₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,511 members, 3,476,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 06:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon (10204 Views)
Buhari Moves To Sack SGF Babachir Lawal, Gets Likely Replacements - Naij.com / Buhari Orders Arrest Of Officials Diverting Food At IDP's Camp / FG To Cut Meal Allowances Of Officials By 65% (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by mmb: 2:50pm
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday confirmed the disengagement of officials linked with missing 130 million liters of petrol.
A high ranking source in the ministry, who did not wish to be named, made the confirmation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.
The source said: ”a committee has submitted it’s report and NNPC has recommended their disengagement”.
The officials were linked to the missing petrol stored at private depots through a thoroughput arrangement.
NAN recalls that Mr Henry Ikem-Obih, a Chief Operating Officer (Downstream) in NNPC, had on March 17, revealed that about 130 million litres stored at the Capital Oil & Gas depot and over 30 million litres in MRS Limited depot, all in Apapa area of Lagos, were not found when needed.
Ikem-Obih had said the infraction by the two downstream companies was a clear violation of existing contract which prohibited the firms from tampering with the volumes in their custody without express permission of the corporation.
He said the companies were called to explain and given two options to either return the full volume of what was stored in their depots litre-for-litre or pay the full value of the products taken without approval.
He had also mentioned that NNPC alerted the Directorate of State Service (DSS), the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and relevant committees of National Assembly with oversight function on the corporation’s downstream operation to help recover the assets.
The officials were reported to have been sacked and later advised to resign, but are now officially disengaged from the services of the corporation. (NAN)
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/nnpc-confirms-sack-of-officials-says-replacements-to-be-announced-soon/193407.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by HARDDON: 3:20pm
How does the infraction by d two downstream companies on whose storage farm was used, affect d sack of nnpc officials?
Waz d correlation?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by Li2Finger: 3:24pm
And we wait for another list of the North
4 Likes
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by muykem: 3:41pm
I need more detail on this?
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by nedu2000(m): 3:44pm
Can I send my CV?
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by olatade(m): 4:38pm
l beg lnbox me the address of the sack rogues, l want to blow whistle quickly hehehehehe
4 Likes
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by Atiku2019: 4:43pm
Watching.................
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by muyibaba222(m): 4:56pm
HARDDON:
The product can never miss without the involvement of insider from NNPC.
NNPC is never in the news for good reason. It is either fraud or fuel scarcity. Thank God for Ibe Kachikwu, this has reduced significantly.
14 Likes
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by brunofarad(m): 5:24pm
Ok
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by celestialAgent(m): 5:25pm
Nigeria my Nigeria
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by abumeinben(m): 5:25pm
Two things:
1. Wouldthis reduce the price of petrol?
2. Now that NNPC has sacked, would Buhari commence the suspended NNPC biannual recruitment? He stopped the last one.
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by Fabulosdave01: 5:25pm
My chwest. A whole 130 million liters. I'm tires. I'm relocating to Zambia.
5 Likes
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by Moneyyy: 5:25pm
Hopeless country
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by botad(m): 5:26pm
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday confirmed the disengagement of officials linked with missing 130 million liters of petrol!!!
Which of the gods are we going to send on errand oooo!
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by madridguy(m): 5:26pm
This is serious.
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by sammyj: 5:26pm
Even the devil will be crying to God that he deserves better judgement than the corrupt people in Nigeria. What a shame what a country filled selfish set of special breeds !!!
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by abumeinben(m): 5:27pm
Fabulosdave01:
Garrium Sulphide...
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by gr8gem(f): 5:27pm
What's all this now, can't someone see any good job in this country.
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by Yinabim(f): 5:27pm
God revive this country
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by Shelloween(m): 5:27pm
In Nigeria, something is always missing.... Missing President, Missing Budget, Missing Oil and the most heart breaking of them all... Missing Periods! Nigeria will one day go missing.
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by doctimi(m): 5:27pm
See how they ruined this country..... It saddens my heart. Unfortunate people in govt positions everywhere
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by leksmedia: 5:28pm
OMG so that Means they stole 130 million litres ?? They could afford to give each Nigerian adult over 18 years one litre each and it will still remain ,. That's 130,000,000 * 150 = 195,000,000,000
Mehn The kind of crimes committed in this country scares the devil
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by pokipoki: 5:28pm
130 million liters of petrol missing? Nigeria is a wonderful country!!!
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by Splashme: 5:28pm
130m Ltrs X 145 equals 19b naira.
And just a sack?
When will they be arrested, handcuffed
and thrown into kuje prison?
Sorry, they are not PDP.
Maybe, they are buhari's foot soldiers in NNPC.
The corruption and massive theft going on now
under Buhari's nose is the worst ever
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by Pebcak: 5:28pm
@ #10 per liter help do the maths pls
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:28pm
130million litres of petrol? What a country!
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by SillyeRabbit: 5:28pm
I need to stay off nairaland for awhile to stop these bad news but won't listen to radio too ?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by GreatChizzy: 5:30pm
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by ALAYORMII: 5:30pm
130million litters of fuel
God help us in this country
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by unclezuma: 5:31pm
Mind-bending criminality everywhere...
|Re: NNPC Confirms Sack Of Officials, Says Replacements To Be Announced Soon by dainvincible(m): 5:32pm
this is whole drama in naija,
130million litres of PMS disappear
no one knows
and they are sacking and resigning people
wait oo..... who is fooling who?
kirikiri don full
abi the companies are autopilot no human runs it?
nigeria my nigeria
Koye Olu Ibukun The ECOWAS DIPLOMAT Who Moved Ebola To Port Harcourt Photo! / Against All Odds, Rochas Wins Re-election / Text Of Speech By Adeosun On Linking Capital Markets With Affordable Housing
Viewing this topic: HappyScent, Namzy(m), ednut1(m), MasterWayne(m), malabite3, Truefaith, Mambox, LwlJaja, pirees, samesolomon(m), yaki84, Oseniade(m), balateef(m), Israeljones(m), muyibaba222(m), Jomodupri(m), Aringon(m), HoneyCompany, susanovy(f), MrAy1, Ogbuefienubiaka, coolb, GODISGREAT123, Waley23, twistedBalls(m), akosh005, mashoit, MrBrownJay1(m), Aliki(m), iani5050, Bmcc(m), ebroheem(m), mezutalia(m), Goodyshoes(m), Nath1900, Dukejaja, temi1526, opabs1(m), Hallymath(f), oludollar(m), Nturguy1122, stone07(m), laseni, google1(m) and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9