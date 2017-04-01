Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos (3260 Views)

The whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government is paying off positively as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today stormed a residential building in the 7th Floor of a four - bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16, Osborne road Ikoyi, Lagos, where a humongous find of foreign currencies and Naira notes to the tune of $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m was uncovered.



The operation followed a whistle blower's confidential alert received by the Commission's Lagos office this morning regarding some noticed suspicious movement of bags in and out of a particular apartment in the building. According to the source, the movers of the bags, make believe that they bring in bags of clothes.



Another source who is conversant with the apartment of interest indicated that some woman usually appeared on different occassion with Ghana Must Go bags. " She comes looking haggard, with dirty clothes but her skin didn't quite match her outward appearance, perhaps a disguise", the source said.



On getting to the building, operatives met the entrance door locked. Inquiries from the guards at the gate explained that nobody resides in the apartment, but some persons come in and out once in a while. In compliance with the magisterial order contained in the warrant, the EFCC used minimum force to gain entrance into the apartment.



Monies were found in two of the four bedroom apartment. Further probe of the wardrobe by operatives in one of the rooms, was found to be warehousing three fire proof cabinents disguisedly hidden behind wooden panels of the wardrobe. Upon assessing the content of the cabinets, neatly arranged US Dollars, Pound Sterling and some Naira notes in sealed wrappers.



Preliminary findings indicate that the funds are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

The facility is said to be owned by Osborne Towers Resident Association.

Investigations are ongoing.

Who owns the home,the person no get name? I hope it is not another propaganda 2 Likes

LivingHuman:

See Photos of Dollar, Pounds And Naira EFCC Discovered At An Ikoyi House someone should pls tell me why we won't have the following

Recession

Scarcity of forex

Increase in goods and commodities

See hoarding for Christ sake



Sincerely it was buhari's

cashless policy

Bvn that caused all these. It is good cos they can't save all these monies without being monitored.

Gej is a useless man believe me.up on till now I still have respect for him but seeing all these,he lost my respect cos all these evil was perpetrated during his rule.

More Photos of the apartment.. 1 Share

God help us 1 Like

Seeing that money alone can cure hunger, depression and anxiety talk more of when you are the owner. Blood of amadioha eeh!!! For this RecessionSeeing that money alone can cure hunger, depression and anxiety talk more of when you are the owner. 3 Likes

Even more

EnLarge comes to mind.



Pastor Adeboye had said those hoarding the dollar will make the money, but they won't be able to spend it.



#Agba oro, oro agba ni. 6 Likes

Thise was a warehouse ooo...see that EFCC operative sweating after counting and counting dollars 3 Likes

Pieromania:

Who owns the home,the person no get name? I hope it is not another propaganda Go to House 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and ask for the name and pls try and buy sense while coming back. Go to House 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and ask for the name and pls try and buy sense while coming back. 7 Likes 1 Share

Jesu! 2 Likes

Pl

like seriously

Jesu

Give me my Biafra biko. I am done with Nigeria

Davash222:



Go to House 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and ask for the name and pls try and buy sense while coming back. Idiots everywhr,i dnt knw whn it has become a crime to ask questions of national interest, Kids wil jst flood the post to insult those old enough to be their uncle. Mumu Idiots everywhr,i dnt knw whn it has become a crime to ask questions of national interest, Kids wil jst flood the post to insult those old enough to be their uncle. Mumu 2 Likes

rheether:

Give me my Biafra biko. I am done with Nigeria

The SUN Must RISE.

Enuf of d zoo. The SUN Must RISE.Enuf of d zoo.

lalasticlala

I wish I was a Whistle Blower in this case. Seriously

Can Nigeria ever recover from these lootes?

Just imagine. 3 Likes

This is very serious o.

These thiefs are just too heartless 1 Like

Who Is Osborne Towers Resident Association?

Blood Of King Kong.





absoluteSuccess:

EnLarge comes to mind.



Pastor Adeboye had said those hoarding the dollar will make the money, but they won't be able to spend it.



#Agba oro, oro agba ni. Daddy Adeboye is absolutely correct.

