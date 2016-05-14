Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War (21520 Views)

What Onitsha was like before the civil war.



Old Niger bridge



Wow buriful city









This was b4 napalm bombs and endless artillery fire levelled every single structure to the ground!





And yet what rose from the ashes of the war is an enigma 2 behold!





Igbo amaka di anyi!

Beautiful is understatement.. No brown roof. Serene environment. Igbos are blessed truly.

The Great Igbos are industrious. None of the 3Rs was accomplished as Nigeria promised but look at us today; as if there was never a war. They didn't want us to heal but we healed even faster than they could ever imagine. 62 Likes 2 Shares

Nice pictures



Time for a Nairaland Hisotricals offical thread...prhaps?





Eastern Nigeria.



Eastern Nigeria.

It is well.

Is that not a boat with passengers? Before the war, our inland waterways were functional.



Another name for Nigeria is retrogression. 36 Likes 4 Shares

Onitsha today

As a Yoruba Muslim, I must confess this thread is not really good for my health

It's worthy to note that the entire onitsha was leveled during the war..



Igbo Amaka

Today that onitsha is better than some glorified slums called cities..



Respect to the igbos 68 Likes 2 Shares

As a Yoruba Muslim, I must confess this thread is not good for my health

beautiful... reminds me of the book,chike and the river...sooo beautiful 32 Likes

Today that onitsha is better than some glorified slums called cities..



u mean our IDP camps in Ajegunle?

As a Yoruba Muslim, I must confess this thread is not good for my health

LWKMD. Idiet.

The aftermath of the war still haunts us today.... hatred, tribal and religious sentiments has eaten deep into the skin of every Nigerian..... insults are ready to be given at the slightest provocation....Some argue the war was fought because of freedom and injustice ( I agree) others argue that it was fought because of the greed of men, their ignorance( that I also agree) it was a mixture of both... it depends on how you see it and also how you argue..... Now I am waiting for the two tribes to start wishing each other death and sorrow. So, 1.....2...3....Go! 11 Likes

Wow, this ls beauriful





..







Igbo amaka

It's worthy to note that the entire onitsha was leveled during the war..



Igbo Amaka Onitsha was leveled during the war but just imagine the dynamic city today, I even guess locations in those pictures are mainly Odoakpu area i.e New market road, Ose, Marine, main market etc but see how big the city has grown with no federal help.

Onitsha was leveled during the war but just imagine the dynamic city today, I even guess locations in those pictures are mainly Odoakpu area i.e New market road, Ose, Marine, main market etc but see how big the city has grown with no federal help.

Igbo amaka

