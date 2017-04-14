₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,963 members, 3,477,417 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 03:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? (10777 Views)
Omg: See Public Disgrace This Lady Received From His Boyfriend [photo] / Embarrassment Of The Highest Order In My Life / Guys, What Is The Worst That Can Happen From Staying Without Sex? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 2:47pm On Apr 13
Atimes some ladies can choose to act funny....
Derz ds babe hv known for close to 2 mnths we chat and had a snappy date once..
Only for me to see her in a bus two days ago.. And i was like "what's up babe, so u dey my back since nd u no holla me?"
D response she gave me shook my bladder and kidney..
She said " hello hv we met b4" I still think say na play o i kon say babe y u dey whine na.. D nxt tin b say Mr please u r disturbing me, i dont know you" pple for bus kon dey look me..
I was so embarrassed. Guys share yours too. I no sure say person own pass my own
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by BasketballGURU(m): 2:50pm On Apr 13
None, so far
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by BiafranBushBoy(m): 2:54pm On Apr 13
Chopbellefull my niggur!!!!
Hahahahaha...
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 2:56pm On Apr 13
BiafranBushBoy:Lol my man... Na so d tin go o... Buh later she called to apologize say na play.. I still dey vex till date sha
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by BiafranBushBoy(m): 2:58pm On Apr 13
ChopBellefull:
Oya no vex again... Lol!!
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by HARDDON: 3:24pm On Apr 13
Ouch!
Was she with a guy? Or ur were so boring during d date that she swore never to have any dealings wit u?
There is something u aint telling
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Michellla(f): 3:47pm On Apr 13
Here to read comments.
2 Likes
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Smallville10(m): 3:52pm On Apr 13
My babe draw hot slap ontop my face for public
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Smallville10(m): 3:53pm On Apr 13
Michellla:read comments kor. Mark comments ni.
Hw many guys u don disgrace
1 Like
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Michellla(f): 4:03pm On Apr 13
Smallville10:none
1 Like
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by kings20(m): 5:05pm On Apr 13
Fine babe like this oo
after exchanging pleasantries
d thing I hear na Idiot
Chai d gal finish me
later she come dey tell me she was testing me
see idiot ooo
I look like exam for her eye
15 Likes
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by elkon(m): 5:18pm On Apr 13
my own na ..Hello sis can I see you for a minutes please. .d gal b like
49 Likes
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by chiraqDemon(m): 6:04pm On Apr 13
ChopBellefull:Fih b say she get twin sis
3 Likes
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by lilmaydee: 6:34pm On Apr 13
There was this girl in my old neighbourhood. After chyking her, she said I sholud give her time to think about it. This babe began to avoid me. Unfortunately, I saw her that evening coming back from an errand. I ran after her. The following conversation:
Me: wassup
Babe: I'm fine
Me: I had been looking for u all over the place
Babe: what happened, did I steal or kill somebody?
Me: no, its just that since our last discussion I didn't set my eyes on u again.
Babe: which discussion was that?
Me: so u have forgotten, k. Let me remind u. I told u I love u so much and I will want u to be my gf
Babe: laughing! See let me tell u the truth, the energy u want to start wasting in chasing me up and down, use it to make money. Mtcheeeeew!
I didn't know when tears dropped from my eyes. This happened. When I was 17years just outta secondary school
96 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by LePrezident(m): 6:39pm On Apr 13
Michellla:
Moi aussi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Truckpusher(m): 6:39pm On Apr 13
ChopBellefull:Na you Bleep nau, You for halla your own say shebi I no give you that 5 gees na im make you come dey form like shiit for public. As you dey waka commot you go come tell her make she call you nau wey the thing hungry am again ,then you go just zoom off leave with the shame.
22 Likes
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by RichieDaVinci01(m): 7:25pm On Apr 13
Am coming lemme finish dabbing
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 7:36pm On Apr 13
HARDDON:She wasnt with a guy.. Buh ders ds woman dat sat close to her i thought was her mom.. Buh wen she apologised she said dat wasn't her mom. I was neva boring bro.. M very hilarious.. Infact dat z d map to all my punany
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 7:38pm On Apr 13
lilmaydee:Lmao.. D girl was very funny o... Buh she told u dat one in private.. Nd dat made u chase money well i guess
1 Like
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Foxyn: 7:45pm On Apr 13
mine was when I told her to lick the finger I put in her yansh!
I was deeply embarrassed after I saw her reaction
3 Likes
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Dothraki: 7:59pm On Apr 13
A babe once told me she'll become a catholic sister if I was the only man left in the world!
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by vanida6(f): 8:02pm On Apr 13
Funny lie`s
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 8:21pm On Apr 13
vanida6:Oya talk ur own na.. I knw u must hv embarrassed som1 too .. Ds vanida6 fine o... Biafrabushboy oya accredit am
1 Like
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by vanida6(f): 8:27pm On Apr 13
ChopBellefull:i dont tink have ever embarrased any man before,,,am so kind to any man who come to me
1 Like
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by AlphaStyles(m): 8:32pm On Apr 13
vanida6:say God
1 Like
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by vanida6(f): 8:40pm On Apr 13
AlphaStyles:God
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Meklex(m): 8:43pm On Apr 13
I took her on a date and she insisted we have sex. Very embarrassing for me
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by AlphaStyles(m): 8:45pm On Apr 13
vanida6:oya I wan approach throw me ur whatsapp number
1 Like
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by FTBOY: 8:46pm On Apr 13
she didn't let me suck her left breast...only the right one.
mehn! i was so embarrassed!
11 Likes
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by vanida6(f): 8:48pm On Apr 13
AlphaStyles:no am sorry for dat
1 Like
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by AlphaStyles(m): 8:50pm On Apr 13
vanida6:
girl why shey I no fine?
1 Like
|Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by branham890: 8:51pm On Apr 13
3 Likes 1 Share
How To Come Up With Cute Nicknames For Your Boyfriend / 10 Unbelievable Foods That Make Women Grow Bigger Breasts Easily (see 8 & 10) / Is It Good To Have A Blood Covenant With A Lady.
Viewing this topic: biggestbros, chinoo44(m), jotey(m), tyson98, abouzaid, askYomi(m), ugooo88(m), Fussbot, oluvick(m), Shugarlipz(f), Cladez(m), Polyphony(m), folusoga, adecares(f), tomsniel(m), decentsoft(m), samuelmaureen, davinero2, bender(m), iykman360(m), oshiiteoku, banjeezay(m), jdstunt(m), finebois(m), Olaniyi021(m), omgismholly(f), DeCamer(m), triggaSG, SOSPITAS, Septre, virud, jigsaw001(m), Joeblack01, favourmic(m), littlemistress(f), amojis(m), AnthonioAlsaid, Sparkle777(f), jaiyejina(m), Jexyme(f), buygala(m), myk2mic, Foxrain, sucreblazing(m), mixter(m), highburygonner, spartan117(m), TanTish, Noblebrown7(m), fuckboys, afanda(m), Deux, chloride6, Damojoy(m), insecticide, Mrreed(m), akins56(m), Akinlekanwr(m), ayoekklesia(m), tainot2002(m), klassd(m), jodeci01, Fowobi84, Tolustar(m), MRNICEGUYy(m), unto(m), seguntijan(m), vanida6(f), fridayomali(m), Harmored(m), phenylalanine(m), myking95(m), abbyguy, iFirst, Cutex01(m), dacovajnr, Funminicrown, FuckBuhari(m), AyamConfidence(m), groovie(m), GlorifiedTunde(m), bayaar(m), kristian98(m), prodigyhenry, brightdv(m), stano2(m), ayourbamie, prince2much(m), DICE234(m), REB3L(m), Donbigi2(m), Thavybe(m), princemartinsG(m), Daguccizgreat(m), Heathen(m), Preye1599(m), ghostmist, manmidtexy(m), Jibola10(m), shortgun(m), sikells(m), Vorpal, splashz(m), Kingexcellence(m), katchycouture(f), Pearlyakin(m), detagabriel(m), Bossontop(m), Spectre007, dojumav, juliusnobisugo(m), skyhighweb(m), perezski(m), Latty88(f), 2kaybiel(m), Sterix10(m), prigoz(m), OGUAF(m), dahddy3, zanogo(m), padyt007(m), Confirmer(m), ken19(m), deshysmalls(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26