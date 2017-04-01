₦airaland Forum

Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 8:49pm
The whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government is paying off positively as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today stormed a residential building in the 7th Floor of a four - bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16, Osborne road Ikoyi, Lagos, where a humongous find of foreign currencies and Naira notes to the tune of $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m was uncovered.

The operation followed a whistle blower's confidential alert received by the Commission's Lagos office this morning regarding some noticed suspicious movement of bags in and out of a particular apartment in the building. According to the source, the movers of the bags, make believe that they bring in bags of clothes.

Another source who is conversant with the apartment of interest indicated that some woman usually appeared on different occassion with Ghana Must Go bags. " She comes looking haggard, with dirty clothes but her skin didn't quite match her outward appearance, perhaps a disguise", the source said.

On getting to the building, operatives met the entrance door locked. Inquiries from the guards at the gate explained that nobody resides in the apartment, but some persons come in and out once in a while. In compliance with the magisterial order contained in the warrant, the EFCC used minimum force to gain entrance into the apartment.

Monies were found in two of the four bedroom apartment. Further probe of the wardrobe by operatives in one of the rooms, was found to be warehousing three fire proof cabinents disguisedly hidden behind wooden panels of the wardrobe. Upon assessing the content of the cabinets, neatly arranged US Dollars, Pound Sterling and some Naira notes in sealed wrappers.

Preliminary findings indicate that the funds are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.
The facility is said to be owned by Osborne Towers Resident Association.
Investigations are ongoing.

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/whistle-blowing-efcc-to-recovers-huge.html

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 8:52pm
more
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Pieromania: 8:53pm
Who owns the home,the person no get name? I hope it is not another propaganda

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by southniyikaye(m): 8:56pm
LivingHuman:
See Photos of Dollar, Pounds And Naira EFCC Discovered At An Ikoyi House
someone should pls tell me why we won't have the following
Recession
Scarcity of forex
Increase in goods and commodities
See hoarding for Christ sake

Sincerely it was buhari's
cashless policy
Bvn that caused all these. It is good cos they can't save all these monies without being monitored.
Gej is a useless man believe me.up on till now I still have respect for him but seeing all these,he lost my respect cos all these evil was perpetrated during his rule.
Towards the end of his reign expecially the campaign period,money was given out,shared in dollars.

10 Likes

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 8:57pm
More Photos of the apartment..

1 Share

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Mynd44: 8:58pm
http://www.nairaland.com/3738423/efcc-finds-hidden-n15bn-ikoyi-lagos
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by CoolFreeday(m): 8:59pm
God help us

1 Like

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Davash222(m): 8:59pm
Blood of amadioha eeh!!! For this Recession Seeing that money alone can cure hunger, depression and anxiety talk more of when you are the owner.

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 8:59pm
Even more

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by absoluteSuccess: 9:00pm
EnLarge comes to mind.

Pastor Adeboye had said those hoarding the dollar will make the money, but they won't be able to spend it.

#Agba oro, oro agba ni.

6 Likes

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by SalamRushdie: 9:01pm
Thise was a warehouse ooo...see that EFCC operative sweating after counting and counting dollars

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Davash222(m): 9:04pm
Pieromania:
Who owns the home,the person no get name? I hope it is not another propaganda
Go to House 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and ask for the name and pls try and buy sense while coming back.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by EnkayDezign: 9:06pm
Jesu!

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:06pm
Pl
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by psquaret: 9:07pm
like seriously
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by meezynetwork(m): 9:10pm
Jesu
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by rheether(f): 9:13pm
Give me my Biafra biko. I am done with Nigeria cry
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Pieromania: 9:47pm
Davash222:

Go to House 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and ask for the name and pls try and buy sense while coming back.
Idiots everywhr,i dnt knw whn it has become a crime to ask questions of national interest, Kids wil jst flood the post to insult those old enough to be their uncle. Mumu

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:48pm
rheether:
Give me my Biafra biko. I am done with Nigeria cry

The SUN Must RISE.
Enuf of d zoo.
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 9:49pm
lalasticlala
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Akious2k2(m): 9:59pm
I wish I was a Whistle Blower in this case. Seriously
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by oyatmicah(m): 10:06pm
Can Nigeria ever recover from these lootes?
Just imagine.

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by munas: 10:07pm
This is very serious o.
These thiefs are just too heartless

1 Like

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by SHOPPERS(m): 10:15pm
Who Is Osborne Towers Resident Association?
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by TheGoodJoe(m): 10:19pm
Blood Of King Kong. shocked shocked

Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by madridguy(m): 10:21pm
Daddy Adeboye is absolutely correct.

absoluteSuccess:
EnLarge comes to mind.

Pastor Adeboye had said those hoarding the dollar will make the money, but they won't be able to spend it.

#Agba oro, oro agba ni.
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by josephine123: 10:26pm
OK den
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by ayusco85(m): 10:28pm
This pics dey burst my kidney

1 Like

