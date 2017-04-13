₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by AntiIPOOP(m): 12:14pm
A foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Eket Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Etang Umoyo, has dumped the party for the All progressives Congress, APC.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by Vicboi1(m): 12:17pm
politicians are political prostitute
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by sarrki(m): 12:17pm
All our political class are jesters
They can't stay out of power
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by agbangam: 12:17pm
Na their way, dem go still decamp to KOWA, Labour, NCP and one day dem go decamp to Sambisa Forest party. Ndi ara.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by AntiIPOOP(m): 12:19pm
IPOB Miscreants, how far?
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by Agumbankembu: 12:21pm
Different Holes, Same Rats.
Nigeria is doomed, no political ideology, just come and chop politricks.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by Agumbankembu: 12:26pm
AntiIPOOP:
Even an infant of 2 days old has a more developed brain than you. Read the handwriting on the wall. That your darling party is about to be messed up than it is already, and you are calling out IPOB.
Intact this confirms our notion that Nigeria is dead and gone, if saintly APC keeps taking in PDP runaways, it means all of us are running in a circle of no where.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by DONSMITH123(m): 12:27pm
ok
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by donmalcolm21(m): 12:30pm
AntiIPOOP:Ipobs don't care about party rather they want their own country.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by AntiIPOOP(m): 12:37pm
Agumbankembu:
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by Agumbankembu: 12:51pm
AntiIPOOP:
And what Buhari's actions have nulled that believe?
APC has not only come to be that, it is now a party filled with aggrieved nincompoops and incompetent bunch of corrupt men.
Your APC is no better than PDP, and both of them can kiss my ar.se mehn.
Biafra is all I care about, the two parties can run Nigeria aground, the better and easier for those of in the division camp.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by omenkaLives: 12:53pm
What a shame. Rent seekers without an ounce of honour everywhere.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by Ichemiya(m): 1:49pm
u go come back
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by spartan117(m): 1:49pm
OK
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by Li2Finger: 1:49pm
ZarZar, how about the "disappointing journey"... You given it a thought already?
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by lilfreezy: 1:50pm
They guy has decamped before the EFCC will find one of his hidden stash
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by unclezuma: 1:50pm
And so it began the whitening and snowifying of all ex-wailers.
Ladies, Gentlemen, gangsters and killers I present to you....The Defection 2.0.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by donfemo(m): 1:51pm
After spending 16years in PDP and contributed positively to the present decadence in the country. Our leaders are just a joke. Recycled criminals.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by obembet(m): 1:51pm
Criminal Run for EFCC
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by smartty68(m): 1:51pm
Lol! See them running out of PDP to APC. Ashawo politicians. PDP is about going extinct.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by bettercreature(m): 1:52pm
Igbo politicians and peanuts are just like 1&2,Anyway lets shove Broom down their throats
Stubborn 5%
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by Tobicrystal(m): 1:52pm
These defections should not really be news anymore because it was expected and should still be....I only weep for our political structures because it shows there is really no ideology anywhere....It is all about where the cake is....God bless Naija
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by smartty68(m): 1:54pm
donfemo:
Recycled criminals indeed
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by smartty68(m): 1:56pm
Agumbankembu:.
No blue prints on how to make the country better. All they care about is just their pockets.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by Politicalapathy: 1:56pm
corrupt and shameless politicians
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by oluseyiforjesus(m): 1:57pm
I see anybody decamping to APC as pple running frm DSS n EFCC, why not Labour or APGA or FRESH party. Rubbish.
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by typingmaster: 1:57pm
bettercreature:Hian
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by LANDLORD72: 1:59pm
Shame to you oga senator money money
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by mmsen: 2:01pm
bettercreature:
Igbo?
Ibibio/Annangs are 'Igbo'?
|Re: Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC by elmagnifico411(m): 2:02pm
There's no loyalty anywhere. Polithiefcian jumping up and down. I see PDP going into extinction... If only that would help
