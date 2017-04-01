Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) (19536 Views)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos zone, this evening uncovered yet another large sum of suspected laundered money to the tune of N448,850,000 (Four hundred and forty eight million, eight hundred and fifty thousand naira) only in a shop at LEGICO Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. The money stashed in several Ghana Must Go bags were in N500 and N1000 denominations, hidden in a shop awaiting conversion into foreign currency.



Relying on information provided by a concerned whistle blower, operatives of the Commision swooped on the shopping complex and sought the identity of the owners of two shops, LS 64 and LS 67 which were under locks and keys. The shops had signages of Bureau de Change. Inquries about the owner of shop 64 indicated he had not been seen for a long time, as they claimed the shop had not been opened for businesss for close to two years. Several calls were put to the owner of shop 67 but there was no response.



The attention of the plaza's chairman and some traders were drawn in order to force the shops open. There was no money found in shop 67, but in shop 64 heaps of Ghana Must Go bagswere found loaded on the floor of the shop. When the bags were unzipped they were found to contain bundles of naira notes totalling N448,850,000. Traders interviewed at the premises claimed they were not aware such money was housed in there, as the place hardly opens for business.



The Commission is investigating the matter in order to unravel the owner and source of the money.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiH3pjJMCDs



Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/efcc-discovers-n400-million-cash-in.html

They will still not be able to charge anybody.



Bunch of failures. 43 Likes 5 Shares

kai make ti hear word. I don't believe this because buhari government is full of propaganda! I can a only believe this if the money belongs to burutai, babachir lawal, amaechi or femi adesina 7 Likes 1 Share

That's The Money Meant For Our BMC Members In Lagos, Our Lagos Coordinator Knows About It...



We BMC And APC Are D Real Enemies Of The People !!! 47 Likes 7 Shares

We In BMC Av Discovered The Part Few Days Our Gullible Supporters In APC Av Been left Without a Distraction Hence We Came Up With This,Expect More Distraction In The Coming Days. 5 Likes 1 Share

Na wao! 1 Like

Story





Mynd44 sighted. Mynd44 sighted.

igbozionism:

kai make ti hear word. I don't believe this because buhari government is full of propaganda! I can a only believe this if the money belongs to burutai, babachir lawal, amaechi or femi adesina



the whole story sounds fake



they were still counting , but they published 400M naira



and a video of money on the flloor



another dose for zombies i guess the whole story sounds fakethey were still counting , but they published 400M nairaand a video of money on the fllooranother dose for zombies i guess 8 Likes

Sarrrki:

That's The Money Meant For Our BMC Members In Lagos, Our Lagos Coordinator Knows About It...



We BMC And APC Are D Real Enemies Of The People !!! Clowns live a pathetic and depressed life I pray U dont die of depression but if U dont stop this rubbish..... 22 Likes 1 Share

Defenders of Corruption over to you 1 Like

Discovers ke.. That is someone property na, his office, his BDC, his money..



I won't believe this story until I see a credible source. I will also be interested if the business is owned by a politically exposed person otherwise, count me out....



An ordinary businessman can have 400million and decides to keep in his office. Abi na offence not to bank such amount? 11 Likes 1 Share

I wish I was the one that discovers it first 3 Likes

Breaking: EFCC discovers Buhari's brain where he left it in the other room of an abandoned house. 2 Likes

All hail naija

To those shouting no money in Nigeria...... C ds

Corruption have eaten deep into this nation system









How did such amount have wings to fly to were it was discovered 2 Likes

See money...

OK now sarrrki another parody account defaming original owner of 2 Likes





They will tell you the exact amount now, but ask him to tell you the total amount recovered So far, he will still tell you he does not have records of it.



Dear Lord pls lead me to where I will always find free Millions just like the EFCC, from Kaduna Airport to.. .. Magu will just be doing film trick up and down trying to play with our intelligence .They will tell you the exact amount now, but ask him to tell you the total amount recovered So far, he will still tell you he does not have records of it.Dear Lord pls lead me to where I will always find free Millions just like the EFCC, from Kaduna Airport to.. .. 7 Likes 1 Share

Another one for the media

verygudbadguy:

Discovers ke.. That is someone property na, his office, his BDC, his money..



I won't believe this story until I see a credible source. I will also be interested if the business is owned by a politically exposed person otherwise, count me out....



An ordinary businessman can have 400million and decides to keep in his office. Abi na offence not to bank such amount?



Well the basic truth is if the source of the fund is legit nobody will keep such away from the bank (BVN now making people turn their pit and other hidden locations into banks) with rate of criminals on rampage and am pretty sure the whistle blower knows alot about that funds thats why he blew whistle on it, even dont be surprised its the owner of the shop who blew the whistle just to get his share outta the "national cake" 1 Like

Cash that can change lives

EFCC the use jazzz

Naso

You guys are very good at telling us how much you have busted but when asked to give an account of the sums recovered, you wee be saying what I don't understand. 2 Likes