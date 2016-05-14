₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by iamhorny(m): 7:54pm On Apr 12
What Onitsha was like before the civil war.
Credit: omambala
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by iamhorny(m): 7:56pm On Apr 12
more
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by iamhorny(m): 7:57pm On Apr 12
oldies
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by iamhorny(m): 7:57pm On Apr 12
moree
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by iamhorny(m): 7:59pm On Apr 12
mor
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by iamhorny(m): 8:00pm On Apr 12
Old Niger bridge
CC liberty300
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by mightyhaze: 8:00pm On Apr 12
Wow buriful city
This was b4 napalm bombs and endless artillery fire levelled every single structure to the ground!
And yet what rose from the ashes of the war is an enigma 2 behold!
Igbo amaka di anyi!
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by Davash222(m): 8:01pm On Apr 12
mightyhaze:Beautiful is understatement.. No brown roof. Serene environment. Igbos are blessed truly.
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by iamhorny(m): 8:04pm On Apr 12
The Great Igbos are industrious. None of the 3Rs was accomplished as Nigeria promised but look at us today; as if there was never a war. They didn't want us to heal but we healed even faster than they could ever imagine.
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by 9jakohai(m): 8:05pm On Apr 12
Nice pictures
Time for a Nairaland Hisotricals offical thread...prhaps?
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by Agumbankembu: 8:06pm On Apr 12
Nice one........
Eastern Nigeria.
It is well.
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by youngest85(m): 8:06pm On Apr 12
No single keke napep?
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by iamhorny(m): 8:08pm On Apr 12
.
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by signz: 8:09pm On Apr 12
Is that not a boat with passengers? Before the war, our inland waterways were functional.
Another name for Nigeria is retrogression.
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by iamhorny(m): 8:15pm On Apr 12
Onitsha today
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by Homeboiy(m): 8:21pm On Apr 12
which one come better pass
old n new
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by ThugCheetah(m): 8:23pm On Apr 12
As a Yoruba Muslim, I must confess this thread is not really good for my health
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by raker300: 8:29pm On Apr 12
It's worthy to note that the entire onitsha was leveled during the war..
Igbo Amaka
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by DrDeji20(m): 8:35pm On Apr 12
good
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by Blackfire(m): 8:41pm On Apr 12
Today that onitsha is better than some glorified slums called cities..
Respect to the igbos
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by Franchise21(m): 8:42pm On Apr 12
ThugCheetah:
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by Angeleena(f): 8:42pm On Apr 12
beautiful... reminds me of the book,chike and the river...sooo beautiful
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by ThugCheetah(m): 8:43pm On Apr 12
Blackfire:u mean our IDP camps in Ajegunle?
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by SlayerForever: 8:47pm On Apr 12
ThugCheetah:
LWKMD. Idiet.
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by edudguy(m): 8:53pm On Apr 12
The aftermath of the war still haunts us today.... hatred, tribal and religious sentiments has eaten deep into the skin of every Nigerian..... insults are ready to be given at the slightest provocation....Some argue the war was fought because of freedom and injustice ( I agree) others argue that it was fought because of the greed of men, their ignorance( that I also agree) it was a mixture of both... it depends on how you see it and also how you argue..... Now I am waiting for the two tribes to start wishing each other death and sorrow. So, 1.....2...3....Go!
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by Adaodogwu(f): 9:15pm On Apr 12
wonderful
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by ebujany(m): 9:27pm On Apr 12
Wow, this ls beauriful
..
Igbo amaka
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by Yyeske(m): 9:28pm On Apr 12
raker300:Onitsha was leveled during the war but just imagine the dynamic city today, I even guess locations in those pictures are mainly Odoakpu area i.e New market road, Ose, Marine, main market etc but see how big the city has grown with no federal help.
Igbo amaka
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by ibroh22(m): 9:28pm On Apr 12
ok o
|Re: Pictures Of Onitsha Before The Civil War by tifany89(m): 9:32pm On Apr 12
ThugCheetah:Lmao. Guy be clown
