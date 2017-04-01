₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,214 members, 3,475,025 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 10:08 AM

Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die (16024 Views)

Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos / 1 Soldier Killed, 3 Others Wounded During Insurgence Attack In Kangarwa (photos) / Customs Officers And Policemen Clash In Ikeja, Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by highrise07(m): 3:06am
….Joint investigative c’ttee set up

DAMATURU—a clash between soldiers and policemen over a girlfriend left four mobile police officers and one soldier dead in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, yesterday, with several others injured.

Among the wounded mobile police officer is Buba Dauda, the Mobile Commander in Yobe State, whose abduction by the soldiers in the wee hours of yesterday triggered the face-off between the two security agencies.

Vanguard gathered from sources that the clash resulted from a misunderstanding that erupted between a serving Army Captain and some mobile policemen over a girlfriend the military officer allegedly snatched from a mobile policeman.

The situation did not go down well with the policeman, who mobilised his colleagues to beat the Captain comatose.

On hearing what happened to their colleague, some soldiers stormed the residence of the police team’s boss in the area in two patrol vans and took him to an unknown destination.
It was gathered that the fight began when some mobile policemen also teamed up to confront the soldiers regarding the whereabouts of their Commander.

Officer’s narrative

According to a mobile police officer, who spoke to Vanguard at Yobe State Specialist Hospital, where the Mobile Commander is receiving treatment, “we received the news that our commandant, CSP Buba Dauda, was abducted by some soldiers and taken to Sasawa village and later taken to 233 Battalion in Damaturu.

“We then mobilised our men to rescue our commandant, although we did not know why he was abducted.

“In the process of rescuing him, we met with stiff resistance from the soldiers, which later resulted into full blown clash that left five people dead.

“We lost four of our men and we later discovered that our commandant, while in their custody, was shot in the abdomen.”

CSP Dauda was unable to speak to Vanguard. He remained motionless on the hospital bed after the operation to remove bullets from his abdomen.

Army reacts

Confirming the incident, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, said a joint committee, made up of military and police personnel, had been set up to investigate the matter.

His words: “A joint committee between the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police has been set up to investigate the incident.

“This headquarters wishes to assure members of the public that the situation has been brought under control and normalcy restored.”


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/5-die-soldiers-policemen-clash-girlfriend-damaturu/

1 Share

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by highrise07(m): 3:06am
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/5-die-soldiers-policemen-clash-girlfriend-damaturu/
Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by hisgrace090: 3:09am
Another behavioral deffect from our security outfit.

32 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by chriskosherbal(m): 3:10am
What is all this nonsense.....five dead because of a woman.......what a shame, use your head to think pls.

37 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by highrise07(m): 3:15am
stone age mentality.......we have a lot of deranged fellows in our various security agencies.

16 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Zita55(f): 3:21am
If na to fight boko boys, you no go see them....


Useless people!!!

37 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by seniorgozman(m): 3:34am
I don't really know de problem with men. Women are more than men in population, no need for de fight

35 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Olu317(m): 4:02am
Look at these set of disgraceful men. This is a shameful act. In fact it will serve as a deterrent to others if the ones who survived in the So called; LOVE TRIANGLE, that are alive who have connection to the issue should be dismissed from both of the security agencies. But, it will not happen because quota system have given these parasitic set of people the opportunity to abuse dignity.

4 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by unclezuma: 4:02am
grin grin grin grin

This story is far from over.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by ipobarecriminals: 4:18am
undecided sad nah their lifestyle there,nothing new. Once u hear SHEGE YAMUTU *Runs*

2 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:44am
Set of useless fellows fighting over a girl that will still leave em for someone better. These 2 institutions need to get rid of all those stupid illiterates and a fresh recruitment and training organized for the new recruit.

9 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:46am
5 Dead because of a woman? Serve them right.. Good riddance

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by masseratti: 4:51am
Our military men play God most times,what is wrong in the captain reporting the mopol to higher authorities.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Allsouls: 5:16am
Baboon and monkey shooting them self in the zoo, four monkeys & one baboon killed, because of girl friend while their wives are in their villages suffering.

Can you see why Nigeria remain ZOO.

44 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by coolzeal(m): 5:22am
Law enforcement officers disobeying the law by causing civil unrest and public disturbance over a woman. I smell pride and ego in their dealings.

Madmen in uniforms.

2 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by joe4real12: 5:23am
They oppress innocent people, now they oppress each other.
Let them kwantinu...

3 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Idydarling(f): 5:39am
where's the girl in question?

7 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by AsiwajuNdigbo: 5:51am
Heres the troublemaker. grin

1 Like

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Ekpekus(m): 5:52am
Our uniformed men/women need both mental evaluation and reorientation that is if they had orientation before.

1 Like

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Atiku2019: 6:06am
cry cry cry cry
Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:15am
This country is a zoo

Let me see who will talk otherwise
Nonsense

8 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:18am
Atiku2019:
cry cry cry cry
You dey frown face
Atiku follow kill this country

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Einl(m): 6:20am
It's sooo disappointing to see this.

Nigeria isn't some little banana republic, but a full grown country and democracy and this kind of sh¡t happens.

The worse part is that the whole story will be swept under the carpet and it ends there and 5 women will become widows for nothing.

We need real value change.

3 Likes

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by duduade(m): 6:27am
Shameless people!!!!

1 Like

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by tstx(m): 6:43am
Cher Chez LA Feme

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by tstx(m): 6:43am
Cher Chez LA Femme
Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by SolexxBarry(m): 6:56am
Woman causing trouble since genesis grin

1 Like

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by friimarket01: 7:00am
she must be fine
Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by omowolewa: 7:04am
And the lady is still alive?
Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by Judasjudas(m): 7:10am
And the lady will live up2 80yrs .. to tell this story
..and it'll go like this ..my children ..once upon a time ..5foolish men died for my sake ..

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers & Policemen Clash Over Girlfriend In Yobe, 4 Policemen & 1 Soldier Die by ConqueredWest: 7:14am
Which kind country be this sef


Fear woman Toto.

The power of Toto(Pussy)

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Boko Haram Names Sheikh Ahmed Datti As Mediator / Jonathan Rates Self-high On Performance / Banks To Commence Bio-metric Data Capture For Customers.

Viewing this topic: dveteran, Ayodhejjy(m), swissobed, frubben(m), officialtahir, pricipal2003(m), frankyfranky(m), Dahkogrin007(m), skyhighweb(m), Kellyhenry, samwizzye(m), seunseye(m), sheddyboy01, nkemlove, Geraldboy(m), papadee93(m), Odukes(m), blessing18E(f), Teewhykay, boyterror, damilolammm(m), Nerrolover, hiphophomeland, Emman8(m), ikofgod(f), Acetyl(m), kingsouthie, diplomat058(m), figur, mashin(m), enwerion, Yhemit(m), segun544(m), Cooleasy(m), Excelento(m), donguy22(m), HPNFYNEST, aeonczar, Youlinsovicom(m), fluent01(m), stancydg, Mrdigitech(m), dich, Melvinsofty, amusaaj33, walybouy(m), neheholmes(m), shurch, prince2much(m), smartec, mygeeZ(m), Testerfuze(m), gideonjeta(m), Toniwirelex, Paulpaulpaul(m), Godian45(m), Tiredoffakeshit(m), beekee, Yeminace(m), GGclef(m), credid(m), thelastmediator, orizon(m), paperboi14, Iamsammy(m), babniyen(m), Legitbaba(m), hemenie(m), kobabe(m), Rich4god(m), jones2014, Tonalphs(f), oyienootieno, fsb(m), MidasT(m), BBBlaze, Rammycares, jjstanley(m), housenineb(m), airminem(f), Quinn22(f), kado(m), adenuga360(m) and 202 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.