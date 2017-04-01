₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Jajayi: 8:14pm On Apr 07
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos zone, this evening uncovered yet another large sum of suspected laundered money to the tune of N448,850,000 (Four hundred and forty eight million, eight hundred and fifty thousand naira) only in a shop at LEGICO Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. The money stashed in several Ghana Must Go bags were in N500 and N1000 denominations, hidden in a shop awaiting conversion into foreign currency.
See photos and video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiH3pjJMCDs
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/efcc-discovers-n400-million-cash-in.html
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by AntiWailer: 8:15pm On Apr 07
They will still not be able to charge anybody.
Bunch of failures.
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Jajayi: 8:20pm On Apr 07
lalasticlala
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Jajayi: 8:23pm On Apr 07
More
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Jajayi: 8:26pm On Apr 07
More
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by igbozionism: 8:34pm On Apr 07
kai make ti hear word. I don't believe this because buhari government is full of propaganda! I can a only believe this if the money belongs to burutai, babachir lawal, amaechi or femi adesina
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Sarrrki(m): 8:35pm On Apr 07
That's The Money Meant For Our BMC Members In Lagos, Our Lagos Coordinator Knows About It...
We BMC And APC Are D Real Enemies Of The People !!!
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Sarrrki(m): 8:37pm On Apr 07
We In BMC Av Discovered The Part Few Days Our Gullible Supporters In APC Av Been left Without a Distraction Hence We Came Up With This,Expect More Distraction In The Coming Days.
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Realdeals(m): 8:47pm On Apr 07
Na wao!
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by meezynetwork(m): 8:49pm On Apr 07
Story
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by DozieInc(m): 8:54pm On Apr 07
Mynd44 sighted.
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by rozayx5(m): 9:03pm On Apr 07
igbozionism:
the whole story sounds fake
they were still counting , but they published 400M naira
and a video of money on the flloor
another dose for zombies i guess
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by profhezekiah: 9:07pm On Apr 07
Clowns live a pathetic and depressed life I pray U dont die of depression but if U dont stop this rubbish.....
Sarrrki:
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by vedaxcool(m): 9:07pm On Apr 07
Defenders of Corruption over to you
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by verygudbadguy(m): 9:08pm On Apr 07
Discovers ke.. That is someone property na, his office, his BDC, his money..
I won't believe this story until I see a credible source. I will also be interested if the business is owned by a politically exposed person otherwise, count me out....
An ordinary businessman can have 400million and decides to keep in his office. Abi na offence not to bank such amount?
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by seunlly(m): 9:11pm On Apr 07
I wish I was the one that discovers it first
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by conductor1: 9:26pm On Apr 07
Breaking: EFCC discovers Buhari's brain where he left it in the other room of an abandoned house.
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by pbethel: 9:26pm On Apr 07
All hail naija
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by pbethel: 9:28pm On Apr 07
To those shouting no money in Nigeria...... C ds
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Islie: 9:37pm On Apr 07
Corruption have eaten deep into this nation system
How did such amount have wings to fly to were it was discovered
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Pilar4u(m): 9:46pm On Apr 07
See money...
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:16pm On Apr 07
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Justuceleague2: 10:36pm On Apr 07
OK now sarrrki another parody account defaming original owner of
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Dcomrade(m): 10:40pm On Apr 07
Magu will just be doing film trick up and down trying to play with our intelligence .
They will tell you the exact amount now, but ask him to tell you the total amount recovered So far, he will still tell you he does not have records of it.
Dear Lord pls lead me to where I will always find free Millions just like the EFCC, from Kaduna Airport to.. ..
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by Lusola15: 10:58pm On Apr 07
Another one for the media
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by efilefun(m): 10:59pm On Apr 07
Well the basic truth is if the source of the fund is legit nobody will keep such away from the bank (BVN now making people turn their pit and other hidden locations into banks) with rate of criminals on rampage and am pretty sure the whistle blower knows alot about that funds thats why he blew whistle on it, even dont be surprised its the owner of the shop who blew the whistle just to get his share outta the "national cake"
verygudbadguy:
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by pennywys: 10:59pm On Apr 07
Cash that can change lives
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by SeniorZato(m): 10:59pm On Apr 07
EFCC the use jazzz
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by DankemzI(m): 10:59pm On Apr 07
Naso
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by olrotimi(m): 10:59pm On Apr 07
You guys are very good at telling us how much you have busted but when asked to give an account of the sums recovered, you wee be saying what I don't understand.
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by soberdrunk(m): 11:00pm On Apr 07
|Re: EFCC Discovers N400Million Hidden In A Shopping Plaza In Lagos (Pics, Vid) by pwetie: 11:00pm On Apr 07
U DONMEANIT
