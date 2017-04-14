₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,963 members, 3,477,417 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 03:10 PM

Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? (10777 Views)

Omg: See Public Disgrace This Lady Received From His Boyfriend [photo] / Embarrassment Of The Highest Order In My Life / Guys, What Is The Worst That Can Happen From Staying Without Sex? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 2:47pm On Apr 13
Atimes some ladies can choose to act funny....
Derz ds babe hv known for close to 2 mnths we chat and had a snappy date once..
Only for me to see her in a bus two days ago.. And i was like "what's up babe, so u dey my back since nd u no holla me?"
D response she gave me shook my bladder and kidney..
She said " hello hv we met b4" shocked I still think say na play o i kon say babe y u dey whine na.. D nxt tin b say Mr please u r disturbing me, i dont know you" pple for bus kon dey look me..
I was so embarrassed. Guys share yours too. I no sure say person own pass my own

37 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by BasketballGURU(m): 2:50pm On Apr 13
None, so far

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by BiafranBushBoy(m): 2:54pm On Apr 13
Chopbellefull my niggur!!!!

Hahahahaha...

2 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 2:56pm On Apr 13
BiafranBushBoy:
Chopbellefull my niggur!!!!

Hahahahaha...
Lol my man... Na so d tin go o... Buh later she called to apologize say na play.. I still dey vex till date sha
Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by BiafranBushBoy(m): 2:58pm On Apr 13
ChopBellefull:

Lol my man... Na so d tin go o... Buh later she called to apologize say na play.. I still dey vex till date sha

Oya no vex again... Lol!!
Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by HARDDON: 3:24pm On Apr 13
Ouch!

Was she with a guy? Or ur were so boring during d date that she swore never to have any dealings wit u?

There is something u aint telling

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Michellla(f): 3:47pm On Apr 13
Here to read comments.

2 Likes

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Smallville10(m): 3:52pm On Apr 13
My babe draw hot slap ontop my face for public

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Smallville10(m): 3:53pm On Apr 13
Michellla:
Here to read comments.
read comments kor. Mark comments ni.

Hw many guys u don disgrace

1 Like

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Michellla(f): 4:03pm On Apr 13
Smallville10:
read comments kor. Mark comments ni.
Hw many guys u don disgrace
none wink

1 Like

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by kings20(m): 5:05pm On Apr 13
Fine babe like this oo
after exchanging pleasantries

d thing I hear na Idiot
Chai d gal finish me


later she come dey tell me she was testing me



see idiot ooo
I look like exam for her eye

15 Likes

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by elkon(m): 5:18pm On Apr 13
cheesy my own na ..Hello sis can I see you for a minutes please. .d gal b like

49 Likes

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by chiraqDemon(m): 6:04pm On Apr 13
ChopBellefull:
Atimes some ladies can choose to act funny....
Derz ds babe hv known for close to 2 mnths we chat and had a snappy date once..
Only for me to see her in a bus two days ago.. And i was like "what's up babe, so u dey my back since nd u no holla me?"
D response she gave me shook my bladder and kidney..
She said " hello hv we met b4" shocked I still think say na play o i kon say babe y u dey whine na.. D nxt tin b say Mr please u r disturbing me, i dont know you" pple for bus kon dey look me..
I was so embarrassed. Guys share yours too. I no sure say person own pass my own
Fih b say she get twin sis

3 Likes

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by lilmaydee: 6:34pm On Apr 13
There was this girl in my old neighbourhood. After chyking her, she said I sholud give her time to think about it. This babe began to avoid me. Unfortunately, I saw her that evening coming back from an errand. I ran after her. The following conversation:
Me: wassup
Babe: I'm fine
Me: I had been looking for u all over the place
Babe: what happened, did I steal or kill somebody?
Me: no, its just that since our last discussion I didn't set my eyes on u again.
Babe: which discussion was that?
Me: so u have forgotten, k. Let me remind u. I told u I love u so much and I will want u to be my gf
Babe: laughing! See let me tell u the truth, the energy u want to start wasting in chasing me up and down, use it to make money. Mtcheeeeew!
I didn't know when tears dropped from my eyes. This happened. When I was 17years just outta secondary school

96 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by LePrezident(m): 6:39pm On Apr 13
Michellla:
Here to read comments.

Moi aussi

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Truckpusher(m): 6:39pm On Apr 13
ChopBellefull:
Atimes some ladies can choose to act funny....
Derz ds babe hv known for close to 2 mnths we chat and had a snappy date once..
Only for me to see her in a bus two days ago.. And i was like "what's up babe, so u dey my back since nd u no holla me?"
D response she gave me shook my bladder and kidney..
She said " hello hv we met b4" shocked I still think say na play o i kon say babe y u dey whine na.. D nxt tin b say Mr please u r disturbing me, i dont know you" pple for bus kon dey look me..
I was so embarrassed. Guys share yours too. I no sure say person own pass my own
Na you Bleep nau, You for halla your own say shebi I no give you that 5 gees na im make you come dey form like shiit for public. As you dey waka commot you go come tell her make she call you nau wey the thing hungry am again ,then you go just zoom off leave with the shame. grin

22 Likes

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by RichieDaVinci01(m): 7:25pm On Apr 13
Am coming lemme finish dabbing
Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 7:36pm On Apr 13
HARDDON:
Ouch!

Was she with a guy? Or ur were so boring during d date that she swore never to have any dealings wit u?

There is something u aint telling
She wasnt with a guy.. Buh ders ds woman dat sat close to her i thought was her mom.. Buh wen she apologised she said dat wasn't her mom. I was neva boring bro.. M very hilarious.. Infact dat z d map to all my punany

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 7:38pm On Apr 13
lilmaydee:
There was this girl in my old neighbourhood. After chyking her, she said I sholud give her time to think about it. This babe began to avoid me. Unfortunately, I saw her that evening coming back from an errand. I ran after her. The following conversation:
Me: wassup
Babe: I'm fine
Me: I had been looking for u all over the place
Babe: what happened, did I steal or kill somebody?
Me: no, its just that since our last discussion I didn't set my eyes on u again.
Babe: which discussion was that?
Me: so u have forgotten, k. Let me remind u. I told u I love u so much and I will want u to be my gf
Babe: laughing! See let me tell u the truth, the energy u want to start wasting in chasing me up and down, use it to make money. Mtcheeeeew!
I didn't know when tears dropped from my eyes. This happened. When I was 17years just outta secondary school
Lmao.. D girl was very funny o... Buh she told u dat one in private.. Nd dat made u chase money well i guess

1 Like

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Foxyn: 7:45pm On Apr 13
mine was when I told her to lick the finger I put in her yansh!
I was deeply embarrassed after I saw her reaction sad

3 Likes

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Dothraki: 7:59pm On Apr 13
A babe once told me she'll become a catholic sister if I was the only man left in the world!

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by vanida6(f): 8:02pm On Apr 13
Funny lie`s smiley

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by ChopBellefull(m): 8:21pm On Apr 13
vanida6:
Funny lie`s smiley
Oya talk ur own na.. I knw u must hv embarrassed som1 too .. Ds vanida6 fine o... Biafrabushboy oya accredit am

1 Like

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by vanida6(f): 8:27pm On Apr 13
ChopBellefull:

Oya talk ur own na.. I knw u must hv embarrassed som1 too .. Ds vanida6 fine o... Biafrabushboy oya accredit am
i dont tink have ever embarrased any man before,,,am so kind to any man who come to me smiley

1 Like

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by AlphaStyles(m): 8:32pm On Apr 13
vanida6:
i dont tink have ever embarrased any man before,,,am so kind to any man who come to me smiley
say God

1 Like

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by vanida6(f): 8:40pm On Apr 13
AlphaStyles:

say God
God
Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by Meklex(m): 8:43pm On Apr 13
I took her on a date and she insisted we have sex. Very embarrassing for me
Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by AlphaStyles(m): 8:45pm On Apr 13
vanida6:
God
oya I wan approach throw me ur whatsapp number

1 Like

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by FTBOY: 8:46pm On Apr 13
she didn't let me suck her left breast...only the right one.

mehn! i was so embarrassed!

11 Likes

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by vanida6(f): 8:48pm On Apr 13
AlphaStyles:

oya I wan approach throw me ur whatsapp number
no am sorry for dat wink

1 Like

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by AlphaStyles(m): 8:50pm On Apr 13
vanida6:
no am sorry for dat wink

girl why shey I no fine?

1 Like

Re: Guys!!! What Is The Worst Embarrassment You Received From A Lady? by branham890: 8:51pm On Apr 13
vanida6:
God

Na so them day talk ooh
if she gv u one eh grin
vanida6:
God

3 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

How To Come Up With Cute Nicknames For Your Boyfriend / 10 Unbelievable Foods That Make Women Grow Bigger Breasts Easily (see 8 & 10) / Is It Good To Have A Blood Covenant With A Lady.

Viewing this topic: biggestbros, chinoo44(m), jotey(m), tyson98, abouzaid, askYomi(m), ugooo88(m), Fussbot, oluvick(m), Shugarlipz(f), Cladez(m), Polyphony(m), folusoga, adecares(f), tomsniel(m), decentsoft(m), samuelmaureen, davinero2, bender(m), iykman360(m), oshiiteoku, banjeezay(m), jdstunt(m), finebois(m), Olaniyi021(m), omgismholly(f), DeCamer(m), triggaSG, SOSPITAS, Septre, virud, jigsaw001(m), Joeblack01, favourmic(m), littlemistress(f), amojis(m), AnthonioAlsaid, Sparkle777(f), jaiyejina(m), Jexyme(f), buygala(m), myk2mic, Foxrain, sucreblazing(m), mixter(m), highburygonner, spartan117(m), TanTish, Noblebrown7(m), fuckboys, afanda(m), Deux, chloride6, Damojoy(m), insecticide, Mrreed(m), akins56(m), Akinlekanwr(m), ayoekklesia(m), tainot2002(m), klassd(m), jodeci01, Fowobi84, Tolustar(m), MRNICEGUYy(m), unto(m), seguntijan(m), vanida6(f), fridayomali(m), Harmored(m), phenylalanine(m), myking95(m), abbyguy, iFirst, Cutex01(m), dacovajnr, Funminicrown, FuckBuhari(m), AyamConfidence(m), groovie(m), GlorifiedTunde(m), bayaar(m), kristian98(m), prodigyhenry, brightdv(m), stano2(m), ayourbamie, prince2much(m), DICE234(m), REB3L(m), Donbigi2(m), Thavybe(m), princemartinsG(m), Daguccizgreat(m), Heathen(m), Preye1599(m), ghostmist, manmidtexy(m), Jibola10(m), shortgun(m), sikells(m), Vorpal, splashz(m), Kingexcellence(m), katchycouture(f), Pearlyakin(m), detagabriel(m), Bossontop(m), Spectre007, dojumav, juliusnobisugo(m), skyhighweb(m), perezski(m), Latty88(f), 2kaybiel(m), Sterix10(m), prigoz(m), OGUAF(m), dahddy3, zanogo(m), padyt007(m), Confirmer(m), ken19(m), deshysmalls(m) and 115 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.