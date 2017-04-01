₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 8:49pm
The whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government is paying off positively as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today stormed a residential building in the 7th Floor of a four - bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16, Osborne road Ikoyi, Lagos, where a humongous find of foreign currencies and Naira notes to the tune of $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m was uncovered.
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 8:52pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Pieromania: 8:53pm
Who owns the home,the person no get name? I hope it is not another propaganda
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by southniyikaye(m): 8:56pm
LivingHuman:someone should pls tell me why we won't have the following
Recession
Scarcity of forex
Increase in goods and commodities
See hoarding for Christ sake
Sincerely it was buhari's
cashless policy
Bvn that caused all these. It is good cos they can't save all these monies without being monitored.
Gej is a useless man believe me.up on till now I still have respect for him but seeing all these,he lost my respect cos all these evil was perpetrated during his rule.
Towards the end of his reign expecially the campaign period,money was given out,shared in dollars.
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 8:57pm
More Photos of the apartment..
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Mynd44: 8:58pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by CoolFreeday(m): 8:59pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Davash222(m): 8:59pm
Blood of amadioha eeh!!! For this Recession Seeing that money alone can cure hunger, depression and anxiety talk more of when you are the owner.
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 8:59pm
Even more
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by absoluteSuccess: 9:00pm
EnLarge comes to mind.
Pastor Adeboye had said those hoarding the dollar will make the money, but they won't be able to spend it.
#Agba oro, oro agba ni.
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by SalamRushdie: 9:01pm
Thise was a warehouse ooo...see that EFCC operative sweating after counting and counting dollars
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Davash222(m): 9:04pm
Pieromania:Go to House 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and ask for the name and pls try and buy sense while coming back.
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by EnkayDezign: 9:06pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:06pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by psquaret: 9:07pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by meezynetwork(m): 9:10pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by rheether(f): 9:13pm
Give me my Biafra biko. I am done with Nigeria
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Pieromania: 9:47pm
Davash222:Idiots everywhr,i dnt knw whn it has become a crime to ask questions of national interest, Kids wil jst flood the post to insult those old enough to be their uncle. Mumu
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:48pm
rheether:
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by LivingHuman: 9:49pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by Akious2k2(m): 9:59pm
I wish I was a Whistle Blower in this case. Seriously
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by oyatmicah(m): 10:06pm
Can Nigeria ever recover from these lootes?
Just imagine.
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by munas: 10:07pm
This is very serious o.
These thiefs are just too heartless
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by SHOPPERS(m): 10:15pm
Who Is Osborne Towers Resident Association?
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by TheGoodJoe(m): 10:19pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by madridguy(m): 10:21pm
Daddy Adeboye is absolutely correct.
absoluteSuccess:
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by josephine123: 10:26pm
Re: Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos by ayusco85(m): 10:28pm
This pics dey burst my kidney
