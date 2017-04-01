₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by highrise07(m): 3:06am
….Joint investigative c’ttee set up
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by highrise07(m): 3:06am
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by hisgrace090: 3:09am
Another behavioral deffect from our security outfit.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by chriskosherbal(m): 3:10am
What is all this nonsense.....five dead because of a woman.......what a shame, use your head to think pls.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by highrise07(m): 3:15am
stone age mentality.......we have a lot of deranged fellows in our various security agencies.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Zita55(f): 3:21am
If na to fight boko boys, you no go see them....
Useless people!!!
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by seniorgozman(m): 3:34am
I don't really know de problem with men. Women are more than men in population, no need for de fight
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Olu317(m): 4:02am
Look at these set of disgraceful men. This is a shameful act. In fact it will serve as a deterrent to others if the ones who survived in the So called; LOVE TRIANGLE, that are alive who have connection to the issue should be dismissed from both of the security agencies. But, it will not happen because quota system have given these parasitic set of people the opportunity to abuse dignity.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by unclezuma: 4:02am
This story is far from over.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by ipobarecriminals: 4:18am
nah their lifestyle there,nothing new. Once u hear SHEGE YAMUTU *Runs*
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:44am
Set of useless fellows fighting over a girl that will still leave em for someone better. These 2 institutions need to get rid of all those stupid illiterates and a fresh recruitment and training organized for the new recruit.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:46am
5 Dead because of a woman? Serve them right.. Good riddance
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by masseratti: 4:51am
Our military men play God most times,what is wrong in the captain reporting the mopol to higher authorities.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Allsouls: 5:16am
Baboon and monkey shooting them self in the zoo, four monkeys & one baboon killed, because of girl friend while their wives are in their villages suffering.
Can you see why Nigeria remain ZOO.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by coolzeal(m): 5:22am
Law enforcement officers disobeying the law by causing civil unrest and public disturbance over a woman. I smell pride and ego in their dealings.
Madmen in uniforms.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by joe4real12: 5:23am
They oppress innocent people, now they oppress each other.
Let them kwantinu...
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Idydarling(f): 5:39am
where's the girl in question?
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by AsiwajuNdigbo: 5:51am
Heres the troublemaker.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Ekpekus(m): 5:52am
Our uniformed men/women need both mental evaluation and reorientation that is if they had orientation before.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Atiku2019: 6:06am
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:15am
This country is a zoo
Let me see who will talk otherwise
Nonsense
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:18am
Atiku2019:You dey frown face
Atiku follow kill this country
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Einl(m): 6:20am
It's sooo disappointing to see this.
Nigeria isn't some little banana republic, but a full grown country and democracy and this kind of sh¡t happens.
The worse part is that the whole story will be swept under the carpet and it ends there and 5 women will become widows for nothing.
We need real value change.
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by duduade(m): 6:27am
Shameless people!!!!
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by tstx(m): 6:43am
Cher Chez LA Feme
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by tstx(m): 6:43am
Cher Chez LA Femme
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by SolexxBarry(m): 6:56am
Woman causing trouble since genesis
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by friimarket01: 7:00am
she must be fine
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by omowolewa: 7:04am
And the lady is still alive?
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Judasjudas(m): 7:10am
And the lady will live up2 80yrs .. to tell this story
..and it'll go like this ..my children ..once upon a time ..5foolish men died for my sake ..
|Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by ConqueredWest: 7:14am
Which kind country be this sef
Fear woman Toto.
The power of Toto(Pussy)
