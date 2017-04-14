Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? (10777 Views)

Derz ds babe hv known for close to 2 mnths we chat and had a snappy date once..

Only for me to see her in a bus two days ago.. And i was like "what's up babe, so u dey my back since nd u no holla me?"

D response she gave me shook my bladder and kidney..

She said " hello hv we met b4" I still think say na play o i kon say babe y u dey whine na.. D nxt tin b say Mr please u r disturbing me, i dont know you" pple for bus kon dey look me..

None, so far 1 Like 2 Shares

Chopbellefull my niggur!!!!



Hahahahaha... 2 Likes 3 Shares

BiafranBushBoy:

Chopbellefull my niggur!!!!



Hahahahaha... Lol my man... Na so d tin go o... Buh later she called to apologize say na play.. I still dey vex till date sha Lol my man... Na so d tin go o... Buh later she called to apologize say na play.. I still dey vex till date sha

ChopBellefull:



Lol my man... Na so d tin go o... Buh later she called to apologize say na play.. I still dey vex till date sha

Oya no vex again... Lol!! Oya no vex again... Lol!!

Ouch!



Was she with a guy? Or ur were so boring during d date that she swore never to have any dealings wit u?



There is something u aint telling 21 Likes 1 Share

Here to read comments. 2 Likes

My babe draw hot slap ontop my face for public 3 Likes 1 Share

Michellla:

Here to read comments. read comments kor. Mark comments ni.



Hw many guys u don disgrace read comments kor. Mark comments ni.Hw many guys u don disgrace 1 Like

Smallville10:

read comments kor. Mark comments ni.

Hw many guys u don disgrace none 1 Like

Fine babe like this oo

after exchanging pleasantries



d thing I hear na Idiot

Chai d gal finish me





later she come dey tell me she was testing me







see idiot ooo

I look like exam for her eye 15 Likes

my own na ..Hello sis can I see you for a minutes please. .d gal b like my own na ..Hello sis can I see you for a minutes please. .d gal b like 49 Likes

ChopBellefull:

There was this girl in my old neighbourhood. After chyking her, she said I sholud give her time to think about it. This babe began to avoid me. Unfortunately, I saw her that evening coming back from an errand. I ran after her. The following conversation:

Me: wassup

Babe: I'm fine

Me: I had been looking for u all over the place

Babe: what happened, did I steal or kill somebody?

Me: no, its just that since our last discussion I didn't set my eyes on u again.

Babe: which discussion was that?

Me: so u have forgotten, k. Let me remind u. I told u I love u so much and I will want u to be my gf

Babe: laughing! See let me tell u the truth, the energy u want to start wasting in chasing me up and down, use it to make money. Mtcheeeeew!

I didn't know when tears dropped from my eyes. This happened. When I was 17years just outta secondary school 96 Likes 1 Share

Michellla:

Here to read comments.

Moi aussi Moi aussi 1 Like 1 Share

ChopBellefull:

Am coming lemme finish dabbing

HARDDON:

Ouch!



Was she with a guy? Or ur were so boring during d date that she swore never to have any dealings wit u?



There is something u aint telling She wasnt with a guy.. Buh ders ds woman dat sat close to her i thought was her mom.. Buh wen she apologised she said dat wasn't her mom. I was neva boring bro.. M very hilarious.. Infact dat z d map to all my punany She wasnt with a guy.. Buh ders ds woman dat sat close to her i thought was her mom.. Buh wen she apologised she said dat wasn't her mom. I was neva boring bro.. M very hilarious.. Infact dat z d map to all my punany 2 Likes 1 Share

lilmaydee:

There was this girl in my old neighbourhood. After chyking her, she said I sholud give her time to think about it. This babe began to avoid me. Unfortunately, I saw her that evening coming back from an errand. I ran after her. The following conversation:

Me: wassup

Babe: I'm fine

Me: I had been looking for u all over the place

Babe: what happened, did I steal or kill somebody?

Me: no, its just that since our last discussion I didn't set my eyes on u again.

Babe: which discussion was that?

Me: so u have forgotten, k. Let me remind u. I told u I love u so much and I will want u to be my gf

Babe: laughing! See let me tell u the truth, the energy u want to start wasting in chasing me up and down, use it to make money. Mtcheeeeew!

I didn't know when tears dropped from my eyes. This happened. When I was 17years just outta secondary school Lmao.. D girl was very funny o... Buh she told u dat one in private.. Nd dat made u chase money well i guess Lmao.. D girl was very funny o... Buh she told u dat one in private.. Nd dat made u chase money well i guess 1 Like



I was deeply embarrassed after I saw her reaction mine was when I told her to lick the finger I put in her yansh!I was deeply embarrassed after I saw her reaction 3 Likes

A babe once told me she'll become a catholic sister if I was the only man left in the world! 29 Likes 1 Share

Funny lie`s 1 Like 1 Share

vanida6:

Funny lie`s Oya talk ur own na.. I knw u must hv embarrassed som1 too .. Ds vanida6 fine o... Biafrabushboy oya accredit am Oya talk ur own na.. I knw u must hv embarrassed som1 too.. Ds vanida6 fine o... Biafrabushboy oya accredit am 1 Like

ChopBellefull:



Oya talk ur own na.. I knw u must hv embarrassed som1 too .. Ds vanida6 fine o... Biafrabushboy oya accredit am i dont tink have ever embarrased any man before,,,am so kind to any man who come to me i dont tink have ever embarrased any man before,,,am so kind to any man who come to me 1 Like

vanida6:

i dont tink have ever embarrased any man before,,,am so kind to any man who come to me say God say God 1 Like

AlphaStyles:



say God God God

I took her on a date and she insisted we have sex. Very embarrassing for me

vanida6:

God oya I wan approach throw me ur whatsapp number oya I wan approach throw me ur whatsapp number 1 Like

she didn't let me suck her left breast...only the right one.



mehn! i was so embarrassed! 11 Likes

AlphaStyles:



oya I wan approach throw me ur whatsapp number no am sorry for dat no am sorry for dat 1 Like

vanida6:

no am sorry for dat

girl why shey I no fine? girl why shey I no fine? 1 Like