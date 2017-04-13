Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Etang Umoyo Defects To APC (5432 Views)

A foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Eket Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Etang Umoyo, has dumped the party for the All progressives Congress, APC.



Umoyo, a Third Republic senator, who was in the forefront of the campaign for Eket Senatorial District to produce a governor in 2015, claimed that the state was moving backwards under the PDP-led administration.



Recall that a serving senator, Chief Nelson Effiong, also from the Senatorial District, defected to the ruling APC on the floor of the Senate two months ago, citing irreconcilable differences with the state government.





Umoyo, who is considered as one of the most senior politicians in Esit Eket Local Government Area, has already registered with the APC in his Etebi Ward 7.



He told reporters that the seed of disintegration of the PDP in the state was sowed during the December 2014 governorship primaries of the party.



According to him, “Today is just for me to officially present myself to my Ward as a member of APC, but, I had long abandoned a group of mafians who called themselves politicians in PDP, immediately after the gubernatorial primaries in 2014, which saw to the imposition of a particular candidate against the wishes of the people.





“Today, the state is moving backwards because of that singular act of impunity.”



He described the primaries as a show of shame and impunity of the highest order masterminded by a former governor; and said he decided to join, “a national crusade against injustice, impunity, primitive stealing of public funds and the stifling of democratic principles across the country by a party I co-founded and laboured to build.”



He alleged Eket has becoming “a forsaken zone in terms of infrastructural development and key appointments.”



A former member of the House of Representatives, Bassey Dan-Abia Jnr, also described Umoyo as a light-bearer in the state, adding that his official defection to the APC, marks the death of the PDP in Esit Eket.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/13/akwa-ibom-senator-umoyo-defects-apc/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook

politicians are political prostitute

All our political class are jesters



They can't stay out of power

Na their way, dem go still decamp to KOWA, Labour, NCP and one day dem go decamp to Sambisa Forest party. Ndi ara. 1 Like

IPOB Miscreants, how far? 18 Likes 1 Share

Different Holes, Same Rats.



Nigeria is doomed, no political ideology, just come and chop politricks. 13 Likes 4 Shares

AntiIPOOP:

IPOB Miscreants, how far?



Even an infant of 2 days old has a more developed brain than you. Read the handwriting on the wall. That your darling party is about to be messed up than it is already, and you are calling out IPOB.



Even an infant of 2 days old has a more developed brain than you. Read the handwriting on the wall. That your darling party is about to be messed up than it is already, and you are calling out IPOB.

Intact this confirms our notion that Nigeria is dead and gone, if saintly APC keeps taking in PDP runaways, it means all of us are running in a circle of no where.

AntiIPOOP:

Ipobs don't care about party rather they want their own country.

Agumbankembu:







Even an infant of 2 days old has a more developed brain than you. Read the handwriting on the wall. That your darling party is about to be messed up than it is already, and you are calling out IPOB.



Intact this confirms our notion that Nigeria is dead and gone, if saintly APC keeps taking in PDP runaways, it means all of us are running in a circle of no where.

iPod yoots are gullible shiit eaters, they told us APC was an Islamic party.

AntiIPOOP:

[s][/s]iPod yoots are gullible shiit eaters, they told us APC was an Islamic party.

And what Buhari's actions have nulled that believe?

APC has not only come to be that, it is now a party filled with aggrieved nincompoops and incompetent bunch of corrupt men.



Your APC is no better than PDP, and both of them can kiss my ar.se mehn.



And what Buhari's actions have nulled that believe?

APC has not only come to be that, it is now a party filled with aggrieved nincompoops and incompetent bunch of corrupt men.

Your APC is no better than PDP, and both of them can kiss my ar.se mehn.

Biafra is all I care about, the two parties can run Nigeria aground, the better and easier for those of in the division camp.

What a shame. Rent seekers without an ounce of honour everywhere. 3 Likes

ZarZar, how about the "disappointing journey"... You given it a thought already?

They guy has decamped before the EFCC will find one of his hidden stash

And so it began the whitening and snowifying of all ex-wailers.



Ladies, Gentlemen, gangsters and killers I present to you....The Defection 2.0.

After spending 16years in PDP and contributed positively to the present decadence in the country. Our leaders are just a joke. Recycled criminals. 1 Like

Criminal Run for EFCC

Lol! See them running out of PDP to APC. Ashawo politicians. PDP is about going extinct.

Igbo politicians and peanuts are just like 1&2,Anyway lets shove Broom down their throats

Stubborn 5%

These defections should not really be news anymore because it was expected and should still be....I only weep for our political structures because it shows there is really no ideology anywhere....It is all about where the cake is....God bless Naija 2 Likes

donfemo:

After spending 16years in PDP and contributed positively to the present decadence in the country. Our leaders are just a joke. Recycled criminals.

Recycled criminals indeed

Agumbankembu:

Different Holes, Same Rats.



Nigeria is doomed, no political ideology, just come and chop politricks. .



No blue prints on how to make the country better. All they care about is just their pockets.

corrupt and shameless politicians

I see anybody decamping to APC as pple running frm DSS n EFCC, why not Labour or APGA or FRESH party. Rubbish.

bettercreature:

Igbo politicians and peanuts are just like 1&2,Anyway lets shove Broom down their throats

Hian

Shame to you oga senator money money

bettercreature:

Igbo politicians and peanuts are just like 1&2,Anyway lets shove Broom down their throats

Stubborn 5%

Igbo?



Igbo?

Ibibio/Annangs are 'Igbo'?