|Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by kahal29: 5:07pm
BREAKING:@NGRPresident @MBuhari has extended his sick leave by an unspecified number of days according to his aides
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/828271490403618817?p=v
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by HungerBAD: 5:08pm
Some people will not like this.
But hey,the man says he wants more rest days which he is constitutionally entitled to.
I also know some children of hate,will come on this thread to say President Buhari is dead. For those wishing him dead,back to sender as nobody is dying this year.
Anybody wishing President Buhari any kind of ill luck HOLY GHOST FIRE.
84 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by Splinz(m): 5:08pm
Any broom waving demon that is standing against the progress of this country, no mercy; die by fire!!!
576 Likes 55 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by montezz(f): 5:09pm
Hmmm....onibara n b'ole bo
Wait ooo! I thought he went for vacation, why medical extension now? Please, tell another story again.
107 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by Mightyraw(m): 5:10pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by xstry: 5:11pm
Psst
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by wristbangle(m): 5:12pm
Aja to ba so nu, ko gbo fere ode mo; hope history won't repeat itself again
It's all making sense now
- Rumours flying about his demise few days ago which I don't want to believe.
- Political meetings ongoing of recent in some regions.
I pray he recovers from his ill health.
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by kingsamosy(m): 5:12pm
if this is true... it means there is an atoms of truth in every rumour after all.
229 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by SalomonKane: 5:13pm
This was how the Yar'Adua saga started.
441 Likes 23 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by sarrki(m): 5:14pm
So far it's not against the constitution
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by seunmsg(m): 5:14pm
I wish him quick recovery. The good part is that he has complied with the relevant sections of the constitution by handing over to the vice president. The acting president will continue to run the government smoothly till the president is fit enough to return.
28 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by tempest01(m): 5:14pm
Lol....it was obvious that they will. The measures taken to discredit the reports and rumours made me know something is wrong. If someone is not dead,why not go about your daily business, and the news will die down. I said I'll wait till today to give my own take on this.
I think PMB should put his health first and resign. He is old and the stress that comes with leadership is too much. I think there is a strong case of incapacitation or inability to carry out presidential function.... This is a strong basis for impeachment.
I assume there is a plot to tough it out till 2019 or to buy some time in order to replace the current vice president.
With that, anyhow it plays out, we'll see in the nearest future. One thing is sure. Everything is not right with PMB.
98 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by brunofarad(m): 5:14pm
Hmmmmmm
Nigeria ,
Where are we heading to ?
Anyway just check my PROFILE for important INTEL on this .
There's more to this
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by olulove(m): 5:14pm
Hmm. .President PMB...want to run the test He didn't do in 10 days of his vacation...And no specified day Of return...This is sad...ARISE O COMPATRIOT. ..NIGERIA CALL OBEY... (06-07-FEB-2017)
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by fejikudz(m): 5:15pm
LOL
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by ChuzzyBlog(m): 5:15pm
smh vigorously for Naija...
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by bbbabes: 5:15pm
HOPE ALL IS WELL
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by sarrki(m): 5:15pm
HungerBAD:
Baba let them wail till eternity
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by SEOManiac: 5:15pm
It's clear now.
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by kahal29: 5:15pm
More
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by VickyRotex(f): 5:15pm
Get well soon Baba!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by AngelicBeing: 5:15pm
Oyind17:
Every King Uzziah, Herod, Goliath, Pharaoh, and all their associates, promoters etc holding the destiny of Nigeria, somersault, collapse and die, die, die, die, die, die, by thunder & fire so that the glory of Nigeria will arise and shine, Amen
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by AleXis0r(m): 5:15pm
It's obvious. The man is sick and he told us he was going on vacation. Ok agreed. But tell us about your health condition so that we could at least pray for you.
The extension of this "vacation" makes it obvious that something is off.
Anyways, until I see @Mbuhari post as regards this on Twitter, I'll still be waiting for his return tomorrow.
Nigeria is in too deep a mess for the President to be increasing vacation time.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by HopeAlive14(m): 5:15pm
Wishing you speedy recovery, my President.
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by olulove(m): 5:15pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.
The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.
Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.
Details late
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:15pm
Wish him good health
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by doctokwus: 5:15pm
Better. His presence no longer excites
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by makdcash(m): 5:16pm
May God help this country
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days by SmartMugu: 5:16pm
Isn't this the same conditions this same man was overthrown in 1985? The economy was harder than it was before he got in and he was overthrown before he realized what was happening. I see history repeating itself already.
24 Likes
