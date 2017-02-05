Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Extends His Sick Leave by Unspecified Number of Days (50064 Views)

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/828271490403618817?p=v BREAKING:@NGRPresident @MBuhari has extended his sick leave by an unspecified number of days according to his aides

Some people will not like this.



But hey,the man says he wants more rest days which he is constitutionally entitled to.



I also know some children of hate,will come on this thread to say President Buhari is dead. For those wishing him dead,back to sender as nobody is dying this year.



Hmmm....onibara n b'ole bo



Wait ooo! I thought he went for vacation, why medical extension now? Please, tell another story again. 107 Likes 7 Shares

Aja to ba so nu, ko gbo fere ode mo; hope history won't repeat itself again



It's all making sense now



- Rumours flying about his demise few days ago which I don't want to believe.





- Political meetings ongoing of recent in some regions.





I pray he recovers from his ill health. 18 Likes 4 Shares

if this is true... it means there is an atoms of truth in every rumour after all. 229 Likes 11 Shares

This was how the Yar'Adua saga started. 441 Likes 23 Shares

So far it's not against the constitution 6 Likes 3 Shares

I wish him quick recovery. The good part is that he has complied with the relevant sections of the constitution by handing over to the vice president. The acting president will continue to run the government smoothly till the president is fit enough to return. 28 Likes 5 Shares

Lol....it was obvious that they will. The measures taken to discredit the reports and rumours made me know something is wrong. If someone is not dead,why not go about your daily business, and the news will die down. I said I'll wait till today to give my own take on this.



I think PMB should put his health first and resign. He is old and the stress that comes with leadership is too much. I think there is a strong case of incapacitation or inability to carry out presidential function.... This is a strong basis for impeachment.





I assume there is a plot to tough it out till 2019 or to buy some time in order to replace the current vice president.



With that, anyhow it plays out, we'll see in the nearest future. One thing is sure. Everything is not right with PMB. 98 Likes 6 Shares

Where are we heading to ?



Anyway just check my PROFILE for important INTEL on this .



There's more to this 3 Likes

Hmm. .President PMB...want to run the test He didn't do in 10 days of his vacation...And no specified day Of return...This is sad...ARISE O COMPATRIOT. ..NIGERIA CALL OBEY... (06-07-FEB-2017) 8 Likes

HOPE ALL IS WELL 2 Likes

Baba let them wail till eternity Baba let them wail till eternity 5 Likes 1 Share

It's clear now. 8 Likes

Get well soon Baba! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Oyind17:

It's obvious. The man is sick and he told us he was going on vacation. Ok agreed. But tell us about your health condition so that we could at least pray for you.

The extension of this "vacation" makes it obvious that something is off.

Anyways, until I see @Mbuhari post as regards this on Twitter, I'll still be waiting for his return tomorrow.

Nigeria is in too deep a mess for the President to be increasing vacation time. 7 Likes 1 Share

Wishing you speedy recovery, my President. 8 Likes

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.



The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.



Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.



Details late 3 Likes

Wish him good health 8 Likes 1 Share

Better. His presence no longer excites 3 Likes 2 Shares

May God help this country 3 Likes