but please why not name the house owner lets start stoning them 92 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm, all this discoveries. I fear Nigeria oh 3 Likes

#15b just like that? 3 Likes





How much are they selling whistle in the market?



How much are they selling whistle in the market?

Na this kind whistle I dey like dey blow.

Naija I hail thee...are they trying to tell us the benifit of the whistle blowing program or the moneny was actually recovered? 3 Likes 1 Share

Yet many of these rogues were screaming Nigeria is in recession when they are the ones that took us there. 37 Likes 1 Share

cooked stories to divert attention. no name of the owner, no confirm address, no picture of the house.



idiotic BMC reports... 39 Likes 3 Shares

ikeadewole:

Kai..That must be the salary for BMC crew..

ineffectual buffoon media crew has be wailing seriously becos we are be discovery and seizing their stolen money, no more free money again, they are now joining us to soak garri, that is why garri is too expensive now.

they should continue putting out mind boggling figures till 2019 and losing cases in court .we will get to 2019 by God grace. 1 Like 3 Shares

richeso:

cooked stories to divert attention. no name of the owner, no confirm address, no picture of the house.



cooked stories to divert attention. no name of the owner, no confirm address, no picture of the house.

idiotic BMC reports...

see painment, if it pain you more than the owner, just jump inside lagoon

Pls I want to know the nature of business the owner was into, even the richest man in Africa aliko Dangote could not have such raw money in his house. Why people are so greedy. 9 Likes 1 Share

But where is lalasticlala now sef?



One story to keep the youths talking till Workers Day hold.



Propaganda!!!!



The day this money would be evacuated, Lagos State would declare public holiday and CNN, Fox, Aljazeera and BBC would come for coverage.



Useless government. 3 Likes

Zenithpeak:

Pls oooooo



How much are they selling whistle in the market?



How much are they selling whistle in the market?

Na this kind whistle I dey like dey blow.

you have the whistle, just blow it, start from that your uncle who refuse to help you.

Keneking:

But where is lalasticlala now sef? Not again, when will this monster of corruption be annihilated completely from Nigeria, the monster has it's claws firmly on the neck of Nigeria as a nation, who will set Nigeria free from corruption, meanwhile, since 15 Billion was recovered, the whistle blower should expect 600 Million Naira, l think l should set up a school of whistle blowing in Nigeria to train potential whistle blowers on the merits of blowing whistle, chai, Nigeria is gone to the dogs, just imagine the millions of dollars these bastards stole from our treasury, no wonder the golden cow producing the fresh milk finally went into recession and the cow collapsed, useless politicians 12 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

he is stil looking for his own whistle to blow





Each time EFCC keep recovering money yet FG will complain no money, is the Funds recovered sent to the museum .



Each time EFCC keep recovering money yet FG will complain no money, is the Funds recovered sent to the museum .

By now EFCC ve recovered 60% of our budget.. Ayam not understanding ooo!!

Move this to the crime section. EFCC IS NOT PLAYING POLITICS



CC SEUN MYND44 1 Like





These our pipu at the top self. 15 what?These our pipu at the top self.

hmmmm....this story get small k leg



bur from now ontowards, i will start targetin the super rich men in my street. Need my own 5%. 1 Like 1 Share







AntiWailer:





So they arrange money for photo shoot ?





You go soon well.



if they can break into the home of judges by 1am and plant money there and later accuse the judges of laundering money in the morning then the can actually arrange money for photo shoot!



nothing is impossible with this government that has set out to govern with propaganda





omenkaLives:

These are the kind of human beings that bring shame and disrepute to Ndigbo. One reasons in this weird manner and then attach "igbo" to his name making it appear as though igbos truly reason this way.



This here is an ipob youth and not an Igbo.



Folks take note.

stop brandishing words as if you made any sense. how can DSS raid the house of people at night and claim that they found millions of dollars without any independent verification from journalists or the media. man you must be unreasonable to believe that millions was found in the houses of judges.



why pretending that you love Igbo's? you have never hidden your disdain for Igbo nation why the hypocrisy now?



just in case you want to deny that DSS never said such like your colleague did.



stop brandishing words as if you made any sense. how can DSS raid the house of people at night and claim that they found millions of dollars without any independent verification from journalists or the media. man you must be unreasonable to believe that millions was found in the houses of judges.

why pretending that you love Igbo's? you have never hidden your disdain for Igbo nation why the hypocrisy now?

just in case you want to deny that DSS never said such like your colleague did.

http://sunnewsonline.com/what-dss-found-in-homes-of-three-judges/ all this trash is political propaganda used to distract Nigerians from the failure of this government until they are able to prove and convict the criminal in the law court

igbozionism:

all this trash is political propaganda untoll they are able to prove and convict the criminal in the law court

So they arrange money for photo shoot ?





So they arrange money for photo shoot ?

You go soon well.

N15b hidden by someone and yet one mumu judge wud come out tomorrow to declare the seizure was illegal and d money returned to it's claimant.

Anything short of the Chinese method of dealing with corrupt officials is just we carrying out a drama in d name of fighting corruption.

The Chinese didn't av one hundreth(1/100th) of the level of corruption displayed by govt officials in Nigeria before deciding on life jail terms and the death penalty for thieves.

But here even a convicted former state governor doesn't even get to spend a week in a VIP suit in prison! 15 Likes 2 Shares





That's my gadem money biicth EFCC are looking for troubleThat's my gadem money biicth

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE, YET WE ARE SHOUTING RECESSION. HOW CAN SOMEONE HAVE THIS AMOUNT OF MONEY IN HIS ROOM. PEOPLE ARE OUT THERE SUFFERING FROM HUNGER. IT IS HEART-PISSING. IT WAS YAKUBU ANDREW FEW MONTHS BACK. HOW MANY OF THESE HEARTLESS PEOPLE DO WE STILL HAVE IN THIS OUR DEAR COUNTRY? 6 Likes