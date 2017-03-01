Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) (20545 Views)

Nigerian Father Auctions His Daughter On Facebook (Photos) / Photo Of Mother Kissing Her Daughter On Her Wedding Day That Got People / Hear What A Mother Told Her Daughter On Her Wedding Day (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





"Congratulation to my daughter Jeal Atieno Odhiambo for remaining a virgin girl. God bless you daughty for taking my advice to avoid sex before marriage. My Facebook friend join me in congratulating this daughter of mine. Have taken a photo with her below"





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/photo-man-takes-to-facebook-to.html A proud Kenyan man took to social media to congratulate his daughter for remaing a virgin. Mr Duncan Odira posted a photo with his daughter, Jael Atieno Odhiambo on Facebook and wrote:"Congratulation to my daughter Jeal Atieno Odhiambo for remaining a virgin girl. God bless you daughty for taking my advice to avoid sex before marriage. My Facebook friend join me in congratulating this daughter of mine. Have taken a photo with her below" 4 Likes 1 Share

hmm

Claps! 4 Likes

I am speechless... no matter how odd this is though, i still applaud the lady, that's if she is not deceiving her father.. to stay a virgin in a place like kenya is like getting a job with a multinational company in nigeria. unlike this white thief, you wont believe how big the jewelry item she stole is, with lots of sharp edges, yet she forced it into her privates just to hide it... http://naijavocal.com/wolrds-greatest-female-thief-hides-jewelry-inside-unbelievable/ 6 Likes

hope d daughter is married cuz if not d man jux advertised is daughter for much temptation 1 Like

Advertisement 1 Like 1 Share

♤



♤ 1 Like

The man tried ooo weldone papa.. Wait for me aam comming

Virginity test?? What for How dey man take know say the daughter na virginVirginity test?? What for 20 Likes

papa ...aw u know...u sample am ba 1 Like

If I hear!

Kenyans are horrible; walai 2 Likes

3 Likes

Is it only me? This looks funny to me 3 Likes

Mr man you are just dreaming, how can you justify that. Meanwhile not being a virgin is never a death sentence. 3 Likes

...



NO BIG DEAL



I'm a VIRGIN!!!



u don't see me flaunting it





this man and daughter should just gerrrahia with my ex and burn in hell 12 Likes 2 Shares

Na advert. U no see the girl? 5 Likes

Why do that to the girl fa?



Let him just be prepared for "rebuttals" from awon boys to ti debedebe....

Yeye father, you just made your daughter a target for virginity snatchers 14 Likes

Nonsense

Hmmn 2 Likes

It's a commendable "something"

Na achievement?









Oya make una go word bank go collect moni der 3 Likes

Kenyans & madness are like bread & butter 4 Likes

Why is the girl ugly na? #endtimedaughters

Tell her to bleach and come to Nigeria

Why will she not be a virgin? With that dressing and look, if care is not taken she may be virgin till 50 years 18 Likes

This man just remember me a movie titled the 3 idiots

Seems the man is a Pathfinder ......

Mater Guide,maybe?

Evaberry:

...

NO BIG DEAL

I'm a VIRGIN!!!

u don't see me flaunting it



this man and daughter should just gerrrahia with my ex and burn in hell Mummy Yo You Again! Mummy Yo You Again!

contactmorak:

A proud Kenyan man took to social media to congratulate his daughter for remaing a virgin. Mr Duncan Odira posted a photo with his daughter, Jael Atieno Odhiambo on Facebook and wrote:



"Congratulation to my daughter Jeal Atieno Odhiambo for remaining a virgin girl. God bless you daughty for taking my advice to avoid sex before marriage. My Facebook friend join me in congratulating this daughter of mine. Have taken a photo with her below"





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/photo-man-takes-to-facebook-to.html how did he know that she is a virgin? how did he know that she is a virgin?