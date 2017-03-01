₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by contactmorak: 10:46am
A proud Kenyan man took to social media to congratulate his daughter for remaing a virgin. Mr Duncan Odira posted a photo with his daughter, Jael Atieno Odhiambo on Facebook and wrote:
"Congratulation to my daughter Jeal Atieno Odhiambo for remaining a virgin girl. God bless you daughty for taking my advice to avoid sex before marriage. My Facebook friend join me in congratulating this daughter of mine. Have taken a photo with her below"
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by contactmorak: 10:46am
hmm
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by wahles(m): 10:57am
Claps!
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Negotiate: 10:59am
I am speechless... no matter how odd this is though, i still applaud the lady, that's if she is not deceiving her father.. to stay a virgin in a place like kenya is like getting a job with a multinational company in nigeria.
6 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by samincredible44(m): 10:59am
hope d daughter is married cuz if not d man jux advertised is daughter for much temptation
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by fkpboss: 10:59am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by RoyalBlak007: 11:04am
♤
♤
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by dabrightt: 11:06am
The man tried ooo weldone papa.. Wait for me aam comming
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Davash222(m): 11:16am
How dey man take know say the daughter na virgin Virginity test?? What for
20 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by thunderfiremods(m): 11:41am
papa ...aw u know...u sample am ba
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Blizzy9ja: 11:48am
If I hear!
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by veekid(m): 11:59am
Kenyans are horrible; walai
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 12:00pm
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Drienzia: 12:00pm
Is it only me? This looks funny to me
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by talk2archy: 12:00pm
Mr man you are just dreaming, how can you justify that. Meanwhile not being a virgin is never a death sentence.
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 12:01pm
...
NO BIG DEAL
I'm a VIRGIN!!!
u don't see me flaunting it
this man and daughter should just gerrrahia with my ex and burn in hell
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by passionatebae: 12:01pm
Na advert. U no see the girl?
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by dayleke(m): 12:01pm
Why do that to the girl fa?
Let him just be prepared for "rebuttals" from awon boys to ti debedebe....
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by ChappyChase(m): 12:01pm
Yeye father, you just made your daughter a target for virginity snatchers
14 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by promisechild(m): 12:01pm
Nonsense
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by eduevolutionnow: 12:01pm
Hmmn
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Ginaz(f): 12:01pm
It's a commendable "something"
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Tjohnnay: 12:01pm
Na achievement?
Oya make una go word bank go collect moni der
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by olagbemi118(m): 12:01pm
Kenyans & madness are like bread & butter
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Thisboysef(m): 12:02pm
Why is the girl ugly na? #endtimedaughters
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by opethom(m): 12:02pm
Tell her to bleach and come to Nigeria
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by slurryeye: 12:02pm
Why will she not be a virgin? With that dressing and look, if care is not taken she may be virgin till 50 years
18 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by BIDOO(m): 12:03pm
This man just remember me a movie titled the 3 idiots
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by dayleke(m): 12:03pm
Seems the man is a Pathfinder ......
Mater Guide,maybe?
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Thisboysef(m): 12:03pm
Evaberry:Mummy Yo You Again!
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by ikemesit4477: 12:04pm
contactmorak:how did he know that she is a virgin?
|Re: Kenyan Man Congratulates His Virgin Daughter On Facebook (Photo) by Micah360(m): 12:04pm
Wat do I type nw
2 Likes
